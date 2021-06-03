Successfully reported this slideshow.
NFL Revenue Stream Analysis

  1. 1. May 16, 2021 Tara Souders Sports Revenue Stream Analysis: NFL Assignment 2.3
  2. 2. • TV deals • Ticket Sales • Merchandising • Licensing Rights • Corporate Sponsorships Sources of Revenue
  3. 3. TV Deals • TV deals make up of more than 50% of the leagues annual revenue (Eckstein, 2021). • Football is the most viewed sport in the United States. • NFL has TV deals with CBS, NBC (owned by Comcast), Fox, and ESPN (owned by Disney) (Eckstein, 2021). • “In 2011, CBS, NBC, and Fox committed to pay the NFL a total of $39.6 billion between the 2014 and 2022 seasons,” (Eckstein, 2021). • Networks pay 7% annual fee, about $3.1 billion per year by 2022 (Eckstein, 2021).
  4. 4. Other Sources • Merchandising & Licensing Deal • About 10% of the NFL’s yearly revenue (Eckstein, 2021). • “The NFL, in partnership with Nike, signed a 10-year licensing deal with online sports-retailer Fanatics in 2018,” (Eckstein, 2021). • Ticket Sales • NFL teams pro fi t margin of ticket sales is only 8% (Eckstein, 2021). • Corporate Sponsors • Sponsors pay teams to display their logos on players’ uniforms but also naming rights of the stadium are worth $19 million a year (Eckstein, 2021).
  5. 5. Revenue Change Over The Years • “In 2018, NFL regular season ticketing revenue made up about 15.47 percent of the league’s total revenue,” (Gough, 2020). • 10% of the total revenue was forecasted for 2020 with the league and team sponsorship (Gough, 2020). • As seen in the chart, the total revenue from 2007 has more than doubled in the year 2019. (Gough, 2020)
  6. 6. My Thoughts: Revenue Shift? • Based on the TV deals contracts ending in 2022, I believe the revenue shift will change due to this. • Due to the pandemic in a ff ecting the 2020 season, the NFL generated about $12 billion in revenue which was $4 billion less than expected (Johnson, 2021). • With this unexpected drop in revenue, the NFL will mot likely try to make up for this loss in the 2021 season. • Reported in 2019, the league is aiming for a $25 billion annual revenue boost by 2027 (Smith & Bloomberg, 2019). • With contracts ending, new sponsors, and the newest trend of sports betting, I believe the revenue will increase within the next few years.
  7. 7. Area For Growth • It seems that the NFL is expanding its streaming and TV deals as of March of 2021. • “More than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022,” (Reedy, 2021). • Online streaming would be an area for growth as it has become more popular every year. Partnering with streaming services while also utilizing their own would be a way to leverage this opportunity. • Along with online streaming, I think local games should be available to stream even if it is being locally televised. This way, fans can still watch the game with or without access to a TV.
  8. 8. References Smith, G., & Bloomberg. (2019, February 02). NFL bullish about $25 billion revenue goal ahead of Super Bowl. Retrieved May 11, 2021, from https://fortune.com/2019/02/02/n fl -super- bowl-ad-revenue/ Eckstein, J. (2021, March 31). How the N fl makes Money: TV is King, streaming and gambling on horizon. Retrieved May 11, 2021, from https://www.investopedia.com/articles/ personal- fi nance/062515/how-n fl -makes-money.asp Gough, C. (2020, October 09). NFL revenue by year. Retrieved May 11, 2021, from https://www.statista.com/statistics/193457/total-league-revenue-of-the-n fl -since-2005/ Johnson, M. (2021, March 11). NFL reportedly lost $4 billion in revenue last season due To COVID-19 pandemic. Retrieved May 11, 2021, from https://sportsnaut.com/n fl -rumors- league-revenue-2020-season/ Reedy, J. (2021, March 18). NFL set for 75% revenue increase per season in 11-year, $113 billion TV/streaming deal; Amazon GETS Thursdays. Retrieved May 11, 2021, from https:// www.sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-dolphins/ fl -sp-n fl -broadcast-110-billion-amazon-thursday-20210318-ullvokrzxfbndfhwrzn6t2 fi 6a-story.html

