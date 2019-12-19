Instructional Design SlideShare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Professional Online Presence Presentation IDPT670 Capstone
3 Reasons to Update My Profile 2 Online Professional Presence Drive Visibility Connect With Practitioners Increase Network...
UPDATED BACKGROUND & HEADSHOT BETTER FIRST IMPRESSION o Customized background o Visually communicates current employer and...
4 SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE NEW “ABOUT” SECTION o Highlights experience creating instructional documentation o Details interes...
RESUME INFOGRAPHIC FOCUSED ATTENTION ON 7 YEARS OF EMBEDDED TRAINING EXPERIENCE o PowerPoint Resume Infographic o Dynamic ...
NEW HEADLINE & JOB DESCRIPTIONS o The LinkedIn Headline is a feature used to WHAT you do o Updated several years’ worth of...
INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN EXAMPLES Accomplishments Section
ANTI-PHISHING VIDEO POWTOON-CREATED VIDEO FOR ANTI- PHISHING TRAINING oClick the link to view the video 8
INTERNET SAFETY VIDEO A NARRATED POWERPOINT PRESENTATION 9
SCREENCAST EXAMPLE DEMONSTRATION OF AN ANTI-VIRUS EFFECTIVENESS CHECK oNarrated video presentation oUtilized Screencast-o-...
TANYA TATE Phone: 614-313-0253 E-mail: tate03@email.franklin.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tanya-tate-78455a3
A presentation detailing recent updates to my LinkedIn profile

×