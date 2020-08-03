Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome to American Group Construction
About Us: • American Group Construction is a customer centric company with a strong focus towards customer satisfaction. O...
Why Choose Us? • One-window solution for all your construction, renovation, and remodeling needs • Committed to achieve op...
Our Services: Our services are round the clock, making us a reliable partner for your construction needs. With our wide ra...
New Construction:
Exterior Remodeling:
Interior Remodeling:
Roofing:
Masonry:
Painting:
Tile And Flooring:
Drywall And Insulation:
Framing:
Contact Us Now: 551-214-4224 Visit Us At: https://www.americangroupconstruction.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Welcome to american group construction

36 views

Published on

American Group Construction is a customer centric company with a strong focus towards customer satisfaction. One of our reasons for success is our dedication to excellent work quality and finish, which is why we are able to sustain long-term relationships with our clients.
AGC is a privately owned business that allows us to offer individual focus to our clients. We genuinely care for our customers and their needs. To ensure this, we only hire people with equal dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction. One of our reasons for success is effective pre-planning and communications; we understand your values and objective, set goals, and achieve them.
Visit US At: https://www.americangroupconstruction.com/

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Welcome to american group construction

  1. 1. Welcome to American Group Construction
  2. 2. About Us: • American Group Construction is a customer centric company with a strong focus towards customer satisfaction. One of our reasons for success is our dedication to excellent work quality and finish, which is why we are able to sustain long- term relationships with our clients. • AGC is a privately owned business that allows us to offer individual focus to our clients. We genuinely care for our customers and their needs. To ensure this, we only hire people with equal dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction. One of our reasons for success is effective pre-planning and communications; we understand your values and objective, set goals, and achieve them.
  3. 3. Why Choose Us? • One-window solution for all your construction, renovation, and remodeling needs • Committed to achieve optimal results • Flexibility • Attention to detail • Out of the way, approach to achieve customer satisfaction • Friendly and helpful staff
  4. 4. Our Services: Our services are round the clock, making us a reliable partner for your construction needs. With our wide range of services and excellent work ethics, you would never experience aggravation due to negligence or poor commitment levels. We focus on offering our clients quality and reliability, while being flexible to their needs.
  5. 5. New Construction:
  6. 6. Exterior Remodeling:
  7. 7. Interior Remodeling:
  8. 8. Roofing:
  9. 9. Masonry:
  10. 10. Painting:
  11. 11. Tile And Flooring:
  12. 12. Drywall And Insulation:
  13. 13. Framing:
  14. 14. Contact Us Now: 551-214-4224 Visit Us At: https://www.americangroupconstruction.com/

×