Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Science

chemistry

chemistry

Science

slide.pptx

  1. 1. CONTENTS • BACKGROUND • Objectives • Methodology • Socio Economic Importance • Conclusion
  2. 2. BACKGROUND Fisheries sector plays an important role in the economy and livelihood of Bangladesh in terms of nutrition, employment and export earnings. During 1992-2017, fish production has increased by more than three folds from 1.2 million mt to 4.10 million mt.  As a consequence, Bangladesh attained 4th position in the globe in freshwater aquaculture production. The present per capita annual fish consumption in Bangladesh stands at about 14 kg/year against a recommended minimum requirement of 18 kg/year; hence there is still need to improve fish consumption in the country.  Fish remains by far the most important and frequently consumed animal source food in Bangladesh, but studies on fish consumption show very substantial variation depending on location, income and season.
  3. 3. BACKGROUND Growth of aquaculture has been supported by development of input businesses and suppliers, in particular those related to production of seed and feed. ‘Raw’ unformulated feeds are widely used in homestead and commercial carp aquaculture.  The use of commercially manufactured pelleted feeds predominates in entrepreneurial fish culture. Forty major feed mills produced 0.67 million tonnes of formulated feeds, worth around $220 million in 2010.  Whilst feed supply has grown rapidly in recent years, quality remains a major concern. High heavy metals like lead (Pb) and cromium (Cr) contents in adulterated commercial feeds are already reported in some countries including Bangladesh.  More attention should be given to the monitoring of toxic heavy metals in feed due to inherent bioaccumulation and biomagnifications potentials and their long term persistence in environmental compartments.
  4. 4. BACKGROUND After introduction into the environment from a plurality of anthropogenic sources, heavy metals may accumulate in aquatic life, enter the food chain and cause serious harm to human health where contamination and exposure are significant. Fish assimilate metals by ingestion of particulate material suspended in water, ingestion of food, ion-exchange across lipophilic membranes (e.g., the gills), and adsorption on tissue and membrane surfaces. Levels of toxic heavy metals in aquatic biota are of particular interest because of the potential risk to humans who consume them.  The accumulation of heavy metals in the tissues can result in chronic illness and cause potential damage to the population. The aim of this study is to assess heavy metal concentrations in different tissues of fishes cultured with adulterated feeds contaminated with heavy metals and quantify health risk consequences from exposure through consumption of contaminated fish.
  5. 5. OBJECTIVE (i) To determine the bioaccumulation and distribution of toxic heavy metals in commercial fishes cultured with adulterated feeds contaminated with heavy metals. (ii)To assess the food safety and potential health risk for consumption of heavy metals contaminated fishes.
  6. 6. METHODOLOGY • Experiment location: An aquarium experiment will be conducted and heavy metal contaminated feeds preparation and other chemical analyses of feeds and fish samples will be done in the postgraduate laboratories of the Department of Agricultural Chemistry, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh. • Collection of experimental fish: Surveying of the local cultured fish species and commonly heavy metal pollutants revealed that among the fish species tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) and pangasius (Pangasianodon hypophthalmus) are currently very important and popular species for aquaculture in Bangladesh and lead, cadmium and chromium are major heavy metal contaminants in commercial feeds. Fingerlings of four to six inches size experimental fish will be collected from local commercial fish breeding farm and will be stocked and reared in aquarium.
  7. 7. METHODOLOGY • Rearing of Experimental Fish with heavy metal exposures: To study the chronic toxicity of heavy metals by detecting changes at the developmental, physiological, biochemical or molecular levels, each of the 4 fishes will be released randomly in 30 L glass aquarium and fed with feeds containing heavy metals. Oral exposure will be done by adding heavy metals in feed. Feeds containing different concentrations of heavy metals (i.e. 0 ppm or control, 25 ppm, 50 ppm, 100 ppm, 150 ppm, and 200 ppm,) will be made by impregnating feeds with heavy metal solutions. Mortality, feeding behavior, growth reduction, deformities and histopathological changes will be assessed after rearing the fishes with heavy metals treated feed for upto 60 days. • Sample collection: Fish samples will be collected from oral exposures of different doses of heavy metals and will be kept frozen in the freezer pending heavy metals analysis in the laboratory.
  8. 8. METHODOLOGY • Sample preparation for heavy metal analysis: Heavy metal contents in different portion of fish will be determined using Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer following standard procedures. • Human health risk assessment (Estimated daily intake and target hazard quotient) • Estimated daily intake of heavy metals via ingestion route (fish) will be calculated using Eq. (1). The target hazard quotient (THQ) was finally calculated using Eq. (2). 𝐸𝐷𝐼 = 𝐶 𝑋 𝐼𝑅 𝑋 𝐸𝐹 𝑋 𝐸𝐷 𝐵𝑊 𝑋 𝐴𝑇 ………….…..(1) 𝑇𝐻𝑄 = 𝐸𝐷𝐼 𝑅𝑓𝐷 ………………………..(2) • Where C is the concentration of the metals in the sample (mg/kg), IR is the ingestion rate (kg/day), EF is exposure frequency (365 days/year). ED is the exposure duration in years; RfD is the reference dose (mg/kg/day). BW is the average adult body weight (kg), AT is the averaging time. • Statistical analysis: Descriptive statistics, determination of one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) and post hoc tests will be conducted using Microsoft Excel 2010 and IBM SPSS Statistics 20.v
  9. 9. • As fish is considered an important food source for Bangladeshi people, the prediction and quantification of toxic heavy metals bioaccumulation in some commercial fishes from adulterated feeds are important for sustainable production and food safety. • The outcomes of this study would be useful for the management of aquaculture system with respect to the regulation and to mitigate the adulteration in feed industry, to increase the safe fish production to feed overgrowing populations and minimize the health risk.. SOCIO ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE
  10. 10. CONCLUSION The fishes cultured with adulterated feeds contaminated with toxic heavy metals are quite unsafe for human consumption if the levels of heavy metals exceed the standard and acceptable level. We will detect the distribution and bioaccumulation of heavy metals in some fish species after heavy metals exposures from adulterated feeds.

