Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
-By Miss. Raksha Anil Hingankar.
One of the most important traditional flower Also Known as QUEEN OF EAST or Glory of East or Winter Queen/ Autumn Queen ...
It is used as potted plant (pot mums), as well as, cut flower, and in Asia, even as loose flower. Phyrethroids are deriv...
The chrysanthemum is one of the most important flower crops commercially grown in different parts of the world. In India...
Soil: A well drained, sandy loam of good texture and good aerated. Good amount of organic matter should be contained. p...
Incurved Reflexed Spider type Korean single Korean double Decorative Anemone Pompon
Varieties for garland purpose: Eaggi, Basanti, Shanty, Indira, Rakhi, Red Gold, Birbal, Sahani, Vasantika, Sharad Mala, M...
Propagated by vegetative means by suckers and terminal cuttings or micro-propagation.  By suckers: The stem is cut just ...
 Ideal planting time is April – June  Plant first in the nursery beds, and then finally transplanting in the permanent b...
 Heavy feeder for nitrogen and potassium  Responds well to manuring, add 8-10 tones of well rotten FYM per acre.  Apply...
Watering depends on the stage of plant growth, the soil type, soil moisture level, prevailing weather condition, and rela...
Weed control: Done manually, normally 8-10 yearly. Control of soil is made loose porous to provide aeration. Pinching: R...
Depending upon the varieties, plant start yielding flower after 3-4 months of transplanting. For cut flower purpose, ste...
One can harvest the flowers around 15 times. The yield ranges from 10 to 15 tones of loose flowers per acre. Yield of g...
1. Aphids (Macrosiphoniella sanborni) 2. Thrips (Frankliniella sp.) 3. Leaf Folder (Hedyleta indicate) 4.Bud Borer (Helico...
Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition
Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition
Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
0 views

The detail cultivation of chrysanthemum is explained in this ppt useful for the agriculture as well as horticulture students.
especially the course of HORT-354 Production technology for ornamental crops, MAP and landscaping.
The points useful for the chrysanthemum cultivation study is discuss in this ppt

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Chrysanthemum cultivation in open condition

  1. 1. -By Miss. Raksha Anil Hingankar.
  2. 2. One of the most important traditional flower Also Known as QUEEN OF EAST or Glory of East or Winter Queen/ Autumn Queen Chrysanthemums generally symbolize longevity, fidelity, joy and optimism. Chrysanthemum = “Chrysos” means “Golden” and “anthos” means “Flower”. C. sinense, C. inicum, C. japonicum, C. ornatum, C. maxima are some species involved in the development. Occupies a place of pride at commercial crop as well as a popular exhibition flower. Ranks 2nd after Rose. Wide range of type, size and color and also forms.
  3. 3. It is used as potted plant (pot mums), as well as, cut flower, and in Asia, even as loose flower. Phyrethroids are derived from pyrethrins (insecticidal substance) found in natural pyrethrum extracted from the Chrysanthemum cinerarifolium and Chrysanthemum coccineum. Tall grown plants are used for background planting in borders. Dwarf growing are used for flower beds and pot culture. Loose type flowers are useful for garland, veni, worship, etc. Long stem flowers – cut flowers for Bouquet, vase, etc. Extra large – Bloomed cultivars for exhibition. Decorative and fluffy bloomed small-flowered cultivars are ideal for garland and hair decoration.  Chrysanthemum morifolium is an important source of essential oil and sesquiterpenoid alcohol.
  4. 4. The chrysanthemum is one of the most important flower crops commercially grown in different parts of the world. In India, it is commercially grown in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It is grown in on area of about 4,000 ha. In India, Area under cultivation – 17.89 ha, production – Loose Flower- 183.36 MT, Cut Flower- 504.32 MT. (2013-14)  Tamil Nadu is the highest producing country in India. (71.29 MT in 2015-16).  In 2015-16, Maharashtra production was 5.05 MT of loose flower.  In different states of India, it is grown with different names, Guldaudi in Hindi belt, Chandramalika in the eastern state, Samanti in the southern states and Shevanti in the western states.
  5. 5. Soil: A well drained, sandy loam of good texture and good aerated. Good amount of organic matter should be contained. pH required is 6.5 to 7.5. Being a shallow fibrous rooted plant, it is very sensible to water logged conditions. Climate: A qualitative short day plant. The most important environmental factors influencing the growth and flowering of these plants are light and temperature. Temperature affect the rate of vegetative growth and flowering. Relative humidity suitable is 70 to 75%. Optimum temperature: 16 to 250C. Required ultimate attitude of 1200 m.
  6. 6. Incurved Reflexed Spider type Korean single Korean double Decorative Anemone Pompon
  7. 7. Varieties for garland purpose: Eaggi, Basanti, Shanty, Indira, Rakhi, Red Gold, Birbal, Sahani, Vasantika, Sharad Mala, Meera and Jaya. Varieties for cut spray: Apsara, Birbal Sahani, Jayanti, Jubilee, Kundan, Purnima, Nanako, Riot, Arctic and Charlia. Other varieties: Florets, snowball, Agni-shikha, Navneet yellow, Gypsy Queen, Ajina Purple, M-24, Gauri, etc. Developed by Dr. PDKV, Akola- PDKV Ragini ( CHR-Mut-05-02) o New colour pattern i.e. Red tinge on yellow petals. o More number of flowers per plant o High yield (Avg. 179.40 q/ha) o Moderately resistant to Fusarium wilt.
  8. 8. Propagated by vegetative means by suckers and terminal cuttings or micro-propagation.  By suckers: The stem is cut just above the ground After completion of flowering which induces the formation of side shoots or suckers. These side suckers are separated from mother plant and planted in sand. The well rooted suckers can be directly planted to field.  Terminal cuttings: The cuttings are taken from a healthy stock plant, 5-7cm long cutting are made removing lower leaves and half of the open leaves. The cuttings are dipped in the IBA (2S00ppm) or in Seradexl Keradex (rooting hormone) then planted in sand bed. Spacing : 30 X 30 cm or 30 X 45 cm.
  9. 9.  Ideal planting time is April – June  Plant first in the nursery beds, and then finally transplanting in the permanent beds after one month, followed by immediate irrigation.  From the view of plant density of 32 cuttings per sq. m is reported ideal.  Usual spacing being kept in India is 20 × 30 cm, 30 × 30 cm, or 40 × 40 cm/m2, however, the spacing of 20 × 30 cm gives best economic yield. 1 to 1.25 lac cuttings / ha is ideal for obtaining proper plant population.
  10. 10.  Heavy feeder for nitrogen and potassium  Responds well to manuring, add 8-10 tones of well rotten FYM per acre.  Apply 50 kg of nitrogen, 160 kg p2o5 and 80 kg k2o as a basal dose. (50:160:80)  Spray GA3 at 50 ppm at 30, 45 and 60 days after planting to increase the flower yield.  Phosphorus is applied as the basal dose before planting along with some 20 kg of nitrogen.  The other two split doses of nitrogen should be applied after every two months of planting.
  11. 11. Watering depends on the stage of plant growth, the soil type, soil moisture level, prevailing weather condition, and relative atmospheric humidity. Immediately after transplanting, are once watered to recover from the lifting shock and for proper settling of roots. Thereafter, these are watered at an interval of every 4-5 days in the summer season, however in winters, these maybe watered at an interval of 7–10 days. If rains delayed irrigation is given twice a week in the first month and subsequently at weekly interval. About 8 – 9 lit of water/sq.mt is required/day.
  12. 12. Weed control: Done manually, normally 8-10 yearly. Control of soil is made loose porous to provide aeration. Pinching: Removal of growing tips of the growing tips of the plant to induce the growth of vegetative laterals. Soft and Hard are the two types of pinching. De-suckering: For proper growth of plants, suckers are removed time to time. Budding: Helps to increase number of plants. Dis-budding: Perform for large and decorative flower. Pinching
  13. 13. Depending upon the varieties, plant start yielding flower after 3-4 months of transplanting. For cut flower purpose, stem is cut about 10 cm above the soil The lower 1/3 of stem are placed in water to extend the vase life of cut flowers. Harvesting should be done early in the morning or late evening. Ideal period of harvesting is from Ist fortnight of Nov. to Ist fortnight of February.  Standard type chrysanthemum is harvested when fully open, but before central disc starts elongating.  Spray cultivars are harvested when fully open but before the shedding of pollen, and pompons are harvested when the center of oldest flower is fully open.
  14. 14. One can harvest the flowers around 15 times. The yield ranges from 10 to 15 tones of loose flowers per acre. Yield of good quality sprays range from 1,00,00 – 1,20,000 from one ha area land. Raton crop: 4-5 tones per ha. Sprays- 1,00,000 stems can be obtained from one ha.
  15. 15. 1. Aphids (Macrosiphoniella sanborni) 2. Thrips (Frankliniella sp.) 3. Leaf Folder (Hedyleta indicate) 4.Bud Borer (Helicoverpa armigera) 5. Hairy Caterpillar (Spilosoma oblique) 6.Termites (Microtermes obsel) 7. Lesion Nematode (Oratylenchus coffeae) 8.Bud and Leaf Nematode (Aphelenchoides ritzemabosi) 1. Root rot: (Pythium spp or Phytophthora spp 2. Leaf spot: (Septoria chrysanthemella) 3. Fusarium Wilt: (Verticillium dahlia) 4.Rust: (Puccinia spp) 5. Powdery mildew: (Oidium chrysanthemi) Viral disease: Chrysanthemum stunt Chrysanthemum mosaic disease

    Be the first to comment

The detail cultivation of chrysanthemum is explained in this ppt useful for the agriculture as well as horticulture students. especially the course of HORT-354 Production technology for ornamental crops, MAP and landscaping. The points useful for the chrysanthemum cultivation study is discuss in this ppt

Views

Total views

0

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×