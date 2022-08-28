ETROXICAB.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. SUBMITTED BY Mr. Tanmay panigrahy M. Pharm (Pharmaceutics) OPTIMIZATION, FORMULATION & EVALUATION OF ETORICOXIB LOADED ETHOSOME FOR TRANSDERMAL DELIVERY UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF Dr. CH. NIRANJAN PATRA M. Pharm, Ph.D., FIC HOD PHARMACEUTICS
  2. 2. CONTENTS • AIM & OBJECTIVE • STANDARD CURVE • FORMULATION TABLE • METHOD OF PREPARATION • EVALUATION METHOD • RESULTS TABLES & GRAPHS • CONCLUSIONS • REFERENCES
  3. 3. AIM & OBJECTIVE • Etoricoxib is a COX-2 inhibitor. • Its low aqueous solubility, poor dissolution; delays absorption rate and onset of action via transdermal delivery. Although, oral route is commonly used for inflammation; transdermal delivery of drug has gathered more attention for systematic therapy of skin ailment. • Ethosomes have (i) enhanced permeability, (ii) suitability for a wide range of API, (iii) non-invasive nature and (iv) enhanced cellular uptake • Hence the objective is to sustain the release etoricoxib for a prolonged period of time.
  4. 4. STANDARD CURVE Absorption spectrum of Etoricoxib (10mg/ml) in PBS pH-7.4
  5. 5. FORMULATION TABLE Formulation table for Ethosomal dispersion
  6. 6. METHOD OF PREPARATION Cold method:(Organic & Aq. phase at 300C)—Non-uniform liposomes. Storage (4-80C).
  7. 7. CONT….. Freeze drying: 10ml of dispersion+ 500mg lactose. Deep freeze at -180C for 24hr. Lyophilized at -500C, P=0.002mbar until a free flowing powder form comes.
  8. 8. GEL PRPARATION • Lyophilized optimized ethosomal formulation (E10) was formulated into gel. Gels of different formulations A) F1, B) F3, C) F2
  9. 9. EVALUATION METHODS Evaluation of Ethosomal dispersion • EE • PDI & Particle size • Zeta potential • In vitro Diffusion study Evaluation of Ethosomal gel • Physical appearance • pH • Viscosity • In vitro Diffusion study In-vitro diffusion A) Ethosome, B) Gel Brookfield viscometer
  10. 10. RESULTS TABLES & GRAPHS 50.00 100.00 150.00 200.00 Temp [C] -1.00 0.00 1.00 mW DSC 128.96 x10 0 C Onset 135.61 x10 0 C Endset 124.11 x10 0 C Start 138.41 x10 0 C End 131.74 x10 0 C Peak -26.33 x10 0 mJ -13.16 x10 0 J/g Heat File Name: ET ORICOXIB + CHOLEST EROL.tad Detector: DSC-60 Acquisition Date 21/04/05 Acquisition T ime 13:04:00(+0530) Sample Name:ET ORICOXIB + CHOLEST EROL Sample W eight: 2.000[mg] Annotation: Thermal Analysis Result-CIR-RIPS 50.00 100.00 150.00 200.00 Temp [C] -2.00 -1.00 0.00 1.00 mW DSC 123.69 x10 0 C Onset 134.38 x10 0 C Endset 122.80 x10 0 C Start 135.95 x10 0 C End 129.60 x10 0 C Peak -18.75 x10 0 mJ -9.38 x10 0 J/g Heat File Name: ET ORICOXIB +CARBOPOL 934.tad Detector: DSC-60 Acquisition Date 21/04/05 Acquisition T ime 12:29:53(+0530) Sample Name:ET ORICOXIB +CARBOPOL 934 Sample Weight: 2.000[mg] Annotation: Thermal Analysis Result-CIR-RIPS 50.00 100.00 150.00 200.00 Temp [C] -1.00 0.00 1.00 mW DSC 134.16 x10 0 C Onset 153.10 x10 0 C Endset 129.61 x10 0 C Start 154.02 x10 0 C End 147.56 x10 0 C Peak -23.30 x10 0 mJ -11.65 x10 0 J/g Heat File Name: ET ORICOXIB FORM E10.tad Detector: DSC-60 Acquisition Date 21/04/05 Acquisition T ime 14:17:13(+0530) Sample Name:ET ORICOXIB FORM E10 Sample Weight: 2.000[mg] Annotation: Thermal Analysis Result-CIR-RIPS
  11. 11. DSC SUMMARY Summary of DSC data:
  12. 12. FTIR
  13. 13. FTIR SUMMARY
  14. 14. EE,SIZE, PDI, ZETA POTENTIAL Table was optimized by Box-Behnken method of CCD by DX-11 software
  15. 15. OPTIMIZATION Design-Expert® Software Factor Coding: Actual EE Design points above predicted value Design points below predicted value 63.46 37.4 X1 = A: SPC X2 = B: CHL Actual Factor C: ETH = 30.00 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 E E A: SPC B: CHL Design-Expert® Software Factor Coding: Actual PS Design points above predicted value Design points below predicted value 220 135 X1 = A: SPC X2 = B: CHL Actual Factor C: ETH = 30.00 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 140 160 180 200 220 P S A: SPC B: CHL 3D RESPONSE SURFACE PLOT: Influence of ethanol, Lipoid S100, Cholesterol on A) EE, B) Particle Size
  16. 16. CONT…. Design-Expert® Software Factor Coding: Actual PDI Design points above predicted value Design points below predicted value 0.34 0.11 X1 = A: SPC X2 = B: CHL Actual Factor C: ETH = 30.00 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 0.1 0.15 0.2 0.25 0.3 0.35 P D I A: SPC B: CHL 3D RESPONSE SURFACE PLOT: Influence of ethanol, Lipoid S100, Cholesterol on PDI
  17. 17. GEL: APPEARANCE, TEXTURE, VISCOSITY, HOMOGENITY, PH pH measurement
  18. 18. IN-VITRO DIFFUSION OF ETHOSOMAL DISPERSION 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 CUMULATIVE % DRUG RELEASE TIME (in hr) DIFFUSION STUDY DATA E6 E10 E12 y = -0.0166x + 1.9633 R² = 0.9804 y = -0.0481x + 2.0257 R² = 0.9825 y = -0.0272x + 1.977 R² = 0.9895 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 CUMULATIVE % DRUG REMAINED TIME (in hr) 1st ORDER DATA E6 E10 E12 y = 12.795x - 1.4694 R² = 0.9954 y = 20.996x - 8.4666 R² = 0.9511 y = 16.727x - 4.2044 R² = 0.9806 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 CUMULATIVE % DRUG RELEASE √T (in hr) HIGUCHI PLOT E6 E10 E12 y = 0.5356x + 1.051 R² = 0.9889 y = 0.7576x + 0.9926 R² = 0.9822 y = 0.6084x + 1.0697 R² = 0.9872 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 Log Cumulative % drug release Log T KORSMEYER-PEPPAS PLOT log E6 log E10 log E12
  19. 19. IN-VITRO DIFFUSION OF ETHOSOMAL GEL • 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Cumulative % drug release Time (in hr) DIFFUSION STUDY DATA E10 F1 F2 F3 y = -0.0481x + 2.0257 R² = 0.9825 y = -0.0439x + 2.0409 R² = 0.9809 y = -0.0319x + 2.0313 R² = 0.9905 y = -0.0173x + 1.9938 R² = 0.989 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 log % drug remainED Time (in hr) 1st ORDER PLOT Log E10 Log F1 Log F2 Log F3 y = 23.088x - 15.069 R² = 0.9585 y = 23.798x - 21.902 R² = 0.9565 y = 20.849x - 20.881 R² = 0.9874 y = 15.418x - 13.661 R² = 0.9927 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 CUMULATIVE % DRUG RELEASE √Time (in hr) HIGUCHI PLOT E10 F1 F2 F3 y = 0.7523x + 0.9941 R² = 0.9807 y = 0.918x + 0.7704 R² = 0.975 y = 0.9675x + 0.6477 R² = 0.9898 y = 0.9771x + 0.5436 R² = 0.9727 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 Log cumulative % drug release Log t (in hr) KORSMEYER-PEPPAS PLOT Log E10 Log F1 Log F2 Log F3
  20. 20. SUMMARY OF DIFFUSION DATA • Initial: Higher release due to the presence of unentrapped drug. At higher concentration of lipoid S100, the initial burst release ↓ due to more EE. -SR: Due to drug solubilize slowly through bilayer & indicates major amount of drug was entrapped within ethanolic core. -In vitro release kinetic study: E10 followed 1st order. E6 & E12 followed zero order. -Higuchi equation: Good value of 3 means diffusion was the prime mechanism of drug release. All the above 3 formulations (E6, E10 & E12) showed Non-Fickian diffusion controlled release mechanism. Gel:- • Drug release study suggests further SR from gels due to the presence of Carbopol 934. Release kinetic study for gel suggests zero order release kinetics. The drug mechanism is Non-Fickian diffusion controlled release mechanism. (0.89< x<1)
  21. 21. CONCLUSIONS • FTIR: Drug-excipient compatible. • Dm of optimized ethosome: 207nm • PDI: homogeneity in particle size distribution. • EE & Release rate: Affected by cholesterol & ethanol %. • z-potential: Higher, indicates the stability. • In-vitro release studies for a period of 24 h: (62.08%, 92.3% & 77.82%) Drug has been released in a sustained manner by following Non–Fickian approach. • Gel showed SR like ethosomal dispersion. It was concluded that developed ethosomal gel of Etoricoxib holds promise for prolonged availability of drug in the systemic circulation and can be used for better management of inflammatory conditions.
  22. 22. REFERENCES 1. Siddhodhan SB, Sameer K, Meghana SK, Chaudhari PD (2013), A study on ethosome as mode for transdermal delivery of an repaglinide, Drug Delivery, 20:1 (40-46), Available from: www.tandfonline.com/loi/idrd20 2. Padmanabha RA, Samed N, Kumar A, Madhusudhan A, Jin Chul Kim (2020), Enhancement and extended release of the antihypertensive drug carvedilol using optimized ethosomal gel via transdermal route. Available from: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/347294830 3. Sony V. Soba, Babu M, Rajitha P(2020), Ethosomal gel formulation of a-phellandrene for the transdermal delivery in gout, Adv Pharm Bull, 11:1 (137-149), Available from: https:// apb.tbzmed.ac.ir 4. Chourasia MK, Kang L, Chan SY (2011), Nanosized ethosomes bearing ketoprofen for improved transdermal delivery, Pharma Sciences, 1 (60–67), Available from: www.elsevier. com/locate/rinphs 5. Rakesh R, Pooja M, Alpana R (2018), Nanosized ethanol based malleable liposomes of cytarabine to accentuate transdermal delivery: formulation, optimization, in vitro skin permeation and in vivo bioavailability; Artificial Cells, Nanomedicine and Biotechnology, 46:2 (951-963), DOI: 10.1080/21691401.2018.1473414, Available from: https://www.tandf online.com/toc/ianb20/current
  23. 23. THANK YOU

  • Stock solution (10mg/10ml ethanol)= 1000ug/ml, WSS (2.5ml/25ml PBS)=100ug/ml, Aliquots (0.25 to 2.25 ml/10ml PBS)= 2.5 to 22.5ug/ml
  • Fig-1 (Etoricoxib): Sharp endothermic peak at 130.20C= Crystalline Fig-2 (Etoricoxib+ Cholesterol): Peak at 131.740C= No interaction
    Fig-3 (Etoricoxib+ Carbopol934): 129.60C= No interaction Fig-4 (Lyophilized ethosome): Peak broadening means partial amorphization
  • Fig-1 (Etoricoxib+ Lipoid S100): No new peak Fig-2 (Etoricoxib+ Cholesterol): Characteristic peak of cholesterol & API
    Fig-3 (Etoricoxib+ Carbopol): No new peak Fig-4 (Lyophilized ethosome): Depletion of initial peak shows API is entrapped inside Lipoid S100
  • Fig-5 (Etoricoxib): Characteristic peak
  • Brookfield viscometer DV-I & spindle number 62: RPM was set to 50. pH=Neutral (6-7). So compatible with topical application.

