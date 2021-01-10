Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 AGE 0 + AGE 10 + AGE 20 + AGE 30 + AGE 40 + AGE 50 + AGE 60 + AGE 70 + AGE 80 + AGE 90 + AGE 100...
28% 18% 13% 7% 6% 4% 1% 13% 9% 1% LIVING ALONE NEGLECT PHYSICAL INSECURITY LOWER EXPENSES & LIVING COSTS PHYSICAL & VERBAL...
0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 400000 450000
48% 7% 7% 15% 9% 11% 3% PERSONAL GOVERNMENT PRIVATE AGENCIES FOREIGN FUNDS DONATION CELEBRITIES OTHERS
1.9 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 0.9 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 2
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 AGE 0 + AGE 10 + AGE 20 + AGE 30 + AGE 40 + AGE 50 + AGE 60 + AGE 70 + AGE 80 + AGE 90 + AGE 100+ Mi...
5.7 5.6 5.42 6.38 7.48 8.68 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1971 1981 1991 2001 2011 2017 (PRESENT)
c
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 IN HOME IN OLD AGE HOME
58 85 53 79 65 71 35 81 70 85 18 45 25 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 DEPRESSION VISUAL PROBLEM HEARING LOSS OBESITY HEA...
LONELINESS HELPLESSNESS ISOLATION PHYSICAL DISABILITY FINANCIAL BURDEN DISEASEFULL DEPENDENCY HOPELESSNESS
PROBLEMFACED SOLUTION FAILINGHEALTH HEALTHINSURANCE ECONOMIC INSECURITY ECONOMICSOLVENCY ISOLATION INVOLVEMENT NEGLECT TAK...
GOVERNMENT INDIVIDUAL
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 GOVERNMENT INDIVIDUAL
0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% INDIVIDUAL GOVERNMENT
We hope our effort will ease some of their sufferings and will keep their path lighted as they carry along lonely life fac...
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Old age home
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Old age home

27 views

Published on

An analytical study on the "Old Age Homes" basing on International & National perspective.

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Old age home

  1. 1. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 AGE 0 + AGE 10 + AGE 20 + AGE 30 + AGE 40 + AGE 50 + AGE 60 + AGE 70 + AGE 80 + AGE 90 + AGE 100+ Millions FEMALE MALE
  2. 2. 28% 18% 13% 7% 6% 4% 1% 13% 9% 1% LIVING ALONE NEGLECT PHYSICAL INSECURITY LOWER EXPENSES & LIVING COSTS PHYSICAL & VERBAL ABUSE POVERTY PEACEFUL SPIRITUAL LIFE RESTRICTED SOCIAL LIFE DENIAL OF BASIC NEEDS BELONGING LOST
  3. 3. 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 400000 450000
  4. 4. 48% 7% 7% 15% 9% 11% 3% PERSONAL GOVERNMENT PRIVATE AGENCIES FOREIGN FUNDS DONATION CELEBRITIES OTHERS
  5. 5. 1.9 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 0.9 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 2
  6. 6. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 AGE 0 + AGE 10 + AGE 20 + AGE 30 + AGE 40 + AGE 50 + AGE 60 + AGE 70 + AGE 80 + AGE 90 + AGE 100+ Millions FEMALE MALE
  7. 7. 5.7 5.6 5.42 6.38 7.48 8.68 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1971 1981 1991 2001 2011 2017 (PRESENT)
  8. 8. c
  9. 9. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 IN HOME IN OLD AGE HOME
  10. 10. 58 85 53 79 65 71 35 81 70 85 18 45 25 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 DEPRESSION VISUAL PROBLEM HEARING LOSS OBESITY HEART DISEASE LOSS OF APETITE CEREBROVASCULAR DIABETES KIDNEY DISEASE WEAKNESS MEMORY LOSS OTHERS ALL TOGETHER
  11. 11. LONELINESS HELPLESSNESS ISOLATION PHYSICAL DISABILITY FINANCIAL BURDEN DISEASEFULL DEPENDENCY HOPELESSNESS
  12. 12. PROBLEMFACED SOLUTION FAILINGHEALTH HEALTHINSURANCE ECONOMIC INSECURITY ECONOMICSOLVENCY ISOLATION INVOLVEMENT NEGLECT TAKINGCARE ABUSE PROTECTION FEAR REASSURANCE BOREDOM OCCUPIEDWITHFAMILY LOSSOFCONTROL RESPECT LOWERSELFESTEEM GROWINGSELFCONFIDENCE
  13. 13. GOVERNMENT INDIVIDUAL
  14. 14. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 GOVERNMENT INDIVIDUAL
  15. 15. 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% INDIVIDUAL GOVERNMENT
  16. 16. We hope our effort will ease some of their sufferings and will keep their path lighted as they carry along lonely life facing everyday with new hope and challenge. - INNER WHEEL CLUB, DHANMONDI

×