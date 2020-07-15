Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL PERÚ FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN REALI...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa PLAN DE TUTORÍA ● Datos generales: 1. Tutores: - Pamela Reyes Mañuec...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Entonces, frente a esta problemática que afecta directamente en la f...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa socialización se ha visto perjudicado, lo cual- según National Geogr...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Tres objetivos generales a lograr en todos los niños del aula. - Des...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa SESIÓN 2: Título: ¿Cómo autorregulo mis emociones? Propósito: “Emple...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Tutoría individual SESIÓN 3: Título: Mi rol en el hogar Propósito: “...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Propósito: “Identificar qué actitudes fomentan una convivencia armon...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa emociones y la identificación de las emociones, mientras se retoman ...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Propósito: “Gestionar los ingresos y egresos del hogar para administ...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa formativa con diapositivas. Al culminar ello, se dará por terminada ...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa RESPONSABLES / ACTORES MESES J A S O N D Tutoría Grupal Sesión 1: ¿C...
Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Benalal, N. (2020). ¿Cómo hacer la cuarentena más fácil para los niñ...
Plan de tutoria - Sexto grado

Elaboración de un plan de tutoria para sexto grado en contexto de cuarentena

Plan de tutoria - Sexto grado

  1. 1. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL PERÚ FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN REALIZADO POR: Pamela Reyes (20175199), Valery Olivera (20175216), Tania Ramírez Correa ( 20175303), Andrea Verástegui Ramírez (20173132), Luis Alomía Fernández (20175301) y Yanela Quichca Castro (20172909) CURSO: Orientación y Tutoría Educativa HORARIO: 0621 DOCENTE: José Llaullipoma SEMESTRE 2020-1
  2. 2. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa PLAN DE TUTORÍA ● Datos generales: 1. Tutores: - Pamela Reyes Mañueco - Valery Olivera Vilcapoma - Tania Ramírez Correa - Andrea Verástegui Ramírez - Luis Alomía Fernández - Yanela Quichca Castro 2. Año: 2020-2021 3. Institución Educativa: I.E Fe y Alegría N° 58 Mary Ward 4. Nivel: Primaria 5. Grado: 6to grado ● Fundamentación: La institución educativa Fe y Alegría N° 58 Mary Ward se encuentra en el poblado Jicamarca, en el distrito de San Juan de Lurigancho. Esta institución se ubica en una zona urbano marginal, por tal, está habitada por familias migrantes de la sierra centro y sur del país, y por familias campesinas de la zona. La mayoría de familias se ocupa de actividades económicas de muy baja productividad, como choferes, cobradores de transporte público y algunas pequeñas actividades comerciales informales; asimismo, la mayoría de las mujeres se ocupan de las actividades del hogar. En este sentido, debido a la situación en la que se encuentra el país, a causa de la pandemia por el covid-19, las familias de los estudiantes del colegio Fe y Alegría N° 58 han sido afectadas tanto a nivel económico como a nivel emocional. Ello se debe a que casi la totalidad de actividades generadoras de ingresos económicos tuvieron que cesar por las medidas de distanciamiento social obligatorio dictadas por el Estado, las cuales impactaron significativamente no solo en su estabilidad económica, sino también en su convivencia familiar.
  3. 3. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Entonces, frente a esta problemática que afecta directamente en la formación integral de los estudiantes y en la convivencia familiar, se resalta la importancia del plan de tutoría que, según el Minedu (2007), implica el acompañamiento socioafectivo, cognitivo y pedagógico de los estudiantes. Asimismo, este aporta a la continuidad del logro de los aprendizajes y a la formación integral; así, partiendo de las necesidades e intereses de los estudiantes, se busca orientar su proceso de desarrollo en una dirección beneficiosa que permita resolver las problemáticas presentadas de una manera asertiva. Por ello, el presente plan de tutoría abordará las problemáticas diagnosticadas en tres niveles: personal, familiar y social. En primer lugar, en relación al nivel personal, se debe buscar mantener la estabilidad emocional del estudiante. Para ello se debe brindar el acompañamiento necesario otorgándole desde información precisa y pertinente, hasta el desarrollo de actividades para la gestión de sus emociones. Además, se debe enseñar acerca de la enfermedad y la importancia de su prevención para una comprensión responsable y asertiva de su situación. Debemos tener en cuenta que no se trata de sobrecargar de información al niño, sino de brindarle seguridad para que no se desconcierte ante los nuevos cambios (Bernalal, 2020). Y, trabajar estrategias para una sana contención y expresión de sus emociones, favorece el desarrollo de su resiliencia y seguridad, evitando casos de estrés y ansiedad. En segundo lugar, en relación a nivel familiar, ante el establecimiento de la cuarentena, la mayoría de padres de familia se encuentran preocupados para solventar a su familia, ya que han sido perjudicados en dejar de trabajar para evitar el contagio. Sin embargo, después de los primeros meses de la cuarentena, muchas de las familias han salido a trabajar, debido a la escasez de dinero que presentaban los padres para cubrir la alimentación y la educación de sus hijos, pagar la renta de alquiler, pagar los servicios domésticos y entre otros aspectos que se han presentado en estos últimos meses. Como bien menciona Jacobson (2020) la ansiedad de la familia, en principal la de los padres, está en ascenso, generando un ambiente de preocupaciones y temores dentro del hogar. Por otra parte, “los padres están tratando de equilibrar el trabajo, el cuidado de los hijos y el propio, mientras mantienen las preocupaciones de la familia entera bajo control” (Child Mind Institute, 2020). Por último, en relación al nivel social de los niños, las relaciones sociales e interacciones con sus pares que establecían en sus centros educativos han sido afectados, puesto que los niños se han visto obligados a dejar de asistir a dichos lugares, luego de la suspensión indefinida de las clases presenciales a nivel nacional (“Se posterga de forma indefinida clases presenciales en colegios por recomendación del Minsa”, 2020). Tras el inicio de la cuarentena, los entornos virtuales puestos en marcha en las clases a distancia no han podido replicar las experiencias e interacciones sociales que brinda el entorno del aula, especialmente en los niños. En este sentido, su proceso de
  4. 4. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa socialización se ha visto perjudicado, lo cual- según National Geographic (2020)- podría desfavorecer su desarrollo integral, ya que las relaciones que los niños establecen con los demás son y serán fundamentales para el desarrollo de sus habilidades sociales y emocionales. De esta forma, abordar los niveles mencionados anteriormente; es decir, el personal, el familiar y el social son fundamentales para asegurar el desarrollo pleno e integral de los estudiantes del 6to grado de primaria, puesto que se considera las principales necesidades de acuerdo a cada uno de ellos. Además, es importante que dichas necesidades se trabajen creando, según Ospina (2008), ambientes que estimulen “el diálogo, la expresión de las necesidades, intereses y problemas” (p.12), desarrollar actividades que fomenten aprendizajes significativos y que otorguen al estudiante las oportunidades y los medios que requiere para desenvolverse en su entorno social. ● Señalar 3 problemáticas que se trabajarán durante el año: .Nivel personal: En el contexto actual de cuarentena, es importante trabajar con los estudiantes la gestión de sus propias emociones, saber expresarse y manejarlas. Problemática: Los estudiantes tienen un mal manejo de sus emociones, no saben expresarse y manejarlas producto de la ansiedad por la cuarentena. .Nivel Familiar: Tras la suspensión de las actividades económicas, es importante trabajar con las familias de los estudiantes la gestión del estrés y el buen manejo de los recursos económicos. Problemática: Los padres de familia están estresados, porque cuentan con muy pocos recursos económicos tras la suspensión de actividades laborales. .Nivel Social: En el contexto de las clases a distancia, es importante generar espacios dinámicos de interacción virtual entre los estudiantes empleando los recursos tecnológicos. Problemática: Los estudiantes están viendo perjudicados sus procesos de socialización entre pares debido a la suspensión de las clases presenciales. ➔ Objetivos:
  5. 5. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Tres objetivos generales a lograr en todos los niños del aula. - Desarrollar actividades que le permita expresar adecuadamente y manejar sus emociones. - Desarrollar actividades que les enseñan a administrar y cuidar los recursos del hogar. - Desarrollar actividades en espacios dinámicos de interacción que favorezcan los procesos de socialización entre pares. ● Actividades: Actividades Descripción Responsables Fechas Tutoría grupal SESIÓN 1: Título: ¿Cómo me siento durante la cuarentena? Propósito: “Reconocer e identificar mis emociones durante el confinamiento por el COVID-19” Descripción: Al inicio de la sesión, los estudiantes comparten sus ideas acerca del porqué el país entró en un estado de emergencia. Durante el desarrollo, ahondan en el tema reconociendo y compartiendo las emociones que sintieron durante el confinamiento por el COVID-19. Finalmente, identifican que comparten, algunas, emociones con sus compañeros y que son importantes poder reconocerlas. Andrea Verástegui Ramírez 6 de julio al 31 de julio
  6. 6. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa SESIÓN 2: Título: ¿Cómo autorregulo mis emociones? Propósito: “Emplear estrategias acerca de cómo gestionar y autorregular mis emociones” Descripción: En esta sesión, los estudiantes luego de haber reconocido e identificado sus emociones, aprenderán acerca de la importancia de gestionar y autorregular sus emociones. Entonces, observarán un video acerca del manejo de emociones y cómo éste contribuye a construir un clima armonioso en el hogar, escuela y comunidad. Asimismo, se dará un espacio de diálogo en el que la docente y los estudiantes conversen y reflexionen acerca de qué actitudes provocan determinadas emociones en distintas situaciones y cómo autorregular estas emociones, para ello se le compartirá algunas estrategias. Finalmente, los estudiantes elaborarán una lista de acciones que puedan realizar para autorregular sus emociones y un compromiso que contribuya a construir un clima armonioso en el hogar, escuela y comunidad. Pamela Judhit Reyes Mañueco 3 de agosto al 28 de agosto
  7. 7. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Tutoría individual SESIÓN 3: Título: Mi rol en el hogar Propósito: “Identificar qué actividades realizo y puedo realizar para contribuir en las labores de mi hogar” Descripción: Los estudiantes se agruparán y comentarán en pareja, cada uno de ellos escribirá en un pos-it una lista de las labores que realiza su otro compañero. Luego, los alumnos colocarán los pos-its en la pizarra formando como una lluvia de ideas para ser dialogada con todos los miembros del salón. Después, los estudiantes observarán y analizarán un video sin volumen, para que luego ellos respondan a ciertas preguntas. Asimismo, los alumnos desarrollarán un texto, en la cual consistirá que describan a un miembro de su familia realizando el rol del hogar; para ello, la tutora les brindará algunas pautas a los estudiantes para que puedan producir un texto. Finalmente, la tutora fomenta una reflexión partiendo de algunas preguntas de metacognición. SESIÓN 4: Título: ¿Cómo lograr una convivencia armoniosa en mi familia? Yanela Quichca Castro 1 de septiembre al 28 de septiembre
  8. 8. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Propósito: “Identificar qué actitudes fomentan una convivencia armoniosa en el hogar”. Descripción: El estudiante y la tutora entablarán una conversación. Primero, el estudiante describirá cómo es la convivencia en su hogar. Luego, comentará acerca de algunas situaciones que hayan afectado la convivencia armoniosa en su familia; asimismo, analizará cómo se desencadenaron dichas situaciones. Después, identificará qué actitudes podrìa asumir para generar una convivencia armoniosa y evitar que esta se vea afectada. Finalmente, realizará un compromiso para que, con ciertas actitudes, en determinadas situaciones fomente una convivencia armoniosa en su hogar. Valery Olivera Vilcapoma 1 de octubre al 28 de octubre Orientación a las familias SESIÓN 5: Título: ¿Qué hago si tengo estrés y ansiedad que afectan mi convivencia familiar? Propósito: “Identificar estrategias que contribuyan al manejo del estrés y a la resolución de conflictos de manera asertiva” Descripción: Al inicio, el docente realizará una miniconferencia sobre la influencia de las Tania Nicole Ramirez Correa Luis Enrique Alomía Fernández 2 de noviembre al 27 de noviembre
  9. 9. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa emociones y la identificación de las emociones, mientras se retoman conceptos de: autoconocimiento, autorregulación, y resiliencia. Luego, se reproducirá un video que permitirá comentar sobre sobre la situación emocional de cada miembro de la familia en cuarentena y su efecto en la convivencia del hogar. En el desarrollo, se conversa sobre el manejo del estrés y la ansiedad, donde es necesario la autorregulación para tener un equilibrio emocional. Se brindan seis consejos adaptados para el manejo del estrés y la relajación para los miembros de la familia. Posteriormente, en grupos, se elabora una lista sobre los principales conflictos familiares en el hogar y la forma en cómo lo abordan, también se reflexiona sobre la efectividad de su resolución. Se habla sobre la consideración a los otros, la empatía, la escucha activa y las habilidades sociales. Y finalmente, se trabajan herramientas de comunicación y organización entre toda la familia. SESIÓN 6: Título: ¿Cómo organizo el presupuesto familiar? 1 de diciembre al 28 de diciembre
  10. 10. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Propósito: “Gestionar los ingresos y egresos del hogar para administrar el dinero de manera eficiente”. Descripción: Al empezar, el tutor realiza la presentación de la sesión mediante una reunión zoom con los padres de familia de los estudiantes acompañado de diapositivas. A continuación, mediante un foro se pedirá que los padres señalen cómo fueron afectados económicamente por la cuarentena y mediante una diapositiva se les preguntará su opinión sobre el tema. En el desarrollo de la sesión se le pedirá mediante una diapositiva que escriban sus saberes previos de 3 conceptos. Luego, la tutora presentará en una reunión zoom la síntesis de sus respuestas y dos videos sobre la definición y los pasos a seguir para hacer un presupuesto familiar. Posteriormente, creará un foro de reflexión en donde los padres valorarán la importancia de lo aprendido. Después, se les dará la tarea de aplicar lo aprendido al desarrollar su propio presupuesto familiar. Finalmente, en una reunión zoom harán una síntesis de las respuestas y productos de los padres de familia y se pasará a recordar lo aprendido mediante una evaluación
  11. 11. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa formativa con diapositivas. Al culminar ello, se dará por terminada la sesión y se les agradecerá por su participación. ● Recursos humanos: - Tutora - Psicólogo - Padres de familia - Estudiantes ● Materiales: - Computadora - Video cámara - Conexión estable a internet - Programas instalados: Word, Power Point, Zoom y PDF - PPT sobre presupuesto familiar - Video sobre administración de presupuesto familiar - Ficha para planificar el presupuesto familiar - Casos contextualizados de presupuesto familiar - Video sobre el manejo de emociones ● Calendarización de las actividades: CALENDARIZACIÓN DE LAS ACTIVIDADES
  12. 12. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa RESPONSABLES / ACTORES MESES J A S O N D Tutoría Grupal Sesión 1: ¿Cómo me siento durante la cuarentena? Andrea Verástegui Ramírez x x x x Sesión 2: ¿Cómo autorregulo mis emociones? Pamela Judhit Reyes Mañueco x x x x Tutoría Individual Sesión 3: Mi rol en el hogar Yanela Quichca Castro x x x x Sesión 4: ¿Cómo lograr una convivencia armoniosa en mi familia? Valery Olivera Vilcapoma x x x x Orientación a las familias Sesión 5: ¿Qué hago si tengo estrés? Tania Nicole Ramirez Correa x x x x Sesión 6: ¿Cómo organizo el presupuesto familiar? Luis Enrique Alomía Fernández x x x x Bibliografía:
  13. 13. Facultad de Educación Orientación y Tutoría Educativa Benalal, N. (2020). ¿Cómo hacer la cuarentena más fácil para los niños? Recuperado de: https://www.rtve.es/television/20200406/coronavirus- ninos-consejos-psicologa-infantil/2011536.shtml Child Mind Institute. (2020). Enfrentar el COVID-19: recursos para padres. Recuperado de: https://childmind.org/enfrentar-el-covid-19-recursos- para-padres/ Jacobson, R. (2020). El autocuidado en los tiempos del coronavirus. Child Mind Institute. Recuperado de: https://childmind.org/article/el-autocuidado-en-los-tiempos-del-coronavirus/ Ministerio de Educación. (2007). Manual de Tutoría y Orientación Educativa. Recuperado de https://tutoria.minedu.gob.pe/assets/manual-de- tutoria-y-orientacion-educativa.pdf National Geographic. (2020). Cómo hacer que los niños sociabilicen en tiempos de distanciamiento social. Recuperado de https://www.nationalgeographicla.com/ciencia/2020/04/ninos-sociables-en-tiempos-de-distanciamiento Ospina, B. E. (2008). La educación como escenario para el desarrollo humano. Investigación y Educación en Enfermería, 26(2), 12-15. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.org.co/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0120-53072008000300001 Se posterga de forma indefinida clases presenciales en colegios por recomendación del Minsa. (18 de abril de 2020). Diario El Peruano. Recuperado de https://elperuano.pe/noticia-se-posterga-forma-indefinida-clases-presenciales-colegios-recomendacion-del-minsa- 94611.aspx

