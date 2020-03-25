Educación Cultural, Unidad Cinco Novenos C y D

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIDAD#5 VIAJANDO POR LOS ESPACIOS DEL ARTE Y LA CULTURA A trav�s del arte y la cultura podemos estudiar sobre distintas obras de arte, sobre el dise�o y tambi�n arquitectura desde una perspectiva global, a las cuales podemos identificar un tiempo y espacio determinados.
  2. 2. PATRIMONIO CULTURAL Es la herencia cultural propia del pasado de una comunidad, mantenida hasta la actualidad y transmitida a las generaciones presentes, para que puedan ser objeto de estudio y fuente de experiencias emocionales para todos aquellos que los usen, disfruten o visiten. Los Patrimonios Culturales se dividen en:
  3. 3. *TANGIBLES *INTANGIBLES
  4. 4. PATRIMONIOS CULTURALES TANGIBLES Comprende las expresiones f�sicas de la cultura, monumentos hist�ricos y arqueol�gicos, obras de arte, arquitectura, ornamentos, entre muchas otras cosas. MUEBLES Son aquellas que se pueden trasladar de un lugar a otro, ejemplo: las pinturas. INMUEBLES Se refiere a los bienes culturales que no pueden trasladarse, ejemplo: las iglesias.
  5. 5. PATRIMONIO CULTURAL INTANGIBLE Son las obras que emanan de la cultura y se basan en la tradici�n. La tradici�n se transmite de forma oral o gestos que se modifican con el transcurso del tiempo, ejemplos: RELIGION LEYENDAS Y MITOS
  6. 6. MONUMENTOS DE MI CIUDAD Los monumentos se crearon, para conmemorar a una persona o evento para un grupo de personas como parte de su recuerdo, debido a su importancia hist�rica, pol�tica o arquitect�nica. Si hay un inter�s p�blico en su preservaci�n, un monumento puede ser catalogado como Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO.
  7. 7. En nuestra ciudad Pelileo, tenemos algunos monumentos, ejemplo: Las v�ctimas del terremoto La Huambale�a Pueblo Salasaca
  8. 8. LA FIGURA HUMANA Desde un principio la figura humana ha sido tema y punto de representaci�n, y por ello ha tenido un cambio a trav�s del tiempo. Este no ha sido de forma dr�stica, sino que ha evolucionado a lo largo de la historia. La figura humana ha sido representada con dibujos pinturas y esculturas. Como arte es un medio de comunicar las experiencias humanas, los cuerpos humanos se representan en forma natural. Las personas se identifican a si mismas, mediante el uso de decoraciones, peinados, modificaciones corporales, vestimentas y accesorios espec�ficos de la piel.
  9. 9. REPRESENTACION DEL CUERPO HUMANO JORGE VELARDE.- Es un pintor latinoamericano considerado como el pintor figurativo m�s destacado de la escena art�stica ecuatoriana contempor�nea. Nacido en Guayaquil en 1960. Su arte representa tanto un estilo figurativo y surrealista, representando una realidad inconsciente y fantas�a a la vez.
  10. 10. Aqu� presentamos alguna de sus obras: Fuente 2008 El solitario George 2009 Familia con burro

