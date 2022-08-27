Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trinculo · SlidesCarnival.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Trinculo · SlidesCarnival.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Presentación PowerPoint

Presentación PowerPoint

Education

Trinculo · SlidesCarnival.pptx

  1. 1. Tecnicas y herramientas para realizar un diagnostico social
  2. 2. 1. Luvia de ideas • Esta herramienta está basada en la creatividad de los participantes, la cual es aplicada a un grupo de trabajo, en donde se genera y se califica una lista de ideas. • Lo bueno de la lluvia de ideas es que podrás utilizarla en dos procesos: En la búsqueda del problema, pero también en la solución. Ya que serán los actores de la comunidad, quienes identificarán la mejor solución a el o los problemas detectados. 2
  3. 3. 2. El arbol de problemas ▧ Esta herramienta es utilizada generalmente para la elaboración de proyectos. Ya que te ayudará a identificar el problema central, desde donde se desprenden las causas y efectos. ▧ Esta es la representación gráfica de un árbol del problema: 3
  4. 4. 3. Dibujando la comunidad  Trata básicamente que a través de un moderador, se va dibujando en un papelógrafo, un mapa de la comunidad donde los participantes van señalando la importancia del entorno, como lo puede ser una sede, cancha de fútbol, etc.  Es una herramienta sencilla pero que podría entregarte buenos resultados. 4
  5. 5. “ Quotations are commonly printed as a means of inspiration and to invoke philosophical thoughts from the reader. 5
  6. 6. This is a slide title ▧ Here you have a list of items ▧ And some text ▧ But remember not to overload your slides with content Your audience will listen to you or read the content, but won’t do both. 6
  7. 7. BIG CONCEPT Bring the attention of your audience over a key concept using icons or illustrations 7
  8. 8. A picture is worth a thousand words A complex idea can be conveyed with just a single still image, namely making it possible to absorb large amounts of data quickly. 8
  9. 9. White Is the color of milk and fresh snow, the color produced by the combination of all the colors of the visible spectrum. You can also split your content Black Is the color of ebony and of outer space. It has been the symbolic color of elegance, solemnity and authority. 9
  10. 10. In two or three columns Yellow Is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons. In the spectrum of visible light, yellow is found between green and orange. Blue Is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea. It is located between violet and green on the optical spectrum. Red Is the color of blood, and because of this it has historically been associated with sacrifice, danger and courage. 10
  11. 11. Want big impact? Use big image 11
  12. 12. Green Use charts to explain your ideas Blue Yellow 12
  13. 13. And tables to compare data A B C Yellow 10 20 7 Blue 30 15 10 Orange 5 24 16 13
  14. 14. Maps our office 14
  15. 15. 89,526,124$ That’s a lot of money 100% Total success! 185,244 users And a lot of users 15
  16. 16. Our process is easy first second last 16
  17. 17. Let’s review some concepts Yellow Is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons. In the spectrum of visible light, yellow is found between green and orange. Blue Is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea. It is located between violet and green on the optical spectrum. Red Is the color of blood, and because of this it has historically been associated with sacrifice, danger and courage. Yellow Is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons. In the spectrum of visible light, yellow is found between green and orange. Blue Is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea. It is located between violet and green on the optical spectrum. Red Is the color of blood, and because of this it has historically been associated with sacrifice, danger and courage. 17
  18. 18. You can copy&paste graphs from Excel or Google Sheets 18 4000 3000 2000 1000 0
  19. 19. Mobile project Show and explain your web, app or software projects using these gadget templates. 19
  20. 20. Tablet project Show and explain your web, app or software projects using these gadget templates. 20
  21. 21. Desktop project Show and explain your web, app or software projects using these gadget templates. 21
  22. 22. Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at @username & user@mail.me 22
  23. 23. Credits Special thanks to all the people who made and released these awesome resources for free: ▧ Presentation template by SlidesCarnival ▧ Photographs by Unsplash 23
  24. 24. Presentation design This presentations uses the following typographies: ▧ Titles: Shadows into light ▧ Body copy: Varela round Download for free at: https://www.dafont.com/shadows-into-light.font https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/varela-round You don’t need to keep this slide in your presentation. It’s only here to serve you as a design guide if you need to create new slides or download the fonts to edit the presentation in PowerPoint® 24
  25. 25. 2. Extra Resources For Business Plans, Marketing Plans, Project Proposals, Lessons, etc
  26. 26. Timeline 26 DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Red is the colour of danger and courage Black is the color of ebony and of outer space Yellow is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons White is the color of milk and fresh snow Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Yellow is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons White is the color of milk and fresh snow Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Red is the colour of danger and courage Black is the color of ebony and of outer space Yellow is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons
  27. 27. Roadmap 27 1 3 5 6 4 2 Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Red is the colour of danger and courage Black is the color of ebony and of outer space Yellow is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons White is the color of milk and fresh snow Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea
  28. 28. Gantt chart 28 Week 1 Week 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Task 1 Task 2 ◆ Task 3 Task 4 ◆ Task 5 ◆ Task 6 Task 7 Task 8
  29. 29. SWOT Analysis 29 STRENGTHS Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea WEAKNESSES Yellow is the color of gold, butter and ripe lemons Black is the color of ebony and of outer space OPPORTUNITIES White is the color of milk and fresh snow THREATS
  30. 30. Business Model Canvas 30 Key Activities Insert your content Key Resources Insert your content Value Propositions Insert your content Customer Relationships Insert your content Channels Insert your content Customer Segments Insert your content Key Partners Insert your content Cost Structure Insert your content Revenue Streams Insert your content
  31. 31. Funnel 31 PURCHASE LOYALTY AWARENESS EVALUATION DISCOVERY INTENT Insert your content Insert your content Insert your content Insert your content Insert your content Insert your content
  32. 32. Team Presentation 32 Imani Jackson JOB TITLE Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Marcos Galán JOB TITLE Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Ixchel Valdía JOB TITLE Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea Nils Årud JOB TITLE Blue is the colour of the clear sky and the deep sea
  33. 33. Competitor Matrix 33 LOW VALUE 1 HIGH VALUE 1 LOW VALUE 2 HIGH VALUE 2 Our company Competitor Competit or Competit or Competitor Competit or Comp etitor
  34. 34. Weekly Planner 34 SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 9:00 - 9:45 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task 10:00 - 10:45 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task 11:00 - 11:45 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task 12:00 - 13:15 ✔ Free time ✔ Free time ✔ Free time ✔ Free time ✔ Free time ✔ Free time ✔ Free time 13:30 - 14:15 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task 14:30 - 15:15 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task 15:30 - 16:15 Task Task Task Task Task Task Task
  35. 35. 35 SlidesCarnival icons are editable shapes. This means that you can: ● Resize them without losing quality. ● Change fill color and opacity. Isn’t that nice? :) Examples:
  36. 36. Diagrams and infographics 36
  37. 37. You can also use any emoji as an icon! And of course it resizes without losing quality. How? Follow Google instructions https://twitter.com/googledocs/status/730087240156643328 ✋👆👉👍👤👦👧👨👩👪💃🏃💑❤😂 😉😋😒😭👶😸🐟🍒🍔💣📌📖🔨🎃🎈 🎨🏈🏰🌏🔌🔑 and many more... 37
  38. 38. Free templates for all your presentation needs Ready to use, professional and customizable 100% free for personal or commercial use Blow your audience away with attractive visuals For PowerPoint and Google Slides

