Trinculo · SlidesCarnival.pptx

1.
Tecnicas y
herramientas para
realizar un
diagnostico social
2.
1.
Luvia de ideas
• Esta herramienta está basada en la creatividad de los participantes, la
cual es aplicada a un grupo de trabajo, en donde se genera y se
califica una lista de ideas.
• Lo bueno de la lluvia de ideas es que podrás utilizarla en dos
procesos: En la búsqueda del problema, pero también en la solución.
Ya que serán los actores de la comunidad, quienes identificarán la mejor
solución a el o los problemas detectados.
2
3.
2. El arbol de problemas
▧ Esta herramienta es utilizada generalmente
para la elaboración de proyectos. Ya que te
ayudará a identificar el problema central,
desde donde se desprenden las causas y
efectos.
▧ Esta es la representación gráfica de un
árbol del problema:
3
4.
3.
Dibujando la comunidad
Trata básicamente que a través de un moderador, se va dibujando en un
papelógrafo, un mapa de la comunidad donde los participantes van
señalando la importancia del entorno, como lo puede ser una sede,
cancha de fútbol, etc.
Es una herramienta sencilla pero que podría entregarte buenos resultados.
4
