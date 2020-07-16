Semana 6 los otros sentidos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DES PSICOPEDAGOGÍA PSICOLOGÍA GENERAL Primer Ciclo de Psicopedagogía LOS OTROS SENTID...
EL OLFATO - Algunos nervios de la nariz están conectados con la amígdala y el hipocampo que participan en la emoción y la ...
EL OLFATO - Los humanos tienen 5 millones de células receptoras dedicadas al sentido del olfato - Los perros tienen 220 mi...
¿Como detectamos los olores? - Nuestro sentido del olfato es activado por la proteína olfatoria de enlace (POE) producida ...
COMUNICACIÓN POR MEDIO DE FEROMONAS - Los animales usan sustancias químicas como medio de comunicación - Son secretadas po...
- Las feromonas también proporcionan información acerca de la identidad de otro animal, si son saludables o macho o hembra...
• Los seres humanos son omnívoros • El sabor de la comida surge de una combinación compleja de gusto y olfato • Algunos in...
LAS PAPILAS GUSTATIVAS • Las papilas gustativas están en la lengua • Cada una contiene un grupo de receptores o células gu...
SENTIDOS CINESTÉSICOS Y VESTIBULARES • Los sentidos cinestésicos proporcionan información acerca de la rapidez y dirección...
SENTIDOS CINESTÉSICOS Y VESTIBULARES • Los sentidos Vestibulares, nos dan señales acerca de nuestra orientación o posición...
SENSACIONES DE MOVIMIENTO • Cobramos mayor conciencia de nuestros sentidos vestibulares cuando experimentamos mareos • Cie...
• Nuestra piel es el órgano sensorial más grande • Además de protegernos del ambiente, contener líquidos corporales y regu...
EL DOLOR • El dolor es una señal de advertencia diciéndonos que hemos sido lastimados o que algo está mal • Demanda nuestr...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DES PSICOPEDAGOGÍA PSICOLOGÍA GENERAL Primer Ciclo de Psicopedagogía LOS OTROS SENTIDOS MG. TANIA MARÍA ESPINOZA C. MG. SC.
  2. 2. EL OLFATO - Algunos nervios de la nariz están conectados con la amígdala y el hipocampo que participan en la emoción y la memoria - Algunos animales se basan en los olores para distinguir entre bueno y malo - En los seres humanos esta función se trasladó a nuestras emociones por lo que juega un papel crucial en la determinación de nuestros gustos y disgustos LOS OTROS SENTIDOS
  3. 3. EL OLFATO - Los humanos tienen 5 millones de células receptoras dedicadas al sentido del olfato - Los perros tienen 220 millones de células receptoras del olfato - Nuestro sentido del olfato experimenta adaptación de manera muy similar a los otros sentidos
  4. 4. ¿Como detectamos los olores? - Nuestro sentido del olfato es activado por la proteína olfatoria de enlace (POE) producida en una glándula nasal - Cuando respiramos esta proteína rociada a través de un conducto en la punta de la nariz y se une con las moléculas transportadas por el aire que se activan por los receptores localizados en la parte superior de cada cavidad nasal en el epitelio olfativo - El epitelio Olfativo tiene millones de células receptoras que van directamente al bulbo olfativo - Del bulbo olfativo los mensajes son enviados a través del tracto olfativo a los lóbulos temporales del encéfalo lo que produce nuestra conciencia de los olores
  5. 5. COMUNICACIÓN POR MEDIO DE FEROMONAS - Los animales usan sustancias químicas como medio de comunicación - Son secretadas por glándulas o en la orina - Pueden tener efectos poderosos en la conducta de otros animales - Estimulan en receptores en el órgano vomeronasal, localizado en el techo de la cavidad nasal
  6. 6. - Las feromonas también proporcionan información acerca de la identidad de otro animal, si son saludables o macho o hembra - Indican si el otro animal está bajo estrés , si es agresivo o puede atacar, o si tiene miedo COMUNICACIÓN POR MEDIO DE FEROMONAS
  7. 7. • Los seres humanos son omnívoros • El sabor de la comida surge de una combinación compleja de gusto y olfato • Algunos investigadores encontraron evidencia de un gusto adicional unami que explica nuestra sensibilidad al glutamato monosódico • Las células receptoras se localizan en las papilas gustativas • Un adulto tiene alrededor de 10 mil papilas gustativas que diminuyen con la edad EL GUSTO
  8. 8. LAS PAPILAS GUSTATIVAS • Las papilas gustativas están en la lengua • Cada una contiene un grupo de receptores o células gustativas las cuales mueren y son reemplazadas aproximadamente cada siete días • La interacción química entre las sustancias de la comida y las células gustativas hace que las neuronas descarguen enviando un impulso nervioso al lóbulo parietal del encéfalo y al sistema límbico
  9. 9. SENTIDOS CINESTÉSICOS Y VESTIBULARES • Los sentidos cinestésicos proporcionan información acerca de la rapidez y dirección de nuestro movimiento en el espacio. • Terminaciones nerviosas especializadas, llamadas receptores de estiramiento, están adheridas a las fibras musculares; y diferentes terminaciones nerviosas, conocidas como órganos tendinosos de Goldgi, están adheridas a los tendones, que conectan el músculo con el hueso
  10. 10. SENTIDOS CINESTÉSICOS Y VESTIBULARES • Los sentidos Vestibulares, nos dan señales acerca de nuestra orientación o posición en el espacio, lo que nos permite saber cuál es la dirección hacia arriba y cuál hacia abajo. • Al igual que la audición, los sentidos vestibulares se originan en el oído interno • El movimiento de líquido en los los sacos vestibulares del oído nos proporciona información acerca del movimiento hacia adelante y hacia atrás, hacia arriba y hacia abajo
  11. 11. SENSACIONES DE MOVIMIENTO • Cobramos mayor conciencia de nuestros sentidos vestibulares cuando experimentamos mareos • Ciertos tipos de movimientos como viajar en barcos, automóviles, aviones desencadenan fuertes reacciones como mareos • Se deben a discrepancias entre la información visual y las sensaciones vestibulares es decir nuestros ojos y nuestro sentido corporal están enviando información contradictoria a nuestro encéfalo, nuestros ojos le dicen al encéfalo que nos estamos moviendo pero los órganos del oído interno insisten en que seguimos sentados
  12. 12. • Nuestra piel es el órgano sensorial más grande • Además de protegernos del ambiente, contener líquidos corporales y regular nuestra temperatura interna, la piel es un órgano sensorial con numerosos receptores nerviosos distribuidos en diversas concentraciones a lo largo de su superficie • Las fibras nerviosas de estos receptores viajan al encéfalo a través de dos rutas: la médula y el tálamo y de ahí a la corteza sensorial en el lóbulo parietal del cerebro LOS SENTIDOS DE LA PIEL
  13. 13. EL DOLOR • El dolor es una señal de advertencia diciéndonos que hemos sido lastimados o que algo está mal • Demanda nuestra atención y nos impulsa a actuar • El dolor también nos dice que nuestro cuerpo está luchando e informa a nuestras defensas cuándo hemos reaccionado demasiado y les indica detenerse • También se supone que sentimos dolor cuando se estimulan receptores específicos del dolor

