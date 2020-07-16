Semana 6 las percepciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DES PSICOPEDAGOGÍA PSICOLOGÍA GENERAL Primer Ciclo de Psicopedagogía LAS PERCEPCIONES...
percepción: es la manera en que el cerebro de un organismo interpreta los estímulos sensoriales que percibe a través de lo...
• La Gestalt propone que lo que experimentamos es mas que la suma de sus partes y que por lo tanto existe como un todo. • ...
Una FACETA IMPORTANTE DE LA PERCEPCIÓN ES LA FIGURA FONDO
FIGURA FONDO - Tiene forma, contorno. -Sobresale en primer plano - Adquiere significado - Colores densos y sólidos - Se re...
•En ocasiones no disponemos de señales suficientes •Es difícil distinguir el perro porque tiene pocos contornos visibles y...
Constancias perceptuales - CONSTANCIA DE FORMA tendencia a percibir los objetos como relativamente estables e inalterables...
 La constancia perceptual, basada en la memoria y la experiencia, también influye en la forma que vemos los rostros y las...
PERCEPCIÓN DE DISTANCIA Y PROFUNDIDAD • La habilidad para juzgar distancia y profundidad es de crucial importancia para qu...
SEÑALES MONOCULARES Son señales visuales que requieren el uso de un ojo SEÑALES BINOCULARES Señales que requieren el uso d...
PERSPECTIVA LINEAL PERSPECTIVA AÉREAPARALELAJE DE MOVIMIENTO
Percepción de movimiento • Implica información visual de la retina y mensajes de los músculos alrededor de los ojos cuando...
ILUSIONES VISUALES •LAS ILUSIONES VISUALES DEMUESTRAN GRÁFICAMENTE LA MANERA EN QUE USAMOS UNA VARIEDAD DE SEÑALES SENSORI...
CARACTERÍSICAS DEL OBSERVADOR • Otras variables individuales, como las motivaciones, los valores, las expectativas, el est...
Características del observador • ESPECTATIVAS: Las ideas preconcebida sobre lo que debemos percibir influyen también en la...
LAS PERCEPCIONES
SEMANA 6

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DES PSICOPEDAGOGÍA PSICOLOGÍA GENERAL Primer Ciclo de Psicopedagogía LAS PERCEPCIONES MG. TANIA MARÍA ESPINOZA C. MG. SC.
  2. 2. percepción: es la manera en que el cerebro de un organismo interpreta los estímulos sensoriales que percibe a través de los sentidos para formar una impresión consciente de la realidad física de su entorno
  3. 3. • La Gestalt propone que lo que experimentamos es mas que la suma de sus partes y que por lo tanto existe como un todo. • Aprendemos de lo que nos rodea no sumando el conjunto de sus piezas , sino de las figuras que se crean en nuestra mente, ejm (una película) TODO FORMA PATRON GESTALT A PRINCIPIOS DEL SIGLO LOS PSICÓLOGOS DE LA GESTALT EMPEZARON A DESCUBRIR LOS PRINCIPIOS BÁSICOS DE LA PERCEPCIÓN
  4. 4. Una FACETA IMPORTANTE DE LA PERCEPCIÓN ES LA FIGURA FONDO
  5. 5. FIGURA FONDO - Tiene forma, contorno. -Sobresale en primer plano - Adquiere significado - Colores densos y sólidos - Se recuerda mejor. - Es difuso - Queda en segundo plano - No es significativa - Colores diluidos - El recuerdo es menor.
  6. 6. •En ocasiones no disponemos de señales suficientes •Es difícil distinguir el perro porque tiene pocos contornos visibles y por eso parece no tener mas forma que el fondo •Se forman dos percepciones de la misma ilustración •Lo que cambia no es el estímulo sino la percepción
  7. 7. Constancias perceptuales - CONSTANCIA DE FORMA tendencia a percibir los objetos como relativamente estables e inalterables a pesar de los cambios en la información sensorial - constancia de tamaño tendemos a percibir los objetos familiares en su verdadero tamaño e independientemente del tamaño de la imagen que arrojan sobre la retina
  8. 8.  La constancia perceptual, basada en la memoria y la experiencia, también influye en la forma que vemos los rostros y las figuras humanas
  9. 9. PERCEPCIÓN DE DISTANCIA Y PROFUNDIDAD • La habilidad para juzgar distancia y profundidad es de crucial importancia para que un organismo se mueva con libertad en su entorno • Las personas deben juzgar constantemente la distancia entre ellas y otros objetos . Cuando camina por una habitación, su percepción de la distancia lo ayuda a no tropezarse con los muebles. • Utilizamos varias señales sutiles para determinar la distancia, profundidad y forma de los objetos:  Señales monoculares  Señales binoculares:
  10. 10. SEÑALES MONOCULARES Son señales visuales que requieren el uso de un ojo SEÑALES BINOCULARES Señales que requieren el uso de ambos ojos PÉRSPECTIVA AÉREA: Señal monocular de distancia y profundidad basada en el hecho de que es probable que los objetos más distantes aparezcan brumosos y borrosos PERSPECTIVA LINEAL Señal monocular de distancia y profundidad basada en el hecho de que dos líneas paralelas parecen unirse en el horizonte
  11. 11. PERSPECTIVA LINEAL PERSPECTIVA AÉREAPARALELAJE DE MOVIMIENTO
  12. 12. Percepción de movimiento • Implica información visual de la retina y mensajes de los músculos alrededor de los ojos cuando siguen un objeto. • En ocasiones pensamos que percibimos movimiento cuando los objetos que miramos se encuentran, de hecho, inmóviles - MOVIMIENTO REAL: (UN CARRO EN MOVIMIENTO) - MOVIMIENTO APARENTE: (PELICULA) - MOVIMIENTO INDUCIDO: (DOS TRENES EN MOVIMIENTO)
  13. 13. ILUSIONES VISUALES •LAS ILUSIONES VISUALES DEMUESTRAN GRÁFICAMENTE LA MANERA EN QUE USAMOS UNA VARIEDAD DE SEÑALES SENSORIALES PARA CREAR EXPERIENCIAS PERCEPTUALES QUE PUEDEN CORRESPONDER O NO CON LO QUE SUCEDE EN EL MUNDO REAL •LAS ILUSIONES PERCEPTUALES POR LO REGULAR OCURREN PORQUE EL ESTÍMULO CONTIENE SEÑALES ENGAÑOSAS QUE DISTORSIONAN EL TAMAÑO U ORIENTACIÓN PERCIBIDA DE OBJETOS COMUNES, LO QUE DA LUGAR A PERCEPCIONES INEXACTAS O IMPOSIBLES.
  14. 14. CARACTERÍSICAS DEL OBSERVADOR • Otras variables individuales, como las motivaciones, los valores, las expectativas, el estilo cognitivo y las ideas preconcebidas arraigadas en nuestra cultura, también influyen en la percepción; influyen en lo que pensamos, vemos y sentimos. • MOTIVACÍON: NUESTRSO DESEOS Y NECESIDADES DAN FORMA A NUESTRAS PERCEPCIONES, EJM: UN ESPEJISMO. • VALORES: LOS VALORES DE UNA PERSONA AFECTAN SUS PERCEPCIONES. • ESPECTATIVAS: Las ideas preconcebida sobre lo que debemos percibir influyen también en la percepción, al hacernos eliminar, insertar, trasponer o modificar en alguna forma lo que vemos. • ESTILO COGNOSCITIVO: conforme maduramos, desarrollamos un estilo cognoscitivo y esto también afecta la manera en que vemos el mundo.
  15. 15. Características del observador • ESPECTATIVAS: Las ideas preconcebida sobre lo que debemos percibir influyen también en la percepción, al hacernos eliminar, insertar, trasponer o modificar en alguna forma lo que vemos. • ESTILO COGNOSCITIVO: conforme maduramos, desarrollamos un estilo cognoscitivo y esto también afecta la manera en que vemos el mundo. • Experiencia y cultura: las diferencias culturales también influyen en las percepciones de la gente. • Personalidad: nuestra personalidad influye en nuestras percepciones (en el caso de las alteraciones como son anorexia y depresión)

