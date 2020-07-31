Semana 13 0 f

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lcda. TANIA MARÍA ESPINOZA C. MG. SC. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Y ORIENTACIÓN ORIENTACI...
KL INICIOS DE LA MEDIACIÓN Y SU EVOLUCIÓN • Se la usaba en culturas como China y Japonesa • África, a través de las asambl...
MODELO PSICOLÓGICO Modelo psicométrico Modelo Clínico-Médico Modelo Asistencial o remedial Modelo Humanista Modelo Constru...
Para Folberg y Taylor (1997) • Las personas tienen necesidad de solucionar los conflictos porque les resultan dolorosos. •...
• Por lo general, las partes implicadas en un conflicto personal pueden tomar mejores decisiones cerca de sus propias vida...
Condiciones para que un proceso mediador alcance los objetivos • Que las partes implicadas participen de forma voluntaria ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • La neutralidad o imparcialidad • La interactividad • La voluntariedad y confidencialidad • Intervención ...
ELEMENTOS a) EL CONFLICTO: • Un proceso interaccional • Que se da entre dos o más partes o personas • En el que se predomi...
CAUSAS DEL CONFLICTO • Fuertes emociones negativas • Percepciones falsas, estereotipos y prejuicios • Información falsa, i...
Causas • Autoestima baja • Escasa resistencia a la frustración • Escasez de recursos humanos y materiales con los que enfr...
b) La comunicación: • La mediación también está basada en la comunicación que el mediador establece con las partes implica...
ÁMBITOS DE APLICACIÓN DE LA MEDIACIÓN EL ÁMBITO FAMLIAR • Problemas derivados de divorcios y separaciones • Conflictos rel...
EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO ESCOLAR • Problemas de disciplina • Malos tratos físicos y psicológicos • Cualquier otro tipo de co...
MODELOS DE MEDIACIÓN Modelo Harvard: • Es una negociación de carácter colaborativo • Asistida por una tercera persona neut...
MODELOS DERIVADOS DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL Modelo transformativo: • Tiene como objetivo que las personas desarrollen las capacid...
Modelo Circular Narrativo: • Lo más significativo son las historias y descripciones conflictivas con alta carga emocional ...
GRACIAS
Semana 13 0 f

SEMANA 13
LA MEDIACIÓN EN CONFLICTOS

Semana 13 0 f

  1. 1. Lcda. TANIA MARÍA ESPINOZA C. MG. SC. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Y ORIENTACIÓN ORIENTACIÓN FAMILIAR LA MEDIACIÓN EN CONFLICTOS
  2. 2. KL INICIOS DE LA MEDIACIÓN Y SU EVOLUCIÓN • Se la usaba en culturas como China y Japonesa • África, a través de las asambleas o juntas de vecindario • Familias patriarcales y matriarcales • En los 60 se comenzó a utilizar en EEUU, California • Canadá • México • Argentina
  3. 3. MODELO PSICOLÓGICO Modelo psicométrico Modelo Clínico-Médico Modelo Asistencial o remedial Modelo Humanista Modelo Constructivista Modelo Transaccional Modelo Resolución de Problemas Modelo de Crisis Modelo de Terapias Familiares NATURALEZA, CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ELEMENTOS PROPIOS DE LA MEDIACIÓN NATURALEZA: • Qué se somete a mediación • Qué se pretende alcanzar a través de la mediación • Quiénes son los destinatarios del proceso de mediación • Quién ha de responsabilizarse del proceso • Cuáles son los contextos en los que se ofrece la mediación •
  4. 4. Para Folberg y Taylor (1997) • Las personas tienen necesidad de solucionar los conflictos porque les resultan dolorosos. • La participación activa de las partes implicadas genera significados y valores compartidos que hace que disminuyan los conflictos a la vez que facilita la solución de los existentes. • Las decisiones que se toman ante un conflicto son más eficaces si se tiene conciencia de los sentimientos que de dicho conflicto se derivan
  5. 5. • Por lo general, las partes implicadas en un conflicto personal pueden tomar mejores decisiones cerca de sus propias vidas que en cualquier autoridad externa • Las partes implicadas e interesadas en la elaboración y firma de un convenio están más predispuestas a ajustarse a sus términos si se creen responsables del proceso y de los resultados • La historia de los participantes sólo es importante en presente • La probabilidad de un acuerdo efectivo y duradero depende de la precisión con que esté redactado y especificadas las necesidades, intenciones, responsabilidades y habilidades de la partes • El posible cambio en el acuerdo por causas no controlables en el momento de la redacción del mismo ha de ser contemplado • El proceso de mediación es el mismo para todos y en todas las situaciones • La mediación, como proceso de educación informal tiene un alto potencial educativo que facilita la interiorización de los mensajes.
  6. 6. Condiciones para que un proceso mediador alcance los objetivos • Que las partes implicadas participen de forma voluntaria • Que participen al menos tres personas • Que se posibilite que las partes implicadas en el conflicto puedan elegir a sus mediadores • Que todo lo tratado en las sesiones de mediación sea confidencial • Que la solución al conflicto la encuentren las partes implicadas en el mismo, no el mediador • Que el mediador favorezca la comunicación, ayude a identificar y clarificar el problema, guíe el proceso no tome decisiones
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS • La neutralidad o imparcialidad • La interactividad • La voluntariedad y confidencialidad • Intervención a corto plazo • Lo fundamental no es el conflicto en sí mismo sino la forma en que se enfrenta • El pasado se relega a un segundo lugar • La meta u objetivo final es la solución pacífica del problema • En todos los casos tiene en cuenta las necesidades de cada uno de los participantes • La colaboración y la responsabilidad
  8. 8. ELEMENTOS a) EL CONFLICTO: • Un proceso interaccional • Que se da entre dos o más partes o personas • En el que se predominan las interacciones antagónicas sobre las interacciones atrayentes • Interacciones en las cuales las personas que intervienen lo hacen como seres totales en sus acciones, sus pensamientos, sus afectos y sus discursos • Que algunas veces, pero no necesariamente, pueden ser procesos conflictivos o agresivos • Que se caracterizan por ser un proceso co-construido por las partes • Puede ser construido por ellos o por un tercero
  9. 9. CAUSAS DEL CONFLICTO • Fuertes emociones negativas • Percepciones falsas, estereotipos y prejuicios • Información falsa, incompleta o manipulada • Información falsa, incompleta o manipulada • Inflexibilidad de pensamiento • Escaso autocontrol de los entendimientos, emociones e impulsos • Competitividad extrema • Carencia de habilidades sociales • Abuso de la autoridad o del poder en cualquiera de los ámbitos • Tendencia a imponer los propios puntos de vista, los valores • Creerse en posesión de la verdad absoluta • Incompatibilidad de los objetivos
  10. 10. Causas • Autoestima baja • Escasa resistencia a la frustración • Escasez de recursos humanos y materiales con los que enfrentar el problema • Problemas económicos, sociales y políticos que afectan a los grupos • Desigualdad de oportunidades • Ideologías cerradas en sí mismas • Influencia de los medios de comunicación • Contexto de riesgo familiar o social debido a pobreza, marginación, desempleo, racismo, xenofobia ect. • Sobre proteccionismo, permisividad, ausencia de límites • Incomunicación o comunicación deficitaria
  11. 11. b) La comunicación: • La mediación también está basada en la comunicación que el mediador establece con las partes implicadas en el conflicto c) El mediador: • Es la persona objetiva y neutral que crea las condiciones para que se pueda llevar a cabo la mediación • Conduce el proceso y consigue que las personas implicadas lleguen a acuerdos y que nadie quede perjudicada
  12. 12. ÁMBITOS DE APLICACIÓN DE LA MEDIACIÓN EL ÁMBITO FAMLIAR • Problemas derivados de divorcios y separaciones • Conflictos relacionados con la educación de los hijos • Dificultades de familias monoparentales y reconstituidas • Problemas de comportamiento de los hijos • Alteraciones emocionales y de conducta • Alteraciones de la dinámica familiar • Relaciones familia –escuela por el fracaso escolar • Relaciones familiares deterioradas
  13. 13. EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO ESCOLAR • Problemas de disciplina • Malos tratos físicos y psicológicos • Cualquier otro tipo de conflicto entre iguales • Otro tipo de conflictos entre alumnos-profesores, profesores- dirección. Profesores-familia- alumnos. Alumnos y sus propias familias
  14. 14. MODELOS DE MEDIACIÓN Modelo Harvard: • Es una negociación de carácter colaborativo • Asistida por una tercera persona neutral • Basada en el enfoque teórico de resolución de problemas • El objetivo final es llegar a un acuerdo entre las partes • La función del mediador es orientar el proceso, facilitar la comunicación, conseguir que las partes colaboren y reorientar las interacciones
  15. 15. MODELOS DERIVADOS DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL Modelo transformativo: • Tiene como objetivo que las personas desarrollen las capacidades necesarias para crecer moralmente y para que aprendan a valorarse y mejorar su propia imagen • Se centra en las relaciones, en la transformación de las mismas de las que derivará el acuerdo • La meta es promover el crecimiento personal, si se consigue la mediación ha triunfado
  16. 16. Modelo Circular Narrativo: • Lo más significativo son las historias y descripciones conflictivas con alta carga emocional • Se centra en las transformaciones de las historias conflictivas • El objetivo final es llegar al acuerdo • Potenciando la comunicación y la interacción de las partes
  17. 17. GRACIAS

