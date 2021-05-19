Testículos Sistema Genital Masculino

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sistema Genital Masculino Testículos Hecho por: Tania Contreras Garcia Numero De Cuenta: 2020251
Testículos › Gónadas masculinas › Glándulas reproductoras ovoides pares › Espermatozoides y hormonas --- testosterona › Ap...
› 3ºC por debajo de la temperatura corporal › Izquierdo esta mas descendido que el derecho (1 a 2 cm) › Presenta 2 músculo...
Configuración externa: Polos: Superior e inferior Caras: Interna y externa Bordes: Anterior y posterior
Configuración interna: Estroma: Cada testículo esta recubierto por una capa llamada Albugínea la cual penetra formando tab...
Configuración interna de los túbulos seminíferos Son tubulares y contorneados Se da espermatogénesis La pared de los túbul...
Vías espermáticas Son conductos que trasportan espermatozoides desde los túbulos seminíferos al exterior Túbulos Rectos: C...
Túbulos Rectos: Cortos, rectilíneos, se originan en el vértice de los lobulillos Rete Testis: Se forma por confluencia de ...
Túnica vaginal Saco peritoneal cerrado que rodea parcialmente al testículo, y que representa la parte distal cerrada del p...
×