Sistema Genital Masculino Alumna: Tania Contreras Garcia Numero De Cuenta: 2020251 Próstata
Próstata › La próstata es un órgano desarrollado alrededor de la parte inicial de la uretra › Forma parte de los órganos g...
Situación por: Debajo: Vejiga urinaria Detrás: Sínfisis del pubis Delante: Recto Encima: De la membrana perineal y el espa...
› Winslow -- Castaña › Mide alrededor de 3.5 cm en su base y aproximadamente 2.5 cm en sus dimensiones vertical y anteropo...
Formacion fibrosa periprostáticas interpuesta entre la próstata y las regiones vecinas que mantiene el órgano en un espaci...
Lóbulos prostáticos La próstata es un órgano difícil de sistematizar en el aspecto morfológico. Tradicionalmente, se descr...
La Terminología Anatómica Internacional ---Técnicas macroscópicas de disección (Tisell y Salander) El parénquima prostátic...
Provienen del plexo hipogástrico inferior y acompañan a las arterias, formando un plexo prostático. Son sensitivos y secre...
  1. 1. Sistema Genital Masculino Alumna: Tania Contreras Garcia Numero De Cuenta: 2020251 Próstata
  2. 2. Próstata › La próstata es un órgano desarrollado alrededor de la parte inicial de la uretra › Forma parte de los órganos genitales internos masculinos Compuesta: › Porción glandular --- Que ocupa aproximadamente los dos terceras partes del tejido contenido dentro de la cápsula prostática › Porción fibromuscular --- Tercio restante › Produce el 20% del semen
  3. 3. Situación por: Debajo: Vejiga urinaria Detrás: Sínfisis del pubis Delante: Recto Encima: De la membrana perineal y el espacio perineal profundo [diafragma urogenital]
  4. 4. › Winslow -- Castaña › Mide alrededor de 3.5 cm en su base y aproximadamente 2.5 cm en sus dimensiones vertical y anteroposterior › Peso: 18 g › Es de color gris y de consistencia dura
  5. 5. Formacion fibrosa periprostáticas interpuesta entre la próstata y las regiones vecinas que mantiene el órgano en un espacio restringido
  6. 6. Lóbulos prostáticos La próstata es un órgano difícil de sistematizar en el aspecto morfológico. Tradicionalmente, se describieron cinco lóbulos prostáticos: › Lóbulo anterior › Lobulo posterior › Dos lobulos laterales › Lobulo medio
  7. 7. La Terminología Anatómica Internacional ---Técnicas macroscópicas de disección (Tisell y Salander) El parénquima prostático se divide, mediante un plano sagital mediano Lóbulo prostático derecho Lóbulo prostático izquierdo – Lobulillo inferoposterior – Lobulillo inferolateral – Lobulillo superomedial – Lobulillo anteromedial Compuestos por lobulillos glandulares y por el istmo de la próstata. Cada lóbulo prostático se subdivide en cuatro lobulillos de tejido glandular
  8. 8. Provienen del plexo hipogástrico inferior y acompañan a las arterias, formando un plexo prostático. Son sensitivos y secretores. Inervación

