Unidad 5 cp e ing hoh 06 05-2020

  1. 1. Unidad V Principios jurídicos constitucionales
  2. 2.  Objetivo: Manejar conceptos básicos- determinar la importancia de los principios constitucionales que son esenciales para la imposición de la obligación tributaria
  3. 3. Fuentes de la obligación tributaria  Las Fuentes de la obligación tributaria, deben entenderse como los modos generatrices en que el poder tributario exterioriza su autoridad jurídica a través e normas que suponen una relación de índole económica en la que a unos se impone la obligación de dar o pagar y a otros se confiere la potestad de exigir su cumplimiento.
  4. 4.  El art. 137 de la C.N consagra el orden de prelación del derecho positivo nacional, situando a la carta magna como ley suprema, luego los tratados, convenios y acuerdos internacionales, las leyes dictadas por el congreso, etc.
  5. 5.  Tratados y acuerdo internacionales: Son disposiciones de categoría superior a las leyes, que se integran al ordenamiento positivo, una vez aprobado y por el Congreso Nacional. *Ver. Art. 141 C.N, art. 202 num. 9
  6. 6.  La ley: es la única fuente generadora de tributos admisibles en el derecho tributario.  El art. 44 C.N establece: nadie estará obligado al pago de tributos, ni a la prestación de servicios personales que no hayan sido establecidos por ley.  la ley es la norma jurídica formal creada por el poder legislativo.
  7. 7.  La ley, como fuente de tributación debe emanar del poder facultado constitucionalmente para la creación de este tipo de norma, es decir del poder legislativo, constituido por la cámara de diputado y senadores, con la denominación del congreso.  Examinada el proyecto de ley por las cámaras y concluido con su aprobación, viene la promulgación, por la que el poder ejecutivo dispone el comienzo de la vigencia de ley, y finalmente la publicación para que los ciudadanos se entere de la existencia de la norma
  8. 8. Decretos y resoluciones.  Decretos: sirven como auxiliar de las leyes, como normas complementarias en los llamados reglamentos de organización, pero por medio de un decreto no puede legislarse sobre una cuestión reservada a la ley. Son regulaciones dictadas por el poder ejecutivo.  Resoluciones: son normativas de inferior rango jurídico que las leyes y decretos, emanadas de la Administración (subsecretaria de Estado de tributación, dependiente del Ministerio de Hacienda)
  9. 9.  Doctrina y jurisprudencia: Las investigaciones y opiniones de los tributaritas, así como la jurisprudencia, no constituye fuente del derecho tributario, aunque debe ser tenida en consideración como fuente de conocimiento de la norma tributaria para establecer el origen las reglas de derecho que se quiere aplicar por la vía de la interpretación
  10. 10.  Usos y costumbres No son fuentes del derecho tributario. Art. 7 del cc: el uso, la costumbre o prácticas no pueden crear derechos, sino cuando las leyes se refieran a ellos.

