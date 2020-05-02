Unidad 4 adm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad IV Sujeto activo de la obligación tributaria
• El Estado como sujeto activo de la obligación tributaria tiene ciertas características propias que lo diferencian con cu...
Dentro de la nominación de entes públicos se pueden distinguir dos clases: Los órganos administrativos del Poder Ejecutivo...
Sujeto activo • El Estado es el sujeto activo de la obligación tributaria. • En nuestra estructura unitaria, solamente el ...
• Los Municipios no pueden cobrar más impuestos de patentes de los que la ley especial les señala, no puede cobrar, sino l...
• Agente de retención, actúa en el cumplimiento de sus obligaciones como un mandatario del fisco y no del contribuyente. •...
• Agente de Percepción: es la persona que por su actividad la ley lo señala como responsable de la percepción de un tribut...
Sujeto pasivo • El sujeto pasivo por excelencia es el deudor, la persona que queda obligada a pagar a titulo propio una su...
❖El contribuyente de hecho, es la persona que realmente, económicamente o definitivamente solventa el tributo en razón de ...
• Contribuyente: Es el sujeto pasivo de la obligación tributaria en quien se produce el hecho imponible, conforme a su cap...
• La creación legislativa del responsable, presume que la persona se halla vinculada al contribuyente en alguna forma, con...
Responsabilidad subsidiaria art. 182 ley 6380/19 De los representantes legales y voluntarios que no procedan con la debida...
Responsabilidad substitutiva Existe cuando desde el primer momento la ley obliga a una persona, a pagar una suma de dinero...
Objeto de la obligación: • constituye la prestación pecuniaria (DINERO), es decir la entrega de la suma de dinero. (Carlos...
Objeto de la obligación: • En la obligación principal el objeto es el pago del tributo • En las obligaciones accesorias, e...
• Objeto principal de la obligación tributaria: es el pago del tributo, consistente en una obligación de dar sumas de dine...
La causa en el derecho tributario • Es un elemento de la obligación tributaria, que representa el nexo entre la ley y lo q...
Fuentes de la obligación tributaria • Las Fuentes de la obligación tributaria, deben entenderse como los modos generatrice...
• El art. 137 de la C.N consagra el orden de prelación del derecho positivo nacional, situando a la carta magna como ley s...
• Tratados y acuerdo internacionales: Son disposiciones de categoría superior a las leyes, que se integran al ordenamiento...
• La ley: es la única fuente generadora de tributos admisibles en el derecho tributario. (Pettit, pag. 70) • El art. 44 C....
• La ley, como fuente de tributación debe emanar del poder facultado constitucionalmente para la creación de este tipo de ...
• Decretos y resoluciones. • Decretos: sirven como auxiliar de las leyes, como normas complementarias en los llamados regl...
• Doctrina y jurisprudencia: Las investigaciones y opiniones de los tributaritas, así como la jurisprudencia, no constituy...
• Usos y costumbres No son fuentes del derecho tributario. Art. 7 del cc: el uso, la costumbre o prácticas no pueden crear...
