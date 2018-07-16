About Books [MOST WISHED] Auditing and Accounting Cases: Investigating Issues of Fraud and Professional Ethics by Jay Thibodeau :

The approach used by Thibodeau and Freier emphasizes the substantial benefits of using real-life case examples in helping to impart knowledge related to the practice of auditing. For the fourth edition of "Auditing and Accounting Cases: Investigating Issues of Fraud and Professional Ethics" the authors continue their quest to be known as the most current auditing and accounting case book on the market. In that spirit, all case questions in the fourth edition have been revised to incorporate the eight new standards adopted by the PCAOB (i.e., AS 8 - AS 15) that relate to the auditor s assessment of and response to risk in an audit and that include guidance related to audit planning, supervision, materiality, and evidence. This flexible case book is perfect for educators to prepare future audit professionals with 45 cases focusing on specific and relevant audit issues. These cases focus on specific auditing issues directly impacted by Sarbanes Oxley and Dodd-Frank, using the actual companies-Madoff, Enron, WorldCom, Quest, Sunbeam-that have become synonymous with the capital markets crisis in confidence.

Creator : Jay Thibodeau

