DÍGRAFOS E ENCONTROS CONSONANTAIS
ENCONTROS CONSONANTAI S O encontro consonantal nada mais é que a junção de uma ou mais consoantes em uma palavra, seja ess...
EXEMPLOS: Trabalho – Armada – Arquivo Cravo – Mercado – Matraca Mestrado – carcaça – Trovão monstro – Morte – Broche Crise...
Existem dois tipos de encontros consonantais, aqueles que são chamados perfeitos e os que levam o nome de imperfeitos. Os ...
DÍGRAFOS CONSONANTA IS Dígrafo consonantal é o encontro de duas consoantes que ao serem pronunciadas emitem um único fonem...
EXEMPLOS: chuva – milho – pássaro – cachorro – sobrinho – guitarra – máquina crescer – cresça – exceto - exsurgir
Vale ressaltar a atenção necessária para os dígrafos abaixo: QU e GU, pois dependendo da forma como a palavra é pronunciad...
DISTINGUINDO ENCONTRO CONSONANTAL DE DÍGRAFO É importante saber diferenciar bem para não confundi-los. Um encontro consona...
EXEMPLOS NA PALAVRA MERCADO EU PRONUNCIO O R E DEPOIS O C. JÁ NA PALAVRA PÁSSARO EU PRONUNCIO APENAS UMA VEZ O SOM DA LETR...
CLIQUE NO LINK ABAIXO PARA FAZER O DOWNLOAD DA ATIVIDADE DE FIXAÇÃO DO DIA BONS ESTUDOS!!
AULA 5
PROFESSORA TAMIRIS
TURMA 402

  1. 1. DÍGRAFOS E ENCONTROS CONSONANTAIS
  2. 2. ENCONTROS CONSONANTAI S O encontro consonantal nada mais é que a junção de uma ou mais consoantes em uma palavra, seja esse encontro na mesma sílaba ou não.
  3. 3. EXEMPLOS: Trabalho – Armada – Arquivo Cravo – Mercado – Matraca Mestrado – carcaça – Trovão monstro – Morte – Broche Crise – entre outras.
  4. 4. Existem dois tipos de encontros consonantais, aqueles que são chamados perfeitos e os que levam o nome de imperfeitos. Os encontros consonantais perfeitos são aqueles onde o encontro das consoantes pertece a uma mesma sílaba. Exemplos: Tra-ve, tra-tor, blu-sa, ma-gre-la, bi-ci-cle-ta, pra-to, fra-co, fla-ne-la trei-no, pro-ble-ma, Os encontros consonantais imperfeitos são aqueles onde o encontro das consoantes não pertence à mesma sílaba, ou seja, da divisão silábica elas ficam separadas. Exemplos: Car–ro, ad–vo-ga-do, cor–te, mor–te, dar–do, can–sa-do, al–ge-ma, as–pec–to.
  5. 5. DÍGRAFOS CONSONANTA IS Dígrafo consonantal é o encontro de duas consoantes que ao serem pronunciadas emitem um único fonema.
  6. 6. EXEMPLOS: chuva – milho – pássaro – cachorro – sobrinho – guitarra – máquina crescer – cresça – exceto - exsurgir
  7. 7. Vale ressaltar a atenção necessária para os dígrafos abaixo: QU e GU, pois dependendo da forma como a palavra é pronunciada, pode ser ou não um dígrafo. Para entendermos melhor abaixo, dois grupos de palavras que ilustram a situação: Eloquência –a vogal u é pronunciada, portanto não apresenta dígrafo. Questão – a vogal u não é pronunciada, portanto possui o dígrafo QU. Linguiça - a vogal u é pronunciada, portanto não apresenta dígrafo. Gueixa – a vogal u não é pronunciada, portanto possui o dígrafo GU.
  8. 8. DISTINGUINDO ENCONTRO CONSONANTAL DE DÍGRAFO É importante saber diferenciar bem para não confundi-los. Um encontro consonantal, como você já sabe, é o encontro de duas consoantes que possuem cada uma delas o som de consoante. Já o dígrafo é o encontro de suas consoantes que possuem apenas um som. Essas duas, quando juntas, possuem apenas um fonema, diferentemente do encontro consonantal que cada consoante possui um fonema.
  9. 9. EXEMPLOS NA PALAVRA MERCADO EU PRONUNCIO O R E DEPOIS O C. JÁ NA PALAVRA PÁSSARO EU PRONUNCIO APENAS UMA VEZ O SOM DA LETRA S, MESMO QUE ALI ELA PAREÇA DUAS VEZES.
  10. 10. CLIQUE NO LINK ABAIXO PARA FAZER O DOWNLOAD DA ATIVIDADE DE FIXAÇÃO DO DIA BONS ESTUDOS!!

