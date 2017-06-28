Universidad Católica de Temuco Facultad de Educación Pedagogía en Educación Básica con Mención Fundamentos de la Educación...
1 Índice ● Introducción……………………………………………………...…………….Pág. 2 ● Propósitos (Objetivos, sentidos, fines)……………………………………...........
2 Introducción Grandes cambios que se provocaron en Chile tanto a nivel social y cultural fue la Reforma Educacional de Ed...
3 Propósito de la reforma educacional Buscaba abarcar de mejor manera el desarrollo en todos los ámbitos de la personalida...
4 Fundamentos y principios que orientan a la Reforma. En el año 1964 se firmó el decreto que da una nueva estructura al si...
5 Ámbitos que aborda la reforma. La reforma aborda diferentes en todos los niveles de educación tales como; Educación Párv...
6 Educación Media: Este ciclo está destinado a atender a todos aquellos que estén en edad de cursar y que hayan cumplido c...
7 Enseñanza Superior: Todos aquellos, quienes han finalizado la educación media, podrían continuar sus estudios, donde tie...
8 Cambios qué se logran con esta reforma El éxito primordial de la reforma se enfoca en los aspectos técnico pedagógico qu...
9 ● Consideración del aprendizaje como construcción de significado: Se deseaba lograr estudiantes autónomos y autorregulad...
10 Fortalezas y debilidades de la reforma de 1965. FORTALEZAS DEBILIDADES Educación de manera Democrática: Se quería crear...
11 Nuevos planes y programas de estudio que acompañaban a cada estudiante para dar fortaleza a sus habilidades o potencial...
12 Aportes a la educación qué brinda la reforma. ● Los colegios y liceos obtuvieron un aumento considerable en sus matrícu...
13 Conclusión El éxito de la Reforma en los diferentes aspectos del ámbito educativo, provoca grandes cambios, tales como ...
14 Bibliografía ● http://historiadelaeducacionenchile.bligoo.cl/la-reforma-educacional-de-eduardo-frei- montalva#.WPGJeIWc...
Reforma Educativa de 1965

  1. 1. Universidad Católica de Temuco Facultad de Educación Pedagogía en Educación Básica con Mención Fundamentos de la Educación Básica “REFORMA EDUCATIVA DEL AÑO 1965”. Eduardo Frei Montalva y Juan Gómez Milla Alumna: Tamara Sandoval Pérez Profesora: Dra. María E. Mellado Ayudante: Daniel Burgos Temuco, abril 2017
  2. 2. 1 Índice ● Introducción……………………………………………………...…………….Pág. 2 ● Propósitos (Objetivos, sentidos, fines)……………………………………........Pág. 3 ● Fundamentos o principios que orientan esta reforma…………………………..Pág. 4 ● Ámbitos que aborda la reforma (Educación párvularia, Educación técnica profesional, etc.)……………………...…………………………………………Pág. 5 ● Cambios que se logran con esta reforma (Obras, leyes, modificaciones, etc.)...Pág. 8 ● Fortalezas y debilidades de la reforma del 65………….....……………………Pág. 10 ● Aportes a la educación que hizo esta reforma………………….………...…….Pág. 12 ● Conclusión……….…………………………………………………………..…Pág. 13 ● Bibliografía……………………………………………………………………..pág. 14
  3. 3. 2 Introducción Grandes cambios que se provocaron en Chile tanto a nivel social y cultural fue la Reforma Educacional de Eduardo Frei Montalva, la cual forma parte de uno de los procesos más ambiciosos que se realizarán en aquellos años en el país. En 1965, aún habían muchos ciudadanos que no podían o que no tenían la posibilidad de educarse debido en el periodo de mandato de Frei Montalva la educación era escasa y no todos los chilenos podrían educarse porque la cantidad de colegios era mínima. El enfoque y objetivo principal de la Reforma fue acelerar el proceso en la cobertura escolar, eso también con la finalidad de acelerar el proceso de desarrollo económico y social del país. También busca crear una sociedad más justa, equitativa e integra, abriéndole las puertas a todos los niños y niñas, sin excepción alguna dando las posibilidades y entregando las herramientas necesarias para obtener un nivel de vida más confortable para cada persona. La Reforma de Frei Montalva en conjunto con Don Juan Gómez Milla, logró un cambio trascendental e importante al disminuir la cantidad horaria en dos periodos uno de mañana y otro de tarde. Pero producto de estos inicios en las modificaciones de la educación surgió un problema de una índole muy importante y fundamental para esta; la falta de docentes, en un número amplio para poder atender las necesidades de la cantidad total de la población. Problemas qué afectaron directa e indirectamente a la formación del hombre y la sociedad.
  4. 4. 3 Propósito de la reforma educacional Buscaba abarcar de mejor manera el desarrollo en todos los ámbitos de la personalidad de las personas; logrando una mejor capacitación en el ámbito de estudio, favoreciendo a largo plazo la vida del trabajo, brindándole la posibilidad de que participe de manera íntegra en los procesos de desarrollo tanto, cultural, social y económico. Pretendía lograr la democratización de la educación, para brindar oportunidades a todos los individuos. Su punto inicial es la igualdad de oportunidades y el objetivo de enfoque primordial era garantizar educación Básica a todos los niños, lo cual se amplió creando o construyendo escuelas a lo largo de todo el país, y en la formación de más profesores. Reforma qué entregará al país, hombres y mujeres, preparados y capacitados para el desarrollo de planes en los diferentes sectores.
  5. 5. 4 Fundamentos y principios que orientan a la Reforma. En el año 1964 se firmó el decreto que da una nueva estructura al sistema escolar dando comienzo formal al proceso de Reforma. “En 1965 se inicia bajo el gobierno de Eduardo Frei Montalva una profunda reforma educacional en la que se redujo de 6 a 4 años la enseñanza secundaria, que pasaría a llamarse educación media, mientras que la educación preparatoria, que se renombró educación básica, pasó de 6 a 8 años, que serían obligatorios, y se dividen las jornadas en dos. Por otro lado, las universidades pasarían por el período de la reforma universitaria, en que se pretendió otorgar un cariz más democrático al gobierno de estas instituciones.” ● Mejoramiento cualitativo, respecto al ámbito del proyecto educativo, pedagógico y curricular. ● Creación de nuevos planes y programas. ● Aumento considerable de manera ascendente en el tema de las matrículas escolares. ● Construcción de nueva infraestructura. ● Formación de nuevos docentes. ● Equipamiento escolar en todo ámbito, y se le da mayor énfasis a esto con la implementación y prestación de servicios de la Junta Nacional de Auxilio Escolar y Becas (JUNAEB). ● Educación para adultos, dando respuesta la disminución del analfabetismo.
  6. 6. 5 Ámbitos que aborda la reforma. La reforma aborda diferentes en todos los niveles de educación tales como; Educación Párvularia, Educación Básica, Educación Media, Educación Superior y Educación Especial. ● Educación Párvularia: No era obligatoria y se encarga y atenderá a la población de infantes (niños/as), entre los 6 meses y 6 años de edad. Tendrá como objetivo principal el desarrollo integral en y de la personalidad ideal del infante y su adaptación en el medio social y cultural. (En la actualidad la educación pre-escolar pasó a ser obligatoria el 21 de mayo de 2013, cuando el presidente Sebastián Piñera anunció la aprobación del proyecto de ley que, estipulaba la obligatoriedad del Kínder, dejando así el Pre-kínder no obligatorio). La Educación Párvularia está dividida en los siguientes niveles: ● Sala cuna: 6 meses hasta 2 años ● Medio: desde 2 hasta 4 años. Se divide en los niveles medio menor y mayor. ● Transición: desde 4 hasta 6 años. Se divide en primer nivel de transición (pre-kínder, 4 a 5 años) y segundo nivel de transición (kínder, 5 a 6 años). (El 21 de mayo de 2013, se anunció una reforma constitucional para establecer el segundo nivel de transición (kínder) como obligatorio a partir de 2015, convirtiéndose en requisito para cursar el nivel básico, llegando así a 13 años de educación garantizada. En 2015 se promulgó una ley que crea un nuevo esquema rector del nivel preescolar, el cual a agosto de 2016 está en fase de implementación). Educación Básica: Corresponde al ciclo inicial de estudios escolares, desarrolla en este ámbito un plan de Educación general común, de manera obligatoria y gratuita, que aumentará de manera ascendente, con una duración total de 8 años. Quedando la Educación Básica dividida en dos siglos, el primero de 1° a 4° de Educación globalizada y el segundo de 5° a 8° año con una diferencia cuya duración actual es de 8 años divididos en 2 ciclos y 8 grados (de 6 a 13 años de edad ideal). ● Ciclo I: 1°, 2°, 3° y 4 año o grado de escolarización. ● Ciclo II: 5°, 6°, 7° y 8° año o grado de escolarización.
  7. 7. 6 Educación Media: Este ciclo está destinado a atender a todos aquellos que estén en edad de cursar y que hayan cumplido con la escolaridad completa de la Educación General Básica. Ciclo que se dividirá, tendrá u ofrecerá dos modalidades una científico-humanista y la otra técnica profesional. Cada una con planes de estudio diferenciados de forma que cada uno acentúe aspectos y contenidos específicos diferenciados, de manera que pueda atender a las necesidades correspondiente de cada uno. Con una duración de 4 años. La Enseñanza Media se organiza como sigue: ● EMCH 1º a 4º grados ● EMTP 1º y 2º grados con el mismo programa educacional que EMCH ● EMTP 3º y 4º grados programas diferenciados según especialidad Educación media Científica Humanista: Continúa fortaleciendo intensamente los aprendizajes brindados en la Educación General Básica hasta completar la totalidad de 12 años de estudio. Procura que, dentro de sus objetivos, preparar a todos aquellos alumnos que deseen ingresar a la educación superior, ofrecerá cursos electivos en las diferentes especialidades de las que se relacionan con las actividades de producción o servicios como un apoyo y/o complemento a la educación. Educación media Técnico Profesional: Su inicio comienza al tomar la elección a fines de 2° medio o a principios de 3° en algunas ocasiones, su objetivo será capacitar a los alumnos en la opción que él tome, para que se desempeñe en los diferentes y variados oficios, y funciones técnicas que requiere el desarrollo económico, social y cultural del país. La formación Técnico Profesional íntegra de la mejor y mayor manera posible siempre centrada en su objetivo principal y fundamental en la especialización profesional con la continuación de los estudios generales indicados en el nivel. Los liceos o colegios que imparten especialidades técnico-profesionales otorgan Títulos de Técnico de Nivel Medio y se les denomina: ● Liceos Agrícolas: otorgando títulos de Técnico de Nivel Medio en las actividades propias de la agricultura. ● Liceos Comerciales: administración, contabilidad y secretariado dominan estos liceos. ● Liceos Industriales: electricidad, mecánica, electrónica, informática, entre otras. ● Liceos Técnicos: vestuario (corte, confección y/o modas), cocina, enfermería, parvulario y otros. ● Liceos Polivalentes: son los que tienen carreras de dos o tres de los liceos antes mencionados.
  8. 8. 7 Enseñanza Superior: Todos aquellos, quienes han finalizado la educación media, podrían continuar sus estudios, donde tienen la posibilidad de complementar con su capacitación en la continuidad de estudios en las diferentes opciones ya sea en CFT, IP o U. ● Centros de Formación Técnica (CFT): Tienen carreras con una duración de 2 años y otorgan títulos de Técnico de Nivel Superior. ● Institutos Profesionales (IP): Otorgan títulos de Técnico Superior y Títulos Profesionales en aquellas carreras que no requieran el grado académico de Licenciado. ● Universidades (U): Otorgan todos los Títulos Profesionales y los Grados Académicos de Licenciatura, Magíster y Doctor en su especialidad. Educación Especial: Se implementan establecimientos para niños con capacidades diferentes, haciéndolos partícipes de una sociedad íntegra, y brindándoles las herramientas necesarias para la educación. Educación para adultos: Brinda las posibilidades a todos aquellos pertenecientes a la parte de la población analfabeta la oportunidad de formarse y entrega las herramientas a todos quienes deseen terminar su educación general común.
  9. 9. 8 Cambios qué se logran con esta reforma El éxito primordial de la reforma se enfoca en los aspectos técnico pedagógico que, en conjunto con los cambios curriculares, fueron eficaces y lograron legitimidad en los distintos y diferentes aspectos del sistema. Tendía y buscaba superar rápida y ascendentemente los fenómenos de baja escolarización, analfabetismo y deserción escolar en el ámbito. Por lo que se realizaron diferentes obras bajo el Gobierno de Frei Montalva con la Reforma educacional tales como: ● Creación del (CPEIP) Centro de Perfeccionamiento experimentación e investigaciones pedagógicas: A través de esta entidad se integró el perfeccionamiento con actividades de investigación y la innovación educacional, su tarea principal fue la administración de una prueba nacional al término de la enseñanza general, con el propósito de medir habilidades verbales y matemáticas. ● Creación de la (PAA) Prueba de aptitud académica: En los primeros y primordiales años de su vigencia esta prueba fue fundamental para el ingreso de muchos jóvenes a la Universidad. Además, brindándole a los buenos puntajes la otorgación becas y/o créditos para financiar sus estudios en cierta parte o porcentaje. ● Creación de la (JUNAEB) Junta Nacional De Auxilio Escolar Y Becas: Es una institución pública del estado, que forma parte del Ministerio de Educación que vela por "hacer efectiva la igualdad de oportunidades ante la educación de niños y jóvenes en condición de vulnerabilidad económica". ● Creación de INCAP: Institución de educación superior chilena, corporación de derecho privado, fundada el 21 de octubre de 1966 y constituida por tres instituciones: ● Centro de Formación Técnica INACAP. ● Instituto Profesional INACAP. ● Universidad Tecnológica de Chile INACAP. ● Creación de la ley N°17.301 (JUNJI) Junta Nacional de Jardines Infantiles: Esta ley es de demasiada relevancia para la Educación Párvularia, con el objetivo de reunir y alinear todos los jardines del país, tanto para coordinar y orientar, a todas las instituciones que presten este servicio.
  10. 10. 9 ● Consideración del aprendizaje como construcción de significado: Se deseaba lograr estudiantes autónomos y autorregulados en todos los ámbitos, que fuera capaz de descubrir sus propios procesos cognitivos, que tuviera en sus manos el control del aprendizaje y que en ningún ámbito se limitará a adquirir conocimientos, sino que los construyera, usando de manera provechosa los conocimientos y experiencias previas para comprender y dar forma a los nuevos aprendizajes. ● Apoyos Pedagógicos: Apoyos de manera más personalizada para aquellos alumnos con rendimientos más limitados, buscar la manera y metodología de superar las desigualdades que afectan. Cada establecimiento o escuela debía adoptar las medidas que estimara conveniente y funcionales para enfrentar este problema emergente de acorde a cada situación o caso, por medio de diferentes estrategias como la planificación y evaluación periódica de las actividades. ● Creación de más establecimientos: Hubo una construcción de más de 1500 escuelas nuevas, donde se pudo disminuir el déficit de construcción escolar, de las cuales un millar fueron escuelas rurales. Creación de 38 liceos vespertinos y también nocturnos, brindando la posibilidad a aquellas personas que han querido continuar con sus estudios pero por temas de trabajos lo han postergado.
  11. 11. 10 Fortalezas y debilidades de la reforma de 1965. FORTALEZAS DEBILIDADES Educación de manera Democrática: Se quería crear un sistema de equidad e integración para el país. Aumento en las horas de clases, lo que no acredita una educación de calidad con la nueva cantidad de horas. Aumento en la escolaridad obligatoria de Educación Básica, de 6 a 8 años de estudio, común y gratuito para todos los niños del país. Formación de muchos profesores con unos escasez de horaria y de tiempo en el ámbito de formación, lo que no acreditaba una formación docente de calidad. Aumento e incrementación de las matrículas. Escasez en la supervisión administrativa de los servicios educacionales. Se crearon instituciones que aportan al perfeccionamiento docente CPEIP. La falta de conocimiento y habilidades con el hecho de que la educación pre-escolar no fuera obligatoria generaba un vacío en el ámbito educacional. Ayudo a bajar de manera considerable las altas tasas de analfabetismo. Se otorga mayor énfasis en la educación Básica por sobre la educación media y superior. Aumento ascendente en la entrega de desayunos y almuerzo para los estudiantes. El aumento de la educación no fue proporcional con la cantidad de docentes en ese entonces. Creación de un plan de equipamiento inmobiliario y de textos. Docentes no capacitados en su totalidad o en todos los ámbitos para la enseñanza técnico profesional.
  12. 12. 11 Nuevos planes y programas de estudio que acompañaban a cada estudiante para dar fortaleza a sus habilidades o potenciales. El ministerio de educación se ve afectado por centro de perfeccionamiento docente CPEIP. Creación de escuelas para niños con capacidades diferentes. Si bien hubo un incremento ascendente en la Educación técnico profesional, los docentes para enseñar en esas áreas no eran los más adecuados, debido a que no tenían el perfeccionamiento en su totalidad del área. Educación Párvularia, que atenderá a infantes en edad pre-escolar. A pesar de las grandes modificaciones en materia docente curricular y pedagógica, continuaron siendo frontalitas y tradicionales. Disminución de la educación Media. Se establecen dos modalidades en la Educación media Científico Humanista y Técnico Profesional. Reforma enfocada en la población más vulnerable del país. Creación de la prueba de aptitud académica, para el ingreso a la Educación Superior. Modalidades de mejoramiento en el proyecto educativo, pedagógico y docente.
  13. 13. 12 Aportes a la educación qué brinda la reforma. ● Los colegios y liceos obtuvieron un aumento considerable en sus matrículas. ● Las Universidades tuvieron un aumento ascendente en sus matrículas. ● Creación e incorporación de escuelas en los sectores alejados, aledaños y rurales. ● Prolongación y aumento de los estudios primarios. ● Ampliación en un cambio de métodos y programas de estudio. ● Creación de instrucciones que aportan al desarrollo Docente CPEIP. ● Disminución del analfabetismo, gracias y por medio de la obligatoriedad y gratuidad de la enseñanza primaria. ● Participación de docentes en cursos de perfeccionamiento del magisterio. ● Creación de más de 2.000 escuelas de las cuales alrededor de 1.000 pertenecían o estaban situadas en sectores rurales. ● Nueva estructura del sistema educacional. ● Creación y apoyo de la JUNAEB en el ámbito educativo. ● Creación de la prueba de aptitud académica.
  14. 14. 13 Conclusión El éxito de la Reforma en los diferentes aspectos del ámbito educativo, provoca grandes cambios, tales como cambios curriculares qué fueran eficaces y de gran apoyo y aporte. Su objetivo tuvo buen fin cumpliéndose a la perfección la integración en la totalidad de los ámbitos, hubo un gigantesco esfuerzo en la expansión de las oportunidades educativas, contribuyendo y a la vez tendiendo a superar rápidamente los fenómenos de baja escolarización, analfabetismo y deserción escolar. La Reforma generó grandes cambios, tanto confortables y favorables, los que se fueron fortaleciendo, mejorando y complementando con el paso del tiempo por medio de planes y metodologías. Gracias a los diversos cambios en la educación hoy podemos decir que tenemos o que luchamos para tener y lograr una buena educación, tal vez aún no se logra una calidad a la perfección, pero se lucha y se busca la manera de tener una educación íntegra, de acomoda calidad y de permanencia. Es posible observar los grandes cambios y aportes que dejó, y también los avances que se realizó en los diferentes niveles de enseñanza. La educación chilena ha ido progresando a través de los años, y si bien aún queda mucho por mejorar, no debemos dejar de valorar los grandes cambios y aportes realizados durante la historia y ser conscientes de que todo cambio necesita tiempo para llevarse a cabo.
  15. 15. 14 Bibliografía ● http://historiadelaeducacionenchile.bligoo.cl/la-reforma-educacional-de-eduardo-frei- montalva#.WPGJeIWcHIW ● https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sistema_educativo_de_Chile ● http://www.memoriachilena.cl/602/w3-article-95305.html ● Historia de la Educación Chilena, Fredy Soto Roa año 2000.

