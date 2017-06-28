UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TEMUCO Facultad de Educación Pedagogía Básica con Mención Fundamento de la Educación Básica RESUEM...
2 INTRODUCCIÓN Paulo Freire, “Cartas a quien pretende enseñar” (2010), en este informe realizare un resumen del texto leíd...
3 RESUMEN PRIMERAS PALABRAS: “MAESTRA-TÍA: LA TRAMPA. En esta parte nos habla de:  Nos cuenta que fueron casi dos meses e...
4 SEGUNDA CARTA: “NO PERMITA QUE EL MIEDO A LA DIFICULTAD LO PARALICE”. En esta carta habla de:  En esta carta el autor n...
5 CUARTA CARTA: “DE LAS CUALIDADES INDISPENSABLES PARA EL MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE LAS MAESTRAS Y LOS MAESTROS PROGRESISTAS”. Es...
6  Y por último y lo más importante, tener ganas y luchar por la alegría de vivir, superar los obstáculos que se nos pres...
7 SEPTIMA CARTA: “DE HABLARLE AL EDUCANDO A HABLARLE A ÉL Y CON ÉL, DE OIR AL EDUCANDO Y SER OIDO POR ÉL. En esta carta ha...
8 de los años, actividad que el ser humano acepta como algo normal, en este caso el autor da el ejemplo de “El profesor Ad...
9 ULTIMAS PALABRAS: “SABER Y CRECER-TODO QUE VER”. Esta última parte habla de:  En la finalización de su libro Freire hac...
10 FRASES CÉLEBRES MÁS IMPORTANTES  “Enseñar exige respeto a los saberes de los educandos”.  “Enseñar exige seguridad, c...
11 CONCLUSIÓN En relación a lo adquirido y aprendido gracias a la lectura de tan magnífico libro, del Señor Freire “cartas...
Paulo Freire Cartas a Quien Pretende enseñar

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TEMUCO Facultad de Educación Pedagogía Básica con Mención Fundamento de la Educación Básica RESUEMEN TEXTO “CARTAS A QUIÉN PRETENDE ENSEÑAR” PAULO FREIRE Profesora: Dr. María Elena Mellado H. Alumna: Tamara Sandoval Pérez Temuco, marzo de 2017
  2. 2. 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Paulo Freire, “Cartas a quien pretende enseñar” (2010), en este informe realizare un resumen del texto leído, daré a conocer diferentes puntos de vista de los cuales Freire se guío y resalto el valor de la educación desde sus raíces para llegar a escribir este libro. Freire se basa en sus historias y experiencias para cambiar el pensamiento de futuros profesores y para hacer una reflexión sobre el hermoso significado de la educación, lo que te permite analizar muy bien si estas o vas por el camino correcto.
  3. 3. 3 RESUMEN PRIMERAS PALABRAS: “MAESTRA-TÍA: LA TRAMPA. En esta parte nos habla de:  Nos cuenta que fueron casi dos meses en los que estuvo trabajando días en la redacción de este libro.  “Aprender no puede ser la pura redacción del objeto o contenido transferido” (pág.20).  Freire en esta instancia nos infiere que no utilicemos la palabra tía, ya que la terminología correcta es maestra. La sociedad ve y toma como conclusión que la tía con el hecho de ser maestra no puede revelarse y hacer valer sus derechos como tal. PRIMERA CARTA: ENSEÑAR-APRENDER: LECTURA DEL MUNDO-LECTURA DE LA PALABRA. En esta carta habla de:  “Es que el ensañar no existe sin el aprender” (pág. 45) con esta carta el autor nos quiere explicar que enseñar y aprender van tomados de la mano, enfocados en un mismo punto. Para enseñar debe haber dos partes el que enseñe y el que aprenda, aunque quien enseña aprende y fortalece aún más su conocimiento antes adquirido, y también nos muestra como el aprendiz presenta deseo y ansías por aprender. En esta parte Freire da una especie de tips para poder enseñar:  El educador tiene la responsabilidad ética, política y profesional de prepararse académicamente antes de educar.  Enseñar implica leer y que haya comprensión en la lectura.  Para llegar a comprender lo que se está leyendo, hay que realizar un trabajo arduo y continuo, ya que debe de a poco preparar para hacerse mejor.  El educador debe prepararse, capacitarse y graduarse antes de iniciar su actividad docente.  Como preparación de sujeto para aprender, estudiar es en primer lugar en quehacer crítico, creador y recreador.  El acto de estudiar siempre implica el de leer.
  4. 4. 4 SEGUNDA CARTA: “NO PERMITA QUE EL MIEDO A LA DIFICULTAD LO PARALICE”. En esta carta habla de:  En esta carta el autor nos quiere decir que no debemos dejar que el miedo a las dificultades que se nos presenten en el camino nos detengan nos paralicen a seguir adelante, según el diccionario Aurélio, es un “sentimiento de inquietud frente a la idea de un peligro real o imaginario” (pág.59), también nos mencionaba que el estudio tanto del educador como del educando lo debemos ver como una necesidad y no como una carga porque así es muy probable que lo dejemos o abandonemos en algún momento.  Según Paulo existe una relación entre el miedo y la dificultad, pero esta relación también con el sujeto que le teme a la dificultad.  Según el autor uno d los errores más graves que podemos cometer como educador o educando, es que en la primera dificultad u obstáculo que se nos presente es no asumir nuestra responsabilidad y no continuar adelante.  Si en algún momento nos encontramos con dificultades para comprender un significado o algo del texto debemos recurrir a los instrumentos auxiliares más cercanos a nosotros como el internet, enciclopedias, diccionarios de diferentes índoles entre muchas otras herramientas.  Menciona que estudiar implica una disciplina rigurosa y continua que nos creamos nosotros mismos en nuestro cuerpo consciente. o Y por último nos recalca que el educando en este caso el docente debe despertar curiosidad en el aprendiz. TERCERA CARTA: “VINE A HACER EL DE MAGISTERIO PORQUE NO TUVE OTRA POSIBILIDAD” En esta carta nos habla de:  Paulo en esta carta nos comenta que hoy en día es muy frecuente encontrarnos con personas que estudian o se dedican a la docencia,” porque en la vida no tuvieron otra posibilidad”. Los profesores o docentes tratan y trabajan con niños, jóvenes, adultos, en resumidas cuentas, con seres humanos, con los cuales no pueden estar probando o experimentando para ver como lo hacen.  Como docentes tenemos la gran responsabilidad de contribuir en su formación de y para la vida para que en esta tengan éxitos o fracasos de igual forma. Para eso debemos tener valores y actitudes bien definidas.  El autor menciona “No puedo formarme para la docencia solo porque no hubo otra posibilidad para mi” (pág. 68)  Para poder formar como docente debemos tener una palabra mágica que nos llene el corazón llamada “vocación” lo que nos ayudara y complementara para tener ética en el ejercicio de esta.
  5. 5. 5 CUARTA CARTA: “DE LAS CUALIDADES INDISPENSABLES PARA EL MEJOR DESEMPEÑO DE LAS MAESTRAS Y LOS MAESTROS PROGRESISTAS”. Esta carta nos habla de:  Freire aquí nos explica que para ser maestro no solo basta con tener el titulo o porque es capaz de dominar y manejar estrategias de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje, o porque tiene conocimiento y buen dominio de contenidos teóricos.  Para ser un buen maestro Paulo nos explica que debemos tener humildad, lo que está ligado de la valentía y la confianza de nosotros mismos.  Debemos ser amorosos, sin que nuestro trabajo y misión pierda su significado, menciona que la palabra amorosidad no solo está dirigida a los alumnos, sino que también en el proceso de enseñar.  Debemos tener la valentía, de atrevernos a hacer las cosas sin miedo a equivocarnos o a no tener la razón, es aquí donde hacemos inferencia al miedo que debemos luchar contra él y enfrentarlo.  Algo muy relevante, la tolerancia, en esta parte nos explica y nos enseña que debemos respetar los diferentes puntos de vista y decisiones por muy contradictorias u oponentes que sean a las nuestras, debemos respetarlas y aceptarlas democrática y responsablemente.  Debemos tener la capacidad de decidir, debemos desarrollar esta habilidad para poder llevarla a practica las veces que se nos sea necesario, pero nunca dejarnos llevar al extremo de caer en el autoritarismo o el sobre poder ante los demás. En algunos casos decidir solo si así lo requiere y en algunas veces decidir con los estudiantes o que ellos tengan la capacidad de decidir solos, y nosotros apoyar y contribuir en ello.  Seguridad, es algo muy importante en el momento de enfrentarnos en esta travesía el educador debe estar confiado y tener plena seguridad de lo que hace, para y porque lo hace. Pero esto no implica que en algunas ocasiones es conveniente explicarle a los educando las problemáticas que existen de buena manera y con humildad.  El docente debe equilibrar la paciencia e impaciencia, la paciencia en su grado de exceso nos puede conllevar a tomar decisiones inapropiadas y a la espontaneidad e inacción en algún caso o acto. Y por otra parte la impaciencia nos puede llevar a grandes problemas, como actuar sin pensar y equivocarnos de manera en que la decisión tomada no sea ni la mejor ni la correcta. En ambos casos debemos trabajar con ellas y mantener un equilibrio para no caer en malas decisiones.  Parsimonia verbal, en esta parte debemos tener un control y equilibrio de medirnos para controlar nuestra habla, y asegurarnos de saber cuándo, cómo y cuánto hablar, en el momento que corresponda.
  6. 6. 6  Y por último y lo más importante, tener ganas y luchar por la alegría de vivir, superar los obstáculos que se nos presenten en el camino y combatir las debilidades a las cuales nos enfrentamos. No debemos tener miedo a hacer las cosas ya sea bien o mal, en ambos casos siempre aprenderemos. QUINTA CARTA: “PRIMER DÍA DE CLASES” En esta carta nos habla de:  Freire en esta carta nos cuenta y nos explica los principales y comunes problemas a los se han enfrentado y se enfrentan los profesores en sus primeras experiencias como docentes, esa chispa de temor, miedo e inseguridad de creer que no seremos capaces de conducir de manera correcta nuestro trabajo. Teniendo en cuenta de que el miedo es algo normal en cada ser humano, a veces se ve más reflejado en algunas situaciones que en otras, pero debemos creer y tener la capacidad de confiar en nosotros y contra llevarlo de buena manera.  Para todo esto debemos tener claro que a pesar de que somos docentes y tenemos estudio no lo sabemos todo, día a día aprendemos algo nuevo y cada vez más.  Menciona en una parte de esta carta que como docente era bueno que lleváramos un registro de las actividades y de las clases con la finalidad de analizar cada aspecto y sucedo para mejorar. SEXTA CARTA: “RELACIÓN ENTRE LA EDUCADORA Y LOS EDUCANDO”. En esta carta nos habla de:  Freire nos habla de la relación jerárquica que se crea entre el docente y el estudiante.  Existe una variedad de conceptos para definir y explicar la relación entre ambos, tales como la enseñanza, aprendizaje, respeto, autoridad, simetría, identidad y conocimiento, aspectos básicos que se requieren para determinar la relación entre ambos o con otras personas.  El profesor o docente debe tener la capacidad de despertar deseo y curiosidad en quienes lo están escuchando o a quienes están aprendiendo de él o ella, para que esto se logre el docente debe tener y transmitir seguridad, firmeza y orden en lo que hace o dice.  En esta parte no puede ser un problema que el docente no tenga mucha confianza en sí mismo y esto le juegue en contra en el momento que tenga que imponerse ante sus alumnos, y que como resultado los alumnos no logren el respeto que este se merece y requiera.  Como parte importante y relevante en todo esto es el respeto, lo que ayudara a que la relación pueda llevarse a cabo de buena manera, y que el trabajo esté formado en un lugar íntegro y armonioso para ambas partes.
  7. 7. 7 SEPTIMA CARTA: “DE HABLARLE AL EDUCANDO A HABLARLE A ÉL Y CON ÉL, DE OIR AL EDUCANDO Y SER OIDO POR ÉL. En esta carta habla de:  En esta carta el autor nos infiere que existen algunos momentos en los que la jerarquía que se establece entre la docente y el estudiante establece límites.  No esta demás repetir aquí la afirmación, todavía rechazada por mucha gente no obstante su obviedad: “la educación es un acto político” (pág. 107).  El educador puede ser visto de dos formas, una como posición autoritaria y otra democrática.  El educador debe tener la capacidad de generar un ambiente libre, dispuesto y abierto en la sala de clases, para poder lograr un buen ambiente tanto en la comunicación fluida, y por otro lado respetando la libertar de expresión para permitir hablarse y escucharse uno a los otros. OCTAVA CARTA: “IDENTIDAD, CULTURA Y EDUCACION” En esta carta nos habla de:  Freire en esta carta recalca la palabra “identidad”, y la importancia que tiene para cada uno de nosotros ésta.  La identidad deriva de lo que se concibe de lo que heredamos de nuestros antes pasados y de lo que adquirimos en el presente.  Cada sujeta está hecho para aprender, y una parte fundamental para este proceso es la identidad, que a veces se ve afectada por diferentes factores e influencias tanto sociales como culturales a las que día a día en la vida cotidiana nos vemos sometidos e inmersos.  Enseñar, aprender y conocer es algo necesario para caer, ser sometido o no en la herencia cultural de la que se habla.  Tanto el docente como la escuela o colegio debe de manera transparente y democrática promover todos estos valores. Pero también debemos reconocer y aceptar las diferentes herencias e identidad de las culturas, lo que implica una postura de respeto y aceptación para cada una de ellas como educador o docente. NOVENA CARTA: “CONTEXTO CONCRETO-CONTEXTO TEÓRICO”. Esta carta nos habla de:  En su penúltima carta el autor nos habla de que una vez aprendidas las cosas hacemos todo por intuición, lo que está ligada al contexto concreto y el contexto teórico.  Por un lado el contexto concreto tiene que ver con la práctica de lo cotidiano, la experiencia o la moraleja que dejamos de los actos a través
  8. 8. 8 de los años, actividad que el ser humano acepta como algo normal, en este caso el autor da el ejemplo de “El profesor Adao Cardoso, biólogo de la universidad de campinas, me conto que una vez, fue invitado por un joven indígena, del interior de Amazonia a aprender a utilizar el arpón en la pesca” (pág. 125), podemos explicar que en este caso el indígena ve todo con total normalidad y que todo lo sucedido es un proceso natural, pero el científico pude explicar el proceso y el fenómeno que se ve ahí, en resumidas cuentas podemos decir que el indígena tiene conocimientos de la ciencia que él no es capaz de percibir.  El contexto teórico parte ya que el hombre busca maneras para explicar los sucesos naturales que ocurren, es indispensable también la reflexión crítica para ello.  En este capítulo culmina con una frase, “Quien juzga lo que hago es mi práctica. Pero mi practica teóricamente iluminada” (pág. 137).  DECIMA CARTA: “UNA VEZ MÁS, LA CUESTIÓN DE LA DISCIPLINA” Esta carta habla de:  Paulo en esta parte nos explica lo fundamental e importante que es el hecho de relacionarse con las personas, y nos muestra cómo se unen algunas actitudes y relaciones como la agresividad, la amorosidad, la indiferencia y el rechazo. Es fundamental quitar de nuestro entorno la idea de que existen disciplinas diferentes y separadas, pero lo que, si puede existir, son vías diferentes en cuanto a lo que es disciplina y formación.  Debemos tener claro que la palabra disciplina no puede ser abusada, pero si exigida en un ámbito y espacio, amigable y/o saludable para todos. Debe ser compartida, creada y vivida de manera democrática y parcial en partes iguales para cada uno, al igual en la parte de la disciplina debemos crear una especie de juego tanto contradictorio entre la libertad y la autoridad, ambas en un ámbito en el que se puedan compartir los conceptos de igual forma.  Para poder guiarnos por el conocimiento debe existir una libertad tanto de escritura o de lectura entre sí, que deben ir ligados siempre del respeto de ambas partes.  Vivimos en un mundo en donde la disciplina hoy en día es fundamental, pero claramente desconocemos o no aceptamos de donde debe venir su procedencia, y le encargamos esta responsabilidad al colegio creyendo que es ahí donde debe iniciarse. Claro que el concepto debe contribuir también en el colegio, por eso es necesario que el docente o profesor enseñen no solo los contenidos o conocimientos teóricos, sino que también la disciplina, en pocas palabras disciplina, conocimiento y enseñanza deben ir tomados de la mano y en fin del mismo camino.
  9. 9. 9 ULTIMAS PALABRAS: “SABER Y CRECER-TODO QUE VER”. Esta última parte habla de:  En la finalización de su libro Freire hacer relación a las palabras saber y crecer, la primera está relacionada con lo cotidiano con el quehacer del día a día lo que se infiere y se realiza de manera monótona. La segunda está relacionada con el acto consiente que hace el ser humano cuando mira la realidad en la que vive. Ambos términos están entrelazados firmemente ya que mientras uno más sabe más crece como persona.  “Según Paulo, todos sabemos algo y todos ignoramos algo”.  Todos posemos conocimientos y pensamientos diferentes, es por ello que no debemos dejarnos influenciar por los demás y tampoco dejar que la minoría sea influencia por la mayoría, el profesor debe ser capaz de tener el dominio y observar que no se comentan injusticias al momento de decidir.  Los alumnos deben tener o adoptar una posición crítica y de firmeza sin caer en una actitud sencilla, obediente y pasiva.  Y para concluir me quedo con un equilibro en ambas situaciones, en donde se trabaje y domine el respeto, la humildad, la libre expresión, la confianza etc. EL PENSAMIENTO DE PAULO EN LA EDUCACIÓN ES:  Su pensamiento es que todo método educativo comienza siempre en la diferente realidad de la que se rodea y proviene cada individuo. También menciona que la educación es un arma que permite liberar y transformar una sociedad, lo que para ello permite una connotación ideológica y política. La educción cambia el mundo y los responsables son y somos los profesores. Lo que se hace a través de enseñar y aprender de lo enseñado. EXPLIQUE EL LEGADO DE FREIRE  Las obras de paulo son un legado, cada carta forma parte de este, el legado más importante que nos dejo es que profesemos y amenos la pedagogía como tal que no seamos uno de los cuantos que se dedican a esto porque no les alcanzo para nada mas, que seamos capaces de conllevar esta hermosa tarea con la humildad, responsabilidad, respeto, amor, sinceridad entre otros.
  10. 10. 10 FRASES CÉLEBRES MÁS IMPORTANTES  “Enseñar exige respeto a los saberes de los educandos”.  “Enseñar exige seguridad, capacidad profesional y generosidad”.  “Enseñar no existe sin aprender”.  “El educador tiene un momento rico de su aprender en el acto de enseñar”.  “Todos nosotros sabemos algo. Todos nosotros ignoramos algo. Por eso, aprendemos siempre”.  “Nadie es, si se prohíbe que otros sean”.  “Educar exige respeto de a la autonomía del ser del educando”.  “Enseñar exige saber escuchar”. EXPLIQUE QUÉ PROFESO FREIRE  Profeso la educación de tal manera que su punto de vista tiene y conlleva a un enfoque totalmente paralelo con los que realmente llevamos esta vocación de la educación con nosotros. Dedico varios años de su vida a ella observándola desde diferentes perspectivas, lo que se complementó con el libro una educación inclusiva, una educación pareja, una educación para todos.
  11. 11. 11 CONCLUSIÓN En relación a lo adquirido y aprendido gracias a la lectura de tan magnífico libro, del Señor Freire “cartas a quien pretende enseñar” puedo concluir que la experiencia fue de gran ayuda, para fortalecer y cambiar algunos de mis pensamientos respecto a como se ve y se trabaja en la educación, el libro puede verse como el manual de la educación en parte ya que nos guía y nos entrega una especie de tips basándose en sus experiencias. Freire, en la escritura del libro nos fortalece y nos afirma la pasión y amor por la educación, a lo largo del tiempo que el libro lleva editado ha podido ayudar a muchos profesores y futuros profesores también. El significado de este libro y unos cuantos otros del autor, están focalizados en la educación plenamente ya que él es un amante de esta y quiere lograr que quienes decidan embarcarse en este camino lo hagan por amor, pasión y compromiso, tal como él lo hacía y lo profesaba.

