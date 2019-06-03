Afridex 2019 sponsor deck official

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to expect? Educating the masses through entertainment! Set to be the largest in the Southern hemisphere of its kind. ...
Why Afridex? New Innovations The world is changing rapidly at an unfathomable pace. New innovations in all sectors are bei...
Make Learning Fun With the current generation and age we live in, if we don't make it fun to learn, nobody does. It is Afr...
Why Africa? BLOCKCHAIN Africa has become the first continent to truly adapt Cryptocurrency for what it was created to be. ...
Afridex Key Agenda BlockChain Disruption Entrepreneurship Fintech Adoption Technology Finance Artificial Intelligence Cybe...
Afridex 2019 50+ Attendees 7500+ HIGH PROFILE GOVERNMENT AND COPERATE DELEGATES 250+ MEDIA PARTNERS 50+
Afridex Business Model 1. Discuss About Blockchain Technology 2. Explore Customer Business Model 3. Show Blockchain Applic...
How Blockchain can grow Business Allow crypto to run Your add Secure your business with cryptography Faster payments Quick...
Global Blockchain Market 35.44% 21.83% 8.24% 34.49% 58.32% 52.75% 46.85% 35.44% 2016 MarketShare CAGR 2016-2021
Keynote Speaker Dr Walter Tonetto Vice-Chairman – Global Blockchain Application Research Foundation Sally Eaves CTO, Globa...
Presentations Representation in a Panel Discussion Pitching Investment VIP Lounge Invites Conference Access Email Marketin...
Qty Sponsorship Type Price 1 Main Registration Area - Title $10,000.00 1 Lanyard Sponsor with Logo $7,500.00 2 Attendee KI...
1 Official 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor – Title Partner $25,000.00 1 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor - Gold $10,000.00 2 10km B...
Sponsorship Type Title GOLD SILVER 1200 VIP Beach Cocktail Dinner $9,000.00 $6,500.00 $3,500.00 Official 10km Blockchain R...
Contact media@ sales@ sponsor@ info@
  1. 1. What to expect? Educating the masses through entertainment! Set to be the largest in the Southern hemisphere of its kind. Done in a way like never before, Afridex is for everybody. In order to understand the current world system and where it is going we must know where and how it began This event is not a maybe but attending is a definite investment in yourself, family, business, nation and communities future. It’s a Convention that’s an Adventure! Join us as we take you on a journey through time. A walk through the evolution of money, communication and trade. From barter to Crypto and from post to Blockchain.
  2. 2. Why Afridex? New Innovations The world is changing rapidly at an unfathomable pace. New innovations in all sectors are being invented and discovered daily People Need to Understand It is a fact that people fear what they don't understand. This is a key reason why Blockchain and Crypto are not where they should be in terms of mass adoption
  3. 3. Make Learning Fun With the current generation and age we live in, if we don't make it fun to learn, nobody does. It is Afridex's main goal to do just that Repair the Problem We need to repair the world's largest problem. That is education on topics that are so important yet not taught in schools. Take a simple thing like the difference between money and currency Lack of Education The current financial system is only lasting because of lack of education. Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrency is being abused and destroyed when these phenomena could be the answer to a united world
  4. 4. Why Africa? BLOCKCHAIN Africa has become the first continent to truly adapt Cryptocurrency for what it was created to be. That is payment, in other words, a replacement for fiat currency and not a form of stock or commodity used for trade with the intention to buy low and sell higher with intention of profiting more fiat . That has been the mindset of most to all other nations using and buying crypto. To buy crypto with the hope that it South Africa is very much more alike to the western mindset in this regard when compared to its neighboring countries who have a very different and/or close to the opposite mindset when it comes to crypto. To elaborate, let's look at nations such as Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania for instance. Even though there are much more alike, we'll take these nations as an example. They use it for the true purpose it was created. That is a means of payment rather than an investment. That is the reason and Satoshi Nakamoto, whoever this genius he may be created the first cryptocurrency which is most commonly known to us all, Bitcoin. He was not only a master in encryption, technology, software, law, finance and more but was indeed a jack of all subjects, master of all. One would imagine that to create a phenomenon like bitcoin, a professorship in all subjects would be required by a single person. We would all logically consider that not just unlikely but impossible. Yet he/she/they or whoever Satoshi was made this a reality. Satoshi had a goal. That was to replace the current financial system that we all believe or believed was the only way to a system that was fair and just. A system that was open to the world. A system where the person in charge of your wealth was you. One where your earnings would be placed in a wallet/bank which belongs to you. Un- confessable, non-taxable and a true form of "Money" which by definition should have limited supply, be a store of value and maintain purchasing power over long periods of time
  5. 5. Afridex Key Agenda BlockChain Disruption Entrepreneurship Fintech Adoption Technology Finance Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Solving Global Issues Inc. Poverty Education, Security etc. Decentralisation Global Unity Cryptocurrency
  6. 6. Afridex 2019 50+ Attendees 7500+ HIGH PROFILE GOVERNMENT AND COPERATE DELEGATES 250+ MEDIA PARTNERS 50+
  7. 7. Afridex Business Model 1. Discuss About Blockchain Technology 2. Explore Customer Business Model 3. Show Blockchain Application Demo Let’s Talk Blockchain Hands-On First Project Scale 1. Understand Blockchain Concepts and Elements 2. Hands-on With Blockchain on Bluemix 3. Standard Demo Customization 1. Design thinking workshop to define business challenge 2. Enterprise Integration 1. Scale Up Pilot Or Scale Out To New Projects 2. Business Process Re Engineering 3. Systems Integration
  8. 8. How Blockchain can grow Business Allow crypto to run Your add Secure your business with cryptography Faster payments Quicker background checks Get funded with Blockchain driven ICO for business Distributed Cloud storage Audits Quality Assurance Better supply chain Management Smart contracts
  9. 9. Global Blockchain Market 35.44% 21.83% 8.24% 34.49% 58.32% 52.75% 46.85% 35.44% 2016 MarketShare CAGR 2016-2021
  10. 10. Keynote Speaker Dr Walter Tonetto Vice-Chairman – Global Blockchain Application Research Foundation Sally Eaves CTO, Global Strategy Advisor Martin Fernandez COO EOS Argentina CEO MOBU Juan Engelbrecht
  11. 11. Presentations Representation in a Panel Discussion Pitching Investment VIP Lounge Invites Conference Access Email Marketing Press Releases - Pre and Post Exclusive Coverage by Media Partners Post Event Coverage Video Interviews with Media Partners and Internal Roll-up Banners/Standees Exhibit Space Website Presence Logo on Show-Guide Social Media Mentions Press conference Branding Awards Branding Attendee packs Branding Block Party Main Stage Branding BEACH VIP Cocktail Dinner Branding Blue Diamond Dinner Branding Nomination for Awards Blockchain 10km Run Branding Registration Zone Branding Event Mobile App SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES BRONZE $12,000.00 Main Stage Slot No Yes 2 2 Blue Diamond + 3 Emerald Logo on all emails Mention NO NO 1 Guaranteed Internal 2 3m*3m Small Logo Mention 4 Small Logo Small Logo Small Logo Small Logo Small Logo NO NO YES Small Logo Small Logo Dedicated Page SILVER $20,000.00 Main Stage Slot - Feature Breakout Presentation Spot No Yes 6 4 Blue Diamond + 4 Ruby + 10 Emerald 1 Exclusive + 3 Generic + Logo on all emails Mention 50% YES 3 Guaranteed Internal 5 9m*6m Medium Logo Feature 8 Medium Logo Medium Logo Medium Logo Medium Logo Medium Logo NO NO YES Medium Logo Medium Logo Dedicated Page + Interaction
  13. 13. Qty Sponsorship Type Price 1 Main Registration Area - Title $10,000.00 1 Lanyard Sponsor with Logo $7,500.00 2 Attendee KIT Bags + Logo $8,000.00 1 Attendee Stone Class Replica's with logo on packaging+ Registration Branding $15,000.00 1 NFC accreditation cards with Logo $7,500.00 1 NFC Attendee Silicone Bands with Logo $7,500.00 1 Vehicle and Bus Branding $15,000.00 12 LUNCH Area Sponsor's $3,500.00 1 Snack Stands/Trolleys $8,000.00 1 Info Desks $12,000.00 6 Awards Sponsor $6,000.00 1 VIP Blue Diamond Dinner - Exclusive $20,000.00 2 Museum of Money $20,000.00 3 Cyber Security Challenge $3,000.00 15 Entrepreneur Funding Challenge $3,500.00 Other Sponsorship Opportunities Other Sponsorship Opportunities
  14. 14. 1 Official 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor – Title Partner $25,000.00 1 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor - Gold $10,000.00 2 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor - Silver $5,000.00 5 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor - Bronze $3,000.00 1 Auditorium 1 - Breakaway Room - Title $7,000.00 1 Auditorium 2 - Breakaway Room - Title $4,000.00 15 Meeting Suites $1,500.00 4 Investor's Lounge $5,000.00 1 Charging Stations $5,500.00 1 Wi-Fi $5,000.00 1 Backstage (VIP) Sponsor $15,000.00 1 Speaking Slot - 15 mins - Main Stage $2,000.00 1 Speaking Slot - 20 mins - Auditorium 1 $1,000.00 1 Speaking Slot - 20 mins - Auditorium 2 $500.00 1 Cullinan Diamond Dinner - VVVIP Sponsor $12,500.00 1 Attendee event app $8,000.00 Qty Sponsorship Type Price Other Sponsorship Opportunities
  15. 15. Sponsorship Type Title GOLD SILVER 1200 VIP Beach Cocktail Dinner $9,000.00 $6,500.00 $3,500.00 Official 10km Blockchain Run Sponsor $10,000.00 $5,000.00 $3,000.00 Edutainment Block Party $15,000.00 $10,000.00 $5,000.00 Other Sponsorship Opportunities
  16. 16. Contact media@ sales@ sponsor@ info@

