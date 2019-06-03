Afridex 2019 sponsor deck official

We are excited to introduce Afridex to all nations whilst proudly hosting the world in Africa on a journey toward global unity and freedom. The Afridex team are working diligently to ensure that Afridex's attendee experience will exceed all expectations beyond measure and be a memorable adventurous experience for all. Our aim is to educate the masses in a new and exciting way that will promote an understanding of the world around us in an enjoyable way. Our strategy is to educate all demographics through entertainment. We call this, edutainment.