Logihni operazii 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Логічні операції 1. логічне заперечення - NOT 1. логічне множення - кон’юнкція - і- AND 1. логічне додавання - диз’юнкція ...
Логічне заперечення NOT Складена умова not (умова 1) істина , якщо (умова 1) хиба. І навпаки, складена умова хиба, якщо (у...
Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією NOT Твердження Логічна умова Твердження з not Логічна умова з not Ціле число ...
Приклади обчислення логічних виразів з логічною операцією NOT Програма Пояснення Результа т Program zadacha_1; Const X=10;...
Кон'юнкція - логічне множення Слово "кон'юнкція" походить від conjunctio - зв'язок, сполучник. Сполучник “і” , “And”
В реальному житті У природній мові аналогами кон'юнкції є вирази: "А разом з В", "А і В", "як А так і В", "А в той час як ...
Логічна операція AND (і перше , і друге) Складена умова (проста умова 1) AND (проста умова 2) =TRUE, якщо істинні обидві п...
Таблиця істинності логічної операції AND значення висловлювання А значення висловлювання В Значення логічної операції А AN...
Відповідно до наведеної таблиці складне висловлювання "Ми знаходилися в кабінеті, і на вулиці йшов дощ" буде істинним лише...
Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією AND Твердження Умова Кожне з двох цілих чисел X та Y парне (x mod 2=0)and(y m...
Програма Пояснення Результат Program zadacha_1; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=(x>2)and(x<5); writeln(z); end. X=10, ...
Слово "диз'юнкція" походить від латинського disjunctio - роз'єднування, подія, розрізнення. Сполучники: “або” “OR” Логічне...
Складне висловлювання, утворене за допомогою сполучника "або", відображає існування різних можливостей. Наприклад, висловл...
В реальному житті У природній мові аналогами диз'юнкції є вирази: "А або В", "А або В, або обидва", "А і або В", "А, якщо ...
Логічна операція OR (або, хоча б одне) Складена умова (проста умова 1) or (проста умова 2) =хиба, якщо хибні обидві прості...
Таблиця істинності логічної операції OR значення висловлювання А значення висловлювання В Значення логічної операції А OR ...
Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією OR Твердження Складена логічна умова Хоча б одне з чисел X та Y додатне (x>0)...
Програма Пояснення Результат Program zadacha_1; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=(x>2)OR(x<5); writeln(z); end. X=10, т...
Задача 1. Написати програму знаходження всіх двозначних чисел, які діляться на 3 і на 7. Program zadacha_1; Var Z:integer;...
Задача 2. Написати програму знаходження всіх двозначних чисел, які діляться на 3 або на 7. Program zadacha_1; Var Z:intege...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Logihni operazii 3

27 views

Published on

ee

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Logihni operazii 3

  1. 1. Логічні операції 1. логічне заперечення - NOT 1. логічне множення - кон’юнкція - і- AND 1. логічне додавання - диз’юнкція - АБО - OR
  2. 2. Логічне заперечення NOT Складена умова not (умова 1) істина , якщо (умова 1) хиба. І навпаки, складена умова хиба, якщо (умова 1) істина. значення умови А значення умови not А TRUE FALSE FALSE TRUE
  3. 3. Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією NOT Твердження Логічна умова Твердження з not Логічна умова з not Ціле число X ділиться на 3 X mod 3=0 Ціле число X НЕ ділиться на 3 Not (x mod 3=0) Число Х більше 9 Х >9 Число Х не більше 9 Not (x > 9)
  4. 4. Приклади обчислення логічних виразів з логічною операцією NOT Програма Пояснення Результа т Program zadacha_1; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=not((x>=1)and(x<=5)) ; writeln(z); end. Операція not стоїть перед дужками, тому спочатку виконуються дії у дужках. X=10, тому (x>=1)and(x<=5) – хиба, а весь вираз - істина Не хиба= істина not(False)=True TRUE Program zadacha_2; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=not(x>=1)and(x<=5); writeln(z); end. У цьому випадку not відноситься тільки до перших дужок. X=10, тому x>=1 – істина, not(x>=1) - хиба. Наступна операція and, у якої перша умова хиба, тому значення другої умови можна не обчислювати, весь вираз буде хиба FALSE
  5. 5. Кон'юнкція - логічне множення Слово "кон'юнкція" походить від conjunctio - зв'язок, сполучник. Сполучник “і” , “And”
  6. 6. В реальному житті У природній мові аналогами кон'юнкції є вирази: "А разом з В", "А і В", "як А так і В", "А в той час як В", "В, хоча і А", "В, незважаючи на А", "не тільки А, а й В" і деякі інші.
  7. 7. Логічна операція AND (і перше , і друге) Складена умова (проста умова 1) AND (проста умова 2) =TRUE, якщо істинні обидві прості умови. Складена умова (проста умова 1) AND (проста умова 2)= FALSE, якщо хоч одна умова хиба (друга умова може бути істиною, а може бути і хибою) Наприклад, (2=2) AND (2>1) = Істина (TRUE), бо перша умова (2=2) має значення TRUE(істина), друга умова (2>1) має значення TRUE(істина), а ми знаємо, що логічна операція AND має значення TRUE, якщо обидві умови істинні (2=3) AND (5>3) = хиба( FALSE), бо перша умова (2=3) має значення FALSE(хиба), друга умова (5>3) має значенняTRUE(істина), а ми знаємо, що логічна операція AND має значення хиба ( FALSE), якщо хоч одна проста умова має значення хиба( FALSE)
  8. 8. Таблиця істинності логічної операції AND значення висловлювання А значення висловлювання В Значення логічної операції А AND В TRUE TRUE TRUE FALSE TRUE FALSE TRUE FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE FALSE
  9. 9. Відповідно до наведеної таблиці складне висловлювання "Ми знаходилися в кабінеті, і на вулиці йшов дощ" буде істинним лише тоді, коли істинними будуть обидва прості висловлювання "Ми знаходилися в аудиторії" і "На вулиці йшов дощ". В усіх інших випадках воно хибне.
  10. 10. Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією AND Твердження Умова Кожне з двох цілих чисел X та Y парне (x mod 2=0)and(y mod 2=0) Натуральне число X кратне 9 та закінчується цифрою 3 (x mod 9=0)and(x mod 10=3) Ціле число X двозначне (x div 100=0)and(x div 10<>0) Число X належить інтервалу [-2, 5], тобто -2<=x<=5 (x>=-2)and(x<=5)
  11. 11. Програма Пояснення Результат Program zadacha_1; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=(x>2)and(x<5); writeln(z); end. X=10, тому x>2 істина, а x<5 хиба, тому і весь вираз хиба. FALSE, тобто, хиба
  12. 12. Слово "диз'юнкція" походить від латинського disjunctio - роз'єднування, подія, розрізнення. Сполучники: “або” “OR” Логічне додавання - диз'юнкція
  13. 13. Складне висловлювання, утворене за допомогою сполучника "або", відображає існування різних можливостей. Наприклад, висловлювання "Він досяг гарних результатів у навчанні або завдяки старанності, або завдяки здібностям" відображає наявність різних можливостей отримання гарних результатів у навчанні. Це висловлювання буде істинним, якщо одна з двох можливостей реалізується. Істинним воно буде і тоді, коли реалізуються обидві можливості. Таке висловлювання називають диз'юнктивним.
  14. 14. В реальному житті У природній мові аналогами диз'юнкції є вирази: "А або В", "А або В, або обидва", "А і або В", "А, якщо не В".
  15. 15. Логічна операція OR (або, хоча б одне) Складена умова (проста умова 1) or (проста умова 2) =хиба, якщо хибні обидві прості умови. Складена умова (проста умова 1) or (проста умова 2)= істина, якщо одна умова істинна (друга умова може бути теж істиною, а може бути і хибою) Наприклад, (2=3) or (2>1) = Істина (TRUE), бо перша умова (2=3) має значення FALSE(хиба), друга умова (2>1) має значення TRUE(істина), а ми знаємо, що логічна операція OR має значення TRUE, якщо хоч одна умова істинна (2=3) or (2>3) = хиба( FALSE), бо перша умова (2=3) має значення FALSE(хиба), друга умова (2>3) теж має значення хиба( FALSE, а ми знаємо, що логічна операція OR має значення хиба( FALSE), якщо обидві прості умови мають значення хиба( FALSE)
  16. 16. Таблиця істинності логічної операції OR значення висловлювання А значення висловлювання В Значення логічної операції А OR В TRUE TRUE TRUE TRUE FALSE TRUE FALSE TRUE TRUE FALSE FALSE FALSE
  17. 17. Приклади складання умов з логічною операцією OR Твердження Складена логічна умова Хоча б одне з чисел X та Y додатне (x>0)or(y>0) Натуральне число X закінчується цифрою 2 або 3 (x mod 10=2)or (x mod 10=3) Точка з координатами X та Y належить I або IIІ чверті координатної площини (X>0)and(y>0)or (x<0)and(y<0)
  18. 18. Програма Пояснення Результат Program zadacha_1; Const X=10; Var Z:Boolean; Begin Z:=(x>2)OR(x<5); writeln(z); end. X=10, тому x>2 істина, а x<5 хиба, тому весь вираз істина. Зауваження, якщо складена умова містить тільки операцію Or, то якщо ви знайшли істинну просту умову-інші умови можна не перевіряти. Результат буде=TRUE TRUE, тобто істина
  19. 19. Задача 1. Написати програму знаходження всіх двозначних чисел, які діляться на 3 і на 7. Program zadacha_1; Var Z:integer; Begin For Z:=10 to 99 do If (z mod 3=0)and (z mod 7=0)then writeln(z); end.
  20. 20. Задача 2. Написати програму знаходження всіх двозначних чисел, які діляться на 3 або на 7. Program zadacha_1; Var Z:integer; Begin For Z:=10 to 99 do If (z mod 3=0)or (z mod 7=0)then writeln(z); end.

×