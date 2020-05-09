Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las tic y el aprendizaje colaborativo. Realizado por: Tamara Carruega
Te presentamos algunas de las aplicaciones. Vamos a mostrarte algunas aplicaciones que podrás utilizar para trabajar en es...
  1. 1. Las tic y el aprendizaje colaborativo. Realizado por: Tamara Carruega
  2. 2. Te presentamos algunas de las aplicaciones. Vamos a mostrarte algunas aplicaciones que podrás utilizar para trabajar en esta modalidad. ➔ google drive.https://www.google.com/intl/es_es/drive/
  3. 3. Herramientas de google ➔ Google documentos
  4. 4. Herramientas de google ➔ Google presentación
  5. 5. Herramientas de google ➔ YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/user/Google?hl=es

