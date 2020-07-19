Advantage of fb ads

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ADVANTAGE OF FACEBOOK ADS Presented By- Tamanna Touhid
  2. 2. ARE YOU CONSIDERING FACEBOOK ADS? In all honesty there are many advantages of Facebook ads . Your business can reap by using all of these advantages. In these articles we are going to know more about Facebook ads to grow our business. It is quite hard to start a new business and grow up successfully. In this situation Facebook ads can be linings for us.
  3. 3. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS There are billions of users of Facebook. 80% of internet users use Facebook as their social media channel. So we can easily reach them with my product or service by Facebook ads. In this way this is quite easy to reach more and more people easily and this is also very helpful for our business if we target the right audience who was previously interested in our service. In modern life people feel comfortable using the internet and they are also habituated to the internet and their marketing system. There are also marketing systems as traditional marketing but at this time people are all the time staying with an internet connection . If we try to reach people by using traditional marketing systems there are as many issues as modern life. So this is very easy and also much profitable to use Facebook ads as a digital marketing system. Users of Facebook
  4. 4. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS Build Brand Awareness Advertising on Facebook is one of the most effective ways to build your brand and ensure more people are aware of your brand. Even if you are not attending to take potential customers directly to a sale or to convert, show catching your brand to people . Browsing Facebook helps cement your brand in their mind so they make come back to you in the future even if they don’t click right there and then .
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS Increase Revenue and Leads Facebook advertising is not a myth. It actually drives revenue, sales, and leads. Below is a screenshot of a business that spent $519.87 in Facebook ads and generated $1,557.50 in sales. This is a big advantages of Facebook ads. On average, they spent $3.42 per conversion. Read how social media can increase sales here. For a new business by reaching more and more people the business owner can easily make a huge number of sales and they also can collect more and more leads .
  6. 6. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS Chance of Repeat Business In this feature of Facebook. If we are going to talk about the advantages of Facebook ads then it is a big thing. The Facebook authority gives us the system to remarketing to our audience. We can retarget our prospect by observing their previous action on our activity. If there are any one who has interest on our service Facebook make us know about them by this feature. If customers are satisfied with our service and they also can be our brand advocate .
  7. 7. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS Custom Call to Action Button Imagine that you are going to run an ads campaign. Your main focus is to make a conversation with your audience then you can add a message button with the ads and if you want to get a direct call you can also make this system. This is called a Call to Action system. It gives you the right to make which you want from your audience . So definitely it will help you a lot.
  8. 8. ADVANTAGES OF FACEBOOK ADS Effectiveness of Facebook Ads This Facebook ads system affects a lot in your business. So you can make a profit from this feature. If you want to make or run an effective Facebook ads campaign then you can contact me for the best result.
  9. 9. I just tried to give you a summary of Facebook ads for your business in a very simple way. I hope you understand and have an idea about Facebook ads. After reading the article, I hope you understand that in the age of digitization Facebook ads is more profitable for small business. But in case it fails, don’t worry. I’ll always remain with you. Conclusion
  10. 10. THANK YOU ! Tamanna Touhid tamannatouhid0508@gmail.com Content Marketing Assistant Fiverr Profile Link

