-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Portland cement tends to exhibit negative environmental impacts; thus, it is required to
find measures that will improve its green credentials. In this study, we report a blended Portland slag
cement as an alternative environmentally-friendly building material in order to reduce the total carbon
footprint resulted from the production of the ordinary Portland cement (OPC), which may resolve the
environmental issues associated with carbon dioxide emissions. The ordinary Portland cement type I
enhanced by basic oxygen steelmaking slag (BOF) is produced and casted into cubic and beam-like
samples for the compressive and three-point bending tests, and the compressive and flexural strengths
are experimentally measured. Numerical simulations are conducted to compare with the experimental
result and satisfactory agreements are obtained. X-ray di raction (XRD) investigations and porosity
tests are then carried out using the semi-adiabatic calorimetry, which indicates that 5% BOF is the
optimal ratio to accelerate the hydration process while increasing the amount of hydration products,
especially at the early curing age of 3 days. Scanning electron microscope (SEM) images further
indicate that BOF can be used to prevent the development of microcracks while mitigating their
propagation within cement mortar. Our study indicates that the compressive strength of OPC can
be critically increased by BOF at the relatively low concentrations of 5%. The blended slag cement
reported in this paper provides advanced understanding on the green building material that uses
byproduct wastes for the mechanical and electrical performance
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment