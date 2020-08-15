Successfully reported this slideshow.
Minecraft Modding #2 Mod情報の書き換え2 たくのろじぃ Version 1.15.1
1. Mod ID 変更 Mods.toml ファイルの編集 → modId の変更 ここだけ変更すると起動できない
1. Mod ID 変更 ソースコードの編集 > ExampleMod > ディレクトリ名 > パッケージ名 > クラス ・ メソッド名 > @Mod名 modId の名前に合わせる
1. Mod ID 変更 Java の階層 Java / 国コード / 組織名 / プロジェクト名 と書くが、個人で開発する分には Java / 国コード / 開発者名 / Mod名 でもOK
1. Mod ID 変更 ← C#でいう namespace ソースコードが存在するディレクトリを記述する ← C#でいう using Forge パッケージが盛りだくさん ← アノテーション：補足情報を与えるもの ← コンストラクタ：クラス呼...
1. Mod ID 変更 起動してみると、modId の欄が変更されていることを確認
2. Version 変更 mods.toml ファイルの編集 → version の変更
3. Mod ロゴ変更 resources の中にロゴを配置 mods.toml ファイルの編集 → logoFile にロゴを指定
3. Mod アイコン変更 ロゴが反映されているか確認
4. 依存関係の指定 Mod は Forge の上で動作するので依存関係を指定しておく → Forge 前提の Mod になる
Minecraft 1.15.1 対応のMod開発メモです。

Minecraft modding 02

