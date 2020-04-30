Marketing_09_消費者の感性を科学する感性工学

Successfully reported this slideshow.
消費者の感性を科学する感性⼯学 埼⽟⼤学 経済経営系⼤学院 加藤拓⺒ マーケティング #10
今回の位置付け 顧客管理と効果測定 戦略と実⾏ 価値づくりの考え⽅ 調査による客観的な状況把握 #01 マーケティング #02 ブランドマネジメント #04 市場調査 #08 ランダム化⽐較試験 #09 感性⼯学 #05 消費者⾏動 #06 回...
対象のプロセス コンセプト 検証 ラインナップ戦略 コンセプト 策定 知覚品質検証 価値づくり 市場反応 想定される社会変化・消費者の⽣活変化 を踏まえ，解決すべき問題は何か︖ どんな困っている⼈(実⽤+⼼理)に どんな価値を提供するのか︖ そ...
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
モノがない時代 消費者の⼿の届く価格での提供が求められる モノが普及する時代 性能や品質の⾼さが求められる (機能的価値) モノが満遍なく普及した時代 ⾃分らしさの表現や⾃分にとっての⼼地よさ が求められる (意味的価値・感性的価値) 消費者ニ...
感性とは 1: ⻑町三⽣, ⽯原茂和, ⻄野達男, 松原⾏宏, ⼟屋敏夫, 神⽥太樹, 井上勝雄. (2005). 商品開発と感性. 海⽂堂. 消費者の感性は，消費者⾃⾝も説明が難しく，漠然としたものである 5感を通じて解釈・判断することが認知...
感性を測定する2つのアプローチ ⽣理学的に測定できない感情・イメージを，⼼理学的なアプローチで測定 ⽣理学的 な測定 心理学的 な測定 • ⼼拍 • ⾎圧 • 呼吸 • 発汗量 • 眼球運動 • 瞳孔機能 • 脳波・脳⾎流 • 唾液中アミラーゼ...
脳科学の活⽤ 脳活動を可視化する技術が発展したことで，消費者の感性評価への活⽤が進んだ • 脳波の測定センサーと光ファイバーを織り込み， ストレスを感じると⾚，リラックスしていると⻘ になる“happiness blanket”を開発 • 実験...
脳科学の課題 脳の仕組みは解明されていないことが多く，脳と⼼の関連は脳科学の基本的課題 坂本真樹. (2018). 感性情報学. コロナ. 脳 脳⾎流・脳波など 物理的に計測可能 ⼼ 物体ではないため 計測が困難 どんな脳活動の時に どんな感情...
マーケティング視点からのMRIの問題認識 脳活動を計測する技術が発展しているが，現時点ではまだ壁がある 1 . ⽣ 活 環 境 と あ ま り に 異 な る MRIの場合，服を着替え，メガネを外し， ⼤きな⾳がする慣れない機械に⼊る． EEG...
消費者の感性を商品・サービスの設計に翻訳して実現する技術1 感性⼯学(Kansei engineering/affective engineering)とは 1: ⻑町三⽣. (1989). 感性⼯学. 海⽂堂. 実現したい感性を，消費者への調...
概念の定義 先⾏研究を踏まえ，対象とする概念や感性を定義しないと，結果に揺らぎが⽣じる ü 概念対象は，研究者間で異なる，あるいは同じ研究者でも⽂脈によって異なる ため，研究者なりの定義が，オリジナルな研究には必要である1 ü 曖昧さがある感性...
マーケティングにおける感性⼯学の意義 ブランドマネジメントの要諦であるコンセプトの⼀貫した具現化を⽀える分析 定義したコンセプトを商品・サービスやプロモーション等に 具現化した時に，コンセプトを想起される状態になっているかを検証 Concept...
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
感性情報の抽出 刺激に対する感性を，いかにして感性情報として表出させ，それを抽出するか︖ • 景⾊を⾒て綺麗だなと感じる • ⽑布を触って気持ちいいと感じる • 川のせせらぎを聞いて⼼地よくなる • ⾟いものを⾷べて爽快感を得る • ホテルの⾹...
社会⼼理学者のLikertが考案した意味的間隔を等しく配列した尺度1で， 得られた評定値をそのまま数値として解析することができる． リッカート尺度(Likert scales) 1: Likert, R. (1932). A technique...
「どちらともいえない」を⼊れるべきか︖ 1: 盛⼭和夫ら. (1992). 社会調査法. 放送⼤学教育振興会. 2: 吉野諒三，林⽂，⼭岡和枝.(2010).国際⽐較データの解析:意 識調査の実践と活⽤.20-95，朝倉書店. 3: Chen,...
⼼理学者のOsgoodが概念の感情的意味の測定のために開発した⽅法1で， 反対の意味を持つ形容詞を両端に置いた評定尺度群で感性を測定する． SD法(semantic differential method)による感性評価 1: Osgood, ...
SD法による異⽂化⽐較 1: Oyama, T., et al. (2008). Similarities in form symbolism among various languages and geographical regions. ...
SD法の概況 SD法を利⽤した論⽂数の推移1 分野別のSD法を利⽤した累積論⽂数 1 1967年に急速に利⽤が増え， 1980年以降は定常的に利⽤される 看護(nursing)が最も利⽤され， 近年は嗅覚(olfactory)が増加 1: 市原...
Plutchikの感情の輪 (Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions) Plutchik, R. (1980). Emotion: Theory, research, and experience. New York: Aca...
Russell, J. A. (1980). A circumplex model of affect. Journal of personality and social psychology, 39(6), 1161. ⼈間の感情を快­不快...
⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
構造化データと⾮構造化データ 構造化データは既に⼿垢がついている可能性が⾼く，かつ世にあるデータの80%は⾮構造化 構造化データ ⾮構造化データ 2次元の表形式データ 規則性がないデータ • 定量調査 • ⾃由回答 • インタビュー調査 • 撮...
構造化されていないテキストデータが増えている現在，多様に活⽤されている ビジネスへの活⽤ インプットデータ コールセンター SNS 検索ワード ニュース記事 株主・投資家向け資料 特許 ⾃然⾔語処理 形態素解析 係り受け解析 ⽂書分類 要約 翻...
⾃然⾔語処理の基本的な流れ ⽂章を如何にして統計解析できる状態にするかが，⾃然⾔語処理の中⼼的な課題 Step 1 形態素解析 Step 2 表記揺れ補正 Step 3 構⽂解析 Step 4 統計解析 • ⾃然⾔語の⽂を⾔語上の最⼩単位(形態...
すもももももももものうち Q. 区切りはどこか︖
形態素解析 ⾃然⾔語処理における基本的な解析で，抽出した単語を⽤いて以降の分析を⾏う すもも ︓名詞, ⼀般 も ︓助詞, 係助詞 もも ︓名詞, ⼀般 も ︓助詞, 係助詞 もも ︓名詞, ⼀般 の ︓助詞, 連体化 うち ︓名詞, ⾮⾃⽴,...
表記揺れ補正 1つの辞書で全⽂章に対応することはできないため，共通辞書＋専⽤辞書が必要 寿司, お寿司，寿し，鮨，スシ，シースー 寿司 これらを別の単語として扱ってしまうと， データが細分化してしまい，統計解析の 解釈も難しくなる 1 . 分 ...
「メーカーXの⾞Yは，燃費は良いけど，デザインは悪い．」 構⽂解析 分析したい興味対象語のみの頻度だけでなく，修飾語の頻度も算出して解析する 燃費 は 良い けど ， デザイン は 悪い ． メーカーX の ⾞Y は， メーカーX の ⾞Y は...
可視化・統計解析 ⾃然⾔語のデータは，対象商品・サービスでの⽐較による分布の偏りに価値がある 例︓イメージ調査の⾃由回答における各⾞の感性ワード出現率 消費者が⾃由に書いた⽂章には，曖昧さや⽋落などがあるため， 同⼀⽂章内での「絶対的な数」では...
⾃然⾔語処理の難しさ 精度が100%になることは難しく，対象⽂章の特性を踏まえたチューニングが必要 • モーターショーが楽しすぎてやばい。 (ポジティブ) • モーターショーの列が混みすぎててやばい。 (ネガティブ) 意味の変化 • このキャラ...
⾃然⾔語処理の精度指標 1: 那須川哲哉. (2014). テキストマイニングを使う技術/作る技術. 東京電機⼤学出版局. 両指標を同時に向上するのが困難な場合，適合率を優先して，分析のノイズを減らす データ全体 正解データ 抽出データ A B...
辞書をつくる労⼒ 1: Zipf, G. K. (1949). Human behavior and the principle of least effort. Addison-Wesley. 2:那須川哲哉. (2014). テキストマイニ...
顔⽂字も重要な情報 1: 蒋承志, 熊本忠彦. (2019). 顔⽂字がツイート感情の推測に及ぼす影響の定式化. ⽇本感性⼯学会論⽂誌, TJSKE-D. 顔⽂字の有無によって，読み⼿が受ける⽂章の印象は変化する 各⽂章の感情評価結果(0-4点...
⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
• リッカート尺度で評価した場合，正規分布になると断⾔することはでき ないため，平均値だけでなく，中央値や最頻値を⽰すことが重要である • ただし，正規分布との差は問題となるほどではなく，多変量正規分布を 前提とする統計解析⼿法を⽤いた分析は問...
統計解析⼿法の⼀覧 ⽬的変数・説明変数のデータ形式と，⽤途によって，解析⼿法を使い分ける ⽬的変数 説明変数 ⽤途 量的変数 質的変数 量的変数 重回帰分析 共分散構造分析(SEM) 数量化I類 説明・予測 質的変数 ロジスティック回帰分析 判...
観測した変数の背後に潜んでいる(観測できない)因⼦を明らかにする分析⽅法 因⼦分析 (factor analysis, FA) 「能⼒の⾼さが原因となって，テストの点数が⾼くなる」と背後に原因があると考える ⽂系能⼒ F1 理系能⼒ F2 国語...
主成分分析 (principal component analysis, PCA) 観測変数が多い場合に，合成変数化することで，多重共線性を回避できる 客観的に観測された複数の変数を合成変数として集約する分析⽅法 国語 X1 社会 X2 英語 ...
因⼦分析と主成分分析の⽐較 項⽬ 因⼦分析 主成分分析 (factor analysis, FA) (principal component analysis, PCA) ⽬的 潜在因⼦の推定 データの合成 (観測できない背後に潜む真の因⼦を推...
重回帰分析や因⼦分析では，決まった形式のモデルのみで柔軟性に乏しい点がある 重回帰分析 因⼦分析 再購⼊ = a1推奨意向 ＋ a2店舗の近さ 共分散構造分析の特徴 重回帰分析では⽬的変数が1つだが， 共分散構造分析では複数設定が可能 再購⼊ ...
直接観測できない潜在変数と観測変数の因果関係の仮説を⽴ててモデリングし， 変数項⽬間の関係性の強さを表すパス係数を算出して仮説を検証する分析⽅法 共分散構造分析(structural equation modeling, SEM) 観測データを...
共分散構造分析の構成 構造⽅程式と測定⽅程式の2種類の⽅程式によってモデルを構築 構造⽅程式 観測変数・潜在変数間 の影響関係 • 潜在変数→潜在変数 • 観測変数→観測変数 • 観測変数→潜在変数 潜在変数1 観測変数1 観測変数2 観測変数...
共分散構造分析の適合指標 1: 朝野熙彦, 鈴⽊督久, ⼩島隆⽮. (2005). ⼊⾨共分散構造分析の実際, 講談社. 複合的な適合指標から，仮説モデルの妥当性を確認する 内容 重回帰分析における重相関係数に相当する指標 独⽴モデルを0，飽和...
コレスポンデンス分析 消費者の感性やイメージから，複数のブランドのポジションの違いを可視化できる ミニバン5⾞のコレスポンデンス分析の結果1 (Toyota NOAH, VOXY, ESQUIRE, Nissan SERENA, Honda S...
分析者が2軸の名称を付与し，空⽩地帯を探して，ターゲットを定める⽤途が散⾒ 空⽩のポジションを探す︖ 「スタート地点」ではなく，「新たな軸を想像できたかの結果確認」に利⽤すべき • あくまで⼿元にあるデータで分析した結果にもかかわらず，全消費者...
⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
マーケティングにおける感性⼯学の意義 ブランドマネジメントの要諦であるコンセプトの⼀貫した具現化を⽀える分析 定義したコンセプトを商品・サービスやプロモーション等に 具現化した時に，コンセプトを想起される状態になっているかを検証 Concept...
認知 消費者が知らないと何も始まらない 「買いたいほどではない」では価値ではない 「安いなら買う」では価値が低い 「1回で⼗分」では利益率が低い (再購⼊意向・推奨意向) コンセプトが理由で なければ再現性が低い 購⼊意向 ⽀払意思額 ロイヤル...
そのデータは信頼性の⾼い検証⽅法から⽣まれたものか︖ 科学的根拠としての信頼性 メタ分析 ランダム化⽐較試験 (RCT) 調査観察研究 回帰分析 信頼性 低 ⾼ 複数のランダム化⽐較試験 の結果を統合して結論を導出 最も信頼性が⾼い 因果効果の...
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
⾬が 降る︖
オノマトペの種類 オノマトペは，感性を表すことが多く，感性⼯学において⻑らく重要視されている 擬⾳語 擬声語 擬⾳語 外界の⾳を表した⾔葉 (例)ドアをドンドンたたく 動物や⼈の声を表した⾔葉 (例)猫がニャーと鳴く オノマトペ 擬態語 (擬容...
• 細かく評価したい場合，SD法の項⽬が多くなり，被験者の負担が⼤きくなって しまう問題がある • また，細かく設定された項⽬それぞれに，5段階・7段階で点数をつけるのは 難しいことも多い (化粧⽔の評価で，みずみずしさ・なじみ・なめらかさ等を...
オノマトペと形容詞の⽐較 形容詞よりもオノマトペの⽅が，繊細な表現が豊かにでき，評価がしやすくなる 1: ⼩野正弘. (2007). 擬⾳語・擬態語 4500 ⽇本語オノマトペ辞典. ⼩学館. 2: 細川英雄. (1989). 現代⽇本語の形容...
ひらがな or カタカナ オノマトペの表記⽅法は，先⾏研究を踏まえ，⽬的に応じて適切に調査設計すべき 1: ⽂部科学省. (2008). ⼩学校学習指導要領解説国語編. 東洋館出版社 2: 広瀬雄彦. (2007). ⽇本語表記の⼼理学: 単語...
⽇本語の擬⾳語・擬態語と⽐べて，英語には対応するものが少なく， 様態動詞によって翻訳する例が多くある オノマトペと英訳 呂佳蓉. (2004). 英語のオノマトペの象徴メカニズム.⾔語科学論集, 10, 99-116. 尾野秀⼀. (1984)...
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
外⾒でどう猫と判別するか︖
外⾒的特徴を⼤雑把に捉える ⼈間はすべての要素を⾒て判断するのではなく，複合的に特徴を捉えている Q.外⾒からどのように猫と判別するか︖ • 4⾜歩⾏する • ⽝より若⼲⼩さい • 鋭い⽖がある • 尾っぽがある • 髭が⽣えている • ⽿が2...
回帰分析では評価が難しい
客観的な性能と異なり，デザインは要素が複雑に関係した総合体であるため， 回帰分析のような線形モデルでは，デザイン要素と感性の評価が難しい 回帰分析では難しいデザイン評価 各要素の感性(イメージ)への寄与度を推定しても，その⾜し算ができない エク...
ラフ集合による感性評価
対象の集合を適切に特定できる範囲で，情報を粗く(ラフに)捉え， If-Thenルールを抽出することによって知識獲得する分析⽅法 ラフ集合理論 (rough sets theory) デザイン要素を単体ではなく, 組み合わせの影響を考慮して, ⽬...
• 炊飯器，洗濯乾燥機，電⼦レンジを対象に，視覚的な使いやすさを⽣み出す， 共通的な要素と各機種固有の要素をラフ集合で評価1 • 腕時計のデザインを対象に，選好に寄与する要因をラフ集合で評価2 • ⼥性⽤のメガネを対象に，嗜好要因をラフ集合を⽤...
ディープラーニングによる画像認識
22層のディープラーニングで顔の特徴量を抽出し，精度99.6%で⼈物識別に成功1 ディープラーニング(深層学習)の台頭 1: Schroff, F., Kalenichenko, D., Philbin, J. (2015). Facenet:...
⼈間の識別能⼒を超えたディープラーニング 1: 中⼭英樹. (2015). 深層畳み込みニューラルネットワークによる画像特徴抽出と転移学習. 信学技報, 115(146), 55-59. ディープラーニングは，既に⼈間の識別能⼒を超えた”⽬”を...
⼈間が評価した「綺麗という感性」の値を学習し， ⼈間が美しいと感じる⾊彩や明暗のレベルを⾃動調整1 「綺麗さ」を学習するディープラーニング 1: Talebi, H., Milanfar, P. (2018). NIMA: Neural ima...
「ふわふわ+花」などの名詞と質感の特徴量をCNNで抽出して分類を推定． 質感の識別精度は， 84.6%に達している.1 1: 下⽥和, 柳井啓司. (2015). DCNN 特徴を⽤いた Web からの質感画像の収集と分析. 研究報告コンピュー...
⾃然⾔語に対するニューラルネットワークの適⽤(word2vec) 構⽂解析ではなく，膨⼤なデータから単語の共起関係に基づいたベクトル表現を利⽤ 20万次元の語彙数を200 次元の分散⾏列 に圧縮することで，⾔葉の特徴量を抽出． ニューラルネット...
画像認識と⾃然⾔語処理の応⽤ 1: Karpathy, A., Li, F. (2014). Automated Image Captioning with ConvNets and Recurrent Nets. https://cs.sta...
マーケティングとAI
R&D (Research and Development) マーケターが解決すべき問題を提⽰できないと，何の精度を向上すればいいか不明 リサーチ ディベロップメント • マーケター・リサーチャー • 潜在的な問題と因果関係の解明 • 問題に対...
マーケティングとAI 解決したい問題に対して，有効な⼿段の探索は，常に⾏うべき重要な仕事である テクノロジー・AIは，デザイン・UXと同じく 実⽤的＋⼼理的な問題解決の⼿段である． マーケターとして， • 「AIなんて知らない」という姿勢であっ...
(現時点での)ディープラーニングの限界 ただし，技術は⽇進⽉歩で進化するため，「何ができるようになったか︖」は常に注視 ⼤量の変数が複雑に関係して結果を算出するため，解釈性が低い → ビジネスの意思決定に使いにくい，⾃動運転の事故原因がわからな...
1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
まとめ • 感性⼯学は，あいまいな消費者の感性を調査で取得し，統計解析に よって要因を抽出し，設計へ落とし込む技術である • 価値づくりにおける感性⼯学の役割は，定義したコンセプトを具現化 した時に，コンセプトが想起される状態になっているかの検...
END https://researchmap.jp/hm_tk
  1. 1. 消費者の感性を科学する感性⼯学 埼⽟⼤学 経済経営系⼤学院 加藤拓⺒ マーケティング #10
  2. 2. 今回の位置付け 顧客管理と効果測定 戦略と実⾏ 価値づくりの考え⽅ 調査による客観的な状況把握 #01 マーケティング #02 ブランドマネジメント #04 市場調査 #08 ランダム化⽐較試験 #09 感性⼯学 #05 消費者⾏動 #06 回帰分析 #03 ロイヤルティとCRM #10 クチコミ #11 戦略と組織能⼒ 仮説⽴案 具現化 検証 #07 知覚品質 #12 まとめ
  3. 3. 対象のプロセス コンセプト 検証 ラインナップ戦略 コンセプト 策定 知覚品質検証 価値づくり 市場反応 想定される社会変化・消費者の⽣活変化 を踏まえ，解決すべき問題は何か︖ どんな困っている⼈(実⽤+⼼理)に どんな価値を提供するのか︖ そのコンセプトは 購⼊意向・⽀払意思額 を⾼めるか︖ コンセプトを⼀貫して， かつ⾼い知覚品質で具現化できているか︖ 消費者はコンセプトを感じ取り， 購⼊⾏動を起こしているか︖ ブランド評価 消費者のロイヤルティ は⾼まっているか︖ 価値づくりの活動全体を通じて，考え⽅と対応する科学的アプローチを議論する
  4. 4. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  5. 5. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  6. 6. モノがない時代 消費者の⼿の届く価格での提供が求められる モノが普及する時代 性能や品質の⾼さが求められる (機能的価値) モノが満遍なく普及した時代 ⾃分らしさの表現や⾃分にとっての⼼地よさ が求められる (意味的価値・感性的価値) 消費者ニーズの変遷 多くの商品・サービスは段階的にニーズが変化し，最終的には感性的価値が求められる
  7. 7. 感性とは 1: ⻑町三⽣, ⽯原茂和, ⻄野達男, 松原⾏宏, ⼟屋敏夫, 神⽥太樹, 井上勝雄. (2005). 商品開発と感性. 海⽂堂. 消費者の感性は，消費者⾃⾝も説明が難しく，漠然としたものである 5感を通じて解釈・判断することが認知で， 感覚処理と認知処理を統合化した感情・イメージが感性である1 認知 感性
  8. 8. 感性を測定する2つのアプローチ ⽣理学的に測定できない感情・イメージを，⼼理学的なアプローチで測定 ⽣理学的 な測定 心理学的 な測定 • ⼼拍 • ⾎圧 • 呼吸 • 発汗量 • 眼球運動 • 瞳孔機能 • 脳波・脳⾎流 • 唾液中アミラーゼ • 態度・⾔葉 • 購⼊⾏動 • 商品・サービス使⽤中の動作 • 表情
  9. 9. 脳科学の活⽤ 脳活動を可視化する技術が発展したことで，消費者の感性評価への活⽤が進んだ • 脳波の測定センサーと光ファイバーを織り込み， ストレスを感じると⾚，リラックスしていると⻘ になる“happiness blanket”を開発 • 実験を通じて乗客のくつろぐパターンを把握し， ⾷事や娯楽等の機内サービスの向上に役⽴てる British Airways1 • 国内企業の研究拠点で初めてfMRIを導⼊ • 脳機能に関する研究成果をもとに，「化粧」が 持つ感性価値の解明や創造を⾏う 花王2 1: Hamilton, A. (2014). This Blanket Will Tell Your Flight Attendant Precisely How Unhappy You Are. Time, July, 2, https://time.com/2949354/british-airways- happiness-blanket/ 2: 花王. (2016). 「ビューティリサーチ＆イノベーションセンター」を開所. 花王, 9⽉7⽇, https://www.kao.com/jp/corporate/news/rd/2016/20160907_001/
  10. 10. 脳科学の課題 脳の仕組みは解明されていないことが多く，脳と⼼の関連は脳科学の基本的課題 坂本真樹. (2018). 感性情報学. コロナ. 脳 脳⾎流・脳波など 物理的に計測可能 ⼼ 物体ではないため 計測が困難 どんな脳活動の時に どんな感情が⽣まれるのか︖
  11. 11. マーケティング視点からのMRIの問題認識 脳活動を計測する技術が発展しているが，現時点ではまだ壁がある 1 . ⽣ 活 環 境 と あ ま り に 異 な る MRIの場合，服を着替え，メガネを外し， ⼤きな⾳がする慣れない機械に⼊る． EEGの場合，キャップ状の機械を，頭⽪に 触れるように取り付ける必要がある． 3 . コ ス ト 負 担 が ⼤ き い 通常の調査に⽐べて，コストが⾼く， 特に複数パターンの検証をするときに サンプルサイズの確保が難しい． 2 . シ グ ナ ル と ノ イ ズ の 分 離 が 難 し い 取得したデータにはノイズが含まれるが， その除去が⾮常に難しい．
  12. 12. 消費者の感性を商品・サービスの設計に翻訳して実現する技術1 感性⼯学(Kansei engineering/affective engineering)とは 1: ⻑町三⽣. (1989). 感性⼯学. 海⽂堂. 実現したい感性を，消費者への調査・統計解析を通じて，設計要素に落とし込む 感性⼯学のプロセス ⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
  13. 13. 概念の定義 先⾏研究を踏まえ，対象とする概念や感性を定義しないと，結果に揺らぎが⽣じる ü 概念対象は，研究者間で異なる，あるいは同じ研究者でも⽂脈によって異なる ため，研究者なりの定義が，オリジナルな研究には必要である1 ü 曖昧さがある感性の研究では，研究者が概念を明確化することが不可⽋であり， これによって多くの学術研究が実施されている2 ü ⼈によって捉え⽅が異なる感性研究では，概念の定義が⽬的でない限り， 表⾯的な⾔葉の議論は意味をなしにくく, 深⼊りすべきではない3 感性⼯学では，あいまいな概念を扱うため，分析者の定義が必要 1: ⽥中茂範. (2005). 専⾨⽤語の定義と説明の条件. 認知科学, 12(1), 28-31. 2: 中村真, 伊藤美加. (2015). 特集 「感情概念について考える」 巻頭⾔. 感情⼼理学研究, 22(2), 51-52. 3: ⻑沢伸也. (1998). 感性⼯学の基礎と現状 (シリーズ・感性⼯学をこう考える (2)). ⽇本ファジィ学会誌, 10(4), 647-661.
  14. 14. マーケティングにおける感性⼯学の意義 ブランドマネジメントの要諦であるコンセプトの⼀貫した具現化を⽀える分析 定義したコンセプトを商品・サービスやプロモーション等に 具現化した時に，コンセプトを想起される状態になっているかを検証 Concept ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth) Webサイトや⼝コミを⾒たとき FMOT (First Moment of Truth) 店頭で商品を⾒たとき SMOT (Second Moment of Truth) 商品・サービスを利⽤したとき
  15. 15. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  16. 16. ⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
  17. 17. 感性情報の抽出 刺激に対する感性を，いかにして感性情報として表出させ，それを抽出するか︖ • 景⾊を⾒て綺麗だなと感じる • ⽑布を触って気持ちいいと感じる • 川のせせらぎを聞いて⼼地よくなる • ⾟いものを⾷べて爽快感を得る • ホテルの⾹りを嗅いで⾼級感があるなと思う 商品・サービス等の刺激に対して，5感を通じて処理された感性を 調査・解析によって感性情報として表出・抽出する
  18. 18. 社会⼼理学者のLikertが考案した意味的間隔を等しく配列した尺度1で， 得られた評定値をそのまま数値として解析することができる． リッカート尺度(Likert scales) 1: Likert, R. (1932). A technique for the measurement of attitudes. Archives of psychology. 2: Carifio, J., Perla, R. (2008). Resolving the 50-year debate around using and misusing Likert scales. Medical education, 42(12), 1150-1152. 3: 萩⽣⽥伸⼦, 繁桝算男. (1996). 順序付きカテゴリカルデータへの因⼦分析の適⽤に関するいくつかの注意点. ⼼理学研究, 67(1), 1-8. リッカート尺度を間隔尺度として扱うことで，あいまいな感性を定量化できるメリット どちらともいえない やや当てはまらない 当てはまらない当てはまる やや当てはまる リッカート尺度に関する議論 • 評定値を数値として分析するには，各選択肢の間隔が等しいことが条件である • よって，間隔が等しい保証はないため，間隔尺度ではなく順序尺度とすべきと批判がある (間隔尺度︓間隔が⼀定のため数値として扱える，順序尺度︓⼤⼩関係のみを表すため数値にできない) • しかし，多数の研究で経験的に間隔尺度として利⽤できることと有⽤性が⽰されている2,3
  19. 19. 「どちらともいえない」を⼊れるべきか︖ 1: 盛⼭和夫ら. (1992). 社会調査法. 放送⼤学教育振興会. 2: 吉野諒三，林⽂，⼭岡和枝.(2010).国際⽐較データの解析:意 識調査の実践と活⽤.20-95，朝倉書店. 3: Chen, C., Lee, S. Y., Stevenson, H. W. (1995). Response style and cross-cultural comparisons of rating scales among East Asian and North American students. Psychological Science, 6(3), 170-175. 4: Saris, W. E., Gallhofer, I. (2007). Estimation of the effects of measurement characteristics on the quality of survey questions. Survey research methods, 1(1), 29-43. 5: Garland, R. (1991). The mid-point on a rating scale: Is it desirable. Marketing bulletin, 2(1), 66-70. 6: Weems, G. H., Onwuegbuzie, A. J. (2001). The impact of midpoint responses and reverse coding on survey data. Measurement and Evaluation in Counseling and Development, 34(3), 166-176. 「どちらともいえない」の扱いはどちらとも⾔えず，性質を踏まえて設計すべき l 強制回答は意図に反する l 同じ回答選択に異なる 集団が混在することになり， 測定誤差が⼤きくなる4 l 「どちらでもない」が選択で きない場合，回答に偏り が⽣じる5,6 分布の変化 強制的に⽅向付けた回答 ⼊れる⼊れない どちらともいえない l 5件法では中間回答が 集まってしまう懸念 l いずれかの意⾒を聴取した い場合に4件法を利⽤1 l ⽇本⼈は両極端を避ける 中間回答傾向がある2 l アメリカよりも中間回答が 多くなる実証も存在する3 ⽇本⼈の回答傾向の配慮 中間回答の防⽌
  20. 20. ⼼理学者のOsgoodが概念の感情的意味の測定のために開発した⽅法1で， 反対の意味を持つ形容詞を両端に置いた評定尺度群で感性を測定する． SD法(semantic differential method)による感性評価 1: Osgood, C. E., Suci, G. J., Tannenbaum, P. H. (1957). The measurement of meaning. University of Illinois press. 調査対象者がどう感じたのかを，5-7段階尺度で⾃由に回答してもらい，感性を測定 ※調査対象者のいい加減な回答を防ぐために，肯定・否定を⽚側に揃えるべきでない ⾮常に やや どちら でもない やや ⾮常に ⼒強い ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 繊細な 複雑な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 単純な 親しみやすい ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ クールな 動的 ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 静的 穏やかな ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 激しい うきうきした ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ しみじみした ⾼級感のある ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ⼤衆感のある 男性らしい ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ⼥性らしい ⽣物的な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 機械的な 固い ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 柔らかい 古⾵な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ モダンな 落ち着いた ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 賑やかな 明るい ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 暗い つめたい ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ あたたかい 軽やかな ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 重厚な ユーモラスな ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ⽣真⾯⽬な 素朴な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 洗練された 進歩的な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 保守的な 派⼿な ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 地味な 太い ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ 細い
  21. 21. SD法による異⽂化⽐較 1: Oyama, T., et al. (2008). Similarities in form symbolism among various languages and geographical regions. Psychologia, 51(3), 170-184. アメリカやセルビアは喜び・動的，⽇本や台湾は静か・静的を幸福と捉える傾向がある 各国の「幸福」に対するSD法の評価結果1
  22. 22. SD法の概況 SD法を利⽤した論⽂数の推移1 分野別のSD法を利⽤した累積論⽂数 1 1967年に急速に利⽤が増え， 1980年以降は定常的に利⽤される 看護(nursing)が最も利⽤され， 近年は嗅覚(olfactory)が増加 1: 市原茂. (2009). セマンティック・ディファレンシャル法 (SD 法) の可能性と今後の課題. ⼈間⼯学, 45(5), 263-269. SD法は1957年に⽣まれてから，コンピュータの普及とともに，多くの分野に広まった
  23. 23. Plutchikの感情の輪 (Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions) Plutchik, R. (1980). Emotion: Theory, research, and experience. New York: Academic ⼈間の基本的な感情と，それらの混合によって⽣まれる感情に整理 Image from Wikipedia(By Machine Elf 1735) 内側ほど 感情が強い 対⾓線で感情 が対になる 混合の 感情 ⼈間は8つの基本感情(⼀次感情)を持ち，それらには濃淡がある． 基本感情の組み合わせによって，その他の感情(⼆次感情)が⽣まれる． Image from:Wikipedia
  24. 24. Russell, J. A. (1980). A circumplex model of affect. Journal of personality and social psychology, 39(6), 1161. ⼈間の感情を快­不快(valence)と覚醒­眠気(arousal)という2軸で整理 すべての感情は「快­不快」「覚醒­眠気」の2次元平⾯に円環状に並ぶ Russellの円環モデル (Russell's circumplex model of affect) 快不快 覚醒 眠気 怒 哀 喜 楽 興奮 明るい 嬉しい 幸福 警戒 怒り 悩み 不愉快 リラックス 平穏 安⼼ 満⾜ 疲れ 退屈 憂鬱 悲しみ
  25. 25. ⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
  26. 26. 構造化データと⾮構造化データ 構造化データは既に⼿垢がついている可能性が⾼く，かつ世にあるデータの80%は⾮構造化 構造化データ ⾮構造化データ 2次元の表形式データ 規則性がないデータ • 定量調査 • ⾃由回答 • インタビュー調査 • 撮影映像 • 顧客属性データ • 販売データ • ⼝コミ • 商品画像 • ユーザー属性データ • 利⽤ログ • 電話・メール • SNS,ブログ • 写真 • 経理データ • 顧客属性データ • POSデータ • コールセンター • 資料，議事録 • 業務⽇誌 構造 調査 Webサイト (ECサイト) メディア 業務システム センサー • 位置情報データ(GPS) • RFID(商品の電⼦情報タグ) • ⼯場のマシンログ • 監視カメラ映像 データ例
  27. 27. 構造化されていないテキストデータが増えている現在，多様に活⽤されている ビジネスへの活⽤ インプットデータ コールセンター SNS 検索ワード ニュース記事 株主・投資家向け資料 特許 ⾃然⾔語処理 形態素解析 係り受け解析 ⽂書分類 要約 翻訳 検索 感情解析 × ビジネス活⽤ ⾃動応答・応答⽀援 (ロボット・コールセンターなど) 診断 (医療・法務など) 迷惑メール除去・リスク検知 レコメンデーション 消費者の不満・要求の抽出 (商品企画) プロモーション効果測定
  28. 28. ⾃然⾔語処理の基本的な流れ ⽂章を如何にして統計解析できる状態にするかが，⾃然⾔語処理の中⼼的な課題 Step 1 形態素解析 Step 2 表記揺れ補正 Step 3 構⽂解析 Step 4 統計解析 • ⾃然⾔語の⽂を⾔語上の最⼩単位(形態素)に分割して 品詞や変化を割り出し，出現頻度を算出する • 辞書によって同義語表現を統⼀する • 対象外の⽂章を除外するスクリーニングも⾏う • 形態素間の係り受け構造(⽂法的関係)を判定 • 興味対象語のみの頻度だけでなく，修飾語の頻度も算出 • 数値化されたデータをもとに，可視化や要因評価を⾏う
  29. 29. すもももももももものうち Q. 区切りはどこか︖
  30. 30. 形態素解析 ⾃然⾔語処理における基本的な解析で，抽出した単語を⽤いて以降の分析を⾏う すもも ︓名詞, ⼀般 も ︓助詞, 係助詞 もも ︓名詞, ⼀般 も ︓助詞, 係助詞 もも ︓名詞, ⼀般 の ︓助詞, 連体化 うち ︓名詞, ⾮⾃⽴,副詞可能 「すもももももももものうち」 ⾃然⾔語の⽂を⾔語上の最⼩単位(形態素)に分割し，品詞や変化を割り出す解析 庭 ︓名詞,⼀般 に ︓助詞,格助詞,⼀般 は ︓助詞,係助詞 2 ︓名詞,数 ⽻ ︓名詞,接尾,助数詞 ニワトリ ︓名詞,⼀般 が ︓助詞,格助詞,⼀般 いる ︓動詞,⾃⽴ ． ︓記号,句点 「庭には2⽻ニワトリがいる．」
  31. 31. 表記揺れ補正 1つの辞書で全⽂章に対応することはできないため，共通辞書＋専⽤辞書が必要 寿司, お寿司，寿し，鮨，スシ，シースー 寿司 これらを別の単語として扱ってしまうと， データが細分化してしまい，統計解析の 解釈も難しくなる 1 . 分 析 の ⽬ 的 に よ っ て ， 表 記 揺 れ の ⽅ 法 は 変 化 す る 「寿司に対するイメージの把握」であればすべて表記揺れ補正をして良いが， 「『寿司』と『鮨』によって与える印象差の把握」であれば分けておく必要がある． 2 . 対 象 外 の ⽂ 章 を 除 外 す る ス ク リ ー ニ ン グ も ⾏ う 「本⽥技研⼯業」「本⽥技術研究所」「Honda」「ホンダ」は表記揺れ補正するが， 「本⽥圭佑」「本⽥翼」「本⽥望結」は除外する． ※「本⽥」はもちろん，「Honda」でも別の対象の場合があるため，⽂章の特徴を踏まえて辞書を整備する必要がある
  32. 32. 「メーカーXの⾞Yは，燃費は良いけど，デザインは悪い．」 構⽂解析 分析したい興味対象語のみの頻度だけでなく，修飾語の頻度も算出して解析する 燃費 は 良い けど ， デザイン は 悪い ． メーカーX の ⾞Y は， メーカーX の ⾞Y は ，燃費 は 良い けど ，デザイン は 悪い ． 形態素解析 構⽂解析 (このままでは，⾞Xは何が良くて，何が悪いのかわからない)
  33. 33. 可視化・統計解析 ⾃然⾔語のデータは，対象商品・サービスでの⽐較による分布の偏りに価値がある 例︓イメージ調査の⾃由回答における各⾞の感性ワード出現率 消費者が⾃由に書いた⽂章には，曖昧さや⽋落などがあるため， 同⼀⽂章内での「絶対的な数」ではなく「相対的な数」から解釈する
  34. 34. ⾃然⾔語処理の難しさ 精度が100%になることは難しく，対象⽂章の特性を踏まえたチューニングが必要 • モーターショーが楽しすぎてやばい。 (ポジティブ) • モーターショーの列が混みすぎててやばい。 (ネガティブ) 意味の変化 • このキャラクターがかわいすぎる︕︕ (ポジティブ) • ⾃分の年齢だと，このデザインはかわいすぎるかな (ネガティブ) 係り受け構造 の曖昧さ 同じ単語でも，⽂章によって意味が変化する 前後の⽂脈を踏まえないと(踏まえても)，係り受け構造を判断できない • 千葉と埼⽟に⾏った (千葉は県) • 千葉と埼⽟に⾏った (千葉は⼈) • 美しい ネックレスをつけた⼥性 • 美しい ネックレスをつけた⼥性
  35. 35. ⾃然⾔語処理の精度指標 1: 那須川哲哉. (2014). テキストマイニングを使う技術/作る技術. 東京電機⼤学出版局. 両指標を同時に向上するのが困難な場合，適合率を優先して，分析のノイズを減らす データ全体 正解データ 抽出データ A B C 1. 適合率(Precision) ＝ 抽出したものに誤りは少ないか︖ 2. 再現率(Recall) = 抽出したものは正解を網羅しているか︖ 適合率と再現率の関係1
  36. 36. 辞書をつくる労⼒ 1: Zipf, G. K. (1949). Human behavior and the principle of least effort. Addison-Wesley. 2:那須川哲哉. (2014). テキストマイニングを使う技術/作る技術. 東京電機⼤学出版局. 専⽤辞書整備を怠ると分析精度が⾮常に悪くなるため，その労⼒を惜しむべきではない n番⽬に⾼い頻度で現れる単語は，最も頻度の⾼い単語の1/nの頻度で出現する Zipfの法則(ジップの法則)1,2 ベースとなる共通的な辞書があれば，対象⽂章の専⽤辞書構築は不可能ではない 1番⽬ 600回 2番⽬ 300回 3番⽬ 200回 ・・・ 100番⽬ 6回 ・・・ 1/2 1/3 1/100 …… 語数(出現回数の降順) 全体の語数に対する割合 辞書構築 の要所
  37. 37. 顔⽂字も重要な情報 1: 蒋承志, 熊本忠彦. (2019). 顔⽂字がツイート感情の推測に及ぼす影響の定式化. ⽇本感性⼯学会論⽂誌, TJSKE-D. 顔⽂字の有無によって，読み⼿が受ける⽂章の印象は変化する 各⽂章の感情評価結果(0-4点の4段階)1 ⽂字のみ ⽂字 ＋ 顔⽂字
  38. 38. ⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
  39. 39. • リッカート尺度で評価した場合，正規分布になると断⾔することはでき ないため，平均値だけでなく，中央値や最頻値を⽰すことが重要である • ただし，正規分布との差は問題となるほどではなく，多変量正規分布を 前提とする統計解析⼿法を⽤いた分析は問題ないと考えられる1 正規分布を仮定して良いか︖ SD法等から得られた評価データを統計解析することで，曖昧な感性を構造化する 1: ⻑町三⽣, ⽯原茂和, ⻄野達男, 松原⾏宏, ⼟屋敏夫, 神⽥太樹, 井上勝雄. (2005). 商品開発と感性. 海⽂堂. どちらともいえない やや当てはまらない 当てはまらない当てはまる やや当てはまる 度数
  40. 40. 統計解析⼿法の⼀覧 ⽬的変数・説明変数のデータ形式と，⽤途によって，解析⼿法を使い分ける ⽬的変数 説明変数 ⽤途 量的変数 質的変数 量的変数 重回帰分析 共分散構造分析(SEM) 数量化I類 説明・予測 質的変数 ロジスティック回帰分析 判別分析 数量化II類 なし 因⼦分析 主成分分析 クラスター分析 多次元尺度構成法(MDS) コレスポンデンス分析(対応分析) ※数量化III類と同様 構造化・圧縮
  41. 41. 観測した変数の背後に潜んでいる(観測できない)因⼦を明らかにする分析⽅法 因⼦分析 (factor analysis, FA) 「能⼒の⾼さが原因となって，テストの点数が⾼くなる」と背後に原因があると考える ⽂系能⼒ F1 理系能⼒ F2 国語 X1 社会 X2 英語 X3 数学 X4 理科 X5 e 1 e 2 e 3 e 4 e 5 潜在因⼦(原因) 観測変数(結果) 独⾃因⼦ a11 a12 a13 a21 a22 a23 ※因⼦得点(factor score)︓各因⼦ごとの各個体(対象者)のスコア
  42. 42. 主成分分析 (principal component analysis, PCA) 観測変数が多い場合に，合成変数化することで，多重共線性を回避できる 客観的に観測された複数の変数を合成変数として集約する分析⽅法 国語 X1 社会 X2 英語 X3 数学 X4 理科 X5 主成分(結果) 観測変数(原因) a11 a12 a13 a21 a22 a23 総合学⼒1 PC 総合学⼒2 PC
  43. 43. 因⼦分析と主成分分析の⽐較 項⽬ 因⼦分析 主成分分析 (factor analysis, FA) (principal component analysis, PCA) ⽬的 潜在因⼦の推定 データの合成 (観測できない背後に潜む真の因⼦を推定) (客観測定が容易だが変数が多い場合に合成) メリット 直接観測できない共通因⼦を推定できる 変数が多い場合に多重共線性を回避できる 主な利⽤分野 ⼼理学・経営学 品質⼯学・医学・経済学 モデル式 観測変数の位置付 結果系 原因系 因⼦・主成分の位置付 原因系 結果系 共通性・独⾃性 推定する 概念がない 軸の回転 よく利⽤される(直⾏回転・斜交回転) しない 係数の名称 因⼦負荷量 主成分係数 スコアの名称 因⼦得点 主成分得点 推定の安定性 パラメータが多いため少し不安定になる 安定している
  44. 44. 重回帰分析や因⼦分析では，決まった形式のモデルのみで柔軟性に乏しい点がある 重回帰分析 因⼦分析 再購⼊ = a1推奨意向 ＋ a2店舗の近さ 共分散構造分析の特徴 重回帰分析では⽬的変数が1つだが， 共分散構造分析では複数設定が可能 再購⼊ 推奨意向 店舗の近さ a1 a2 推奨意向 好意 満⾜度 e 1 e 2 e 3 b1 b2 b3 ロイヤルティ 推奨意向 = b1ロイヤルティ ＋ e1 因⼦分析では因⼦間の影響は評価で きないが，共分散構造分析では可能
  45. 45. 直接観測できない潜在変数と観測変数の因果関係の仮説を⽴ててモデリングし， 変数項⽬間の関係性の強さを表すパス係数を算出して仮説を検証する分析⽅法 共分散構造分析(structural equation modeling, SEM) 観測データをもとに，仮説を柔軟に反映したモデルの構築が可能 パス図 ロイヤルティ スイッチング コスト 推奨意向 ブランド好意 満⾜度 代替品の少なさ 店舗の近さ e 1 e 2 e 3 e 4 e 5 a11 a12 a13 a21 a22 再購⼊ a11 a11
  46. 46. 共分散構造分析の構成 構造⽅程式と測定⽅程式の2種類の⽅程式によってモデルを構築 構造⽅程式 観測変数・潜在変数間 の影響関係 • 潜在変数→潜在変数 • 観測変数→観測変数 • 観測変数→潜在変数 潜在変数1 観測変数1 観測変数2 観測変数3 潜在変数2 観測変数4 観測変数5 観測変数6 e 1 e 2 e 3 e 4 e 5 e 6 測定⽅程式 潜在変数が複数の観測変数に 影響を与えている関係 • 潜在変数→観測変数
  47. 47. 共分散構造分析の適合指標 1: 朝野熙彦, 鈴⽊督久, ⼩島隆⽮. (2005). ⼊⾨共分散構造分析の実際, 講談社. 複合的な適合指標から，仮説モデルの妥当性を確認する 内容 重回帰分析における重相関係数に相当する指標 独⽴モデルを0，飽和モデルを1としたときの相対的 な指標 重回帰分析における⾃由度調整済み重相関係数 に相当する指標 カイ⼆乗値が期待値よりも⼤きくなった分を⾃由度・ 観測値1つあたりで評価した指標 相関係数の残差の⼤きさを表す指標 基準 0.90以上 0.05以下 GFI (goodness of fit index) CFI (comparative fit of index) AGFI (adjusted goodness of fit index) RMSEA (root mean square error of approximation) SRMR (standardized root mean square residual) 指標 共分散構造分析には50以上の適合指標があるため，複数指標で総合的に判断1
  48. 48. コレスポンデンス分析 消費者の感性やイメージから，複数のブランドのポジションの違いを可視化できる ミニバン5⾞のコレスポンデンス分析の結果1 (Toyota NOAH, VOXY, ESQUIRE, Nissan SERENA, Honda STEPWGN) 1: 2017年に筆者が⾏った商品ブランドイメージを調査した結果を使⽤ STEPWGNとSERENAは類似イメージ，VOXYとESQUIREは独⾃イメージを獲得
  49. 49. 分析者が2軸の名称を付与し，空⽩地帯を探して，ターゲットを定める⽤途が散⾒ 空⽩のポジションを探す︖ 「スタート地点」ではなく，「新たな軸を想像できたかの結果確認」に利⽤すべき • あくまで⼿元にあるデータで分析した結果にもかかわらず，全消費者の知覚を 表すと思い込み，消費者がその2軸で価値を求めていると固執してしまう • 競合他社が消費者にとって魅⼒的な新しい価値を提供したら，すぐにマップの 軸や配置は変動してしまうのに，現状に捉われては，追従者にしかなれない ⾼級 男性的 家族 空白 地帯
  50. 50. ⽬指す感性を具現化するための設計への翻訳 技術・デザイン・ユーザビリティの開発 検証 定量調査 テキストデータ 統計解析による要因抽出 ⾃然⾔語処理 感性
  51. 51. マーケティングにおける感性⼯学の意義 ブランドマネジメントの要諦であるコンセプトの⼀貫した具現化を⽀える分析 定義したコンセプトを商品・サービスやプロモーション等に 具現化した時に，コンセプトを想起される状態になっているかを検証 Concept ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth) Webサイトや⼝コミを⾒たとき FMOT (First Moment of Truth) 店頭で商品を⾒たとき SMOT (Second Moment of Truth) 商品・サービスを利⽤したとき
  52. 52. 認知 消費者が知らないと何も始まらない 「買いたいほどではない」では価値ではない 「安いなら買う」では価値が低い 「1回で⼗分」では利益率が低い (再購⼊意向・推奨意向) コンセプトが理由で なければ再現性が低い 購⼊意向 ⽀払意思額 ロイヤルティ コンセプト 想起率 検証すべき項⽬ 感性の具現化は，ブランド構築の⼿段でしかなく，⽬的と誤認してはならない 検証すべき項⽬ ⽬指すコンセプト(感性・イメージ)を具現化できても， 購⼊意向・⽀払意思額・推奨意向等に寄与しなければ意味がない．
  53. 53. そのデータは信頼性の⾼い検証⽅法から⽣まれたものか︖ 科学的根拠としての信頼性 メタ分析 ランダム化⽐較試験 (RCT) 調査観察研究 回帰分析 信頼性 低 ⾼ 複数のランダム化⽐較試験 の結果を統合して結論を導出 最も信頼性が⾼い 因果効果の検証⽅法 実験ができない場合に 擬似的に無作為割付する⽅法 簡単にできるが，未知の交絡因⼦の 影響除外は困難
  54. 54. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  55. 55. ⾬が 降る︖
  56. 56. オノマトペの種類 オノマトペは，感性を表すことが多く，感性⼯学において⻑らく重要視されている 擬⾳語 擬声語 擬⾳語 外界の⾳を表した⾔葉 (例)ドアをドンドンたたく 動物や⼈の声を表した⾔葉 (例)猫がニャーと鳴く オノマトペ 擬態語 (擬容語) 擬声語 擬態語 様⼦や状態を表した⾔葉 (例)家でごろごろする ⼈の⼼を状態を表した⾔葉 (例)わくわくする オノマトペ︓⾳や声，状態や感情を描写した⾔葉 ※「ドンドン叩く」と「どんどん進む」のように，同じ単語でも擬⾳語と擬態語の両⽅で利⽤される ※「⾬がザーザー降っている」は，⾬⾳を表す擬⾳語，激しく降る様⼦を表す擬態語の両⽅に該当し，定義が難しい 坂本真樹. (2018). 感性情報学. コロナ.
  57. 57. • 細かく評価したい場合，SD法の項⽬が多くなり，被験者の負担が⼤きくなって しまう問題がある • また，細かく設定された項⽬それぞれに，5段階・7段階で点数をつけるのは 難しいことも多い (化粧⽔の評価で，みずみずしさ・なじみ・なめらかさ等を多数聞かれても点数が難しい) 感性評価におけるオノマトペの有⽤性 形容詞よりもオノマトペの⽅が，繊細な表現が豊かにでき，評価がしやすくなる よく起こる問題 「しっとりして気持ちいい」という1つの表現で評価ができる 坂本真樹. (2018). 感性情報学. コロナ.
  58. 58. オノマトペと形容詞の⽐較 形容詞よりもオノマトペの⽅が，繊細な表現が豊かにでき，評価がしやすくなる 1: ⼩野正弘. (2007). 擬⾳語・擬態語 4500 ⽇本語オノマトペ辞典. ⼩学館. 2: 細川英雄. (1989). 現代⽇本語の形容詞分類について. 国語学, (158), 91-103. 3: Srdanović, I. et al. (2013).⽇本語教育⽤の形容詞の語彙リストと難易度レベル.第3回コーパス⽇本語学ワークショップ予稿集, 281-290. オノマトペと形容詞の想起実験1 40種類の素材に対して，30⼈の被験者が触り⼼地を表現 オノマトペ 合計279種類 形容詞 合計124種類 ＞ • オノマトペの数は4500語にも達する1 • ⽇本語の形容詞は400-500程度2,3
  59. 59. ひらがな or カタカナ オノマトペの表記⽅法は，先⾏研究を踏まえ，⽬的に応じて適切に調査設計すべき 1: ⽂部科学省. (2008). ⼩学校学習指導要領解説国語編. 東洋館出版社 2: 広瀬雄彦. (2007). ⽇本語表記の⼼理学: 単語認知における表記と頻度. 北⼤路書房. 3: ⽮⼝幸康. (2012). テクスチャーを表現するオノマトペの感覚関連性評定に表記形態が与える影響. 認知科学, 19(2), 191-199. • オノマトペの表記形態は，⼩学校学習指導要領が国語教育において，擬態語は ひらがな，擬⾳語はカタカナという書き分けの習得を⽬標に挙げている1 • しかし，これまでの研究では，この⽤例は必ずしも守られていない • オノマトペは，ひらがな・カタカナの表記を変えることによって，連想される イメージが変化することが明らかになっている2,3 • したがって，感性評価にオノマトペを利⽤する場合，表記形態が与える影響を 考慮する必要がある
  60. 60. ⽇本語の擬⾳語・擬態語と⽐べて，英語には対応するものが少なく， 様態動詞によって翻訳する例が多くある オノマトペと英訳 呂佳蓉. (2004). 英語のオノマトペの象徴メカニズム.⾔語科学論集, 10, 99-116. 尾野秀⼀. (1984). ⽇英擬⾳・擬態語活⽤辞典. 北星堂書店. 「わんわん-bowwow」「バン-Bang」のように英語にもオノマトペはあるが，⽇本語の⽅が多い 動詞 オノマトペ 英訳 動詞 オノマトペ 英訳 歩く さっさと to walk quickly 泣く おぎゃーと to mewl せかせかと to walk quickly おんおん to bawl とっとと to walk quickly あーんあーん to bawl すたすたと to walk hurriedly きーきー to screech どしんどしんと to walk stomp along ぎやーぎやー to cry とことこと to trot わーわー to cry noisily そろそろと to walk leisurely しくしく to sob ぶらぶらと to stroll めそめそ to whimper よちよち to toddle わんわん to howl よぼよぼ to walk unsteadily ひーひー to pule
  61. 61. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  62. 62. 外⾒でどう猫と判別するか︖
  63. 63. 外⾒的特徴を⼤雑把に捉える ⼈間はすべての要素を⾒て判断するのではなく，複合的に特徴を捉えている Q.外⾒からどのように猫と判別するか︖ • 4⾜歩⾏する • ⽝より若⼲⼩さい • 鋭い⽖がある • 尾っぽがある • 髭が⽣えている • ⽿が2つ⽴っていることが多い etc • ⼈間は⼤まかに複数の特徴を組み合わせて 捉え，判断している • 細かすぎると，本質からずれていく
  64. 64. 回帰分析では評価が難しい
  65. 65. 客観的な性能と異なり，デザインは要素が複雑に関係した総合体であるため， 回帰分析のような線形モデルでは，デザイン要素と感性の評価が難しい 回帰分析では難しいデザイン評価 各要素の感性(イメージ)への寄与度を推定しても，その⾜し算ができない エクステリアスタイリング フロントライト フロントグリル ⾞⾼の低さ 各⾞で好評な要素を組み合わせても，全体として良いデザインにはならない
  66. 66. ラフ集合による感性評価
  67. 67. 対象の集合を適切に特定できる範囲で，情報を粗く(ラフに)捉え， If-Thenルールを抽出することによって知識獲得する分析⽅法 ラフ集合理論 (rough sets theory) デザイン要素を単体ではなく, 組み合わせの影響を考慮して, ⽬指す感性の⽤件を導出 • 同値関係や類似関係による集合を知識と捉え，その集合からルールを導く • 集合は，上近似と下近似で捉える - 下近似︓必ずその集合に⼊る - 上近似︓その集合に⼊る可能性がある • If-Thenルールによって対象集合(⽬指す感性)に 該当するための条件が導ける 例︓かわいい⾞のルール If [丸いライト] & [⽩⾊] & [コンパクト] Then [かわいい] 上近似と下近似のイメージ 対象の集合
  68. 68. • 炊飯器，洗濯乾燥機，電⼦レンジを対象に，視覚的な使いやすさを⽣み出す， 共通的な要素と各機種固有の要素をラフ集合で評価1 • 腕時計のデザインを対象に，選好に寄与する要因をラフ集合で評価2 • ⼥性⽤のメガネを対象に，嗜好要因をラフ集合を⽤いて評価3 • Webサイト画⾯を対象に，魅⼒に影響を与える仕様をラフ集合で評価4 • 道路⾛⾏時の快適性を⾼める道路構造と景観の要因をラフ集合で評価5 ラフ集合の活⽤例 1: 酒井正幸, 井上勝雄, 益⽥孟. (2009). ラフ集合を⽤いた家電製品の視覚的な使いやすさ感の調査分析. ⽇本感性⼯学会論⽂誌, 9(1), 61-67. 2: 榎本雄介, 原⽥利宣, ⽔⾕政夫. (2007). 腕時計の選好分析におけるラフ集合と数量化理論第 II 類の⽐較研究. デザイン学研究, 53(5), 29-34. 3: 伊藤弘樹, 中村千枝, 井上勝雄, & 関⼝彰. (2006). ラフ集合を⽤いた⼥性向けメガネデザインの分析. 感性⼯学研究論⽂集, 6(2), 11-18. 4: 原⽥利宣, ⽥中良介. (2006). ラフ集合による Web 画⾯デザイン仕様の明確化. デザイン学研究, 52(5), 1-6. 5: 保⽥敬⼀, ⼭崎元也. (2019). ラフ集合による道路⾛⾏時の快適性に影響する景観構成要素に関する⼀考察. ⽇本感性⼯学会論⽂誌, 18(4), 285-297. 耐久消費財，Webサイト，街並みと多様な業界で利⽤されている
  69. 69. ディープラーニングによる画像認識
  70. 70. 22層のディープラーニングで顔の特徴量を抽出し，精度99.6%で⼈物識別に成功1 ディープラーニング(深層学習)の台頭 1: Schroff, F., Kalenichenko, D., Philbin, J. (2015). Facenet: A unified embedding for face recognition and clustering. In Proceedings of the IEEE conference on computer vision and pattern recognition, 815-823. ⼈間ですら判別が難しい写真で間違えるだけのレベルに到達している 誤って同⼀⼈物と判定した例 誤って別⼈物と判定した例
  71. 71. ⼈間の識別能⼒を超えたディープラーニング 1: 中⼭英樹. (2015). 深層畳み込みニューラルネットワークによる画像特徴抽出と転移学習. 信学技報, 115(146), 55-59. ディープラーニングは，既に⼈間の識別能⼒を超えた”⽬”を持っている 1000クラス物体識別タスクのエラー率の推移1 画像識別コンテスト(ILSVRC)において，2012年にトロント⼤学のHintonらが8層 のディープラーニングによって，他チームに10%以上の差をつけ，技術が躍進した． 2015 年には⼈間の識別精度を上回るレベルに到達している．
  72. 72. ⼈間が評価した「綺麗という感性」の値を学習し， ⼈間が美しいと感じる⾊彩や明暗のレベルを⾃動調整1 「綺麗さ」を学習するディープラーニング 1: Talebi, H., Milanfar, P. (2018). NIMA: Neural image assessment. IEEE Transactions on Image Processing, 27(8), 3998-4011. 画像とそれに対する数値化された⼈間の感性を膨⼤に蓄積すれば，評価・補正が可能に 綺麗さの評価結果 最も⾼いスコア 最も低いスコア
  73. 73. 「ふわふわ+花」などの名詞と質感の特徴量をCNNで抽出して分類を推定． 質感の識別精度は， 84.6%に達している.1 1: 下⽥和, 柳井啓司. (2015). DCNN 特徴を⽤いた Web からの質感画像の収集と分析. 研究報告コンピュータビジョンとイメージメディア (CVIM), 2015(13), 1-6. 質感という記述が難しい要素をディープラーニングが学習して，識別可能に 「質感」を学習するディープラーニング
  74. 74. ⾃然⾔語に対するニューラルネットワークの適⽤(word2vec) 構⽂解析ではなく，膨⼤なデータから単語の共起関係に基づいたベクトル表現を利⽤ 20万次元の語彙数を200 次元の分散⾏列 に圧縮することで，⾔葉の特徴量を抽出． ニューラルネットワークを⽤いて，𝑤(t)を与えたときに， ⽂脈中の1単語𝑤(t+k) を推定する． ニューラルネットワークに解かせる問題が解きたいのではなく， 無理難題を解かせる過程で⽣じる中間層の分散表現に 価値があり，これを演算に利⽤する．1 抽出した単語ベクトル空間を利⽤して， King ­ Man + Woman = Queen Uncle ­ Man + Woman = Aunt word2vecの演算例2 1: ⻄尾泰和. (2014). word2vec による⾃然⾔語処理. オライリー・ジャパン 電⼦書籍 epub. 2: Mikolov, T., Yih, W. T., Zweig, G. (2013). Linguistic regularities in continuous space word representations. In Proceedings of the 2013 conference of the north american chapter of the association for computational linguistics: Human language technologies, 746-751.
  75. 75. 画像認識と⾃然⾔語処理の応⽤ 1: Karpathy, A., Li, F. (2014). Automated Image Captioning with ConvNets and Recurrent Nets. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/karpathy/sfmltalk.pdf 2: Kiros, R., Salakhutdinov, R., Zemel, R. S. (2014). Unifying visual-semantic embeddings with multimodal neural language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:1411.2539. 画像からの⽂章⽣成1 画像と単語の演算2 画像から物体・⾊の特徴を抽出し， 画像と⾔葉での演算を可能に CNNによって画像を認識し， RNNによって⽂章を⽣成 画像処理と⾃然⾔語処理の技術が発展し，組み合わせた評価・⽣成が盛んに研究
  76. 76. マーケティングとAI
  77. 77. R&D (Research and Development) マーケターが解決すべき問題を提⽰できないと，何の精度を向上すればいいか不明 リサーチ ディベロップメント • マーケター・リサーチャー • 潜在的な問題と因果関係の解明 • 問題に対する仮説検証 • エンジニア • 世に出せるよう精度を向上 • 機械学習・ディープラーニング 「どうつくるか︖」ばかりが注⽬され，「何を解決するか︖」が置き去りになりがち
  78. 78. マーケティングとAI 解決したい問題に対して，有効な⼿段の探索は，常に⾏うべき重要な仕事である テクノロジー・AIは，デザイン・UXと同じく 実⽤的＋⼼理的な問題解決の⼿段である． マーケターとして， • 「AIなんて知らない」という姿勢であってはならない • 過度な期待も，過度な軽視もしてはならない • AIの導⼊が⽬的になってはならない
  79. 79. (現時点での)ディープラーニングの限界 ただし，技術は⽇進⽉歩で進化するため，「何ができるようになったか︖」は常に注視 ⼤量の変数が複雑に関係して結果を算出するため，解釈性が低い → ビジネスの意思決定に使いにくい，⾃動運転の事故原因がわからない 解釈の難しさ 画像を意味ではなくビットで，⽂章を意味ではなく共起で処理している → ⽂脈や感情を踏まえて判断することが難しい 意味を理解 していない ⼤量の変数間の相関関係を抽出できるが，因果関係を区別できない → ビジネスの問題を解決する有効な施策の⽴案が難しい 因果と相関を 区別できない 膨⼤な量のデータを学習する必要があり，出⼒される結果もデータに依存 → データがないと難しい，新しい価値を創造することが難しい 膨⼤なデータが 必要
  80. 80. 1. 感性⼯学のアプローチ アジェンダ 2. 感性⼯学で利⽤される調査と統計解析⼿法 3. オノマトペと感性 4. ディープラーニングの活⽤ 5. まとめ
  81. 81. まとめ • 感性⼯学は，あいまいな消費者の感性を調査で取得し，統計解析に よって要因を抽出し，設計へ落とし込む技術である • 価値づくりにおける感性⼯学の役割は，定義したコンセプトを具現化 した時に，コンセプトが想起される状態になっているかの検証である • 感性の具現化は，ブランド構築の⼿段であり，⽬的ではないため， 最終的には購⼊意向や⽀払意思額に寄与しているか検証すべき • オノマトペは，簡潔かつ多様に感性を表すことができ，評価に有⽤ • ディープラーニングやVRなど多様な技術が⽇進⽉歩で進歩し，その 活⽤も広がっているが，できること・できないことの理解が重要
  82. 82. END https://researchmap.jp/hm_tk

