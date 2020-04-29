Marketing 02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
商品・サービスのブランドマネジメント 埼⽟⼤学 経済経営系⼤学院 加藤拓⺒ マーケティング #02
今回の位置付け 顧客管理と効果測定 戦略と実⾏ 価値づくりの考え⽅ 調査による客観的な状況把握 #01 マーケティング #02 ブランドマネジメント #04 市場調査 #08 ランダム化⽐較試験 #09 感性⼯学 #05 消費者⾏動 #06 回...
対象のプロセス コンセプト 検証 ラインナップ戦略 コンセプト 策定 知覚品質検証 価値づくり 市場反応 想定される社会変化・消費者の⽣活変化 を踏まえ，解決すべき問題は何か︖ どんな困っている⼈(実⽤+⼼理)に どんな価値を提供するのか︖ そ...
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
ブランドという資産の軽視 ⽇本の製造業にブランドが不⾜している原因は， 「(メーカー⽬線で)良いモノをつくる努⼒」は怠らないが， 「消費者に良いものとわかってもらう努⼒」が不⾜している1 優れた技術が⽣き残るわけではなく，消費者に知覚されたブラ...
ブランドとは ブランドは，機能的特性・感性的特性を超え，消費者にとっての意味を有する AMA. Branding. https://www.ama.org/topics/branding/ Aaker, D. (2014). Aaker on ...
ブランドと消費者の関係 企業 消費者 約束 信頼 企業から消費者に提供するものを約束し，消費者から企業へ信頼がある状態
ブランド・エクイティとは ブランド・エクイティは，購⼊選択・経験満⾜の要因となる重要な資産 Aaker, D. A. (1991). Managing brand equity. Free Press. (陶⼭計介ら訳. (1994). ブラン...
顧客ベース・ブランド・エクイティ・ピラミッド 強いブランドは下層から順次構築される．ブランド関係は即座に構築できない Keller, K. L. (2002). Strategic brand management, Prentice Hall...
ブランド評価機関の台頭 ブランド評価機関が現れ，財務・消費者・専⾨家等の観点から独⾃に算出 内容機関 Interbrand1 • 財務⼒，購買意思決定に与える影響⼒，将来収益の確かさという観点で評価 • ブランドの⾦銭的価値測定のための世界標準...
ばらつきのあるブランド価値 依然としてブランド評価法は未確⽴のため，評価者によって⽅法は⼗⼈⼗⾊である 1: ⼤橋昭⼀. (2011). 現代における企業ブランド価値評価理論の動向: 統合的ブランド理論の⽴場からの論調. 関⻄⼤学商学論集, 5...
ブランド評価の難しさ 確⽴されたブランド評価の⽅法はなく，評価視点によって結果は変動する 1:⽇本経済新聞. (2020).ウーバー、7四半期連続⾚字 ライドシェアの採算は改善. 2/7, https://www.nikkei.com/arti...
消費者の知覚こそ現実
物理的指標の優劣ではなく，消費者の知覚上での優劣を科学的に検証すべき 1: Ries, A., Trout, J. (2009). The 22 immutable laws of marketing: Exposed and explaine...
価値づくりにおける測定すべき消費者の知覚 あいまいな指標を乱⽴させるのではなく，意義のある指標で厳格に検証 認知 消費者が知らないと何も始まらない 「買いたいほどではない」では価値ではない 「安いなら買う」では価値が低い 「1回で⼗分」では利益...
トップオブマインドで挙げられるブランドが⽀配的な場合，強固な競争優位に ブランド認知の⽔準 トップオブマインド ブランド想起 ブランド認識 ブランド未知 認知度 低 ⾼ ⼼の中で最上位の認知である 純粋想起で最初に挙げたブランド カテゴリーに属...
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
ブランドマネジメントのはじまり P&Gだけでなく，多くの企業におけるブランドマネジメントの基礎となったメモ ・ブランド責任者に売上・利益責任を持たせる ・広告だけではなく，商品，価格設定，店頭陳列， 販売員へのインセンティブなどあらゆる⼿段を ...
ブランドマネジメントの浸透 P&Gがブランドマネジメントを導⼊して以来，徐々に他の企業へも浸透 1: Low, G. S., Fullerton, R. A. (1994). Brands, brand management, and the ...
ブランドマネジメントとは ブランドは，⾶び道具や突⾶な訴求ではなく，コンセプトの⼀貫した具現化で創造 ブランドマネジメント ＝ コンセプト + ⼀貫した具現化 コンセプト ⼀貫した具現化 実⽤的＋⼼理的な問題を解決する 時代によらない価値の定義...
チームにおけるコンセプトの2つの役割 コンセプトは，あらゆるマーケティング活動の「発想の起点」＋「評価の基準」となる 実現したい価値は何か︖ コンセプト どの案に決定すべきか︖ どうすれば具現化できるか︖ 評価基準
コンセプトがブランドの源 商品・サービスのブランドを確⽴するには，コンセプトの有無が⼤きく左右する 1:藤本隆宏, クラーク,キム. (1993). 製品開発⼒. ⽥村明⽐古(訳), ダイヤモンド社. 2: Calder, B. (2005)....
ブランドマネジメントは⻑期的な資産構築 確⽴したブランドは，模倣に強く，購⼊⾏動・価格プレミアムに貢献する企業競争⼒に Ø 経営層はブランド構築が競争優位に貢献するという強い信念が不可⽋ Ø 短期的な利益の減少も覚悟し，将来に向けた⻑期的な投資...
短期的な利益追求ではなく，⻑期的な経営資産の獲得 あるべきブランドマネジメント あるべきブランドマネジメント ブランドコンセプトを重視 ブランドは競争優位をもたらす資産 ⻑期的視野 消費者＋社員＋株主へ伝達 グローバルかつ複数ブランドに焦点 ブ...
ブランドマネジメントのイメージ ブランドは「⾶び道具で⼀発逆転」でできるものではなく，「継続的な蓄積」から⽣まれる 「すべての消費者がたった1つの不満もない完璧さ」など存在せず， コンセプトの完成度を1つ1つ⾼め続ける意思とプロセスが重要 (永...
アップデート時のコンセプト策定プロセス 問題認識 時代洞察 今のお客様の 潜在的な問題 ⾼い確率で想定される 技術進化・社会変化が 新たに⽣み出す問題 Step1 Step2 本質的な価値の決定 Step3 コンセプト策定 Step4 inpu...
2種類の予測 価値づくりでは, 想定される技術進化・社会変化を前提として, 解決すべき問題を考える 販売・製造計画に向けた短期予測 • ⽬的︓コスト削減 • 期間︓数ヶ⽉先 • ⼿法︓過去傾向に基づく統計モデル 新価値に向けた⻑期予測 • ⽬的...
トレンドを軽視する企業 (いつ実現するかは不明だが)想定される⼤きなトレンドは，軽視してはならない 消費者の多様性というトレンドを軽視し，「どんな⾊でも⼿に⼊る． ⿊であるならば．」と述べ，⽣産性を優先してしまった．1 Ford PCが伸びてい...
「変わるもの」より「変わらないもの」 Amazonにとっては「価格・スピード・品揃え」が10年経っても変わらないもの 「10年後には何がどう変わっているか︖」ではなく， 「10年経っても変わらない価値は何か︖」の⽅が重要 Jeff Bezos
ブランドを⾼め続ける姿勢 ブランドコンセプトをよりよく具現化する⽅法を常に模索し，検証しているか︖ ディズニーランドは永遠に完成しない． この世界に想像⼒が残っている限り，成⻑し続ける． Walt Disney Image from: Wiki...
アップデート vs 完璧の追求 サービスリカバリーだけでなく，技術制約をクリアできた段階でアップデートする取り組み 1: Tesla.運転の未来. https://www.tesla.com/jp/autopilot (2020/4/1アクセス...
Starbucksのブランド(1/3) ­コンセプト イギリスのパブのような「くつろぐ場所」が希薄だったアメリカの困りごと解決 Third Place1 家庭や職場を離れ，くつろいだ雰囲気の中で気分転換する場所 • ゆったりとした机とイス • ...
競争⼒は⾶び道具ではなく，「それならお⾦を払いたい」コンセプトと⼀貫した具現化 Third Place 家庭や職場を離れ，くつろいだ雰囲気の中で気分転換する場所 店舗の雰囲気 ・ゆったりしたイスとテーブル, 間接照明, 緩やかなBGM ・カチャ...
ミッション・コンセプト・パーソナリティ・バリューが⼀貫して体現されている VALUE PERSONALITY CONCEPT MISSION ・最⾼のコーヒー体験 ・⼼⾝ともにリラックスできる空間 ・⾃分の居場所を感じられるコミュニティ 上質・...
「消費者が喜び，競合他社が嫌がり，⾃社が儲かる」戦略を実⾏できるか否か 模倣に強くなる視点 例視点 内容 プロセス 垂直統合プロセス コンセプト具現化に必要で，難易度が⾼い技術や 顧客接点を⾃社の垂直統合で構築 ・Appleの垂直統合 ・Toy...
この商品・サービスのコンセプトは何なのか︖どんな問題を解決してくれるのか︖ ブランドができない典型的な例 AI ウェルネス インクルーシブ サステナブル ロボティクス デジタル トランスフォー メーション コネクテッド シェアリング パーソナラ...
Concept ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth) Webサイトや⼝コミを⾒たとき FMOT (First Moment of Truth) 店頭で商品を⾒たとき SMOT (Second Moment of Truth) ...
Brand Equity Bookの例 ⾯倒くさい規則ではなく，実現したい世界を直感的に理解できるように記述 Coca-Cola - Consumer Perceptions Starbucks – Perceived Quality Skyp...
1 . V i s i o n 2 . C o n c e p t 3 . M e s s a g e 4 . Pe r c e i v e d Q u a l i t y 5 . C o n s u m e r Pe r c e p t i ...
ブランドは，商品⾃体の特性を超えて，商品評価に⼤きな影響を与える McClure, S. M., Li, J., Tomlin, D., Cypert, K. S., Montague, L. M., Montague, P. R. (2004...
先発優位︖ 必ずしも先発優位とは⾔い切れず，消費者の知覚にブランドを築いた企業が勝る 先発優位 • 後発企業に⽐べ，先発企業の市場シェアの⽅が⼤幅に⾼くなる1 • 市場シェア・リピート購買率・トライアル率で先発企業が優位性を有する2 • 商品の...
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
ブランドの位置付け ⼤別して，企業ブランド・商品ブランド・技術ブランドの3つで構成される 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 技術ブランド 企業ブランド ・・・
ブランドの階層 企業ブランド 事業ブランド 商品ブランド 技術ブランド ブランドは，⼤別して，企業，事業，商品・サービス，技術と4階層になる Image from Honda Motor
企業ブランドに対する認識 多くの企業は，企業・商品ブランドを経営資産としてマネジメントしている 競争優位をもたらす企業・商品ブランドを有しているか︖ 上場企業 3,575社・⾮上場企業 210社に対する調査では， 競争優位をもたらす企業ブランド...
ブランドマネジメントにおける⽇本企業と欧⽶企業の違い 個別ブランド戦略では，投資額は増えるが，事業領域の拡張をしやすい 1: D.Aaker: Aaker on branding: 20 principles that drive succes...
評価される商品ブランド 消費財を中⼼に，企業ブランドよりも商品ブランドの⽅が認知されるものも存在 順位 ブランド 価値 ($m) 順位 ブランド 価値 ($m) 企業ブランド 1 Apple 234,241 24 Pepsi 20,488 Pe...
企業ブランドを冠して効率的に展開するか，ブランドを区別して領域を拡⼤するか Kotler, P. (2015). Marketing Management. Pearson. 商品ブランド (個別ブランドネーム戦略) 各商品ブランドを独⽴させ，...
ポートフォリオは，4つのブランド戦略と9つのサブカテゴリーに分類される ブランドポートフォリオ戦略 Aaker, D. A. (2006). Brand portfolio strategy. Strategic direction. • Ho...
消費者にとってわかりにくいブランドを乱⽴すると，ブランド全体に悪影響を与える ブランド体系策定の考え⽅ 消費者にとって，わかりやすく，魅⼒的か︖ • ターゲットの消費者は誰か︖その消費者に魅⼒的か︖ • 企業⽬線や業界慣習での区分に固執していな...
企業ブランド重視への転換 DuPont，Unilever，Nestle等，欧⽶企業が相次いで企業ブランドを強化 1: 簗瀬允紀. (2007). コーポレートブランドと製品ブラン ド―経営学としてのブランディング. 創成社. • P&Gは，企業...
ブランドのテコ1 企業ブランドと商品ブランドで⼀貫したイメージを訴求するマネジメントが求められる 1: ⻘⽊幸弘. (1996). ブランド体系の設計次元と編成原理. マーケティング・ジャーナル, (60), 1-16. 企業ブランド 商品ブラ...
ブランドのテコのイメージ 企業­商品に⼀貫性がなければ，企業ブランドから独⽴させるか，複数の企業ブランドを擁⽴ 強⼒な企業ブランドの配下に，企業ブランドコンセプトに基づきつつ， それぞれのコンセプトを持つ商品ブランドが連想される状態 企業ブラン...
ブランド拡張 成功すると効果は⼤きいが，安易な拡張はリスクが⼤きいため，慎重な検討が必要 Pros • 投資コストを削減し，市場のシェア 獲得を容易にする • 圧倒的な競合ブランドがある場合も， 既存ブランドの⼒で活路を⾒出せる • ブランド拡...
Marriottの最⾼級ブランドへの参⼊ • ⾼級都市型ホテルのMarriottは，最⾼級セグメントに参⼊する際，格上げする ことは難しいと判断し，Ritz-Carltonを買収した → Ritz-Carltonブランドを毀損させないため，Ma...
商品カテゴリ以上に，(特に⼼理的な)コンセプトの適合性が成否を分ける課題である 1: Lanseng, E. J., Olsen, L. E. (2012). Brand alliances: the role of brand concept...
技術ブランド 技術知識が乏しい消費者に対しても，価値を感覚的に訴求し，価格プレミアムを獲得 • 画期的な技術をにブランド化して訴求し，企業・商品の競争⼒を⾼める • 成分ブランド，要素ブランド，要素技術ブランド等とも呼ばれる Dupont Te...
intel inside Intel搭載PCは⾼品質であるというイメージが，PCに詳しくない消費者にまで浸透 Image from intel • 1991年にIBMがWall Street Journalに初掲載し，その後世界で2,700社へ...
活⼒のある要素をブランド化することで，強化したい企業・商品ブランドを活性化 Apple Steve Jobs Adidas Streetball Challenge Michelin Bibendum(ビバンダム) スポンサー活動 イベント等を...
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
ブランドイメージ
ブランドイメージとは 豊富な好意的イメージが⻑年に渡って⼀貫して想起されるブランドは模倣が困難 消費者の記憶内にあるブランド連想の知覚 Keller, K. L. (2002). Strategic brand management, Pren...
洗練, 魅⼒的 洗練 Sophistication Mercedes-Benz, Tiffany, Ritz-Carlton 信頼, 責任, 効率 能⼒ Competence IBM, McKinsey, Wall Street Journal...
ブランドイメージの⼀貫性 ⽬指すブランドコンセプトのイメージを顧客の知覚に⼀貫して形成することが重要 • ブランドイメージの⼀貫性は，ブランドエクイティの構築に寄与する1 • ⼀貫⽣の⽋如は顧客の混乱を招き，ブランドエクイティに負の影響を与える...
ブランドイメージが⼀貫しない現実 ⽬指すブランドイメージの形成に必要な要因を理解し，⼀貫して訴求することが必要 Christensen，C. et al. (2005). Marketing malpractice: the cause and...
ブランドネーム
⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 Q. /takete/と/maluma/はそれぞれどちらか︖
⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 ⾔語が違っても，形状と⾳が対応する現象として有名な例 Köhler, W. (1929). Gestalt psychology. New York: Liverright. Q. /takete/...
ワマナさん サタカさん Q. 「萌え系メイド」と「ツン系メイド」はそれぞれどちらか︖ ⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 ツン系萌え系 多くの回答
共鳴⾳は⼥性らしさ，阻害⾳は男性らしさを伝える Shinohara, K., Kawahara, S. (2013). The sound symbolic nature of Japanese maid names. Proceedings ...
⾳象徴の知⾒ ⾳象徴の知⾒から案を導出し，科学的検証を繰り返すべき • ”a”は⼤きい，”i”は⼩さい印象を与える1 • 商品ブランドネームの発⾳のみで，商品の⼤きさ，⼒強さ，重さと いったイメージを伝達できる2 • ⾳声象徴は英語圏だけではな...
• 商品に対する態度要因の34%をブランドネームが占める1 • 識別性・意味性の富むブランドネームはブランドエクイティを⾼める2,3 • 競合商品と⼤きな差異がない場合はブランドネームの効⽤は⼤きく， 消費者は「なんとなくいい」と感じて購⼊⾏動...
商品の内容すら超えるブランドネーム 商品の内容に関わらず，ブランドネームによって，販売状況が好転・暗転する • FordのEdselは，18,000件のリストから選抜されたネームであったが， 咳⽌め薬のイメージがあるとして，販売状況が芳しくなか...
Steve Jobsのブランドネームへの配慮 “ 購買意欲に働きかけるブランドネームには、最新の注意を払う “ (Steve Jobs) ⼤⾕和利. (2011). スティーブ・ジョブズとアップルのDNA.マイナビ出版 Steve Jobs 復...
ブランドネームの3要素 覚えやすく，ブランドコンセプトがイメージしやすく，購⼊意欲を刺激するか︖ 覚えやすい イメージしやすい 購⼊したい 購⼊⾏動への寄与 • ブランド認知 • コンセプト想起 • 購⼊意向
ブランドカラー
消費者の知覚に根付くブランドカラー 消費者の知覚・⾏動に影響を与えるカラーは，ブランドに広く使われている Mazda Soul Red Tiffany Blue Coca-Cola Red Burberry Turtun Image from ...
商標登録されるブランドカラー カラーはブランド構築の⼿段であり，商標を取得することは模倣を防ぐために重要 セブンイレブン MONO • 特定カラーを企業が独占することは強⼒な権利になるため，カラーの商標登録は難しい． • したがって，⾮常に⾼い...
味覚をも変えるカラーの影響 カラーは，消費者の味覚を変えるほどの影響⼒を有する Morrot, G., Brochet, F., & Dubourdieu, D. (2001). The color of odors. Brain and La...
カラーが消費者に与える影響 認知 • 広告は，⽩⿊よりカラー印刷の⽅が記憶に残りやすい1 印象 • ロゴにおいて，⽩は誠実(sincerity)，⾚は刺激(excitement)，⻘は 能⼒(competence)，⿊は洗練(sophistic...
• プラスチック製カップのカラーの影響をホットチョコレートで検証した結果， オレンジとダーククリームのカップがチョコレートの⾵味を⾼めた1 • コーヒーのマグカップでは，透明と⻘に⽐べて，⽩ではコーヒーの苦味が強い2 • オレンジジュースの味と...
アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
まとめ • ブランドとは，名前，デザイン，シンボル，機能，その組み合わせを指 すが，確固たる定義・客観的な評価法は未確⽴である • そこで，マーケティングにおける現実である消費者の知覚(認知・購⼊ 意向・⽀払意思額・ロイヤルティ・コンセプト想起...
END https://researchmap.jp/hm_tk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marketing 02

19 views

Published on

商品・サービスのブランドマネジメント

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marketing 02

  1. 1. 商品・サービスのブランドマネジメント 埼⽟⼤学 経済経営系⼤学院 加藤拓⺒ マーケティング #02
  2. 2. 今回の位置付け 顧客管理と効果測定 戦略と実⾏ 価値づくりの考え⽅ 調査による客観的な状況把握 #01 マーケティング #02 ブランドマネジメント #04 市場調査 #08 ランダム化⽐較試験 #09 感性⼯学 #05 消費者⾏動 #06 回帰分析 #03 ロイヤルティとCRM #10 クチコミ #11 戦略と組織能⼒ 仮説⽴案 具現化 検証 #07 知覚品質 #12 まとめ
  3. 3. 対象のプロセス コンセプト 検証 ラインナップ戦略 コンセプト 策定 知覚品質検証 価値づくり 市場反応 想定される社会変化・消費者の⽣活変化 を踏まえ，解決すべき問題は何か︖ どんな困っている⼈(実⽤+⼼理)に どんな価値を提供するのか︖ そのコンセプトは 購⼊意向・⽀払意思額 を⾼めるか︖ コンセプトを⼀貫して， かつ⾼い知覚品質で具現化できているか︖ 消費者はコンセプトを感じ取り， 購⼊⾏動を起こしているか︖ ブランド評価 消費者のロイヤルティ は⾼まっているか︖ ブランドを如何につくるか︖
  4. 4. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  5. 5. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  6. 6. ブランドという資産の軽視 ⽇本の製造業にブランドが不⾜している原因は， 「(メーカー⽬線で)良いモノをつくる努⼒」は怠らないが， 「消費者に良いものとわかってもらう努⼒」が不⾜している1 優れた技術が⽣き残るわけではなく，消費者に知覚されたブランドが⽣き残る 1: 藤本隆宏. (2004). ⽇本のもの造り哲学. ⽇本経済新聞社.
  7. 7. ブランドとは ブランドは，機能的特性・感性的特性を超え，消費者にとっての意味を有する AMA. Branding. https://www.ama.org/topics/branding/ Aaker, D. (2014). Aaker on branding: 20 principles that drive success. Morgan James Publishing.(阿久津聡訳. (2014).ブランド論.ダイヤモンド社.) Keller, K. L. (1997). Strategic brand management, Prentice Hall. (恩蔵直⼈ら訳. (2010). 戦略的ブランド・マネジメント. 東急エージェンシー.) ブランドとは，同⼀のニーズを充⾜するように設計された競合と何らかの ⽅法で差別化するための次元を伴った商品・サービス Kevin Keller ブランドとは，商品・サービスを競合とは異なるものとして識別する名前， デザイン，シンボル，機能，その組み合わせ． American Marketing Association ブランドとは，組織から消費者への約束である． ブランドネームやロゴマーク，機能よりもはるかに⼤きい． David Aaker
  8. 8. ブランドと消費者の関係 企業 消費者 約束 信頼 企業から消費者に提供するものを約束し，消費者から企業へ信頼がある状態
  9. 9. ブランド・エクイティとは ブランド・エクイティは，購⼊選択・経験満⾜の要因となる重要な資産 Aaker, D. A. (1991). Managing brand equity. Free Press. (陶⼭計介ら訳. (1994). ブランド・エクイティ戦略. ダイヤモンド社) ブランドネームやシンボルと結び付いたブランド資産・負債の集合であり， 商品・サービスの価値を増減させるもので，5つの要素から構成される ブランド・ エクイティ ブランド 認知 ブランド 連想 知覚 品質 ブランド ロイヤリティ その他 ブランド 資産 ブランドが想起集合に⼊る状態 →認知されたブランドは購⼊選択されやすい ブランドに対する満⾜・好意的な情熱 →新規顧客よりも既存顧客の⽅が利益に貢献 消費者が主観的に感じる品質 →購⼊決定やロイヤルティに影響を与える 特許, 商標権, 取引先 のようなそれ以外の資産 →ブランドに結びついて いればエクイティ構築に貢献 ブランドに対する イメージやパーソナリティ →模倣が難しく，競合の障壁に
  10. 10. 顧客ベース・ブランド・エクイティ・ピラミッド 強いブランドは下層から順次構築される．ブランド関係は即座に構築できない Keller, K. L. (2002). Strategic brand management, Prentice Hall. (恩蔵直⼈研究室訳. (2005). 戦略的ブランド・マネジメント. 東急エージェンシー.) (ブランド認知) (ブランド関係の強さ) (客観的測定) (情緒的測定) ブランディングラダー (1)顧客は簡単にブランドを思い出せるか︖ (2)顧客は実⽤的に満⾜しているか︖ (3)顧客は⼼理的に満⾜しているか︖ (4)顧客はブランドを⾼評価しているか︖ (5)顧客はブランドから感情的反応をしてるか︖ (6)顧客はブランドにロイヤルティがあるか︖
  11. 11. ブランド評価機関の台頭 ブランド評価機関が現れ，財務・消費者・専⾨家等の観点から独⾃に算出 内容機関 Interbrand1 • 財務⼒，購買意思決定に与える影響⼒，将来収益の確かさという観点で評価 • ブランドの⾦銭的価値測定のための世界標準としてISO10668の認定 1 Brand Finance2 • 企業がそのブランドを有していなかったと仮定したとき，ブランドに起因する将来の 収益を⾒積り，ブランド使⽤に対するロイヤルティ請求額を計算 2 Forbes3 • 売上，利益，資産，市場価値の4つの指標で評価 3 Kantar4 • 消費者調査と財務分析を組み合わせた独⾃のブランド評価 • 50超の市場で300万⼈の消費者と10万以上の異なるブランドをカバーした調査 4 1: Interbrand. https://www.interbrandjapan.com/ja/brandranking/method.html 2: Brand Finance. https://brandirectory.com/methodology 3: Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/global2000/#6c3eb466335d 4: Kantar. http://www.millwardbrown.com/brandz/rankings-and-reports/top-global-brands/2015/methodology
  12. 12. ばらつきのあるブランド価値 依然としてブランド評価法は未確⽴のため，評価者によって⽅法は⼗⼈⼗⾊である 1: ⼤橋昭⼀. (2011). 現代における企業ブランド価値評価理論の動向: 統合的ブランド理論の⽴場からの論調. 関⻄⼤学商学論集, 56(3), 87-110. 評価機関は，⾮公表の独⾃評価⽅法のため， 同⼀年の各社の評価を⽐較してすると⼤きな差異が発⽣する ブランド評価機関の評価額(単位:$m)1
  13. 13. ブランド評価の難しさ 確⽴されたブランド評価の⽅法はなく，評価視点によって結果は変動する 1:⽇本経済新聞. (2020).ウーバー、7四半期連続⾚字 ライドシェアの採算は改善. 2/7, https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXMZO55366340X00C20A2000000/ (2020/4/1アクセス) 2: Interbrand. (2019). Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings. https://www.interbrand.com/best-brands/best-global-brands/2019/ranking/ (2020/4/1アクセス) ブランドの定義も難しい中で，ブランドの正確な測定など困難 • 株式時価総額での評価 → 毎秒値が変わったり，災害等の外部環境の影響が⼤きすぎる • 財務視点での評価 → ⾚字でも強固なブランドを有する企業がある (Uberは継続的な⾚字状態1だが，ブランド機関の評価は⾼い) Interbrand 2019にて87位2
  14. 14. 消費者の知覚こそ現実
  15. 15. 物理的指標の優劣ではなく，消費者の知覚上での優劣を科学的に検証すべき 1: Ries, A., Trout, J. (2009). The 22 immutable laws of marketing: Exposed and explained by the world's two. Harper Collins. 商品・サービスに対して， • 再購⼊意向・⽀払意思額・ロイヤルティは⾼まっているか︖ • コンセプトを感じているか︖(コンセプト想起率) 消費者の知覚 ＝ 現実 消費者の知覚を理解し，消費者の知覚で検証すべき マーケティングとは，商品の戦いではなく，知覚の戦いである． 知覚こそ現実であり，その他のものはすべて幻である．1
  16. 16. 価値づくりにおける測定すべき消費者の知覚 あいまいな指標を乱⽴させるのではなく，意義のある指標で厳格に検証 認知 消費者が知らないと何も始まらない 「買いたいほどではない」では価値ではない 「安いなら買う」では価値が低い 「1回で⼗分」では利益率が低い (再購⼊意向・推奨意向) コンセプトが理由で なければ再現性が低い 購⼊意向 ⽀払意思額 ロイヤルティ コンセプト 想起率
  17. 17. トップオブマインドで挙げられるブランドが⽀配的な場合，強固な競争優位に ブランド認知の⽔準 トップオブマインド ブランド想起 ブランド認識 ブランド未知 認知度 低 ⾼ ⼼の中で最上位の認知である 純粋想起で最初に挙げたブランド カテゴリーに属するブランドを 挙げてもらう純粋想起で確認 選択肢を提⽰して，認識している ブランドを問う助成想起で確認 選択肢を提⽰しても認識がない Aaker, D. A. (1991). Managing brand equity. Free Press. (陶⼭計介ら訳. (1994). ブランド・エクイティ戦略. ダイヤモンド社)
  18. 18. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  19. 19. ブランドマネジメントのはじまり P&Gだけでなく，多くの企業におけるブランドマネジメントの基礎となったメモ ・ブランド責任者に売上・利益責任を持たせる ・広告だけではなく，商品，価格設定，店頭陳列， 販売員へのインセンティブなどあらゆる⼿段を ブランド責任者が⼀貫して⾏う ・Brand Building Framework3 ­ Who 誰に ­ What 何を ­ How どうやって 1: Neil McElroy. (1931) Brand Management” (memorandum) 2: Aaker, D. A., Joachimsthaler, E. (2012). Brand leadership. New York : Free Press. (阿久津聡訳. (2000). ブランド・リーダーシップ. ダイヤモンド社.) 3: Stengel, J. R., Dixon, A. L., Allen, C. T. (2003). Listening begins at home. Harvard business review, 81(11), 106-14. 4: Lafley, A. G., Martin, R. L. (2013). Playing to win: How strategy really works. Harvard Business Press. Brand Man1,2
  20. 20. ブランドマネジメントの浸透 P&Gがブランドマネジメントを導⼊して以来，徐々に他の企業へも浸透 1: Low, G. S., Fullerton, R. A. (1994). Brands, brand management, and the brand manager system: A critical-historical evaluation. Journal of marketing research, 31(2), 173-190. 2: 井上真⾥. (2003). グローバル･ ブランド管理の実態と研究課題-2つの定量調査を基調に. 経営学研究論集, 19, 35-52. P&G Johnson & Johnson General Electric Heinz Del Monte ︓1931 ︓1935 ︓1950 ︓1964 ︓1965 Panasonic Sony Nissan Canon Honda Motor ︓1997 ︓1997 ︓1998 ︓2000 ︓2000 アメリカにおける ブランドマネジメント システムの導⼊1 ⽇本における ブランドマネジメント 組織の設置2
  21. 21. ブランドマネジメントとは ブランドは，⾶び道具や突⾶な訴求ではなく，コンセプトの⼀貫した具現化で創造 ブランドマネジメント ＝ コンセプト + ⼀貫した具現化 コンセプト ⼀貫した具現化 実⽤的＋⼼理的な問題を解決する 時代によらない価値の定義 定義したコンセプトを ⼀貫して具現化・訴求 Concept ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth) Webサイトや⼝コミを⾒たとき FMOT (First Moment of Truth) 店頭で商品を⾒たとき SMOT (Second Moment of Truth) 商品・サービスを利⽤したとき 流⾏ 性能・技術 デザイン・UX 本質的な 価値 Who What How どんな困っている⼈に? どんな価値を︖ どうやって提供するか︖ 狙いどころ
  22. 22. チームにおけるコンセプトの2つの役割 コンセプトは，あらゆるマーケティング活動の「発想の起点」＋「評価の基準」となる 実現したい価値は何か︖ コンセプト どの案に決定すべきか︖ どうすれば具現化できるか︖ 評価基準
  23. 23. コンセプトがブランドの源 商品・サービスのブランドを確⽴するには，コンセプトの有無が⼤きく左右する 1:藤本隆宏, クラーク,キム. (1993). 製品開発⼒. ⽥村明⽐古(訳), ダイヤモンド社. 2: Calder, B. (2005). Designing Brands. Kellogg on Branding: The Marketing Faculty of The Kellogg School of Management. Wiley. 3: Gardner, B. B., Levy, S. J. (1955). The product and the brand. Harvard business review, 33(2), 33-39. • 将来の顧客ニーズを踏まえて，それに対応したコンセプトを創造し， 具現化することが開発チームの課題1 • マーケターは，他社商品と異なる意味として，どのように消費者に 認識されたいのかをブランドコンセプトとして規定する2 • ブランドが⻑期的に成功するためには，市場参⼊前にブランドの意味 を選択し，意味をイメージの形で運⽤し，イメージを⻑期間維持する3
  24. 24. ブランドマネジメントは⻑期的な資産構築 確⽴したブランドは，模倣に強く，購⼊⾏動・価格プレミアムに貢献する企業競争⼒に Ø 経営層はブランド構築が競争優位に貢献するという強い信念が不可⽋ Ø 短期的な利益の減少も覚悟し，将来に向けた⻑期的な投資を決断 1. ブ ラ ンド マ ネ ジ メ ント は ⻑期的な視座が 不可⽋で ある Ø ⼈材や情報と同様に，ブランドは貸借対照表に現れない資産 Ø ブランドを定量的に測定することは⾮常に困難 (確⽴した⼿法はない) 2. ブ ラ ンド 資産は 簡単に数値評価で きる もの で は ない Ø R&D, デザイン, ⽣産, 販売等の多様な部⾨で意思統⼀ Ø 限られた社内資源をどこに重点的に割くか，全体的な視点で意思決定 3. ブ ラ ンド マ ネ ジ メ ント は 卓越した 調整能⼒が 必要
  25. 25. 短期的な利益追求ではなく，⻑期的な経営資産の獲得 あるべきブランドマネジメント あるべきブランドマネジメント ブランドコンセプトを重視 ブランドは競争優位をもたらす資産 ⻑期的視野 消費者＋社員＋株主へ伝達 グローバルかつ複数ブランドに焦点 ブランド責任者が⻑期在任・⾼地位 古典的なブランドマネジメント 販売・シェアを重視 ブランドは利益直結 短期的視野 消費者へ伝達 単⼀市場・単⼀ブランドに焦点 ブランド責任者が短期在任・低地位 Aaker, D. A., Joachimsthaler, E. (2012). Brand leadership. New York : Free Press. (阿久津聡訳. (2000). ブランド・リーダーシップ. ダイヤモンド社.)
  26. 26. ブランドマネジメントのイメージ ブランドは「⾶び道具で⼀発逆転」でできるものではなく，「継続的な蓄積」から⽣まれる 「すべての消費者がたった1つの不満もない完璧さ」など存在せず， コンセプトの完成度を1つ1つ⾼め続ける意思とプロセスが重要 (永遠に到達しない) ⽬指すコンセプト 時間 現在地 ブランドを⾼め続ける 現実の道 技術的制約から 難しい道 ゴール … フェーズ1 フェーズ2 品質 この積み重ねた時間の⻑さこそ， 他社の模倣を防ぐ企業競争⼒
  27. 27. アップデート時のコンセプト策定プロセス 問題認識 時代洞察 今のお客様の 潜在的な問題 ⾼い確率で想定される 技術進化・社会変化が 新たに⽣み出す問題 Step1 Step2 本質的な価値の決定 Step3 コンセプト策定 Step4 input output 現在の潜在的問題と新たに想定される問題から，「守るべき」と「変えるべき」を決定 守るべき価値 ＋ 変えるべき価値 誰に・何を・どのように
  28. 28. 2種類の予測 価値づくりでは, 想定される技術進化・社会変化を前提として, 解決すべき問題を考える 販売・製造計画に向けた短期予測 • ⽬的︓コスト削減 • 期間︓数ヶ⽉先 • ⼿法︓過去傾向に基づく統計モデル 新価値に向けた⻑期予測 • ⽬的︓新価値の創出︖ • 期間︓10年先 • ⼿法︓存在しない やるだけ効果が出る．ただし， • 常に予測モデルの更新が必要 • 内部に専⾨家を採⽤しないと困難 (ピッチャーにキーパーをやらせる愚) そもそも不可能．したがって， 訪れると想定される未来をベースに， 解決されていない問題を考える (⾃動運転や⾼齢化を前提として考える)
  29. 29. トレンドを軽視する企業 (いつ実現するかは不明だが)想定される⼤きなトレンドは，軽視してはならない 消費者の多様性というトレンドを軽視し，「どんな⾊でも⼿に⼊る． ⿊であるならば．」と述べ，⽣産性を優先してしまった．1 Ford PCが伸びているにもかかわらず，⼀過性のトレンドと軽視し， ミニコンピュータに固執してしまった．1 Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) 1: Aaker, D. A. (2006). Brand portfolio strategy. Strategic direction. その市場が「いつまでにどの程度伸びるのか︖」という予測ではなく， 「そこに価値があるならば，どんな商品・サービスを提供すべきか︖」
  30. 30. 「変わるもの」より「変わらないもの」 Amazonにとっては「価格・スピード・品揃え」が10年経っても変わらないもの 「10年後には何がどう変わっているか︖」ではなく， 「10年経っても変わらない価値は何か︖」の⽅が重要 Jeff Bezos
  31. 31. ブランドを⾼め続ける姿勢 ブランドコンセプトをよりよく具現化する⽅法を常に模索し，検証しているか︖ ディズニーランドは永遠に完成しない． この世界に想像⼒が残っている限り，成⻑し続ける． Walt Disney Image from: Wikipedia
  32. 32. アップデート vs 完璧の追求 サービスリカバリーだけでなく，技術制約をクリアできた段階でアップデートする取り組み 1: Tesla.運転の未来. https://www.tesla.com/jp/autopilot (2020/4/1アクセス) 主にアメリカのテクノロジー企業 ⽇本の製造業 コンセプトの受容性を確認できたら， 技術的制約から不⼗分であっても， 市場に投⼊し，顧客の反応を⾒つつ， 追いついた技術でアップデート 完璧に開発を仕上げてから世に出す 傾向が強く，開発期間が⻑期化し， 商機を逃すケースが多いとされる 現在販売している⾞は，将来利⽤可能となる完全⾃動運転を提供 できるハードウェアを標準装備しており，ソフトウェアアップデートを通して 継続的に機能が向上するよう設計されている1 Tesla
  33. 33. Starbucksのブランド(1/3) ­コンセプト イギリスのパブのような「くつろぐ場所」が希薄だったアメリカの困りごと解決 Third Place1 家庭や職場を離れ，くつろいだ雰囲気の中で気分転換する場所 • ゆったりとした机とイス • リラックスできる⾳楽 • おいしいコーヒー • 全席禁煙でコーヒーが⾹る空間 1: Schultz, H. (2012). Pour your heart into it: How Starbucks built a company one cup at a time. Hachette UK. Starbucks
  34. 34. 競争⼒は⾶び道具ではなく，「それならお⾦を払いたい」コンセプトと⼀貫した具現化 Third Place 家庭や職場を離れ，くつろいだ雰囲気の中で気分転換する場所 店舗の雰囲気 ・ゆったりしたイスとテーブル, 間接照明, 緩やかなBGM ・カチャカチャ鳴らさないため，紙コップの使⽤ ⽴地 ・店内に⼊るまでは，極⼒テンションが⾼い状況が好ましいため， オフィス街やショッピング街に出店 店舗運営 ・サービス⾯で細やかなコントロールが必要なため，直営店で運営 スタッフ ・訪れる顧客をほっとさせる振る舞いをする「バリスタ」の育成 メニュー ・第⼀の場所(家), 第⼆の場所(オフィス)では飲む機会が少ない， ラテやマキアートを⽤意 Starbucksのブランド(2/3) ­具現化 楠⽊建. (2010). ストーリーとしての競争戦略: 優れた戦略の条件. 東洋経済新報社.
  35. 35. ミッション・コンセプト・パーソナリティ・バリューが⼀貫して体現されている VALUE PERSONALITY CONCEPT MISSION ・最⾼のコーヒー体験 ・⼼⾝ともにリラックスできる空間 ・⾃分の居場所を感じられるコミュニティ 上質・洗練・誠実・フレンドリー サードプレイス 家でも職場でもない快適な空間 ⼈々の⼼を豊かで活⼒あるものにする Starbucksのブランド(3/3) ­ブランド構造
  36. 36. 「消費者が喜び，競合他社が嫌がり，⾃社が儲かる」戦略を実⾏できるか否か 模倣に強くなる視点 例視点 内容 プロセス 垂直統合プロセス コンセプト具現化に必要で，難易度が⾼い技術や 顧客接点を⾃社の垂直統合で構築 ・Appleの垂直統合 ・Toyotaのカイゼン ブランド コンセプトの⼀貫した具現化 顧客価値のあるコンセプトを⼀貫して具現化すると ともに，該当しない要素を徹底して除外する ・Apple ・dyson 戦術 ⼀⾒して⾮合理 競合がまねようという動機を持たない⼀⾒すると 不利な要素だが，コンセプトの具現化には切り札 ・Starbucksの直営店 ・アスクルの中間業者活⽤ 戦略 否定する勇気 顧客価値から⽬をそらさず，これまでの競争領域が 覆った場合に⾃ら否定し，コンセプトや⼿段を刷新 ・Roomba ・IQOS
  37. 37. この商品・サービスのコンセプトは何なのか︖どんな問題を解決してくれるのか︖ ブランドができない典型的な例 AI ウェルネス インクルーシブ サステナブル ロボティクス デジタル トランスフォー メーション コネクテッド シェアリング パーソナライズ 世界初の技術 オープン イノベーション コトづくり デザイン シンキング ⾃動運転 VR/AR オムニチャネル 電動化 性能XX%up
  38. 38. Concept ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth) Webサイトや⼝コミを⾒たとき FMOT (First Moment of Truth) 店頭で商品を⾒たとき SMOT (Second Moment of Truth) 商品・サービスを利⽤したとき 各顧客接点での意思共有 ⻑い開発期間・多くの関係者で，コンセプトの認識をブレさせないための”バイブル” Brand Equity Book チームにブランドコンセプトを共有・浸透するためのドキュメント
  39. 39. Brand Equity Bookの例 ⾯倒くさい規則ではなく，実現したい世界を直感的に理解できるように記述 Coca-Cola - Consumer Perceptions Starbucks – Perceived Quality Skype - Message Walmart - Perceived Quality 商品のスタイリング要件を⾔語化店内で得られる体験をビジュアルで定義 Source：https://issuu.com/janjaneczek/docs/walmart_brand_guidelines/16Source：https://issuu.com/cokonut08/docs/brand_look_thinkbook_starbucks 使うべき・使うべきでない単語を定義獲得すべき顧客の知覚を定義 Source：https://downloads.skype.com/share/blogskin/press/skype_brandbook.pdfSource：https://issuu.com/millyhobbs/docs/coca_cola_brand_book__1_
  40. 40. 1 . V i s i o n 2 . C o n c e p t 3 . M e s s a g e 4 . Pe r c e i v e d Q u a l i t y 5 . C o n s u m e r Pe r c e p t i o n s モデルチェンジを繰り返しても変化しない，ブランドの根源的な存在価値 提供する価値(Who / What / How) どんなコミュニケーション⼿段でも，⼀貫して消費者に伝えること デザインやUX等の数値で表現しにくい感性的価値の可視化 コンセプトの具現化を検証するために必要な消費者視点の評価軸 コンセプトの具現化に向けて，「やるべきこと」と「やってはいけないこと」を⾔語化・可視化 Brand Equity Bookの構成
  41. 41. ブランドは，商品⾃体の特性を超えて，商品評価に⼤きな影響を与える McClure, S. M., Li, J., Tomlin, D., Cypert, K. S., Montague, L. M., Montague, P. R. (2004). Neural correlates of behavioral preference for culturally familiar drinks. Neuron, 44(2), 379-387. ブランドが持つ⼒ • ブランド名を隠して飲むと，消費者はCoca-ColaとPepsiの味を区別できない • ブランド名を付与して飲むと，Coca-Colaの⽅が美味しいと答える割合が増加 Coca-Cola PepsiVS
  42. 42. 先発優位︖ 必ずしも先発優位とは⾔い切れず，消費者の知覚にブランドを築いた企業が勝る 先発優位 • 後発企業に⽐べ，先発企業の市場シェアの⽅が⼤幅に⾼くなる1 • 市場シェア・リピート購買率・トライアル率で先発企業が優位性を有する2 • 商品の多様性が重要なカテゴリーでは先発優位だが，商品の品質が重要 なカテゴリーでは先発優位にならない3 1: Robinson, W. T., Fornell, C. (1985). Sources of market pioneer advantages in consumer goods industries. Journal of Marketing Research, 22(3), 305-317. 2: Kalyanaram, G., Urban, G. L. (1992). Dynamic effects of the order of entry on market share, trial penetration, and repeat purchases for frequently purchased consumer goods. Marketing Science, 11(3), 235-250. 3: Bohlmann, J. D., Golder, P. N., Mitra, D. (2002). Deconstructing the pioneer's advantage: Examining vintage effects and consumer valuations of quality and variety. Management Science, 48(9), 1175-1195. 4: Tellis, G. J., Golder, P. N. (2006). Will and vision: How latecomers grow to dominate markets. Figueroa Press. 5: Shankar, V., Carpenter, G. S., Krishnamurthi, L. (1998). Late mover advantage: How innovative late entrants outsell pioneers. Journal of Marketing research, 35(1), 54-70. 6: 新宅純⼆郎. (1994). ⽇本企業の競争戦略: 成熟産業の技術転換と企業⾏動. 有斐閣. 後発優位 • 先発商品は失敗率が⾼く，市場シェアも⾼いとは⾔えない4 • 先発企業よりも⾰新的な後発企業の⽅が市場シェアが⾼くなる5 • 技術変化が起こる時，先発企業は新しい技術の取り込みを躊躇し， 後発企業に遅れをとる6
  43. 43. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  44. 44. ブランドの位置付け ⼤別して，企業ブランド・商品ブランド・技術ブランドの3つで構成される 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 商品 ブランド 技術ブランド 企業ブランド ・・・
  45. 45. ブランドの階層 企業ブランド 事業ブランド 商品ブランド 技術ブランド ブランドは，⼤別して，企業，事業，商品・サービス，技術と4階層になる Image from Honda Motor
  46. 46. 企業ブランドに対する認識 多くの企業は，企業・商品ブランドを経営資産としてマネジメントしている 競争優位をもたらす企業・商品ブランドを有しているか︖ 上場企業 3,575社・⾮上場企業 210社に対する調査では， 競争優位をもたらす企業ブランドを有していると考える企業は64.8%に達する． 経済産業政策局産業組織課. (2002). ブランド価値評価研究会報告書. pp. 9, 30.
  47. 47. ブランドマネジメントにおける⽇本企業と欧⽶企業の違い 個別ブランド戦略では，投資額は増えるが，事業領域の拡張をしやすい 1: D.Aaker: Aaker on branding: 20 principles that drive success, Morgan James Publishing (2014 ⽇本企業 欧⽶企業 企業ブランドを重視する マスターブランド戦略 商品ブランドを重視する 個別ブランド戦略 • 商品ブランドを重視し，企業ブランドと繋がりを持たせない (各商品の公式Webサイトにおけるドメインも異なる) • すべての商品は，すぐに認知される独⾃性が必要 • 互いに繋がりがない80ブランドを展開1 P&G Pantene Pampers Gillette SK-II
  48. 48. 評価される商品ブランド 消費財を中⼼に，企業ブランドよりも商品ブランドの⽅が認知されるものも存在 順位 ブランド 価値 ($m) 順位 ブランド 価値 ($m) 企業ブランド 1 Apple 234,241 24 Pepsi 20,488 PepsiCo 2 Google 167,713 32 Budweiser 16,018 Anheuser-Busch InBev 3 Amazon 125,263 34 Pampers 15,773 P&G 4 Microsoft 108,847 37 Gillette 13,753 P&G 5 Coca-Cola 63,365 38 Nescafe 13,605 Nestle 6 Samsung 61,098 79 Corona 6,369 Anheuser-Busch InBev 7 Toyota 56,246 80 Jack Daniel's 6,347 Brown-Forman 8 Mercedes-Benz 50,832 98 Linkedin 4,836 Microsoft 9 McDonald's 45,362 10 Disney 44,352 1: Interbrand. (2019). Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings. https://www.interbrand.com/best-brands/best-global-brands/2019/ranking/ Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings1
  49. 49. 企業ブランドを冠して効率的に展開するか，ブランドを区別して領域を拡⼤するか Kotler, P. (2015). Marketing Management. Pearson. 商品ブランド (個別ブランドネーム戦略) 各商品ブランドを独⽴させ，個別に販売する⽅法 (例)P&Gの「Pantene」, 「Pampers」, 「Gillette」, 「SK-II」 1 企業ブランド (統⼀ファミリーネーム戦略) 多岐に渡る商品カテゴリに，企業ブランドを利⽤して販売する⽅法 (例)「カゴメ・ソース」,「カゴメ・トマトジュース」, 「カゴメ・トマトケチャップ」 2 複数企業ブランド (複数ファミリーネーム戦略) 商品ラインを複数のグループに分類して，販売する⽅法 (例)トヨタ⾃動⾞の「Toyota」, 「Lexus」 3 企業×商品ブランド (組み合わせ戦略) 企業ブランドと個別の商品ブランドを組み合わせて販売する⽅法 (例)「キリン・午後の紅茶」, 「アサヒ・スーパードライ」 4 4つのブランド戦略
  50. 50. ポートフォリオは，4つのブランド戦略と9つのサブカテゴリーに分類される ブランドポートフォリオ戦略 Aaker, D. A. (2006). Brand portfolio strategy. Strategic direction. • House of Brands︓過去の企業・商品ブランドに縛られない，独⽴した新しいブランド • Endorsed Brands︓既存ブランドが連想を与え，保証付きのブランド • Subbrands︓既存のマスターブランドの下で展開した商品ブランド • Branded House︓既存のマスターブランドで展開 統合・連携 分離・独⽴
  51. 51. 消費者にとってわかりにくいブランドを乱⽴すると，ブランド全体に悪影響を与える ブランド体系策定の考え⽅ 消費者にとって，わかりやすく，魅⼒的か︖ • ターゲットの消費者は誰か︖その消費者に魅⼒的か︖ • 企業⽬線や業界慣習での区分に固執していないか︖ • 各ブランドは異なる意味を持ち，わかりやすいか︖ • ブランドの具現化は⼗分か︖(名ばかりになっていないか︖)
  52. 52. 企業ブランド重視への転換 DuPont，Unilever，Nestle等，欧⽶企業が相次いで企業ブランドを強化 1: 簗瀬允紀. (2007). コーポレートブランドと製品ブラン ド―経営学としてのブランディング. 創成社. • P&Gは，企業ブランドイメージのもと，各商品ブランドを訴求する⽅針へ転換1 • DuPont，Unilever，Nestle等も，企業ブランドを強化する姿勢が⾒られる1
  53. 53. ブランドのテコ1 企業ブランドと商品ブランドで⼀貫したイメージを訴求するマネジメントが求められる 1: ⻘⽊幸弘. (1996). ブランド体系の設計次元と編成原理. マーケティング・ジャーナル, (60), 1-16. 企業ブランド 商品ブランド 保証機能 ◎ ◯ 購買駆動機能 ◯ ◎ Pros/Cons Pros︓規模の経済 Cons︓事業領域に制限 Pros︓広⼤な事業領域 Cons︓膨⼤な投資額 対⽴軸での議論からの脱却 企業ブランドと商品ブランドは，特定のイメージで重なり合うときに， 両者は互いをテコとして強化し合う “ブランドのテコ”の効果がある
  54. 54. ブランドのテコのイメージ 企業­商品に⼀貫性がなければ，企業ブランドから独⽴させるか，複数の企業ブランドを擁⽴ 強⼒な企業ブランドの配下に，企業ブランドコンセプトに基づきつつ， それぞれのコンセプトを持つ商品ブランドが連想される状態 企業ブランド コンセプト 商品ブランド コンセプト 商品ブランド コンセプト 商品ブランド コンセプト 商品ブランド コンセプト 商品ブランド コンセプト
  55. 55. ブランド拡張 成功すると効果は⼤きいが，安易な拡張はリスクが⼤きいため，慎重な検討が必要 Pros • 投資コストを削減し，市場のシェア 獲得を容易にする • 圧倒的な競合ブランドがある場合も， 既存ブランドの⼒で活路を⾒出せる • ブランド拡張の成功によって，当該 ブランドの基盤がさらに固まる Cons • 拡張するにつれてブランドが曖昧に なり，コンセプトを喪失する • 対象ブランドの信頼が失墜した場合， 配下のブランドも道連れとなる • ブランド拡張の失敗判断が難しく， 停滞したまま負担を抱えてしまう 確⽴したブランドを他の商品やカテゴリーに適⽤することで， 同⼀カテゴリーなら「ライン拡張」，別カテゴリーなら「カテゴリー拡張」
  56. 56. Marriottの最⾼級ブランドへの参⼊ • ⾼級都市型ホテルのMarriottは，最⾼級セグメントに参⼊する際，格上げする ことは難しいと判断し，Ritz-Carltonを買収した → Ritz-Carltonブランドを毀損させないため，Marriottと関連づけずに展開 • 商品ラインを網羅するため，低価格セグメント参⼊の際，乱⽴した競合ブラン ドに勝る新たなブランド創出は難しいと判断し，Marriottブランドを拡張した → Marriottブランドを毀損しないように保証付きブランドとして展開 ビジネス出張向け 家族旅⾏向け Image from Marriott
  57. 57. 商品カテゴリ以上に，(特に⼼理的な)コンセプトの適合性が成否を分ける課題である 1: Lanseng, E. J., Olsen, L. E. (2012). Brand alliances: the role of brand concept consistency. European Journal of Marketing. 2: Park, C. W., Jaworski, B. J., MacInnis, D. J. (1986). Strategic brand concept-image management. Journal of marketing, 50(4), 135-145. ブランドアライアンスの成否を分けるコンセプト • アライアンスは，コアケイパビリティの活⽤やシナジー効果の創出が狙いだが， 消費者のイメージや経験が否定的だった場合，ブランド毀損のリスクがある • 商品カテゴリとブランドコンセプトの適合性が消費者の評価に影響を与える1が， カテゴリを超えてもコンセプトが適合していれば，評価は⾼くなる2 Image from Breitling Breitling × Bentley
  58. 58. 技術ブランド 技術知識が乏しい消費者に対しても，価値を感覚的に訴求し，価格プレミアムを獲得 • 画期的な技術をにブランド化して訴求し，企業・商品の競争⼒を⾼める • 成分ブランド，要素ブランド，要素技術ブランド等とも呼ばれる Dupont Teflon Gore-Tex Black Diamond “Intel inside” Image from intelImage from Gore-TexImage from Dupont Tesla Autopilot Image from Tesla Sharp Plasmacluster Image from Sharp Subaru EyeSight Image from Subaru
  59. 59. intel inside Intel搭載PCは⾼品質であるというイメージが，PCに詳しくない消費者にまで浸透 Image from intel • 1991年にIBMがWall Street Journalに初掲載し，その後世界で2,700社へ拡⼤1 • “intel inside”のサウンドロゴは，世界中のどこかで5分に1回流れるように1 • “intel inside”が付与されたPCは，⻑年に渡って約10%の価格プレミアムを獲得2 • intelとPCメーカーの契約2 Ø 契約PCメーカーは，プロセッサ購⼊⾦額の6%をリベートとして受領 Ø リベートは，市場開拓ファンドとして，広告費の最⼤50%に拠出 1: intel. (2015). インテルの歩み. https://www.intel.co.jp/content/dam/www/public/ijkk/jp/ja/documents/corporate-information/history-intel-japan-2015ver1.PDF 2: Aaker, D. A. (2006). Brand portfolio strategy. Strategic direction.
  60. 60. 活⼒のある要素をブランド化することで，強化したい企業・商品ブランドを活性化 Apple Steve Jobs Adidas Streetball Challenge Michelin Bibendum(ビバンダム) スポンサー活動 イベント等をブランド化し， 顧客層を拡⼤・ロイヤルティの向上 その他のブランド化の対象 Image from extrabutterny CEO 企業のCEOや責任者をブランド化し， 企業・商品ブランドを活性化 シンボル 強⼒なシンボルをブランド化し， ブランドにパーソナリティを醸成 Image from Wikipedia Aaker, D. A. (2006). Brand portfolio strategy. Strategic direction.
  61. 61. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  62. 62. ブランドイメージ
  63. 63. ブランドイメージとは 豊富な好意的イメージが⻑年に渡って⼀貫して想起されるブランドは模倣が困難 消費者の記憶内にあるブランド連想の知覚 Keller, K. L. (2002). Strategic brand management, Prentice Hall. (恩蔵直⼈研究室訳. (2005). 戦略的ブランド・マネジメント. 東急エージェンシー.) Apple かっこいい 独創的 ・・・ ⾰新的 ユーザー フレンドリー
  64. 64. 洗練, 魅⼒的 洗練 Sophistication Mercedes-Benz, Tiffany, Ritz-Carlton 信頼, 責任, 効率 能⼒ Competence IBM, McKinsey, Wall Street Journal ブランドパーソナリティ 「パーソナリティ(連想される⼈間的な特徴)がない」と⾔われるブランドは価値が乏しい 1: Aaker, J. (1997). Dimensions of brand personality. Journal of Marketing Research, 34(3), 347-356. 2: Aaker, J. L., Benet-Martinez, V., & Garolera, J.(2001). Consumption symbols as carriers of culture: A study of Japanese and Spanish brand personality constucts. Journal of personality and social psychology, 81(3), 492-508. 堅実, 正直, 明朗 ⼤胆, 想像的, 最新 強い, タフ, 無⾻ 平和, 礼儀, 温和 ワード例 誠実 Sincerity 刺激 Excitement 素朴 Ruggedness 安定 Peacefulness アメリカ⽇本 パーソナリティ1,2 ブランド例 Chevrolet, Hallmark, 東京メトロ Apple, Porsche, Red Bull Marlboro, Harley-Davidson, Levi's 無印良品, カルピス
  65. 65. ブランドイメージの⼀貫性 ⽬指すブランドコンセプトのイメージを顧客の知覚に⼀貫して形成することが重要 • ブランドイメージの⼀貫性は，ブランドエクイティの構築に寄与する1 • ⼀貫⽣の⽋如は顧客の混乱を招き，ブランドエクイティに負の影響を与える2 • ⼀貫したブランドイメージは，顧客に安⼼感を与え(保証機能)，かつ購⼊⾏動 を促進する有効なドライバーの役割を果たす(購買駆動機能)3 • 商品ブランドは差別性を持ったとしても, 競合他社の模倣に脆弱であるが, 企業ブランドの有するイメージは容易に模倣されない競争優位の源泉4 1: Keller, K. L. (1993). Conceptualizing, measuring, and managing customer-based brand equity. the Journal of Marketing, 1-22. 2: Hsieh, M. H. (2002). Identifying brand image dimensionality and measuring the degree of brand globalization: A cross-national study. Journal of International Marketing, 10(2), 46-67. 3:⻘⽊幸弘, ⻲井昭宏, ⼩川孔輔, ⽥中洋. (1997). 最新ブ ランド・マネジメント体系―理論から広告戦略まで. ⽇経広告研究所, 152-173. 4: Aaker, D. (1996). Building strong brands. New York, NY: The Free Press.
  66. 66. ブランドイメージが⼀貫しない現実 ⽬指すブランドイメージの形成に必要な要因を理解し，⼀貫して訴求することが必要 Christensen，C. et al. (2005). Marketing malpractice: the cause and the cure，Harvard business review，83(12)，pp. 74-83. ⾃動⾞メーカーは，イメージの差別化を微妙に図ろうとして， 数⼗億ドルを費やし，⼀過性の⼤規模な広告宣伝を展開する企業が多い． Christensen ⼀貫したブランドイメージの効⽤が把握されているにも関わらず， 実態は⼀過性になるケースが散⾒
  67. 67. ブランドネーム
  68. 68. ⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 Q. /takete/と/maluma/はそれぞれどちらか︖
  69. 69. ⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 ⾔語が違っても，形状と⾳が対応する現象として有名な例 Köhler, W. (1929). Gestalt psychology. New York: Liverright. Q. /takete/と/maluma/はそれぞれどちらか︖ /takete//maluma/ 多くの回答
  70. 70. ワマナさん サタカさん Q. 「萌え系メイド」と「ツン系メイド」はそれぞれどちらか︖ ⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 ツン系萌え系 多くの回答
  71. 71. 共鳴⾳は⼥性らしさ，阻害⾳は男性らしさを伝える Shinohara, K., Kawahara, S. (2013). The sound symbolic nature of Japanese maid names. Proceedings of the 13th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Cognitive Linguistics Association, 13, 183-193. ワマナさん サタカさん Q. 「萌え系メイド」と「ツン系メイド」はそれぞれどちらか︖ ⾳象徴(sound symbolism)の例 阻害⾳(男性的)︓/k/, /s/, /t/, /p/, /h/共鳴⾳(⼥性的)︓/m/, /n/, /r/, /w/ ツン系萌え系 多くの回答
  72. 72. ⾳象徴の知⾒ ⾳象徴の知⾒から案を導出し，科学的検証を繰り返すべき • ”a”は⼤きい，”i”は⼩さい印象を与える1 • 商品ブランドネームの発⾳のみで，商品の⼤きさ，⼒強さ，重さと いったイメージを伝達できる2 • ⾳声象徴は英語圏だけではなく，⽇本でも存在する． ⽇本の⾃動⾞を対象として，商品ブランドネームがブランド好意や 購⼊意向に寄与することが実証されている3 1: Sapir, E., “A study in phonetic symbolism,” Journal of experimental psychology, Vol.12, No.3, pp.225-239, 1929. 2: Klink, R. R., “Creating brand names with meaning: The use of sound symbolism,” Marketing Letters, Vol.11, No.1, pp.5-20, 2000. 3:朴宰佑・⼤瀬良伸「ブランドネームの発⾳がブランド評価に及ぼす影響」『消費者⾏動研究』, 第16巻, 第1号, 2009年10⽉号, 23-35ページ. コンセプトを想起させ，かつ購⼊意向を⾼めるネームの策定が可能
  73. 73. • 商品に対する態度要因の34%をブランドネームが占める1 • 識別性・意味性の富むブランドネームはブランドエクイティを⾼める2,3 • 競合商品と⼤きな差異がない場合はブランドネームの効⽤は⼤きく， 消費者は「なんとなくいい」と感じて購⼊⾏動を起こしやすくなる4 ブランドネームの影響⼒ ブランドネームは購⼊⾏動に⼤きな影響⼒を有する重要なブランドの資産である 1: Zinkhan, G. M., & Martin, C. (1987). New brand names and inferential beliefs: Some insights on naming new products. Journal of Business Research, 15(2), pp. 157- 172. 2: Aaker, David A.(1991), Managing Brand Equity, New York: Free Press. 3: Keller, Kevin L.(1998), Strategic Brand Management: Building, Measuring, and Managing Brand Equity, Upper Saddle River, NJ: Prentice Hall. 4:⻄岡由有「商品差異と消費者の情報収集⾏動から⾒た商品のネーミング研究」『成城⼤学社会イノベーション研究』, 第7巻, 第1号, 2012年1⽉号, 107-146ページ.
  74. 74. 商品の内容すら超えるブランドネーム 商品の内容に関わらず，ブランドネームによって，販売状況が好転・暗転する • FordのEdselは，18,000件のリストから選抜されたネームであったが， 咳⽌め薬のイメージがあるとして，販売状況が芳しくなかった． その後，肯定的な反応が得られるTaurusという商品ブランドを投⼊し， 62年ぶりにGMを抜く実績となった1 • パスタやダウンジャケット等を対象とした検証では，消費者が商品の 内容を理解していなくとも，ブランドネームが選択⾏動に影響した2 1:安藤貞之『ネーミングは招き猫』, ダヴィッド社, 1988年, 277-279ページ. 2: Carpenter, G. S., Glazer, R., and Nakamoto, K., “Meaningful Brands from Meaningless Differentiation: The Dependence on Irrelevant Attributes,” Journal of Marketing Research, Vol.31, No.3, pp.339-350, 1994.
  75. 75. Steve Jobsのブランドネームへの配慮 “ 購買意欲に働きかけるブランドネームには、最新の注意を払う “ (Steve Jobs) ⼤⾕和利. (2011). スティーブ・ジョブズとアップルのDNA.マイナビ出版 Steve Jobs 復帰後 Steve Jobs 復帰前 •Macintosh PowerBook 5300, 5300c, 5300ce, 5300cs •Macintosh PowerBook 1400c, 1400cs •Macintosh PowerBook 2400c •Macintosh PowerBook 3400c, 3400cs •Macintosh PowerBook Duo 2300c/100 iPod iPhone iPad MacBook
  76. 76. ブランドネームの3要素 覚えやすく，ブランドコンセプトがイメージしやすく，購⼊意欲を刺激するか︖ 覚えやすい イメージしやすい 購⼊したい 購⼊⾏動への寄与 • ブランド認知 • コンセプト想起 • 購⼊意向
  77. 77. ブランドカラー
  78. 78. 消費者の知覚に根付くブランドカラー 消費者の知覚・⾏動に影響を与えるカラーは，ブランドに広く使われている Mazda Soul Red Tiffany Blue Coca-Cola Red Burberry Turtun Image from Mazda Image from Coca-Cola Image from Tiffany & Co. Image from Burberry
  79. 79. 商標登録されるブランドカラー カラーはブランド構築の⼿段であり，商標を取得することは模倣を防ぐために重要 セブンイレブン MONO • 特定カラーを企業が独占することは強⼒な権利になるため，カラーの商標登録は難しい． • したがって，⾮常に⾼い消費者認知を得ている独⾃のカラーであることが求められる． • ⽇本においては，2017年に初めて，セブンイレブンとMONOが商標登録された 1: Quito, A. (2017). Japanʼs first color trademarks go to a humble pencil eraser and a con-venience store chain. Quartz, March 3, https://qz.com/923332/the-japan- patent-office-granted-its-first-color-trademarks-to-the-mono-eraser-and-7-eleven/ Image from reference 1
  80. 80. 味覚をも変えるカラーの影響 カラーは，消費者の味覚を変えるほどの影響⼒を有する Morrot, G., Brochet, F., & Dubourdieu, D. (2001). The color of odors. Brain and Language, 79(2), 309-320. Q. (飲んだ後に)含まれる原料は何か︖ 通常の ⽩ワイン ⽩ワインに 無味無臭の⾚い着⾊料 レモンや蜂蜜 ラズベリーやカシス 同じ原料なのに 違いが⽣じる
  81. 81. カラーが消費者に与える影響 認知 • 広告は，⽩⿊よりカラー印刷の⽅が記憶に残りやすい1 印象 • ロゴにおいて，⽩は誠実(sincerity)，⾚は刺激(excitement)，⻘は 能⼒(competence)，⿊は洗練(sophistication)の印象を与える2 商品 評価 • 医薬品では，寒⾊に⽐べて暖⾊の⽅が強い効能を持つと認識される4 1: Wichmann, F. A., Sharpe, L. T., & Gegenfurtner, K. R. (2002). The contributions of color to recognition memory for natural scenes. Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition, 28(3), 509. 2: Labrecque, L. I., & Milne, G. R. (2012). Exciting red and competent blue: the importance of color in marketing. Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, 40(5), 711-727. 3: Gorn, G. J., Chattopadhyay, A., Yi, T., & Dahl, D. W. (1997). Effects of color as an executional cue in advertising: They're in the shade. Management science, 43(10), 1387-1400. 4: Roullet, B., & Droulers, O. (2005). Pharmaceutical packaging color and drug expectancy. ACR North American Advances. 記憶・印象・購⼊意向・商品評価と購⼊ファネルのすべての階層で影響を与える 購⼊ 意向 • 広告の彩度レベルが⾼いほど興奮感が⾼まり，購⼊意向が⾼まる3
  82. 82. • プラスチック製カップのカラーの影響をホットチョコレートで検証した結果， オレンジとダーククリームのカップがチョコレートの⾵味を⾼めた1 • コーヒーのマグカップでは，透明と⻘に⽐べて，⽩ではコーヒーの苦味が強い2 • オレンジジュースの味とラベルカラーでは，カラーの⽅が好みに強い影響3 • 医薬品では，寒⾊より暖⾊の⽅が強い効能を持つ医薬品と認識された4 商品評価に影響を与えるカラー 商品・サービスの客観的要素のみを⾒ていては，消費者と乖離が⽣まれてしまう 1: Piqueras-Fiszman, B., & Spence, C. (2012). The influence of the color of the cup on consumers' perception of a hot beverage. Journal of Sensory Studies, 27(5), 324- 331. 2: Van Doorn, G. H., Wuillemin, D., & Spence, C. (2014). Does the colour of the mug influence the taste of the coffee?. Flavour, 3(10), 1-7. 3: Hoegg, J., & Alba, J. W. (2006). Taste perception: More than meets the tongue. Journal of Consumer Research, 33(4), 490-498. 4: Roullet, B., & Droulers, O. (2005). Pharmaceutical packaging color and drug expectancy. Advances in Consumer Research, 32, 164-171.
  83. 83. アジェンダ 1.ブランドとは何か︖ 2. ブランドマネジメントとは何か︖ 3. 企業ブランドと商品ブランド 4. ブランドイメージ・ブランドネーム・ブランドカラー 5. まとめ
  84. 84. まとめ • ブランドとは，名前，デザイン，シンボル，機能，その組み合わせを指 すが，確固たる定義・客観的な評価法は未確⽴である • そこで，マーケティングにおける現実である消費者の知覚(認知・購⼊ 意向・⽀払意思額・ロイヤルティ・コンセプト想起率)で評価すべき • ブランドマネジメントとは，コンセプト策定 + ⼀貫した具現化であり， ⻑期的な視座を持って取り組むことが不可⽋である • 企業ブランドと商品ブランドは，特定のイメージで重なり合うときに， 両者は互いをテコとして強化し合う “ブランドのテコ”の効果がある • イメージ・カラー・ネームは，ブランドを強化する重要な資産である
  85. 85. END https://researchmap.jp/hm_tk

×