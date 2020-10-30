Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why a college student should learn Digital Marketing?
1. Unemployment is a major distress in India.
2. Technical courses are expensive and difficult to expertise.
3. Digital Marketing is super easy and affordable.
4. No specific qualification is needed.
5. Better pay and designation.
6. By 2021, in India digital Industry will produce more than 20 lakhs job.
7. The growth of India’s digital advertising industry is at 33.5%.
8. Start earning (Freelancing) while studying.
9. Best course for finance students and entrepreneurs.
Here are some reasons Why College Students Should Learn Digital Marketing course

