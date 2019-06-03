Pdf The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi FOR KINDLE

Overview^ Of Book Titles The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Language: English

Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #4 in Audible Audiobooks

Seller information : Phil Szostak (10)

Description : Written and directed by Rian Johnson (Looper, The Brothers Bloom, Brick) and production designed by Rick Heinrichs (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Captain America: The First Avenger), Star Wars: The Last Jedi, like every chapter before it, owes its visual language and fully imagined cinematic landscape to an incomparable art department: the Lucasfilm “visualists.” The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi explores their vision and illuminates their creative process in stunning detail. Featuring concept art, costume sketches, and storyboards, this book takes fans on a deep dive into the development of the fantastic worlds, characters, and creatures—both old and new—of The Last Jedi. Exclusive interviews with the filmmakers and with the Lucasfilm visualists provides a running commentary on this unforgettable art, and reveals the inspirations behind moviemaking magic at its finest.



