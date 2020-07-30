Aws xilinx webinar20200729_ibex

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.ibextech.jp 会社概要 • 社名 アイベックステクノロジー株式会社 （旧社名 株式会社ＬＳＩシステムズ） • 所在地 神奈川県川崎市麻生区南黒川10-1 （小田急多摩線 黒川駅 徒歩3分） （京王相模原線 若葉台駅 徒歩7分）...
www.ibextech.jp
www.ibextech.jp AWS F1 Video Codec 実装実績 ①InterBee 2018展⽰内容 ②InterBee 2019展⽰内容 ③Deep Learning案件 (映像の前処理) ・H.264 → JPEG トランス...
www.ibextech.jp 3G 4G 5G 圧縮：M通り 1入力：N出力 プラットフォーム：m通り 制作者：n人 n x m x N x Mのコンテンツが生成される 制作環境の普及 PCの高性能化、編集SWの多様化 カメラの高性能化 ハイ...
www.ibextech.jp ① FPGAリソースネックで妥協せざるを得なかった画質劣化を回避できる ② フォーマット、シンタックス等、現在SWで運用中の仕様と互換性を保てる ③ 段階的にFPGAに移植し高速化するため、途中の成果物でも運用で...
www.ibextech.jp 新たなアプローチの提案 ② Samples % symbol name 3679706 21.2278 x264_8_me_search_ref 2078100 11.9883 x264_8_pixel_ads_...
www.ibextech.jp (参考資料:Xilinx様) Vitis 統合ソフトウェア プラットフォームの資料 アプリケーション アクセラレーション開発 UG1393 (v2019.2) 2020 年 2 ⽉ 28 ⽇ Page.25 アプ...
www.ibextech.jp 事前実験 JPEG2000エンコード高速化 H.264に⽐べアルゴリズムが⽐較的容易なJPEG2000の⾼速化に先⾏着⼿しました samples % symbol name 1029786 17.4717 ff_...
www.ibextech.jp FPGAでVideo Codecや映像処理をやり尽くしてきたからこそFPGAの強みと弱みを理解しています ASICでは汎⽤性がありません FPGAとCPUの最適解を提案致します CRO技術部 コンピューティング ...
  1. 1. www.ibextech.jp 会社概要 • 社名 アイベックステクノロジー株式会社 （旧社名 株式会社ＬＳＩシステムズ） • 所在地 神奈川県川崎市麻生区南黒川10-1 （小田急多摩線 黒川駅 徒歩3分） （京王相模原線 若葉台駅 徒歩7分） • 設立 1985年1月5日（神奈川県厚木市） • 代表者 兵藤 智明 • 社員数 55名(2020年4月1日現在） • 主要取引銀行 三井住友銀行 厚木支店 • 親会社 株式会社日本デジタル研究所（JDL） アイベックスボーイ
  2. 2. www.ibextech.jp
  3. 3. www.ibextech.jp AWS F1 Video Codec 実装実績 ①InterBee 2018展⽰内容 ②InterBee 2019展⽰内容 ③Deep Learning案件 (映像の前処理) ・H.264 → JPEG トランスコーダ ・H.264 → PNG トランスコーダ
  4. 4. www.ibextech.jp 3G 4G 5G 圧縮：M通り 1入力：N出力 プラットフォーム：m通り 制作者：n人 n x m x N x Mのコンテンツが生成される 制作環境の普及 PCの高性能化、編集SWの多様化 カメラの高性能化 ハイ・アマチュア/セミ・プロの増加 YouTuber センターの負荷増大 = 社会問題 異なる解像度 異なるビットレート ユースケース : 動画配信システムにおけるトランスコーダ需要増大の背景 個人動画 スポーツ ゲーム 動画配信プラットフォーム
  5. 5. www.ibextech.jp ① FPGAリソースネックで妥協せざるを得なかった画質劣化を回避できる ② フォーマット、シンタックス等、現在SWで運用中の仕様と互換性を保てる ③ 段階的にFPGAに移植し高速化するため、途中の成果物でも運用できる ④ 将来F1にアップグレード(デバイス高性能化)があった場合、移植が比較的容易である ⑤ F1を借りるとついてくるXeonを有効活用できる Video Codecの処理はFPGAの⽅がCPUより⾼速である しかしコストでノーマライズすると、全てのケースでFPGA有利とは⾔いきれない エンコード処理の全てをFPGAに移植せず、FPGAとCPUで分担する FPGAに向いた処理はFPGAに、CPUに向いた処理はCPUに担わせる (餅は餅屋) 新たなアプローチの提案 ① x264の⾼速化に着⼿した (次ページ) この⼿法のポイントは 9⽉に最初の成果が出る予定 関⼼ある⽅はお問合せください！ baba@ibextech.jp
  6. 6. www.ibextech.jp 新たなアプローチの提案 ② Samples % symbol name 3679706 21.2278 x264_8_me_search_ref 2078100 11.9883 x264_8_pixel_ads_mvs_ssse3 1453998 8.3880 x264_8_pixel_sad_x3_8x16_sse2 1176121 6.7849 x264_8_pixel_sad_x3_16x16_avx2 1156301 6.6706 x264_8_pixel_sad_x3_8x8_sse2 1095731 6.3211 x264_8_pixel_ads2_avx2 868943 5.0128 x264_8_pixel_sad_x3_16x8_avx2 779812 4.4986 x264_8_pixel_ads1_avx2 318990 1.8402 x264_8_pixel_ads4_avx2 275943 1.5919 x264_8_quant_4x4_trellis 255712 1.4752 x264_8_trellis_cabac_4x4_psy_ssse3 231397 1.3349 x264_8_pixel_satd_8x8_internal_avx2 187422 1.0812 x264_8_mc_chroma_avx2 168559 0.9724 x264_8_pixel_satd_16x8_internal_avx2 168484 0.9720 x264_8_pixel_sad_8x8_mmx2 x264 プロファイリング結果 処理に時間がかかる関数を洗い出す x264の場合、最⼤負荷はME (Motion Estimation) 過去にMEのみをFPGAに移植した会社はあった IBEX Technologyのアプローチは MEをさらに分解して移植対象を仕分けする ME以外にも効果が⾼い関数を移植する データフローを考慮しデータ転送時間のペナルティー を最⼩化する (CPUのキャッシュの使い⽅も含め分析) 特にクリティカルな箇所はRTL設計する (RTLカーネル設計)
  7. 7. www.ibextech.jp (参考資料:Xilinx様) Vitis 統合ソフトウェア プラットフォームの資料 アプリケーション アクセラレーション開発 UG1393 (v2019.2) 2020 年 2 ⽉ 28 ⽇ Page.25 アプリケーションの設計⼿法
  8. 8. www.ibextech.jp 事前実験 JPEG2000エンコード高速化 H.264に⽐べアルゴリズムが⽐較的容易なJPEG2000の⾼速化に先⾏着⼿しました samples % symbol name 1029786 17.4717 ff_mqc_encode 879490 14.9217 encode_sigpass 823519 13.9721 encode_clnpass 589478 10.0013 dwt_encode97_int 543929 9.2285 encode_refpass 473467 8.0330 sd_1d97_int 320542 5.4384 renorme 281849 4.7819 encode_tile 218680 3.7102 encode_cblk.isra.7 171037 2.9019 ff_jpeg2000_set_significance 83646 1.4192 byteout 77182 1.3095 copy_frame 34796 0.5904 encode_packet.isra.5 JPEG2000エンコード アルゴリズムの⼆⼤負荷は 1. エンコードストリームを作る” ff_mqc_encode“ 2. Wavelet変換を⾏う” dwt_encode97_int” ” ff_mqc_encode“をFPGAに移植した最初の結果が 今週末に出る予定！ 関⼼ある⽅はお問合せください！ baba@ibextech.jp
  9. 9. www.ibextech.jp FPGAでVideo Codecや映像処理をやり尽くしてきたからこそFPGAの強みと弱みを理解しています ASICでは汎⽤性がありません FPGAとCPUの最適解を提案致します CRO技術部 コンピューティング リソース オプティマイゼーション技術部 コンピューティング リソースの最適化を実現する事で社会に貢献する ・ FPGAに向いた処理、CPUに向いた処理があります ・ FPGAやCPUが空く時間があります ・ コンピューティングリソースを有効活用することで、お客様のコストや時間を削減します ・ データセンター等、社会インフラを有効活用し、社会的費用を削減します ・ 対象領域は映像分野とDeep Learningの前後処理に特化しています ビジョン 今年6⽉に新設

