ニューノーマルを見据えた研究会デザインに向けて ～コロナ禍に開催したリモート研究会におけるアンケートの分析～ 2020年11月17日 富士通研究所 鵜飼孝典 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITE...
背景 ◼ アンケートを取得した研究会 第177 回ヒューマンインタフェース学会研究会 「サービスデザインの理論と実践(3)(SIG-UXSD-11）」 ◼ 開催日時： 2020 年6 月18 日（１２：４５－１７：５５） ◼ 開催方式： Zoo...
研究会の構成 ◼ テーマ：「サービスデザインの理論と実践」第三弾 ◼ 招待講演： 「巨人の肩の上でもがく ― デザインの実践と研究の相互補完関係」 北崎允子准教授（武蔵野美術大学） ◼ 通常発表：6件（25分/件） ◼ ShowcaseSess...
参加者の推移 セッション 発表 人数 開会 75 セッション１ 発表１ 91 発表２ 131 発表３ 137 Showcase Showcase1 136 Showcase2 138 Showcase3 147 Showcase4 140 セッ...
設問：設問数１１ ◼ 設問１：学会や今回のような研究会に、どの程度参加していますか？ (4 択) ◼ 設問2: 参加したセッションをお知らせください(4つのセッションから複数回答) ◼ 設問3: あなたの職種をお答えください。(7 択+その他(...
設問１：研究会への参加数 選択肢 回答数 今回が初めて 20 今回を含め、5回以下 15 今回を含め、１０回以下 7 それ以上 19 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITED 研究会への参加数 今...
設問２：参加セッション 選択肢 回答数 セッション1 53 Showcase 55 セッション2 56 招待講演 56 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITED ※すべてのセッションに参加した回答...
設問３：参加者の職種 選択肢 回答数 学生 1 大学の研究者 1 企業の研究者 13 サービス開発担当 14 デザイナー 13 コンサルタント 7 フリーランス 2 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LI...
設問４：参加した都道府県 回答 回答数 東京 26 神奈川 24 埼玉 5 京都 1 大阪 1 宮城 1 福島 1 三重 1 滋賀 1 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITED 0 5 10 15...
設問５：満足度 回答 回答数 1 0 2 0 3 1 4 5 5 14 6 22 7 19 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITED 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 5 10 15 20 25 1...
設問６：満足度の理由 ◼ 満足度4 : ◼ 途中で電話に出たり、内職せざるを得ない状況になってしまい、内容がよく分からな かった ◼ 前提知識がなく理解に時間を要し発表の速度についていけないところがあった ◼ 発表によってレベルがかなりバラつい...
設問６：満足度の理由 ◼ 満足度6: ◼ 発表が興味深かったです ◼ 異分野で、学ぶことが多く、期待以上の内容だった。 ◼ 自分の発表に対する質問が刺激になった。 ◼ 招待講演がとてもよかった ◼ 満足度7: ◼ 研究内容の質が高く、また自分の...
設問８：研究会を知った方法 回答 回答数 Facebook 15 Peatix 10 学会ホームページ 8 学会誌 2 口コミ 29 その他 8 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU LABORATORIES LIMITED 0 5 ...
設問９：良かった点 ◼ リラックスして聞ける。 ◼ 質問しやすい。 ◼ 聴きたいところだけ聴ける。 ◼ 資料の画面は見やすい。 ◼ こちらで音量調節できるので聞き取りやすい ◼ 家や職場からみられるというのは、融通が効く ◼ 会場内の場所による...
設問１０：良くなかった点 ◼ 音声品質のバラツキや画面と会話の非同期。 ◼ パネルディスカッションがない ◼ フロアでの議論などは生まれない。 ◼ 資料共有がうまくいかないケースやマイクトラブルがある ◼ 電話など業務から離れにくい ◼ タイム...
設問１１：改善点 ◼ 質疑 ◼ 質問内容にgood などがつけられる ◼ チャットに質問以外にも感想や同意を投稿できるようにする ◼ 質疑応答への投票 ◼ 空いている時間に登壇者が回答する仕組み。 ◼ 資料共有 ◼ 資料の説明が早すぎて理解でき...
改善に向けて ◼ 話し手と聞き手のインタラクションとカメラONへの抵抗感のバランス ◼ 発表資料の公開 ◼ 質疑応答の手段の工夫 ◼ イベントの時間：「短い時間で複数日」か「長い時間でも1日か」 Copy right 2020 FUJITSU ...
.ニューノーマルを見据えた研究会デザインに向けて
.ニューノーマルを見据えた研究会デザインに向けて

第179回ヒューマンインタフェース学会研究会「ニューノーマルを見据えたコミュニケーションデザインおよび一般(SIG-UXSD-12、SIG-CE-22）」

.ニューノーマルを見据えた研究会デザインに向けて

