情報メディア創成_履修指導_2017

履修指導 情報メディア創成 2年 高倉礼 Twitter やってます → @Acid1012 質問や相談受け付けます。
話すこと ① 筑波大学の1年間 ② 単位について ③ 1年生の時間割について ④ 履修登録について ⑤ キャップ制度について ⑥ 教職について
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 筑波大学は、 ２学期 ６モジュール制 モジュールってなんぞ？
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 2学期の分け方 春と秋
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 6モジュールの分け方 春A 秋A 春B 秋B 春C 秋C
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 モジュールについて 1モジュールあたり 約5週間
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 よくあるカタチ 春A 春B 春C 10週間
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 よくあるカタチ 春A 春B 春C 15週間
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 よくあるカタチ 春A 春B 春C 5週間
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 もちろん、最後には 期末試験
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 詳しくは… 学年暦 「筑波大学 学年暦」で 検索すれば見つかる
題目 「筑波大学の1年間」 詳しくは… 平成29年度版 開設授業科目一覧
題目 「単位について」 卒業するためには、 124.5単位 以上が必要
題目 「単位について」 しかも、 ただ124.5単位以上 取ればいいってもんじゃない
題目 「単位について」 内訳 基礎科目 専門基礎 専門 自由 15.5 58 42 9
題目 「単位について」 内訳 基礎科目 15.5 総合科目Ⅰ.Ⅱ.Ⅲ 基礎体育・応用体育 初修外国語(英語)
題目 「単位について」 内訳 専門基礎 主に1,2年次で履修 専門科目につながる単位も あるので要確認 58
題目 「単位について」 内訳 専門 3年次以上で履修 専門基礎科目で学んだことを 発展的に学んでいく科目が多い 42
題目 「単位について」 内訳 自由 なんでもOK メ創の自由科目、他学類の科目 第2外国語などなど ９
題目 「単位について」 内訳 自由 専門基礎 例 専門基礎科目で58単位以上取得 ０ 60
題目 「単位について」 内訳 自由 専門基礎 例 専門基礎科目で58単位以上取得 ↓ 溢れた単位は 自由科目の単位に! ２ 58
題目 「単位について」 内訳 基礎科目 専門基礎 専門 自由 各単位には3種類ある 必修・選択・自由 15.5 58 42 9
題目 「単位について」 必修 全部取らないと卒業できない Must な単位たち 例 : 線形代数, 概論, プログラミング etc...
題目 「単位について」 必修 難しい？
題目 「単位について」 必修 メ創で学んでいくのに 必要な事柄ばかり ↓ 真面目に受ければ大丈夫 メ創の土台を作ろう
題目 「単位について」 選択 基本から応用まで多種多様 自分にあった授業を選ぼう 例 : 情報数学Ⅳ, 情報デザイン, システム数理 etc...
題目 「単位について」 選択 選択できると言っても… 専門基礎 専門 30 ー50 22 ー37
題目 「単位について」 選択 どんどん取っていかないと 単位は足りなくなるので 積極的に
題目 「単位について」 自由 必修、選択 いずれでもないもの 例 : 他学類の授業、全学群対象科目 etc...
題目 「単位について」 自由 他学類の人と交流ができる より工学的なこと より芸術的なこと などなど...
題目 「単位について」 ちなみに... 年間取得単位が 15単位未満 除籍
題目 「単位について」 除籍...!? そうはいっても よっぽどのことがない限り 大丈夫
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 必修を全て入れた時間割(春AB) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 リテラシ 情報数学Ⅰ 線形代数Ⅰ 2 総合 フレセミ 3 情報 メディア 概論 体育 4 英語 英語 5 コンテンツ 表現演習 コンピュータ リテ...
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 春AB ( 4〜6月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 リテラシ 情報数学Ⅰ 線形代数Ⅰ 2 総合 色彩学 フレセミ 3 第2外国語 情報 メディア 概論 コンピュータ アート 第2外国語 体育 4 英語 英語 ...
題目 「単位について」 体育について 1,2年次で必修 確実に受けないといけない
題目 「単位について」 体育について 【重要】 初回オリエンテーション 3月中に更新するって言ったのに...
題目 「単位について」 体育について 詳しくは 「筑波大学 体育センター」 で検索してチェック
題目 「単位について」 春C( 7〜8月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 2 総合 プログラミング IA 3 第2外国語 コンピュータ アート 第2外国語 4 5 プログラミング 実習 IA 6
題目 「単位について」 夏休み (8〜10月)
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 秋A ( 10〜11月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 法制度 (選択) 教養と科学 通信概論 (選択) 線形代数Ⅱ 2 総合 プログラミング IB 3 第2外国語 解析Ⅰ コンピュータ アートⅡ 第2外国語 ...
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 秋A ( 10〜11月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 教養と科学 線形代数Ⅱ 2 総合 プログラミング IB 3 第2外国語 解析Ⅰ コンピュータ アートⅡ 第2外国語 体育 4 英語 英語 5 コンテンツ ...
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 秋B ( 11〜12月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 法制度 (選択) 教養と科学 通信概論 (選択) 線形代数Ⅱ 2 総合 プログラミング Ⅱ 3 第2外国語 解析Ⅰ コンピュータ アートⅡ 第2外国語 体...
題目 「1年生の時間割について」 秋C ( 1〜2月) 月 火 水 木 金 1 総合 2 総合 プログラミング Ⅱ 3 第2外国語 コンピュータ アートⅡ 第2外国語 4 英語 英語 5 プログラミング 実習Ⅱ 英語 6 コンテンツ 表現工学
題目 「単位について」 春休み (2〜4月)
題目 「単位について」 一年次おしまい
題目 「履修登録について」 履修登録は TWINSを使おう 申請〆切 4/26(水)
題目 「履修登録について」 総合科目は 申請〆切 4/18(火) 何事も早めに動こう
題目 「履修登録について」 授業は 申請〆切の4/26(水) からではなく 明日から
題目 「履修登録について」 1回目の授業から ガッツリと授業はするので、 「知りませんでした」は 通じません！
題目 「履修登録について」 とりあえず、 メ創開設の必修は 確実に登録しましょう
題目 「履修登録について」 「情報メディア創成 シラバス」 で検索。Web版も見られる。 詳しくは 平成29年度版 メ創シラバス
題目 「履修登録について」 履修について もう少し詳しく
題目 「履修登録について」 総合科目について 総合科目Ⅰ 総合科目Ⅱ 2単位 5単位
題目 「履修登録について」 総合科目について 総合科目Ⅰ 2単位 フレッシュマンセミナー ＋ あと１単位
題目 「履修登録について」 総合科目について 総合科目Ⅱ 5単位 A科目群(理系) B科目群(文系) C科目群(文理) 0〜1単位必要 各 2〜3単位 必要
題目 「履修登録について」 ちなみに 自由 総合Ⅱ 総合Ⅱ科目は 最大3単位まで０ ８
題目 「履修登録について」 総合Ⅱ科目は 最大3単位まで 自由単位にできます ※取り過ぎても無駄になるので注意 ３ ５ ちなみに 自由 総合Ⅱ
題目 「履修登録について」 総合Ⅰ科目は ３単位以上とっても 自由単位にできません ０ ３ ちなみに 自由 総合Ⅰ
題目 「履修登録について」 過剰に取った単位は 無駄になるので 気を付けましょう 無駄になってしまう... ０ ２ ちなみに 自由 総合Ⅰ １
題目 「履修登録について」 総合科目は 申請〆切 4/18(火) 人数調整の都合で〆切が早い ↓ 総合科目の希望は複数用意するようにしましょう。
題目 「履修登録について」 調整受けてしまった... 二次申請〆切 4/27(木) 17:00まで 総合科目の希望は複数用意するようにしましょう。
題目 「履修登録について」 掲示板は こまめにチェックしよう TWINSから TWINSの掲示板タブから Check !
題目 「履修登録について」 ちなみに 総合科目Ⅲ 1単位 3,4年次で履修 選択肢は広い
題目 「履修登録について」 詳しくは 平成29年度版 総合シラバス
題目 「履修登録について」 ちなみに 自由 9単位 他学類の授業には どんなものが あるんだろう？
題目 「履修登録について」 自由科目 ・芸術 : 色彩学,コンピュータアート ・工シス : つくばロボコン, コンテンツシステム ・地球 : 地球学概論 ・人文 : 日本思想, 論理学 etc... 他にも、 自由科目特設「コンテンツ表現工学」...
題目 「履修登録について」 自由科目 選択肢はたくさん 取り過ぎには注意
題目 「キャップ制度について」 よし、単位を取りまくるぞ！
題目 「キャップ制度について」 よし、単位を取りまくるぞ！ ちょっと 待った！
題目 「キャップ制度について」 １年間で取れる最大単位数には 制限があります！
題目 「キャップ制度について」 普通に入った１年生は 45単位まで
題目 「キャップ制度について」 1年生は必要科目を盛り込むと 39.5/45単位 ※第2外国語は除く
題目 「キャップ制度について」 45単位を超えて登録した場合 オーバーした分の科目は 登録が解除されてしまう
題目 「キャップ制度について」 もっと取りたい... そんなあなたに
題目 「キャップ制度について」 キャップ開放
題目 「キャップ制度について」 条件 年間取得単位40以上 AND 60%以上が Aor A+ ※明確な基準は上記のみ。学類や年度によって異なる
題目 「教職について」 教職免許を取得するためには 教育職員免許法が定めた 授業の履修と単位が必要 ※「メ創の授業 + 教職の授業」を受けるということ
題目 「教職について」 教職免許を取得するためには 1, 教職に関する科目 2, 教科に関する科目 3, 教科又は教職に関する科目 4, その他の科目 ※上記の他に「5,特別支援教育に関する科目」も 存在するが、今回は割愛する。
題目 「教職について」 高校教育免許(数学・情報) 1, 教職に関する科目 → 26単位 2, 教科に関する科目 → 20単位 3, 教科又は教職に関する科目 → 16単位 4, その他の科目 → 10単位
題目 「教職について」 中学教育免許(数学) 1, 教職に関する科目 → 31単位 2, 教科に関する科目 → 20単位 3, 教科又は教職に関する科目 → 8単位 4, その他の科目 → 10単位
題目 「教職について」 教職についての注意 「1, 教職に関する科目」は 卒業要件の単位に 加算されない
題目 「教職について」 教職についての注意 単位キャップに引っかからない 自由単位にも加算されない ↓ より多くの講義を 受ける必要がある
題目 「教職について」 教職の手続き 1, 教務へ行く → 教職シラバスと面談シートを入手 2, 担任と面接 3, 教務へ行く →履修カルテをもらう
題目 「教職について」 より詳しい情報は 学群教務で聞こう 平日 8:50 〜 17:00 昼休み 12:15 〜 13:15
題目 「教職について」 そして 教職シラバス 確認しよう
履修指導に関してのお話 終わり！
題目 「おまけ」 おまけのお話 ・ KdB ・ TwinCal ・ 学年暦
題目 「おまけ」 KdB 筑波大生の頼れる 授業検索機能
題目 「おまけ」 KdB 「KdB」で検索
題目 「おまけ」 KdB モジュール 曜日・時間 教室・授業名 開設の学類・学群
題目 「おまけ」 KdB 様々な条件で検索できる かつ Twinsに載ってなかったりする 教室の場所、シラバスも 見ることができる。
題目 「おまけ」 KdB 履修計画が スムーズに
題目 「おまけ」 KdB 「KdB」で検索
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal 授業の日程をカレンダーに 直接書いたり、通知してもらいたい ↓
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal 授業の日程をカレンダーに 直接書いたり、通知してもらいたい ↓ TwinCal
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal 「TwinCal」 で検索
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal Twinsでの登録状況を元に Googleカレンダーなどに 予定を追加できる
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal 時間と場所も自動で出力してくれるし、 30分前に通知してくれる設定なので 便利！
題目 「おまけ」 TwinCal 詳しい使い方は HPで確認しよう
題目 「おまけ」 Google Apps for klis Googleカレンダーで 日程を管理したいなら、 学年暦も表示しちゃおう
題目 「おまけ」 Google Apps for klis 「Google klis」 で検索
おしまい
情報メディア創成学類 2年 高倉 礼 Twitterやってます → @Acid1012 メ創や春日について分からないことがあったら相談にのりますので、 気軽にDM等送ってください。 履修等に関しては担当の先生に相談することをオススメします。 お...
