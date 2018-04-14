GET PAID TO VIEW ADVERT ONLINE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The information contained here will guide you on how to start making money in the next 5 to 10 seconds of registering with the programs we are about to reveal to you.

  1. 1. GET PAID TO VIEW ADVERTS (WEBSITES) START EARNING IN 5 SECONDS HOW TO MAKE MONEY ONLINE IN NIGERIA WITHIN MINUTES The information contained here will guide you on how to start making money in the next 5 to 10 seconds of registering with the programs we are about to reveal to you. NOTE: This is not a get rich quick scheme. Your success in this program depends on the correct application of the instruction given. Before you get started, you need the following for this business. 1. Computer, Android phone, laptop, Tablet. 2. Internet connection. Please follow this instruction carefully as you are on your way to start making real money online in the next few minutes. GETTING STARTEDTO THE BUSINESS A companies will be discuss on this package based on their integrity and reliability. You will start making money online within 5-10 seconds of working with this company. The company is Timebucks 1. What is Timebuck? TimeBucks is a Get-Paid-To site that rewards you in real cash for completing some simple tasks. Some of the tasks include taking surveys, polling, watching videos, installing mobile apps (free), playing games, taking selfies, simply doing a search, referring friends and much more. Registering an account with TimeBucks is easy. You can either sign up with Facebook or manually create an account using an email address and a password. Upon completion, TimeBucks will send you a confirmation email to your email address. You will have to verify this in order to receive payments down the road. TO OPEN ACCOUNT WITH TIMEBUCKS CLICK ON THE LINK BELLOW: You need to open an account with timebucks using the link below (copy to your browser if not clickable). https://timebucks.com/?refID=215332508 Click on SIGN UP
  2. 2. Click on SIGN UP WITH FACEBOOK or fill the form (provide your mail address and password) Then fill in your email address and any password of your choice and click on signup button. A link will be sent to your email, click to validate it. HOW TO START WORK ON TIMEBUCKS Login to your newly created timebucks account and click on EARN To start working and earn, click on View Content, Free Bitcoin, Surveys, Videos, Take Photos ETC as shown in the picture bellow:
  You will make money in timebucks by doing tasks Such As:  viewing ads (contents)  doing simple searches  installing apps  taking selfies  playing games  Survey polls  watching videos  Reffering friends Timebucks will pay you for watching their video training. Best of luck!

