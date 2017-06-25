Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 仕事の仕組みを変え、階層をなくし、会社を変える！！ Changing the mechanism of work, eliminating ...
Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 2 NOBUNAGA AI みなさんは、効率よく仕事ができていますか？ 毎日、残業に追われていませんか?
Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Produ...
Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 「会社の残業を減ら」したい「⼀般企業」向けの、 「NOBUNAGA AI with Tokuhime BOT」というプロダクト は、「部下と...
Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 12 ご清聴ありがとうございました。
Nobunaga ai

  1. 1. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 仕事の仕組みを変え、階層をなくし、会社を変える！！ Changing the mechanism of work, eliminating the hierarchy, changing the company! It is! 1 25th Jun 2017 NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot
  2. 2. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 2 NOBUNAGA AI みなさんは、効率よく仕事ができていますか？ 毎日、残業に追われていませんか?
  3. 3. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 3 ・ターゲット：一般企業 ・サービス内容：Office365のデータから、業務内容を機械学 習させ、タスクのスケジューリング、シェアリング、進捗管 理、評価までをA.Iが行うサービス。 ・効果：残業 ０ （生産性向上）     部下と上司の関係をよりフラットにし     組織をピラミッド型からスター型に変える。 NOBUNAGA AI
  4. 4. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 「会社の残業を減ら」したい「⼀般企業」向けの、 「NOBUNAGA AI with Tokuhime BOT」というプロダクト は、「部下と上司の関係を変えることができるサービス」です。 これは「A.Iが仕事の管理を⾏うこと」ができ、 「既存の上司によるマネジメント」とは違って「より効率を上 げる仕組み」が備わっています！ 4 NOBUNAGA AI AIを利⽤した新しい仕事のやり⽅で 会社を、⽇本を、世界を変える！！
  5. 5. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 5 Office365を利⽤しスケジュール、メールから各位の 仕事の充⾜度を機械学習し、現在抱えている部内の タスクを収集。各位に仕事を⾃動的に割り振る A:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task B:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task C:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task BOSS e-mail Schedule Task Task NOBUNAGA AI：タスク抽出         タスクシェアリング         評価 Tokuhime Bot：部下の⼼理的サポート         （励まし、応援、褒める） タスクは部下、上司関係なく持ち上げる ことができ、部下からのタスクが上司に 振られることもある。 NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot NOBUNAGA AI
  6. 6. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 6 AIサービスが広がり、 ⼀般の企業でも利⽤しやすい環境が整った。 NOBUNAGA AI
  7. 7. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 7 競合他社の状況 UBIC、⼈⼯知能でビジネス解析--顧客とのメールに潜む「チャンス／リスク」を検知 https://japan.cnet.com/article/35071182/ ⼈⼯知能で予定の合間にTo-Doを組み込んでくれるスケジュール管理アプリ「Timeful」 https://career.goodﬁnd.jp/insight/innovation/101/ ビジネスデータ分析支援システム http://www.kibit-platform.com/products/knowledge-probe/ 働き⽅改⾰の第⼀歩 場所と時間にとらわれない申請・承認業務を実現するには？ http://www.itmedia.co.jp/business/articles/1705/29/news005.html あなたの感情は、AI相手に隠せない？気になる世界の感情分析技術活用まとめ https://bita.jp/dml/emotional-analytics http://www.ultimatesoftware.com/Kanjoya-is-now-Perception 褒める社内SNS http://toyokeizai.net/articles/-/28825?utm_source=granks&utm_medium=http&utm_campaign=link_back http://www.hitachi-solutions.co.jp/column/tashinami2/shinri/index08.html タスク管理 https://seleck.cc/task_management プロジェクト管理 https://matome.naver.jp/odai/2140555898877842501 NOBUNAGA AI AIでのビジネスサポートで進捗フォローにBOTを 組み合わせたサービスなし。
  8. 8. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 8 A:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task B:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task C:Subordinates e-mail Schedule Task BOSS e-mail Schedule Task Text Classiﬁcation API タスクメール：メール件名、内容、宛先から職 種、タスク、職種、ボリューム解析 スケジュール、会議室の空き認識 NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime BOT
  9. 9. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 9 NOBUNAGA AI タスクの⾃動シェアリングで、 会社の組織をスター型に変える！！
  10. 10. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 10 For example：上司１名、部下９名の部⾨の場合 導⼊費⽤    ：初年度 @1万円/⽉ X 10⼈ ＝ 10万円/⽉(10⼈) 残業削減効果  ：初年度 ３h/⽉・⼈ X  ９⼈ ＝ 27h/⽉          (⼯数@5000円/h →135000円） ヒト （法⼈、個⼈） モノ （商品、サービ ス） カネ (売上、利益） 効果 誰が(Who) 誰に(Whom) 何を(What) いくらで (How much) 残業削減時間 NOBUNAGA AI ⽣産性が上がら ない、残業の多 い会社 NOBUNAGA AI  TOKUHIME BOT 初年度：@1万円/⽉・⼈X 50部⾨＝500万円/⽉(500⼈) △3.0h/⽉・⼈ ２年⽬：@２万円/⽉・⼈X 100部⾨＝6000万円/⽉(3000⼈) △7.5h/⽉・⼈ ３年⽬：＠3万円/⽉・⼈X 200部⾨＝18000万円/⽉(6000⼈) △9.0h/⽉・⼈ 残業削減効果：３５０００円／⽉ NOBUNAGA AI
  11. 11. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot Company Purpose Problem Solution Why Now Market Size Competition Product Business Model Team 11 斎藤 大志：Taishi Saitou (Engineer) 高尾 克也：katsuya Takao (Engineer) 西本 至秀：Yoshihide Nishimoto (Engineer) 田島 琢巳：Takumi Tajima (Designer) NOBUNAGA AI
  12. 12. Global AI Hackathon -Tokyo NOBUNAGA AI Tokuhime Bot 12 ご清聴ありがとうございました。

