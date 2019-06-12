Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taipei is an exotic party designation which is getting famous by every passing day, thanks to its attractions. People more often than not come to enjoy Taipei nightlife. The haunted hotel tops the list which is made on ruins of a prison camp. ATM for cakes is the second most favorite place people love to visit. Beer with cats and dogs is always a welcome sight; they have made cafe for this activity. Shopping in snake alley is another attraction where people go to watch snakes being skinned on streets and drink its soup.

Published in: Travel
Five Crazy Things In Taipei Nightlife Not To Miss | June 2019

  1. 1. Five Crazy Things In Taipei Nightlife Not To Miss | June 2019
  2. 2. Taipei nightlife or speaking more vaguely, Taiwan's is one of the most enjoyable destinations in this world if the bachelor's party is what you desire. The unexplored Republic of China is becoming the favorite party destination for many and that too very quickly. Last year more than ten million people visited this small town in Taiwan. The city answers the question, "how and why this exotic place is becoming a party mongers' desired choice?" itself as you step into the city.
  3. 3. Now, in this piece we will be guiding you on your search for adventure, so here are five crazy things to do in Taipei which you will never be able to forget:
  4. 4. A "Comfortable Stay" in Hotel Haunted
  5. 5. To inspire the awe, mostly politicians, celebrities and famous people whenever visit Taipei stay in the haunted hotel. Name of this hotel is Grand Hyatt hotel, and as the local legend goes, the building of the movie was constructed upon the ruins of a prison camp. Localities believe that when the hotel was constructed, a few souls were refused to leave and decided to enjoy a grand multi-star hotel. Since then, people who stay in the Grand Hyatt claim that they feel uncomfortable during night stay, to extend that tourist has been recorded to check out in the middle of the night. It is a perfect time to take revenge if you're on a� bucks party Taipei.
  6. 6. ATM FOR CAKES!
  7. 7. THEY DISPENSE FREAKING CAKES FROM MACHINES, WHY ARE WE NOT TRYING THIS, IF IT CAN BE DONE?! Taipei's craziest thing is their ATM for cakes, yes they are doing it, they call it the YTMs and we have just found one excuse we are using it for next decade to visit this city. You can find one of these YTMs at Songshan Station, near the mesmerizing LED art. Some local company named Yannick is selling goey cream-filled sponge cakes here in just 699 NTD and no one's complaining, because no one should, because no one has to, because if someone will, the universe will burst into pieces, again reminding you. THE CAKES FROM MACHINES!
  8. 8. Missing your cat in China?
  9. 9. Most of the people drink when they are stressed or sad or are missing someone as per this study. So, if you are missing your fluffy-puff, go to Beer Cat Bar, which can be found near Zhongshan station, they serve beer, just only you will be accompanied by cats. Yes, it is the catch; you have to pat the cat too. If you are a cat lover, you will love it. But, if you are a beer lover, you will like it still. They serve delicious beer too. One must not miss it from the bucket list of a crazy thing to do in Taipei nightlife.
  10. 10. Go Shopping in Snake Alley
  11. 11. Hua Xi Night Market or famously known as the name of snake alley is undoubtedly one of the most happening places in the town at night, where you will get plenty to eat, treat, and shop. Their speciality is snake soup which they make, right in front of you, they are going to skin it and everything, right in the street.
  12. 12. Well, these are some of the craziest places to be, at in Taipei city of Taiwan if you are going there to enjoy the These places are 100 times more beautiful than the pictures you may see online, and the experience is exquisite. Call it a value for money trip, if you may. Taipei nightlife.
  13. 13. Contact Us PHONE NUMBER: Taiwan +886 975 976 571 Australia +61 3 9021 8506 E-MAIL: goodtimes@taipeinights.com.tw WEBSITE: www.taipeinights.com.tw

