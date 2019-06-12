Five Crazy Things In Taipei Nightlife Not To Miss | June 2019

Taipei is an exotic party designation which is getting famous by every passing day, thanks to its attractions. People more often than not come to enjoy Taipei nightlife. The haunted hotel tops the list which is made on ruins of a prison camp. ATM for cakes is the second most favorite place people love to visit. Beer with cats and dogs is always a welcome sight; they have made cafe for this activity. Shopping in snake alley is another attraction where people go to watch snakes being skinned on streets and drink its soup.