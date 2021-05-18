*(R.e.a.d) (Books) Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning By Books full online

Details Product: Visit The link above

Poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong blends memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose the truth of racialized consciousness in America. Binding these essays together is Hong's theory of minor feelings. As the daughter of Korean immigrants, Cathy Park Hong grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these minor feelings occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality—when you believe the lies you're told about your own racial identity.Hong uses her own story as a portal into a deeper examination of racial consciousness in America today. This book traces her relationship to the English language, to shame and depression, to poetry and artmaking, and to family and female friendship in a search to both uncover and speak the truth.



THE BEST & MORE SELLER

Discover a new world at your fingertips with our wide selection of books online. Our online bookstore features the latest books, eBooks and audio books from best-selling authors, so you can click through our aisles to browse titles & genres that make jaws fall in love with adults, teens and children. Find the perfect book for you today

