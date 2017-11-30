13 h explanation of 10 terms

13H- EXPLANATION OF 10 TERMS BY TYLER SIMS
  1. 1. 13H- EXPLANATION OF 10 TERMS BY TYLER SIMS
  2. 2. AMBLYOPIA What is it? Also known as a wandering eye, it occurs when nerve pathways between one eye aren’t stimulated enough, thus causing the brain to focus more on the other eye. Symptoms • Wandering eyes • Poor vision • Poor depth perception Treatment • Surgery • Eyepatches • Contact Lenses
  3. 3. OTORRHAGIA What is it? Otorrhagia is a hemorrhage of the ear caused by injury of tympanic membrane, external canal, ear infections, or anything affecting the auricle Symptoms • Ear pain • Nosebleed • Fluid in the ear • Redness in the ear Treatment • Surgery of the middle ear • Carotid closure
  4. 4. ASTIGMATISM What is it? Astigmatism is blurred vision due to an uneven cornea where light rays don’t focus sharply on the retina. Symptoms • Poor/blurred vision • Eye strain • Headache Treatment • LASIK Surgery • Prescription eyeglasses • Contact Lenses
  5. 5. MACROTIA What is it? Macrotia is a term that refers to an ear that is larger than normal size Symptoms • Larger ears beyond 58 - 62 mm in females and 62 - 66mm in males. Treatment • Ear reduction surgery
  6. 6. RETINOBLASTOMA What is it? Retinoblastoma is a rare malignant tumor that begins in the retina. Retinoblastoma is mostly found in young children. Symptoms • Discoordination of eyes • Involuntary eye movement • White pupil when flashed by light Treatment • Laser coagulation • Cryosurgery • Chemotherapy
  7. 7. VERTIGO What is it? Vertigo is dizziness that can make a person feel out of balance. It is commonly caused by inner ear issues such as, vestibular neuritis which is an inner ear infection that affects nerves responsible for assisting the body with sense of balance. Symptoms • Dizziness • Shift in Balance • Nausea • Vomiting • Tinnitus Treatment • Vestibular Rehabilitation • Or will just go away
  8. 8. SCLERITIS What is it? Scleritis is the inflammation of the sclera where the sclera becomes inflamed and red in response to the immune system reacting to a disease or virus. Symptoms • Redness of sclera • Blurry vision • Photophobia • Lacrimation Treatment • Oral glucocorticoids • Corticosteroids • Antibiotics, antifungal medications • Immunosuppressive medications
  9. 9. TINNITUS What is it? Tinnitus is commonly ringing of the ears that is intermittent or continuous. Symptoms • Ringing • Hissing, roaring • Any other abnormal noises into the ear Treatment • Antidepressants • Anti-anxiety medication
  10. 10. BLEPHARITIS What is it? Blepharitis is the inflammation of the eyelid when sebaceous glands become inflamed, or in reaction to allergy. Symptoms • Red eyelids • Dry eyes • Pain in eyes • Watery eyes • Contact lens intolerance Treatment • Antibiotics • Cleaning of eyelids • Eyedrops
  11. 11. ANACUSIS What is it? Anacusis is loss of hearing. Caused by inner ear damage or nerve damage as well as constant exposure to loud noise, or aging. Symptoms • Hearing issues • Tinnitus • Sound sensitivity Treatment • Cochlear implant • Hearing Aid • Surgery

