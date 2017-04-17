Công văn đến ngày 17 4-17

nQ clAo DUC vA DAo rAo TRUONG DAI HQC KrNH DoANH va c0Nc NGHE HA Ner H9r DoNG rUrsN SrNH DAr HgC Hp vrla LAM vrlA HQC co. ...
- Hinh thrlc tlio t4o kh6ng chinh quy (hoc th* bay vd chi nhQt trong tuAd' T6t ryhieD duqc c6p bEng dai hgc hinh thrlc vta...
ut eAN MAT TRAN 16 Qu6c ceNG HoA ru Her cnu Ncuia vrET NAM riwn ruyEN QUANG Eoc lip - Tg do _ HSnh phrfic BAN THII0I{G rnU...
tai vd tim ki6m, cfru n?n n[m 2}l'l ctra UBND tinh. Tdng cu]ng tuy6n truydn, , 7 ,.4 -A / 1 A .* .A 1 A. .A I A tA ' 1 '...
u{'naN MTTe vrpr NAM TiNHrur.rxeuANG ceNG HOA xA Her cuu xcnla vrpT NAM DQc l{p - Tu,do - H?rh phric so: / 5 /Ctr-MTTe Tul...
tranh ngdn ch[n, di.ry lui sg suy thodi, "tu cliSn bi6n", "tu chuy6n h6a" c6 higu que, , a x ., ' gop pnan grai quyernhfi'...
xa hoa, ldng phi, kh6ng phu hgp voi thuan phong m! tuc ,rtu, dan tOc, gdy phan c6m trong ?u lupn ,a t 9i. Thr-.rc niQl ngh...
7 . Trrdnkhai c6c cu6c val dong va phong trao lfri {u.a y6u nu6c, gop ph6n thpc hien thang lqi nhiqm vu phfutri6n kinh t€ ...
tr?n T6 qu6c Viet.Nu* va c6c t6 chri'c chfnh tri - x5 hoi oe n6 ffo gi6m s6t viQc gr,aiquy6i cua chfnh quyAn ua phan 6nh y...
MTTQ ViQt Nam cdc cdp vdr ldnh d4o caic trinh hanh dQng thqc hign Nghi quyet s6 c6ch phu hqp, hiQu qua. t0 chuc thdnh vien...
6. MTTe c6c cilry x|ry dung chuong trinh, kO hoach gi6m s6t k6t que thgc hien chcnghi q"VOt, k6t.1u0n Kip tho'i bie, clu'o...
  1. 1. nQ clAo DUC vA DAo rAo TRUONG DAI HQC KrNH DoANH va c0Nc NGHE HA Ner H9r DoNG rUrsN SrNH DAr HgC Hp vrla LAM vrlA HQC co. NG HOA XA UQr CHU NGHIA VrEr NAM DQc lap - Tu do- Hanh phfc ----oao---- Hd N|i, ngdy 27 thdng 03 ndm 2017 Sd : |8/TBTS-DHKD-CNHN THONG BAo TTIYEN SINH DAI IIoC nims rHUc vtla LAM, vrla Hec NAna zofi I. NGANII OAO TAO: 1. Quan l)t nhe nudc 2.Ludtkinh t0 rr. DrEU KII9N DU TUYEN: 1. D6i tugnrg dg thi: Ngucri c6 bdng t6t nghiQp TIIPT, trung c6p, cao d8ng, d4i hgc tr0 l6n 2. Nhfmg atii tu$rg kh6ng rlugc dg thi gdm: - Ngucri kh6ng du diOu kiQn nOu 0 tr6n. - Ngucri kh6ng ch6p hanh 1u4t nghia vg qudn sg. - Ngucri dang bi truy cr?u tr6ch nhiQm hinh sg, dang bi truy tO ho6c dang trong thdi gian thi lla, nann an. - Ngucri bi ky luft cdnh c6o tr& lOn dang trong thoi lcj,theo d6i, tht th6ch. III. THT TI.IYEN: 7. Tit ca cf,c thf sinh dg tuy6n phii qua k) thi tuy6n vi phii tl4t tli6m chufrn qui dlnh. 2. Mdn thi, nQi dung thi vir thoi gian thi tuy6n: 2.1. MOn thi: a. D6i tugng t6t nghiQp TCCN tr0 lOn: - Nginh Qufln If nhn nudc + M6n: Kinh t6 hgc M6c-LCnin; Thdng kd hec, Quin b, nha nudc vC tai chinh - Nginh Lu$t kinh t6 + M6n: Kinh t6 hgc M6c-LOnin; Nhd nu6c vd ph6p lupt; Lu4t ddn sp b. Ddi tugng t6t nghiep tlei hgc (tl6ng kf hgc vrn brng 2): Thi 2 mdn c. D5i tugng t6t nghiQp TI{PT thi 3 mdn : Toin, Lf, Hor[ 2.2. NQi dung thi: Theo chucnrg trinh dio t4o TCCN cria m6i nganh vd Chucmg trinh TIIPT. 2.3.Thdi gian vd ttla itihm thi tuydn: DV kiiin, Nsdv 24,25/06/2017 tqi Trudng Dqi h4c Kinh doanhvd CQng nghe Hd Noi, 124 Phd Wnh Tuy, Quqn Hai Bd Trung, Hd Nili ho{c co s& dio tqo cfia Nhi Trudnrg. IV. THOI GIAN VA HINH TITTIC DAO TAO: /
  2. 2. - Hinh thrlc tlio t4o kh6ng chinh quy (hoc th* bay vd chi nhQt trong tuAd' T6t ryhieD duqc c6p bEng dai hgc hinh thrlc vta lim vira hgc. - OOi tuqng t6t "ghifu trung c6p, cao d'ing, tl4i hqc: Thdi gian: 2,5 66n3 nnm tuj theo nginh dao t4o - Etii tuqng t6t nghiQp TIIPT : Thdi gian: 04 d6:n 4,5 n[m tu] theo nganh <lio t4o - Dia di6m dio t4o: tai Trudmg Dar hqc Kinh doanh vi c6ng nghQ rD N6i, 124 Ph5 vinh Tuy, Qu|n Hai Bn Trung, Hi NQi hoic co sO iliro t4o cria lhlr Trudmg' v. HO so, THo TUC vA DOr rugl'{c Uu rroN: L 116 so rlq tuy6n gbn: Theo mflu crla B0 Gi6o d*c vd dio t4o (c6 th6 fi6n h€ mua tai Khoa T4i chr?c Trudrng D4r hgc Kinh doanh vi C6ng nglrQ ID NQi ho{c Phdng tlio t4o, tuong Dai hpc TAn Trao) - Bdn photocopy c6ng chtimg biing tilt ryghiQp, bdng diLm - 02 dnh miu chqtp theo cd 4 x 6 cm ilii trong phong bi ghi rd h9, ftn - Giiiy chtimg nh6n hqp pk p dili voi cdc dfriryng ttu tiAn @iiu cd). - 02 phong bi cd din tem, ghi rd t1n dia chi ngudi nhQn. Thi ;inh it ai tC tt ui chffi x6c vd nip drl cic gi6y td qui dinh trong h6 so d1r tuy6n. Sau khi thi, Truong Dai hQc Kinh doanh vi C6ng nehe He Noi kh6ng nh{n UAt ty gi6y td ndo thay d6i d6i tuqng uu ti6n. 2. Nh$n h6 so tlIng kf rlg thi cria thi sinh: Phdng Dio t4o, trudmg Dai hqc Tin Trio, km6, xd Trung M6n, huyQn Y6n Scrn, tinh Tuy6n Quang. DiQn thoqi:0273.892.012 Thdi siqn n6o hd so tt 27/03/2017 ildn hiir nedv 01/06nU7 3. D6i tugng uu tiGn trong tuy6n sinh: Thgc tiQn theo quy chti tuy6n sinh dai hqc chinh quy cria BQ GD-DT vd cia Tru&ng. vr. vt rO clillc 0N rAP vA r,E PIrf: 1. LQ phf hd so: 100.000 d /02 h6 so; 2. 0n thi: Truirng Eai h'c I(nh doanh vd C6ng nghq ID N6i c6 tii chtc hucrng dfin 6n thi c6c m6n theo quy dinh, thti gian tu ngdy 0316/2017 d6n ngiy ls/6l2ol7. Thi sinh deng kf tei Phdng Ddo t4o, Trudmg Dei hqc T6n Trao, kn6, x6 Trung M6n, huyQn Y6n Soq tinh Tuy6n Quang. DiQn tho ei: 027 3.892.012 LQ phi 6n thi theo ttring quy tiinh cria Truong Dei hqc Kinh doanh vd C6ng nghp ID NQi Thi sinh can ti6t th€m th6ng tin 1i6n hQ voi Khoa dao tao tei chic- Trudng Dai hpc Kinh doanh vi C6ng nghQ ID NOi; DT: 04.36336507, mdy 1€ 834 hoec Phdng Dao tao, tuong Dai hqc Tan Trio, km 6, xE Trung M6n, huyQn Y€n Son, tinh Tuy6n Quang. DiQn thoai: 0273.892.012 TL.HIEUTRUONG CHUNHIE.MKHOAPAO TAO TAI CH{JC CHU TICH HOI DONG TTJYEN SINH DAI HQC Ngg. Chuong I
  3. 3. ut eAN MAT TRAN 16 Qu6c ceNG HoA ru Her cnu Ncuia vrET NAM riwn ruyEN QUANG Eoc lip - Tg do _ HSnh phrfic BAN THII0I{G rnUc . - j 56:810/MTTQ V/v phrii hqp thtsc hi€n iA, sd vdn bdn chi dqo cila UBND tinh Kfnh gr?i: Ban Thulng trgc Uf ban MTTQ cdc huy€n, thirnh phii Uv ban nhan ddn tinh"Tuy6n Quang d5 ban hdnh: Kti hoach s6 22/kH-UBND ngev ' 24/3/2017 Thqrc hiTn Q"ya, dinh -_sti-- t gg/eE-TTs ngdy 14/02/2017 cfia Thil trdng Ch{n( pht) ri pnan;, ,,lra"g fii phqm; Chi thi;60I/CT-IIBND ngev 29,3/2afi Va ;:yr tg_c_'yhdig, ,'tarig ,lrian tui vd ti*iiari,c*u nqn ndm 2017; Ke hopch so iztxu-ugNo nga:y 3o/3/20t7 16 ;i';;Thdng hdnh ding ,i an todn, vQ- sinh lao d1ns ndm 2017; VEn b6n so 897NBND-VX nsev 14/312017 vi vi€c thryc tttei cni thi ti iotcrrrs cfiaThfi tuong Chfnh phfi. z vt v a " - Eti tham gia thpc hign c6 hiQu que c6c nQi dung chi dpo cua Uy ban nh6n dan tinh, Ban Thucrng tryc 9y ban MTTQ tinh ae ngrrJ Ban -it *o1rg truc uy ban MTTQ c5c huvQn, thdnh ph6, x5, phudrng, thi tr6n thuc hiQn *6# iOi or* sau: 1' Ph6i hqp v6i chfnh quyd n,'cdc t6 chric thanh vi6n vd,ngdnh chric ndngtriiSn khai, thpc rriet, c6 hiQu q;ec6c mpc tiou, 4ie* vg vd gi6i ph6p chu y6utheo kti hopch thgc ,riel chucrng trinh phdng .t ong tQi phpm cta SBND tinh.Tiiip tpc thpc hie+ c6c chucrng tlnr, pnoi hd henh d6ng de ky k6t voi c6ng antinh vo tuy6n truy6n, vfn dO"qnhen den, cd,n bQ, hQi vi6r] doan vi6n, ngudi c6 uytfn trong d6ng bdo d6n tOc tnlcu s6, ;h,i" rr;;ilgi6o tham gia phdng, ch6ng tQiph?m, qu6n ly, gi6o duc con ent trong gia dinh khdng pham 6i ua kh6ng *i.".*tQ npn xd hOi;.d01e^vi6n nh6n ddn ti;h cuc tham giu ir,ong trdo todn d6n b6o v6an ninh To qu6. th6rg qua xdy dung c6c mo rriiiir, vidc ldm cu F6, thi6t ,1,,[; #c0ng ddng dan to, gii, v6i cuOc vAir dgrg "Todn ddn doan ;i;,,4';,'; n6nsth6n mdi, do thi vdn minH_'. C.h3 tri,.phtii i'qp v"i ca. ,a .rrrrc'thanh vi6n, ;;^:ichric n[ng li6n quan titip tpc fti6n khai thpc'hign Ec ;; ,;il,it apng phong trdotodn ddn tha-m gla phdng ngba, phdt hiQn, tri g'igc tQi phqm; cdm h6a gido duc, cdi tqo ngadi phqm tpi tqi gta iinh vd c1ng "aA"g dd; cLr,,. d5; ;;?t# tra, hucrng dan, d6n doc thuc hie; c6ng q6c ph'dr'g, .ifr,;;Ot;; trr3n ciia bdn; dinhk!' so k6t, tdng k6t, knen thiil*, Ei1, .i""qg, rut kinh nghiQm vd nh6n rQng c6c'm6 hinh, dicn llinh ti6n ti6n tronl phd;s,;5?;ilt onum tpi dia phuffiB, ccy s6. " Thu'c hiQn *c oO th6ng tin, b6o c5o hdng th6ng, Quy, 6 th6ng vd ndm vd Ban Thucrng tryc Uy ban vrrrq tinh (qua Ban Fnong trdo) theo quy dinh. 2' PhOi hqp vdi chfrh quydn, c6c td chirc thdnh vidn, ngdnh chric n6ng vd c6c ccv guan thdnh vi6n Ban Chi hry phdng, ch6ng thi6n tai vd Til ki6; "", nan cirns c6p triiSn khai thsc hiQn c6 hi"eu qua crri thi;i;il?; ,r,u"r, chdng thie; Tuy1n Quang, ngdy t0 thdng 4 ndm 2016
  4. 4. tai vd tim ki6m, cfru n?n n[m 2}l'l ctra UBND tinh. Tdng cu]ng tuy6n truydn, , 7 ,.4 -A / 1 A .* .A 1 A. .A I A tA ' 1 ' a ph6 bi6n dOn c5n bQ, dodn vi6n, hQi vi6n vi nhdn ddn ung ph6 v6i bi6n d6i khi hflu; hufng d6n nhAn dAn phdng, trinh, rmg pho khi c6 thi6n taixtry ra; d6ng viOn nh6n ddn tfch cpc tham gia cdc hopt dQng phdng, ch6ng thi6n tai vd kh6c phUc hflu que, hAn ch5 dtin mric hap nhat thiQt hai do thi6n tat gdy ra tr€n dfa bdn. Kip thdi b6o c5o tinh hinh thiet hai khi c6 thi6n tai; dinh ky b6o c6o c6ng t6c ph6i hqp phdng, ch6ng thi6n tai vir tim ki5m, criu n?n 6 thimg, 1 ndm trdn dia bdn vd Bun Thudrng trgc Uy ban MTTQ tinh (qua Ban Phong trdo). 3. PhOi hqp v6i chirh qry6n, c6c t6 chuc thdnh vi6n vlr ngdnh chirc nSng tO chric c6c hopt dQng hucrng Lmg Thdng hdnh d)ng ,i a, todn, v€ sinh tao dQng ndm 2017 theo kti hoach cua UBND tinh; thdi gian tu ngay 0ll5DA17 d0n het ngay 3ll5l2ol7 . Tuy0n truydn, ph6 bi6n ph6p luAt ve an todn, vQ sinh lao d6ng toi cdnbQ, dodn vi6n, hQi vi6n vd nhAn dAn, c6c t6 chirc, doanh nghiOp vi ngudi lao dOng tr6n dia bin, nAng cao nh4n thirc yil i,thfc tudn thu phdp lupt ,6 an todn, vO sinh lao dQng; dQng vi6n nhAn dAn ph6t hi6n, t6 giitc nhfrng t6 chuc , cd nh6n c6 henh vi vi pham Lupt An tohn, ve sinh lao ddng. B5o c6o ktit qua ph6i hqp thpc hiQn vd Ban Thucrng truc Uy ban MTTQ tinh (q.ra Ban Phong trdo) truS'c ngey 101612017 . 4. Ph6i hqrp v6i chirh qryAn, c6c t6 chuc thanh vi6n va nganh chilc nang td chirc tuy6n truydn Quy ch6 thi trung hpc pho thong qu6c gia ndm 2017; vfln dQrrg , ,A a , a . , r ^ citc td chirc, co quan, clcrn vi, cit nh6n vd, citc t6ng lorp nhan ddn tr6n dia ban tinh tfch cgc tham_ gia hd trg,_ giup dcr cp th0, thi6t thgc cho cdc thi sinh tham dg kj, thi trung hgc ph6 th6ng qu6c gia ndm 2017; quan t6m h5 tro, giup dd cdc thi sinh ld con em dAn tQc thi6u s6, citc gia dinh chinh s6ch, hQ nghdo, hoc sinh khuy6t tdt, thf sinh c6 hoan cinh kh6 kh[n, virng sAu, virng xa tham dU ky thi, kh6ng d0 hgc sinh ndo phai b6 thi vi di6u kiQn kinh td hay di lai qu6 kh6 khan; bao dim ki, thi diSn ra antodn, hiQu qua vd ch6t lugng. Nh0n ducy. c v[n bin ndy, y6u ciu Ban Thuong trgc Uj/ ban MTTQ cdc huyQn, thenh ph6 tri6n khai thgc hiQn./. Nori nhfn: - TT Tinh ty (B/c6o); - UBND tinh; - Cdng an tinh; - S& LETBXH; . - S& NNPTNT; . S& GDET; - Cdctd chric thanh vi6n MTTQ tinh; - Nhu kinh gui (Thsc hiQn); - Ban TT Uli ban MTTQ tinh; -Luu VT; Ban PT. TA,{ BANTHTIONG TRUC PHO CHU TICH P/hqp 2 I
  5. 5. u{'naN MTTe vrpr NAM TiNHrur.rxeuANG ceNG HOA xA Her cuu xcnla vrpT NAM DQc l{p - Tu,do - H?rh phric so: / 5 /Ctr-MTTe Tult2n Quong, ngdy lf rhdng 3 ndm 20 t 7 CITUOT{G TRiNH HANH EONG cria M{ttrgn T6 qudc Viet Nam rinh Tuy6n euang thqrc hiQn Nehi quy6t HOi nghi IAn thri,tu Ban Ch6p hinh Trung u'o.ng Dring kh6a XII fhHg niry Chuong trinh hdnh dong so I9IC'Tr-MTTW ngdy tg/01/20t7 cia M?t ff?n T6 qu6c Vi6t Nam tl-ruc hien Ngn! c1ui,r', Hgi nghi lAn thr-r.tu gu, Ch;; hanh Trung y*g Dang (khoa XII) t,i tirng c'tri'rt.g xc?;,clryng, chtnh don Dan[,. :q?".chfin, ddy lili sw sLty fl1odi t,e trr tu'o'ng c'hinli tri, cfcro iil.r,, loi sopg, nhfrig bi€:ot hiQn "try di6.n bi€n", "ttr t,ht.t.t;ert hoa" troug noi bQ (gqi dt la chu,o.nj t.irt-, ,[, l9), Ke I'roach so 60-l(f{/TU llgav igtlnAl 6 cLia Ban T'hr-Lo'ng v1 Tinh ry ,-i nr", tap, Qrtan triet, ttt.,s,, tnryin t,d tri,.;t: i':ltcri thrr',, itt,:i, ,Ughi ,yul,Olltrii nghi tan thil.tLt. BCH Trung u'o'ng Dang khrSu,'// {gci tat lii I(0 hoach so 60), l..e hoqch s6 6Z- KFVTU ngiry 23/l2l20l 6 cua Ban ChAp h.anh Ddng b6 tinh l<hoa XVI vi rhryc hi€n I'{Shi quya HOi nghi tdn thu' ta Ban Chap hdnh Trung u:o't.tg Dang (khoa Xtti ,a ting cttCIrtg xd.1t dlmg, chtnh Ccn Deng; ngtiit, chdn,-dq, l"iii sir si.ty tlioai ,2 ,u two'ng chinh tri, dqo dil'c, loi s,i,tg, nhitLtg-hietr hiln "t.-r cliSn biAn',,, ,,rqt" chuyin hoa" tt'oYtT noi bo (gqi tit le I(e hoacir so 62)r,ii I(e hoa.lfu so 123-KH/DD-MTTe :Fuy. .1312017 c:f,a Dang doan [.:r lrarr i]'1'(J ti nl't thuc hi€n NShi qrydt HOi nghi ldn thil'tw Ban Chiip hdnh Trung u'o'ng Dong (lch(ta xII), UV ban MTTQ Vi6t Nam tinh Tuyen Quang xdy dr,5rg Chucrng trinh hanh dQng thr,rc hiQn Nghi quy6t nhu sau: I. Muc dich, y6u cA,, l. Nqhi6m tuc qr;dn triet cac nshi qu-rdt. l.,cit lufn Hgi nghi ldn thu tu, Ban,Q ChAp hanh Trung uong DAng (khoa XII). Ke hoach so 62-KH/TU de c6n b,6, dodn Y16n,h9i "i9n nhAn thuc sAu.?i:,v0 ngr-r1,co, nhAn dien dung nhfr'ng bi6u hiQn vd d€ ra cac gihi ph6p pht hqp dd dau tranh npdn.ch[n, dAy tui ,c6 hi6u qre tinh rrang suy tho6i.vd tu tucrng chfnh tri, dao du'c, 16I. s6ng, "fr*-,g bi6u hiQn ,;;; ;ih ;;i;7, "tq chuy€n hda" trong nOi b0; thu'c hiQn ti6n t.Inn hqi;hap kinh ,6;;6; ti, ia, d6m an sinh xd hQi vd chdm lo dd'i s6ng nhAn clAn, gop p-nAn gifr'vdng 6n dinh chinh tri - xd h0i; ,phifi tri6n vdn hoa, thr,r'c. hier-r clan c[u, tien .bduu cOr! bdng x6 hOi; ki6n quytit d6u tranh bAo ve vitng chic dOc IAp, chu quy.n, tnOng I;6r,todn vgn lSnh th6. 2. Phirt hry sp chu. dQng, s6ng t?o, trdch nhiOm chinh tri cua M?t tr6n T6 qu6. tinh vd sirc mqnh t6ng fiqp cua cA hd th6ng chinh tri, ,i1. ,runh ctra Nh6n d6n, b6m sdt thuc ti6n, ki6n tri thu'c hipn quydt Ii6t, ddng b6 cdc giai ph6p d6;r;
  6. 6. tranh ngdn ch[n, di.ry lui sg suy thodi, "tu cliSn bi6n", "tu chuy6n h6a" c6 higu que, , a x ., ' gop pnan grai quyernhfi'ng vu vi Qc glry buc xfrc trong nOi b0 vd Nhin d6n. 3. T6 chirc thuc hien c6c nhi6m vu, giai phap d6ng bQ, todn di6n, c6 trong t6m, trgng di6m, ki6n tri, thuong xuyOn, thuc hien c6 hieu qua qu.un di9T phat tri6n kinh tC ld nhi6m vu trong t6m, xl,y clgng Pang la nhi6m. vU then chdt; git A vung quoc phdng - an ninh, mo' rQng quan he doi ngg?i, tao ni6m tin trong Dbng, tron! .rnal d6n, thgc hiQn thing lqi c6c nghi qr-ryet, ket lu4n Hoi nghi Trung ucrng 4 (khoa XII). II. Td chr?c PhO bi6n, quan tri6t 1. Ban Thudng truc Uy ban MTTQ vA ldnh d?o c6c t0 chuc thanh vi6n c6c c6p trong.tinh,to chuc nghi€n cuu? quarr triet toi can.?O,,d:1n vi6n, hOi vi6n c6c nghi qrytit, ktit luan Hgi nghi lan thu' tu cua Ban ChAp hdnh Tynq YAq D6ng rc,Ou XII: Nghi q,ryrit s6 04-NQ/TW ngay 3011012016; Nghi quy6t sd 05-NQ/TW ngey 6;,lty20t6; Nghi qry6t ra OO-Xq/TW ngay OSlllDAft; f6t luan s6 09- KL/TW ngay 19110DA16. 2. Sau khi hqc tdp,qu6n tri6t nghi quy6t, citc Qp th6, c6 nhAn trong co quan Uy ban MTTQ va c6c to chuc thanh vien xAy dUng chuong ,1i1r, C.h:1..h hdnh OOng cua minh de thuc hien Nghf quyet. gop phAn larn chuyen bi6n tinh hinh trong tring c0 quan, td chirc. , r 3. C6c trang th6ng tin di6n tu, ban tin (thong tin) cr-ra Mdt trAn T6 qu6c tinh vA c6c t6 chuc thanh vien can gioi thier-r cdc noi dung cot l6i cua Nghi quy6t so 04- Ne/TW ngay 3A11012016; Nghi crr.ryOt so 05-NQ/TW ngey 011112016; Nghi qryot s6 06-NQ/rw ngey 0:t,1 lt20l 6,.K1h:i:L91-5HirY,. Ch*crns trinh hanh dQng s6 lglCTr-MTTW va Ke ho4ch so 62-KH/TU de cac thanh vi6n, doan vi6n, hEi vi€n vd nhdn dAn bi6t va d6ng thuAn, quyet tAm thuc hien. III. Nhign, vg, giii phSp thqc hiQn crlc Nghi quy6t A. NhiQm yB, gili ph:lp thuc hiQn Nghi quy6t sO 0I-XQ/TW ngiy 30ll0ll0ll cria Ban Ch6p hhnh Trung u'ong Dzing kh6a XII vi tdng cordng xdy clr{ng, ghiyh et6n Drtng; lsdn ch(n,04, ly.i^t+:.ty.l thotii ua tu:,tw6'ng chfnh tr!, etgo d*c, bi s1ng, nhirng biAu hiQn "tw di1n hi1n", "t4r'clxtty1n hds" trong nQi bQ * Nhfrng nhiQm vg, girii ph:ip thu'dng xuy6n vh cAn lhm ngay trong nIm 2017 1. MAt trQn T6 quoc vd c6c to chirc thanh vien cdc cdp trong tinh chu trqng tuy6n truyAn chu trucrng, ducrng l6i cua DAng,,chf nh s6ch, ph6p luQt,cua Nhe nu6.c; nhirng thdnh qua trong xAy dUng vh bdo ve To quoc; nhfrng^n!al t0 ti1h,cUC, diOn hinh ti6n ti6n tr$n c6c tTnh vgc xay clLms Dang,xa-y drrng.hC thong chinh tri, kinh t6 - xdh6i, qu6c phdng, an ninh, cfoi ngoai; guong nguoi t6t, viec tdt. Z. Chir d6ng ri* bat dien bi6n tu tuo'ttg cua c6n bQ, ding vi6n dti co chir truong, giti ph6p *q ly kip thoi, hi6u que. Gi6o dr..,^ .:l.luyQn phong c6ch ldm vipc khoa hgc, cp th6, sdu s6t co* so cho dQi ngfr c6n b6, khdc phuc tinh tr?ng quan li6u, xa d6n, v6 c6m tru6c nhirng kh6 khdn, birc xtc cua'NhAn ddn. 3. Kh6ng t6 chirc dn u6ns, chd chdn, "li6n hoan", "gip rt[t" khi hQi hgp, dugc Ja Ui,, thuyen chuy6n cdn[ t6c v]r viQc to chirc cuoi h6i, ma chay, gi6 t6t... I 2
  7. 7. xa hoa, ldng phi, kh6ng phu hgp voi thuan phong m! tuc ,rtu, dan tOc, gdy phan c6m trong ?u lupn ,a t 9i. Thr-.rc niQl nghidm Quy dinh .s6 55-QD/TW ngay 1911212016 cua Bg Chinh tri t,i mot so t,i€c cin lam ngay de tdng cadng vai trd n€at gl,rovtg cua can bo, dang vi0n. 4. Thgc hiQn t6t chu truong hoc tAp, b6i cirr6'ng, ndng cao trinh d0 ly lupn bit buQc h6ng ndm cho dQi ngfr can bo tir tinh to'i ccv so" 5. Uy ban MAt trfn T6 qu6c Viet Nam circ cdp vd c6c td chuc thinh vi6n chtr tri, ph6i hqp tri6n khai hopt dong gi6'm s6t: - Uj/ ban MAt trfn T6 qu6 c clc cAp trong tinh vd c6c t6 chu'c thdnh vi6n ph6i hqp to.h*. tri6n khai,cac,chuclng trinh gi6rn sat do Ban Thucrng trpc Uy ban Trung uong Mat trAn T6 quoc Vi6t NatI chr-r tri tl-ru'c hien. - Ban Thucrng IrU. Uy ban MTTQ tinh phoi hqp vo'i c6c t6 chu'c thenh vi6n, c6c so, ban, ngdnh "ap tinh trien khai tlir,rc hi6n Chuong trinh gi6m slt o c6p tinh phu hqp voi tfih hinli thuc tiSn cy dia phucrng, do-n vi. Ndm zAU,tri6n khai thgc hiqn cac nQi dung gram s6t sau: (1) Gi6m s6t vioc thu'c. hien Chi thi so 02-CTiTli leey 31,l3l2P16.cua Ban Bi thu Trung ucrng Dang "vi ldnh dcJr) Cqi hi cu'Lt chien binh cac cap vd Dqi h1i iai biaurcai qual Hqi ittz,t chidn btnh viil I'lam lin rhti'vl" (2) Gi6m s6t viQc thu vd sir clung c6c ngu6n qu! , cac khoan dong gop; viQc dqy th6m, hqc th6m cria c6c trudng hgc ndm hgc 2016 - 2A17 (3) Gi6m s6t vi6c thuc hien phap luQt ve sAn "u6t kinh doanh, sri dung v6t tu nong nghiQp ndm 20i5 - 2A16 (4) Gi6m s6t viQc thu'c hien cac qu,r'dinh cua ph6p tu6t vO bAo hi6m xd hQi, b6o hi6m y t6, bao hiem th6t nghi0p va Cong dohn tai citc doanh nghiQp va dcrn vi sg nghiQp trdn dia bdn tinh. (5) Gi6m s6t viec thuc hi€n I(6 hoach so |)IKH-UBND ngdy 2910212016 .uu Uy;;"nhAn ddn tinh Tu1'0n Quang re thuc hien Chucrng trinh ph6t tri6n thanh nien ndm 2016. (6) Gi6m s6t vi€c thuc hi0n Nghi Qui,61 rU I1-NQ/TW ngay 27 1412007 cia BO Chinh tri v6 cong t6c phu nil tho'i ki day nranh c6ng righiQp h6a, hiQn dai hoa dAt nuoc. (D Giem s6t viQc thuc hien nhiOrn vu cai c6ch hdnh chinh, ki6m so6t thu tuc hdnh chinh. - Ban Thucmg truc Uy ban MTTQ cAp huyen, ..uP xd chu dOng ph6i hqrp vdi c6c t6 th*. thdnh vien, cac co quan, clon vi cLrng c6p xAy dung, trien khai thuc hiQn Chucrng trinh.gi6m s6t nlnt 201 7 phu JrOp.vo'l tinh hinh thuc tiSn cua dia phucrng, do'n vi. Ddng thcri, ph6i hg'p triOn lchai thuc hien c6c n6i dung gi6m s6t cua MTTe vd c6c t6 chu,c chinh rri - x6 hoi cAp tren ducvc trien khai trdn dia bin. 6. MAt trfn T6 qu6c ViQt Nam vd c6c t6 chirc thanh vi6n tich cgc phin biQn xd hQi cdc dr,r thao lu6i vh c6c chfnh sach, quy hoach, k6 hoach co anh hucrng trgc ti6p dtin ddi s6ng nhan dan (Lurqt ,A HOi, LuAt [-ao d0ng (su'a cloi); quy ho?ch ph6t tri6n du lich, cai virng kinh t6. ..).
  8. 8. 7 . Trrdnkhai c6c cu6c val dong va phong trao lfri {u.a y6u nu6c, gop ph6n thpc hien thang lqi nhiqm vu phfutri6n kinh t€ - xahOi, qu6c phong - an ninh ndm 20ll: (1) Tricn kha.i q"y& 1i6t, dong bo d6n t6t "a c6c phuong, ia,:li ffa1n, khu dAn cu vh d6n c6c tAng i"p nhAn dAn CuOc vAn dO,lg Todn dan dodn k€t xay dqmg nong thon mdi, do thi vdn ntinlt theo Thdn-e tu so 10/TT-MTTW-BTT cria Ban Thuong rrgc UBTW MTTe Vier Nam va Chi thi so 1O-CT/TW, ngay 1511212016 cua Ban gi ,[" ,i tong ctti'ng str idnh clcro citct Dang doi vo'i Cuoc vgn dQng vit Ngni quyrit tien tich s61 SATQLT- Ce-ECTUBTWMTTa.VT,,I gay 7 I l0 I 201 6 gifra c[irn pir.u ve Eodn chri tich uBTw MTTQ viet Narn v€ phoi hv^p th,T, !re" gidm nghdo'bin virng, xAy dwng nong thon rno'i, clo rhi v'.a1.n,inh, gq,?i plong trao ,,TuyAn euangT!"ig sti'c-xcr.t'cltrng nons thon rrto'i". Tiep tpc tri6n khai c6c hoat d6;g.,him rolnO tro cho ngu'oi ngheo. gia dirrli ciiinh s6cli, nguo'i c6 c6ng, c6n bQ ,u.niOn sy gung ldm nhiCnr r u tai bien gioi. hai clao va coi dAy ld cac ti6u chi va thuoc do chAt lugng cua Cudc vAu dQng; e) TiAp tUc thpc hiQn co hi6u qua va s6ng tao Cu6c v6n dOng "I'{gudi Viet Nam wu fiAn dilng hdng Viil !iaru " ; (3) Tri6n khai trong toan tinh phoug trdo "Docin ker, sang tqo, thi dua nang cao ndng ,uot, chat lyo'ng, hietr c1tru t,it ltoi nhc.ip ,1r,,o, ra' vao dip 18 - 19l5l20ll de ph6t [ry manh mE suc san-e.tao cLta ngr.roi Viet Nam, nhAt Ie d9i ig., tri.thuc va lgc lucrng thanh ni6n, gop phAn,tich cLrc ao cong cuoc hien dai hoa dAt nu6c, nAng cao n6ng luc c4nh rranh quoc gia i a cua cac Joanh nghiOp, hOi nh0p qu6c tC thanh c6ng; (4) MAt trfn Td quoc c6c cAp chu clorrg, sans thanh vi6n vd c6c co qLlan. clon vi cua nhi .;i, i r , i cira nha tlLloc, cac quoc t6, to chuc phi chinh Phu de ho0 chuc phi chinh phu 6 tro- hieu qura phong trao Khoi nghiQp cua tu6i tr6 trong tinh. a , g. CU th6 h6a ccy che ph6t huy vai trd, tr6cl-r nhiCrn cua M{t trfln T6 qu6c Viet Nam, c6c tO chirc chinh tri - $ hQi d6u tranh ngdn ch{n, dAv lti suy tho6i chinh tri, dpo dirc, 16i s6ng vd "tlr,Cien bi6n", "ttl chuyen hoa" trong nOi b0: ( I ) Ban Thucrng truc pV ban MAt trAn To quoc va B,un Thucrng vu c6c tO chirc chinh rri - xA h6i citc cdp thuc hi-6n rqhi€m,tuc t,iQc ti6p "l1n ttloqg tin.cua NhAn dAn th6ng qua tiep xfic cu'tri,, clo'n, thu t<ien nghl phqn 6nh, khi6u.nai, t6 cio,trong d6 c6 ngi drrrg li6n quan d6n sr-ry thoai, "tU di6n bi9l","tu chuy6n h6a" trong n6iUg d6 xu' lf (n6u ld nguo'i cr-ra t6 chirc rninh) hodc ki6n nghi c6c co quan chirc ndng xu ly vd thdng tin kdt qua cho NhAn clarr: chirc chfnh tri - xa hQi cdc cip la ngrro'i ti6p nhan cit'c y ki6n qhln t!, ki?l nghi, khi6u nai, t6 c6o, t6 gi6c cua NhAn clan r,€ suy thoai vO chinh tri, dao dric, l6i sdng. + Ban Thuong truc LJy ban Mqit tran'16 qudc vd.Ban Thuong vU cac t6 chuc chinh tri - xa trqi cdc c'hpc1anh gia va chon lgc rnQt ?6 y ki6n phel enh, bY. xirc lcm ctra Nhdn ddn, .nuyen c6c phan 6nh co d[r co so d6n chinh qry6,, cdc cdp nhimg nQi dung c6 lion quan dO giai quy6t va gu'i cho c6c co quan b6o chi ctra Mat tao ph6i hcrp vcvi c6c to chuc to ch[rc trr nhAn , cac to chuc 1 I
  9. 9. tr?n T6 qu6c Viet.Nu* va c6c t6 chri'c chfnh tri - x5 hoi oe n6 ffo gi6m s6t viQc gr,aiquy6i cua chfnh quyAn ua phan 6nh y kien cua NhAn dAn' + Ban Thucrng truc Uy ban Mar tr-in To qu6c rza Ban Thucrng ,u^:61t9:ly. chinh tri - x6 hQi "i, "6p pi",an tich, d3nh gi6, chon loc va chuyen. rnQt :6 l^ki:,l phAn anh,to gi6c kh6c cua nhan d6n den uv b3,] Kicm tra cAp uy cirng cAp dc gibi ;;;6t;'ir'oIrg Fao cho Ban rhuo,g trurc Uv ban ,YIT? viet I.u* Y Ban Thuong vg c6c t6 chu,c chinh tri - xa hoi co lien quran biet kOt qr"rf giai quyet theo c6c quv dtTTh?d"? truc uJ ba1 Mar rran '16 qu:: ti,h huo'ng ddn, rilm frX Ban Thuong truc uy 6.an yrig c6c huyon, thanh pho trong viec huong ddn, hO trq Uy ban M?t trfn T6 qu6c c6p xd ti0p tpc.tri6n khai manh mE hopt dOng thanh tra nhan d6n va giam sai oau tr-i cua cQlg d6ng o' khu d6n cu, thuc hiOn phucrng chAm: dan biet, dAn bdn, dan ldm, dAn l<i0m tra, gi6rn s6t' (3) Ban Thuong trtrc Uy ban 4TTQ va Ban Thuo'ng vu c6c to chuc chinh tri - xd hqi tinh chi dao hoat dQng, dinli hr-ro'ng noi dr-tns cac trang thong tin dien ir, ,uOn b6n tin (thdng tin) cua tO.liuc minh,.l.S6],9.d.yi tin sai t^U',h?1dong gop hi6u quatr6n mAi tran chOng suy thodi va "tu cliSn bien", "t$ chuyon hoa"' 9. Ban Thucrng truc Uy ban ITTQ cac cap ra 396t, .1t' ly, miSn nhiQm, thay th6, cho tu chri'c hodc dO nghi cap co th6rn c1uy0n *Y'ly, nti6n nhiem, tlruy th6, cho tu, chu,c nhtng c6n b6, cp,ig'chiic sr-iv thoai, tllt.oi6n. bien"..^"tLl'..luvc,n hgu"; :]n bQ, cdng chu'J duoc tuyen .lu,',g,, tlLr)'.:-,o?:1, d0 bat., bo nhiQm, 1,?n.tluy6l, d10" d6ng khong dam bao vd tieu chuan. diOu kiqn, nsur'6n tdc- !lu)'trinh; k6m vO phdm chfudao dirc, tin nhiQ* thrp, r,.-t',or,s cho' het nniei" k!, het tu6i c6ng tac, nhAt ld c6n bQ, qu6n ly, ngudi df'ng da1-r v1 nhilg,trurr:ng hT :g"Yi nhh, ngudi th6n cua c6n b0 lenh dat chri chot c6 nhiAu clLr luar-r thic mdc, kh6ng d6ng tinh vdr c6ng khai k6t qui xu ly. Thuc hiQn rd so6t, cu th6 iroa qriv trinh giai qr-ryet cdng.viqc; x6c dinh 16 thAm *rbn, tr6ch nhiem cua.tAp the, ca nhAn tro,g lY"g :on* doan va ch6 tdi xri l:i khi ,i-pr,prn theo tham quyen, quy dinh va hu6'ng dan cr-ra cap tr6n. Co tritch nhiQm chu tri, phoi hA'p r,6i c6'c co'quan li0n quan thAm dfnh, x6c minh, d6nh gi6 tfnh trung thr-r'c cira vi0c k€ khai tai sAn, thu nh?p cua c5'n b0 vd c6ng khai theo quy dinh. 10. Hang ndm, mdi car-r bo, cong ch[rc, vien chu'c, dang vi6n, dodn vien, hOi vi6n vdrc6c dcrn vi thuoc co qlran uy ban MTTQ viQtNarn re.o quan ,cact6 chuc thenh vi6n # .ap ffi; ilh'.;; r#t bang vrn'uan vi vifc eirl gin q[t :]r?l dao ari..loi s6ng, Lh6ng suy tho6i vd chinh 1r'i, ctao df., l6i song vd "tu di6n bi6n", "tg .nrva, h,6J,, co k5 hoach rhgc hiQn Nghf quy6t O4-NQ/TW phu hgp voi chuc trhih,nhiem vp dugc giao, d€ ren luy6n, phan dfiu thr-rc hi6n' * Nhirng nhiQm vg thu'c hi$n tir nim 20lB tdi nimZAZI Tr6n co so t6ng k6t c6ng tac ndm ?017 cua Uy ban MTTQ ViQt Nam vd c6c t6 chuc thdnh vi6n ",ar-rapi.E nC "oi so'k6t t ndm thuc hien Nghi qryi5t o+- Ne/Tw, t<t1 ho?ch g4-KrVTw., rti hoTch so 62-KH/TU vd Chucrng trinh hdnh dqng nay; cdn cu vdo chi dpo cua cAp uy dang cir'g cdp, Ban Thucrng trgc Uy ban
  10. 10. MTTQ ViQt Nam cdc cdp vdr ldnh d4o caic trinh hanh dQng thqc hign Nghi quyet s6 c6ch phu hqp, hiQu qua. t0 chuc thdnh vien sE xAy dUng chucrng 04-NQ/TW cua c6c ndm ti6p theo mQt B. NhiQm vB, giii ph6p thgc hi6n Nehi quyQt sO -OS-NQ/TW ngiry 1l4;D1rc vi mQt's|"chrt fiwong, chinh sdch tdn nhdm ti1p tlrc itili m6i mO hinh tdng trwyng, ,nfrng cao. chili h,rg'ng,tdng tyrd'ng, ndng suiit lao itng, s*c- cqnh trunh crta nin kinh .t€; Nghl quy6t rO 06 - NQ/TW ngey 05/1 112016 ,,i thrgc hiQn cd hiQu qurt fin trinh ngi ntrAp kinh t0 quc t0, gir,i'vfi'ng 6n itlnh chrfnh tri - xd hQi trong bdi cctrth nw6'c ts tlrtrnr gia cdc hiep itlnh thwong mgi t.tg do thA hQ mdi; K6t luln rO Oq-KL/T1Y r;gi;,' itii I0l2tll6, r,i tinh hinh kinh ft - xd hpi, ngbn sdch nhd nw6'c ndm 20t6; *0 ttouch phrit trin kinh t0 - xd hQi, ctT' todn ngfun sdch nhd nff6'c ndm 2017 cua Ban Ch6p hinh Trung uong Ding (kh6a xII) l. Tiiip tpc dAy manh cong t6c tr-i' tucnrg, nAng cao nhAn thuc cua c6n bQ, dAng vi6n trong co quan, dor-r i'i: tr-r1,en ti'u Lln. llho bi6n den c6c tAng loP nh6n dAn ,e nQi nhflp t<inn tC quoc t0 rroi ri6ng va it-oi nh;rp guoc tC rroi chung. To chuc thuc hiQn co hiQu qua c6ng tac doi ngoai theo huo'ng clAn cr-ra Ban Thuong truc Uy ban Trung ucrng MTTQ Viet Narn. 2. Tridn khai thgc hien co hi6u qud c6ng tac phan biOn, tharn gia.xAy cigng co ch6, chinh s6ch cua Ding, Nha nuoc: tuyOu tt'ltr'6n. r"Atr dQ?g c6c to chuc, cd nhdn nh6t ie doi ngfr trf thu'c. cac doanir nhAn. doanh nghiOp cAn ghu dong, s6ng t?o, tich cgc tham gia va co nhiiu d6n-e goll to lun trong qua trinh doi rnoi md hinh tdng tSucrng, ,?rg cao ch6t lu'crng tdng tru'ong, ndr-rg suAt lao dong, sri'c canh tranh cua nOn kinh te. 3. ?dV m4nh phong trao toan dAn bdo r'6 an ninh to quoc, cac ho4t dQng phdng ch6ng tQi pham, mua b6n ngu'd'i, cdng tdc arr sinh ra hoi, thuc higl co hiQu quu.-0. tiC; gi6rn ngheo b6n riii'ng theo phr-rcrrrg phap tiOp cQn da chidu; tuyen truy6n, vfln dQrg nhAn dAn giir rilrn,e 'ri khong.ngtnrg pl1t hul'.nhfr'ng gi6 tr! v6n hoa truy6n thOng tot dep cua dan tQc,gop phan phat trien l<inh t0 - xd h6i, gifr vimg an ninh chinh tri, trAt tu' an todn xd hoi. a. Tii5p tpc tri6n khai thyc hiQn co hiQu qua KC hoach lien tich s6 18/KHLT- MTTQ-ET, ngdy 1 Oltll}}Og vi phat d/ng phon,g trdo thi dtta vqn d)ng nhan dan gift Sii v€ sinh, bdo v€ moi ,tru'd'ng, tQn cfung dit d.ai d1t'7'c.giao tdng,gi.a .ton *uAt .uu liy ban MTTQ vd c6c td chu'c chir-rh tri - x5 hQi tinli. Hang ndm t6 chuc t6t c6c ho4t dQrg huong'ung Ngay M6i truo'ng The gioi (516). Tuyen truy6n, vfln dQ?g c6c tAng lcrp nhAn d6n tdng cuong bdro vd va phat tri6n rr)ng, nh6t ld nmg dau .l -. 5'v , I ' +^ - -'---- - -. ngu6n, rtrng dic dgng, chu d0ng ung pho voi bi0n doi khi hau. 5. Thgc hien ti6n trinh hQi nhflp t<inh tC c1r,r6c t5, beo ctarn an sinh xd hQi vd chdm lo doi s6ng c6n b6, c6ng chrj'c, dAng vi6n va nhArr clAtr, goP phdn giir vfing.6n dinh chinh tri - r? nOi' phSt trien vdn hoa, thuc.hien dan chu, tien bQ vd.9ng UalS xd h6i; ki6n.quy6t d6u- tranh b6o ve r,fr'ng chhc' c10c lQp, chu quydn, thdng nh6t, tohn vgn 15nh th6. 6 I
  11. 11. 6. MTTe c6c cilry x|ry dung chuong trinh, kO hoach gi6m s6t k6t que thgc hien chcnghi q"VOt, k6t.1u0n Kip tho'i bie, clu'ong', tuyln t'Yy?llsau r6ng'62.t?p il[, ;;";;"di6; hinh tot iror-,g in,r. hien cac ngh! quyet, l::t luan cua Ban chdp hdnh Trung uong; ph€ binh nhrrng c6 nhArr, to ch[rc thieLr tfch cUC, thu dOng holc thuc hiQn t t Ong dai yeu cAu nhi€tn vu c10 ra. 7. T0 chuc thuc hien c6c nhiQm vr,r, gini ph6p clong b6, todn diQn,. co trqng t6m, trgng di6m, kibn tri, thuong xuye,, thu:c hien co hiQu qua qu.un di9T phat ;;i# firn"tO ld nhiem vu rrong ia,r, rAy clu'ng Pnng la nhi0tn. vu then ch6t; gifr A vung quoc phong - an ninh, ffio' rQn-a qtran he doi ng??i: t4o ni€m tin trong D6ng, tron!,-,nan d6n, inu. hiQn thang lo-i cac nghi qu1,0t, l<et luAn Hoi nghi Trung ucrng 4 (khoa XII). IV. TO chric thg'c hiQn 1.Uy ban MAt ff4n.To quoc tinli ban hanh Chrrong trinh hanh d0ng thuc hiQn Nghi quy6t Hqi nghi 16n thu' tu Ban Ch6p hanh Trung ucmg Dang (khoa XII). Z. Cdncu.Chuong rrinh nAy.Uy ban Mat trfln To quoc ViQt NuT .cdc cdp va c6ct6 chuc thanh vi6n trien khai Chr-rong trinh hanh clOng cua cAp rninh. 3. Hang qyy, rrong danh gia ket cpra c6ng t6c cua.LJy 9un MAt trdn T6 qu6c Viqt Nam c6c cdp va cai * .nf;. thanh vi6n .L', .o phAn-doi chi6u. d6nh gi6 kOt qua thuc hiQn Nghi quyet s6 04, Ke l-rr;ach so 0-l va Chuong trinh hanh dOng ndy, x6c dinh y6u .Ai, ia"f, dao va tri€n khai thu'c hien cac nghi quy6t, kC hopch vd chucrng trinh niy trons thdi gian tiep theo' 4. Tu n6rr1 zlii, viQc- d6iiir gia ktt qira rhi tlLia cr-ra U1 ban :+^, tta: T6 qucc Viqt Nam circ cdp vdr c6c ro ch[r'c chinlr tri - xi hQi co nQi durng,.lT* {:,1 ri6ng cho viec tri6n t<trai Nghi quyel so 04-N(j/1-W ngiv 30/l0l20l 6 cua Ban Chap hanh Tryrrg ucrng Eang khO3 XJI vi tdug ctrr)'iig xa.' t{rrng, c,hinh ddn Dang; nTan chdn, doy, lili stt suy thoai .v€_ta tao'ng chinh rii, dqo ,hi'i, l6i song, nhilng biAu hi€n "tt{ didn bi€n", "tw chuy€n hoa" trong noi bo' W Ncri nhfn: - Thuong trgc Tinh irY; - BTT Uy ban TW MTTQ VN; - BTT Uy ban MTTQ tinh; - Citc t6 chfc thdnh vi6n MTTQ tirrh: - Uy vi6n Uy ban MTTQ tinh; - BTT Uy ban MTTQ c6c huyQn' thdrrh plio: - VP, cic ban MTTQ tinh; - Lu'u: VT. Ban TC. -r'4 LrY RAN MTTQ riXH ^ 7

