Bactifarm liquid

Organic acids are organic compounds that retain acidic properties (5). Most organic acids consist of carboxylic acids (-COOH). Organic acids are primarily composed of SCFAs (≤C6), also commonly referred to as volatile short-chain fatty acids (VSCFA), such as fumaric, propionic, acetic, lactic, butyric, and others. Other organic acids consist of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA; C7 to C10), and long-chain fatty acids