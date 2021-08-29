Vtulki vozdushnykh vintov

Successfully reported this slideshow.
МИНИСТЕРСТВО ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ И НАУКИ УКРАИНЫ Национальный аэрокосмический университет им. Н.Е. Жуковского «Харьковский авиацио...
УДК 629.7.03 Гаркуша А.И. Втулки воздушных винтов : учеб. пособие / А.И. Гаркуша. – Х.: Нац. аэрокосм. ун-т «Харьк. авиац....
3 1. ВОЗДУШНЫЕ ВИНТЫ Основное назначение воздушного винта – создание силы тяги для обеспечения заданной скорости движения ...
4 – дозвуковые; – трансзвуковые; – сверхзвуковые. 3. По количеству рядов лопастей: – однорядные; – двухрядные (соосные). 4...
5 используются соосные воздушные винты. Они вращаются в разные стороны с одинаковым числом оборотов и имеют одинаковые диа...
6 3) для уменьшения длины пробега самолета после посадки лопасти переводят на малые положительные или отрицательные углы у...
7 1.1. Основные геометрические и кинематические характеристики винта Воздушный винт обычно состоит из нескольких одинаковы...
8 работы отдельных сечений. У них достаточно сложный закон изменения шага Н = f(r). На конце лопасти такого винта шаг на 1...
9 7. Форма лопасти в плане при одинаковых покрытии и углах установки лопастей существенно влияет на характеристики винта т...
10 Рис. 3. Профиль струи вблизи винта будет воздействовать на лопасти воздушного винта. Можно провести некоторую аналогию ...
11 будет набегать поток со скоростью Ui = ncri , где nc – частота вращения винта, 1/с; ri – радиус выбранного сечения, м. ...
12 Рис. 5. Треугольник скоростей элемента лопасти винта Рис. 6. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта с учетом подкрутки п...
13 Они определяются опытным путем и представляются в виде зависимости от относительной поступи винта λ. Очень важной харак...
14 Скорость полета V0 > 0, угол атаки профиля лопасти α уменьшается, сопротивление винта dQ уменьшается (винт облегчается)...
15 Рис. 11. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима реверса 6. Режим ветряка (рис. 12). Винт не потребляет мощнос...
16 Этот режим используется для аварийной посадки вертолета при выходе из строя двигателей. Винт вращается под действием аэ...
17 Если выделить из элементарного участка лопасти два элемента у носика и хвостовой части профиля сечения лопасти (см. рис...
18 У гидравлических ВИШ механизм, поворачивающий лопасти, работает под воздействием давления масла. Такие ВИШ установлены ...
19 поворачиваются давлением масла, а в другую – центробежной силой. Такие ВИШ могут быть прямой схемы, когда лопасть устан...
20 на малый шаг (рис. 19, б), поршень движется вправо и выжимает масло из полости А цилиндра. Рис. 18. Работа втулки ВИШ п...
21 2.1. Конструкция основных элементов втулок ВИШ Втулка воздушного винта служит для крепления лопастей, передачи к ним кр...
22 на ее боковой поверхности на равных угловых расстояниях друг от друга. Количество рукавов равно количеству лопастей (2…...
23 Рис. 21. Крепление лопасти в корпусе втулки: 1 – комель лопасти; 2 – хомут; 3 – гайка; 4 – уплотнительное кольцо; 5 – ц...
24 Рис. 22. Соединение шатуна с траверсой и пальцем стакана: 1 – контровочная пластина; 2 – контровочный винт; 3 – траверс...
25 где z – число лопастей, FA, FБ, рА, рБ – рабочие площади и давление масла слева и справа от поршня. Рис. 23. Распределе...
26 винтом автоматически фиксируют шаг лопастей, не допуская его изменения. Благодаря этому предотвращается превышение макс...
27 Рис. 25. Механический фиксатор шага: 1 – цилиндр; 2 – пружина; 3 – гильза; 4 – шлицевая муфта; 5 – поворотная втулка; 6...
28 Центробежный фиксатор шага (ЦФШ) предохраняет винт от раскрутки в случае отказа регулятора частоты вращения. При достиж...
29 Для защиты лопастей и обтекателя втулки винта от обледенения применяют жидкостные или электрические противообледенитель...
30 Гидравлический механизм изменения шага винтов в рабочем диапазоне выполнен по схеме обратного действия. Переход лопасте...
31 Основные технические данные винта АВ-60 Тип винта – тянущий соосный винт изменяемого в полете шага с установкой лопасте...
32 Рис. 27. Втулка воздушного винта АВ-60
33 текстолитовых колец 29 и резиновых маслоуплотнительных колец 30. Назначение корпуса – соединение всех деталей винта, а ...
34 лопасти и состоящая из двадцати делений, цена одного деления равна 1°. На нижнем торце стакана имеется эксцентрично рас...
35 маслопровод монтируется на шлицах в корпус винта и крепится к нему с помощью гайки 36, а другим центрируется в выточке ...
36 противоположного вращения винтов через отверстие 44 в вале направляет его (через полость вала) на слив в редуктор двига...
37 угла регулируется винтом 59, который передвигает сухарь упора в пазах корпуса. После регулировки винт контрится проволо...
38 3.4. Противообледенительная система Противообледенительная система предназначена для защиты лопастей и обтекателя винта...
Vtulki vozdushnykh vintov

  1. 1. МИНИСТЕРСТВО ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ И НАУКИ УКРАИНЫ Национальный аэрокосмический университет им. Н.Е. Жуковского «Харьковский авиационный институт» А. И. Гаркуша ВТУЛКИ ВОЗДУШНЫХ ВИНТОВ Учебное пособие Харьков «ХАИ» 2008
  2. 2. УДК 629.7.03 Гаркуша А.И. Втулки воздушных винтов : учеб. пособие / А.И. Гаркуша. – Х.: Нац. аэрокосм. ун-т «Харьк. авиац. ин-т», 2008. – 56 с. Кратко изложены общие сведения о воздушных винтах. Рассмотрены геометрические и кинематические характеристики винта, тяга, мощность, КПД винта, режимы работы винта, силовое воздействие на лопасти винта. Описаны устройство и конструкция втулок винтов изменяемого шага, их отдельных узлов. Приведены основные данные и описание конструкции серийных образцов воздушных винтов. Для студентов, изучающих курс «Конструкция и прочность авиационных двигателей и энергетических установок». Ил. 30. Библиогр.: 6 назв. Рецензенты: канд. техн. наук, доц. А.В. Белогуб, канд. техн. наук В.В. Логинов © Национальный аэрокосмический университет им. Н.Е. Жуковского «Харьковский авиационный институт», 2008 г.
  3. 3. 3 1. ВОЗДУШНЫЕ ВИНТЫ Основное назначение воздушного винта – создание силы тяги для обеспечения заданной скорости движения летательного аппарата. За счет вращательного движения винта некоторой массе окружающего летательный аппарат воздуха сообщается дополнительная скорость в направлении, противоположном полету. Действующая на винт реакция отбрасываемой массы воздуха, направленная по полету, и есть нужная для сохранения скорости полета сила тяги. Описание воздушного винта в 1475 г. дал Леонардо да Винчи. Первой практической попыткой использования воздушного винта для передвижения летательного аппарата была «аэродинамическая машинка» М.В. Ломоносова. В настоящее время воздушный винт остается широко применяемым движителем различных летательных аппаратов (ЛА). Для транспортных, пассажирских самолетов и самолетов с большой длительностью полета и большим радиусом действия наиболее эффективным считается использование винтовентилятора. Винтовентилятор представляет собой малогабаритный, высоконагруженный многолопастный воздушный винт изменяемого шага. Тонкие саблевидные лопасти имеют переменные по длине профили. Стреловидные лопасти в сочетании с оптимально спрофилированным обтекателем втулки обеспечивают высокий полетный КПД силовой установки. В частности, при скорости полета М = 0,7 разница в полетном КПД винтовентиляторного двигателя (ТВВД) и ТРДД с большой степенью двухконтурности достигает 35 %. Поскольку разница в полетных КПД соответствует примерно такой же разнице в расходе топлива, то при применении ТВВД расход топлива на 20…30 % меньше по сравнению с применением ТРДД. Поскольку применение воздушных винтов позволяет достигнуть значительного уменьшения расхода топлива, то это в большой степени сказывается на улучшении экономических показателей самолетов. Используемые на различных летательных аппаратах воздушные винты могут быть классифицированы по следующим признакам. 1. По типу ЛА: – самолетные (тянущие, толкающие); – несущие (вертолетные, автожиров). 2. По скорости потока, обтекающего периферийную часть лопасти:
  4. 4. 4 – дозвуковые; – трансзвуковые; – сверхзвуковые. 3. По количеству рядов лопастей: – однорядные; – двухрядные (соосные). 4. По типу втулки воздушного винта: – винты фиксированного шага; – винты изменяемого шага. Дозвуковые винты наиболее широко распространены на различных летательных аппаратах. Обороты дозвукового самолетного винта n = 700…1200 об/мин, вертолетного – 140… …640 об/мин, КПД ηmax = 0,89…0,92, число лопастей z = 2…6. Трансзвуковые винты проектируются с расчетом на то, что значительная часть лопасти работает при М ~ 1. Их отличительная особенность – тонкий профиль лопасти с максимальной толщиной, размещенной примерно на середине хорды. Такие винты часто проектируют с лопастями саблевидной формы, работающими подобно стреловидному крылу, у которого появление волнового кризиса затягивается на более высокие (нерабочие) скорости. Обороты трансзвуковых винтов n = 2000…3000 об/мин, КПД ηmax = 0,87…0,88, число лопастей z = 6…8. Сверхзвуковые винты проектируются на скорости обтекания М = 1,8…2,0, при которых величина волнового сопротивления меньше, чем при М = 1. Они работают на оборотах n = 4000 … … 5000 об/мин, имеют большой диаметр втулки равный (0,35…0,45)D, большое сужение лопастей к концу и тонкий профиль. Число лопастей такого винта z = 8…16, КПД ηmax = 0,72…0,8. Дозвуковые, трансзвуковые и сверхзвуковые винты могут выполняться по соосной схеме. Соосные винты. С ростом мощности авиационных моторов диаметры воздушных винтов и число лопастей у них непрерывно увеличиваются. Но ни диаметр винтов, ни число лопастей не могут увеличиваться беспредельно. Между концом лопасти винта и землей в положении самолета в линии полета должно быть расстояние не меньше 0,25 м, для того чтобы винт не повреждался при взлете и посадке. Число лопастей также не может быть очень большим, так как это снижает коэффициент полезного действия винта. Кроме того, в ряде случаев даже шестилопастные воздушные винты предельно больших диаметров не могут с достаточно высоким коэффициентом полезного действия поглотить мощность двигателей, поэтому
  5. 5. 5 используются соосные воздушные винты. Они вращаются в разные стороны с одинаковым числом оборотов и имеют одинаковые диаметры, потребляют одинаковую (или приблизительно одинаковую) мощность. Для этого задний винт имеет установочный угол на 1…1,5о больший, чем установочный угол переднего винта. Расстояние между плоскостями вращения винтов должно составлять 0,1…0,2 диаметра. Соосные винты имеют ряд преимуществ: – меньший диаметр по сравнению с одиночным винтом той же мощности ( ) 2 на ~ ; – повышенный КПД на больших скоростях, так как отсутствуют потери, связанные с закруткой воздушного потока, и меньшие скорости на концах лопастей из–за меньшего диаметра; – отсутствие реактивного и гироскопического моментов. Недостатком соосных винтов являются усложнение передачи к ним крутящего момента, а также сложность устройств, обеспечивающих управление шагом винтов. Изменение шага воздушного винта улучшает его КПД на режимах полета, отличающихся от расчетного. Для этого заданную частоту вращения воздушного винта поддерживают постоянной во всем эксплуатационном диапазоне скоростей и высот полета с помощью регулятора, управляющего положением лопастей. Поворот лопастей осуществляется обычно с помощью сервомотора, создающего необходимое перестановочное усилие. Если при данной мощности двигателя частота вращения увеличивается по сравнению с заданной, регулятор приводит в действие сервомотор, который переводит лопасти на больший угол установки, т. е. утяжеляет винт до восстановления заданной частоты вращения, в случае уменьшения частоты вращения регулятор облегчает воздушный винт. Кроме основного назначения поворот лопастей необходим также для следующих целей: 1) при запуске двигателя перевод лопастей в положение, соответствующее минимальному углу установки (ϕmin = 0…5° в сечении на относительном радиусе 0,5…0,6), позволяет уменьшить потребную мощность стартера; 2) при отказе или выключении двигателя в полете перевод лопастей во флюгерное положение, соответствующее углу установки ϕmax = 90°, обеспечивает уменьшение аэродинамического сопротивления воздушного винта, что особенно необходимо для многомоторных самолетов на случай отказа одного из двигателей в воздухе;
  6. 6. 6 3) для уменьшения длины пробега самолета после посадки лопасти переводят на малые положительные или отрицательные углы установки, при которых возникает отрицательная тяга воздушного винта (реверсирование винта). В двух- или четырехмоторных самолетах (с моторами, расположенными в крыльях) реверсивные винты позволяют самолету разворачиваться при рулежке на земле (или при движении на воде). Реверсирование винта позволяет увеличить наклон траектории при снижении самолета и тем самым сократить время снижения. При переводе винта в реверсивное положение на отрицательные углы установки лопастей винт проходит положение минимального сопротивления вращению, при этом обороты резко возрастают. Во избежание большого заброса оборотов при переводе в реверс требуется высокий темп перестановки лопастей (больше 30 град/с). Работой винта на режимах запуска, флюгирования и реверса тяги управляют специальные автоматические устройства. Требования, предъявляемые к современному воздушному винту, можно свести к следующим: 1) обеспечение высокого КПД; 2) снятие с двигателя максимальной мощности в заданном диапазоне высот и скоростей полета; 3) автоматическое изменение угла установки лопастей в зависимости от режима работы двигателя; 4) возможность перевода лопастей во флюгерное положение; 5) возможность реверсирования т.е. создания отрицательной тяги; 6) возможно меньшее значение величин реактивного и гироскопического моментов; 7) возможно меньший вес и габаритные размеры; 8) простота и технологичность в производстве и эксплуатации. Реактивный момент действует в направлении, обратном вращению винта. Для его уравновешивания приходится отклонять элероны, при этом появляется разворачивающий момент, так как левое и правое крылья имеют разное сопротивление. Поэтому кроме отклонения элеронов приходится отклонять руль направления. Гироскопический момент возникает при эволюциях самолета. Он усложняет пилотирование, так как самолет ведет себя по-разному при выполнении фигур вправо и влево.
  7. 7. 7 1.1. Основные геометрические и кинематические характеристики винта Воздушный винт обычно состоит из нескольких одинаковых и симметрично расположенных лопастей, закрепленных в ступице винта, которая служит для крепления винта к валу двигателя или редуктора. К основным геометрическим параметрам, определяющим форму и размеры винта, относятся: 1. Диаметр винта D – это диаметр окружности, описываемой при вращении концами лопастей. На самолетах применяют винты с D = 2…6 м, на вертолетах – D ~ 40 м. Вместо диаметра размеры винта можно характеризовать его радиусом: R = D/2. Положение выбранного на лопасти сечения (рис. 1) определяется радиусом ri, равным расстоянию от оси винта до данного сечения. Отношение r i = ri / R называют относительным радиусом сечения. 2. Шаг винта H – это расстояние (см. рис. 1), которое прошел бы винт вдоль оси за один полный оборот, если бы он ввинчивался в воздух, как в твердое тело, например, как болт в гайку. Шаг винта можно рассчитать по формуле H = 2πritgφi , где φi – угол установки сечения лопасти винта на радиусе ri. Рис. 1. Шаг винта Применяются винты постоянного и переменного шага. Винты постоянного шага более просты в проектировании. Винты переменного шага имеют более высокий КПД за счет оптимизации
  8. 8. 8 работы отдельных сечений. У них достаточно сложный закон изменения шага Н = f(r). На конце лопасти такого винта шаг на 10...15 % меньше, чем на среднем радиусе, а относительная толщина профиля (отношение толщины профиля δ к хорде В) в корневом сечении составляет 20...25 %, на конце лопасти – 7...10 %. 3. Угол установки элемента лопасти φ – это угол между хордой сечения лопасти и плоскостью вращения винта (рис. 2). Этот угол различен для различных сечений лопасти (u – окружная скорость в сечении лопасти). Его значение возрастает от конца лопасти к оси винта. Угол установки сечения лопасти на r = 0,75 условно принято называть углом установки лопасти. Рис. 2. Углы установки сечений лопасти винта 4. Поступь винта Hа – это расстояние, которое проходит винт вдоль оси за время одного его оборота. Если известна осевая скорость винта (скорость полета V0) и частота его вращения nc (секундные обороты), то Hа = V0 / nc, 5. Относительную поступь винта определяют по формуле λ = На/ D = V0 / ncD. 6. Покрытие винта – это отношение площади проекции всех лопастей (при виде винта спереди) к площади диска, ометаемого винтом. С увеличением покрытия характеристики винта (и в первую очередь его КПД) ухудшаются. Именно поэтому на легких самолетах используются двухлопастные винты (z = 2), имеющие наименьшую величину покрытия.
  9. 9. 9 7. Форма лопасти в плане при одинаковых покрытии и углах установки лопастей существенно влияет на характеристики винта только на околозвуковых скоростях обтекающего потока. В большинстве случаев лопасть конструируется симметричной или близкой к симметричной в плане на дозвуковых скоростях обтекания. 8. Профиль лопасти – это понятие, аналогичное понятию профиля крыла. Для винтов, как правило, применяются специальные «винтовые профили». Обычно винтовые профили характеризуются так называемым обратным аэродинамическим качеством μ = Сx/Сy. 1.2. Краткая характеристика струи, проходящей через плоскость вращения воздушного винта На некотором удалении перед винтом (рис. 3) скорость потока воздуха в струе равна скорости полета. Эту скорость часто называют скоростью невозмущенного потока и обозначают V0. При вращении винта вследствие взаимодействия лопастей с воздухом в непосредственной близости перед плоскостью его вращения образуется область пониженного давления, вызывающая ускорение впереди находящегося потока. Скорость потока возрастает на величину ν1, в результате чего относительная скорость в плоскости вращения винта V1 = V0 + ν1, где ν1 – осевая составляющая, вызванная самим винтом. На некотором расстоянии за винтом, равном примерно половине его диаметра, скорость потока возрастает до величины V2 = V0 + ν2. Теоретически доказано и проверено на практике, что вызванная винтом скорость в его плоскости вдвое меньше вызванной скорости за винтом, то есть ν1 = ν2 / 2. Вблизи винта (см. рис. 3) устанавливается воронкообразная струя воздуха, поперечное сечение которой можно определить, воспользовавшись уравнением расхода. Через любое выбранное сечение струи проходит одна и та же масса воздуха и, следовательно, там где скорость воздуха больше, сечение струи должно быть меньше. Обычно полное сжатие струи наблюдается на расстоянии, равном половине диаметра винта. Поскольку винт оказывает силовое воздействие на поток, то в соответствии с третьим законом Ньютона поток, в свою очередь,
  10. 10. 10 Рис. 3. Профиль струи вблизи винта будет воздействовать на лопасти воздушного винта. Можно провести некоторую аналогию с воздействием набегающего потока на крыло самолета. Но в данном случае это воздействие более сложное. Это объясняется тем, что разные сечения лопасти работают в различных условиях: окружных и относительных скоростях потока, углах набегания потока и относительных толщинах сечений. Возникает необходимость более детального рассмотрения силового взаимодействия потока с элементом лопасти винта. 1.3. Силовое воздействие потока на элемент лопасти винта, тяга, мощность и КПД винта Для определения силового воздействия потока на выбранный элемент лопасти винта (рис. 4) необходимо детально рассмотреть план скоростей и направление сил, действующих на этот элемент, с учетом допущения о том, что закрутка потока за винтом не происходит (рис. 5). При изображении треугольников скоростей целесообразно воспользоваться «принципом обратимости в аэродинамике», в соответствии с которым силовое воздействие на поверхность движущегося тела не изменится, если считать ее неподвижной, а поток – движущимся с той же скоростью. Такой подход более универсален, так как движение потока воздуха не всегда сопровождается движением воздушного винта (например, работа винта на месте). За счет вращательного движения элемента лопасти на него
  11. 11. 11 будет набегать поток со скоростью Ui = ncri , где nc – частота вращения винта, 1/с; ri – радиус выбранного сечения, м. Рис. 4. Силовое воздействие на элемент лопасти винта В осевом направлении на лопасть винта будет набегать поток со скоростью V1 = V0 + ν1. Результирующей будет относительная скорость Wi , равная геометрической сумме скоростей V1 и Ui: Wi = 2 i 2 1 U V + . Угол набегания вектора этой скорости βi вычисляется по формуле βi = arctg(V1/ Ui ) . Хорда сечения лопасти винта (рис. 5) по отношению к вектору скорости Wi устанавливается под некоторым положительным углом атаки α. Угол α выбирается на основании характеристик выбранного винтового профиля и, в первую очередь, его аэродинамического качества. Например, для профиля Clark-Y оптимальными можно считать углы 3...60 . При вращении винт подкручивает поток (в сторону вращения винта) на величину u1. По этой причине треугольник скоростей несколько видоизменяется (рис. 6). На элементарный участок лопасти dF = Bdr (см. рис. 4) будет действовать полная аэродинамическая сила dR, которую можно определить по формуле dR = cyρ(dF)Wi 2 / 2 = cyρBdrWi 2 / 2 .
  12. 12. 12 Рис. 5. Треугольник скоростей элемента лопасти винта Рис. 6. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта с учетом подкрутки потока Аэродинамическая сила раскладывается на силу тяги dP и силу сопротивления dQ. Момент сопротивления dM = dQri, мощность, необходимая для перемещения элемента лопасти, dN = dMω = dQriω. Если определить элементарные составляющие тяги и элементарные мощности на всех участках лопасти, просуммировать их и умножить на число лопастей, то получим тягу винта и мощность, потребляемую воздушным винтом: Р = αρn2 cD4 ; N = βρn3 cD5 , где α и β – безразмерные коэффициенты тяги и мощности, nc – секундная частота вращения. Коэффициенты α и β зависят от аэродинамических характеристик профиля, формы лопасти и критериев подобия.
  13. 13. 13 Они определяются опытным путем и представляются в виде зависимости от относительной поступи винта λ. Очень важной характеристикой воздушного винта является его полный КПД, показывающий, какая часть мощности двигателя преобразуется в полезную работу: η = PV0/N = (V0 /ncD) α/β = λα/β Опыт показывает, что даже у хорошо выполненных воздушных винтов фиксированного шага на оптимальной скорости полета КПД не превышает 0,7, а часто находится в пределах 0,6...0,7. Это означает, что 30...40 % мощности, развиваемой двигателем, используется не по назначению. 1.4. Режимы работы винта Воздушный винт может работать на различных режимах, при этом планы скоростей и сил существенно отличаются. 1. Режим работы на месте (рис. 7). Рис. 7. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима работы на месте Скорость полета V0 = 0, угол атаки профиля лопасти α возрастает, растет сопротивление винта dQ (винт затяжеляется). 2. Пропеллерный режим (рис. 8). Рис. 8. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для пропеллерного режима
  14. 14. 14 Скорость полета V0 > 0, угол атаки профиля лопасти α уменьшается, сопротивление винта dQ уменьшается (винт облегчается). 3. Режим нулевой тяги (рис. 9). Рис. 9. Треугольник скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима нулевой тяги Винт не подсасывает воздух (ν1 = 0), так как скорость полета сравнялась со скоростью потока, отбрасываемого винтом: V0 = V1, dP = 0, α≈0. 4. Режим торможения (рис. 10). Рис. 10. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима торможения Этот режим возникает при скорости полета, превышающей скорость потока, отбрасываемого винтом (если винт перевести на малый установочный угол или при пикировании): V0 > V1, dP < 0, α < 0. 5. Режим реверса (рис. 11). Режим реверса достигается переводом винта на отрицательные углы установки (ϕ < 0), винт создает отрицательную тягу (dP < 0).
  15. 15. 15 Рис. 11. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима реверса 6. Режим ветряка (рис. 12). Винт не потребляет мощности и раскручивается набегающим потоком V0 > 0, dP < 0, dQ < 0, α < 0. Рис. 12. План скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима ветряка 7. Режим авторотации (рис. 13). Рис. 13. Треугольник скоростей элемента лопасти винта для режима авторотации
  16. 16. 16 Этот режим используется для аварийной посадки вертолета при выходе из строя двигателей. Винт вращается под действием аэродинамических сил с постоянными оборотами. Угол установки лопастей винта ϕ выбирается из условия минимальной скорости снижения: V0 < 0, dP > 0, dQ = 0, α > 0, ϕ <0. 1.5. Силы и моменты, действующие на лопасти воздушного винта На лопасть воздушного винта действует центробежная сила Рц и момент Мц, вызванный действием этой силы, аэродинамическая сила R и момент от действия аэродинамической силы МR. Если на радиусе ri выделить элемент dr (рис. 14, а) то центробежная сила, действующая на этот элемент, dPц = ω2 ridm, а масса элемента dm = ρSdr, где S – площадь сечения лопасти на радиусе ri; ρ – плотность материала. В окончательном виде dPц = ω2 riρSdr. Рис. 14. Схема возникновения момента от поперечных составляющих центробежных сил лопасти и аэродинамических сил
  17. 17. 17 Если выделить из элементарного участка лопасти два элемента у носика и хвостовой части профиля сечения лопасти (см. рис. 14, б), то при вращении винта на них будут действовать элементарные центробежные силы dPц1 и dPц 2 . Поперечные составляющие центробежных сил dPцх1 и dPцх 2 выделенных элементов будут создавать элементарный крутящий момент, стремящийся установить лопасть на малый шаг: dMц= dPцх1 t1 + dPцх 2 t2. Величина момента от действия центробежных сил зависит от материала лопасти, её геометрических характеристик (хорды, профиля, закона крутки) и частоты вращения. На воздушных винтах легкомоторных самолетов для компенсации момента от центробежных сил на лопасти часто устанавливают противовесы, центробежная сила массы которых создает момент противоположного направления (рис. 15). Рис. 15. Лопасть винта с противовесом Противовес под действием центробежной силы стремится удалиться от оси вращения и поворачивает лопасть на больший шаг. Аэродинамическая сила dR приложена в центре давления (рис. 14, в). Как правило, центр давления расположен перед осью вращения и сила dR создает момент dMR, направленный на увеличение угла установки лопасти. Из–за малости плеча h этот момент невелик. 2. ВТУЛКИ ВИНТА ИЗМЕНЯЕМОГО ШАГА По принципу устройства механизма, изменяющего шаг, втулки винта изменяемого шага (ВИШ) делятся на электромеханические и гидравлические. У электромеханических ВИШ центробежный регулятор оборотов воздействует на электромотор, который через систему шестерен поворачивает лопасти (рис. 16).
  18. 18. 18 У гидравлических ВИШ механизм, поворачивающий лопасти, работает под воздействием давления масла. Такие ВИШ установлены на большинстве современных самолетов. Обычно в гидравлических ВИШ имеются насос, встроенный в регулятор постоянных оборотов, и поршневой сервомотор, встроенный во втулку винта. Рис. 16. Схема электромеханической ВИШ: 1 – лопасть винта; 2 – электромотор Преобразование поступательного движения поршня сервомотора во вращательное движение лопастей вокруг своих осей осуществляется кулисным или кривошипным механизмом. Сервомоторы могут быть одно- или двухстороннего действия. На рис. 17 показан принцип действия втулки ВИШ, работающей по так называемой двухсторонней схеме. Увеличение и уменьшение шага происходит под действием давления масла. В цилиндре 5 ходит поршень 4, связанный поводками 2, шатунами 1 и пальцами 7 с лопастями винта. Масло через управляемый центробежным регулятором золотник поступает в цилиндр 5, в полость Б по каналу 6 (рис. 17, а), или в полость А по каналу 3 (рис. 17, б). При поступлении масла в полость Б поршень движется влево, выжимая масло из полости А в бак и устанавливая лопасти на большой шаг. При поступлении масла в полость А поршень движется вправо, выжимая масло из полости Б в бак и поворачивая лопасти на малый шаг. ВИШ, работающие по двухсторонней схеме (когда лопасти в обе стороны поворачиваются делением масла), применяются на мощных ТВД. Для двигателей средней мощности применяются ВИШ односторонней схемы, при которой лопасти в одну сторону
  19. 19. 19 поворачиваются давлением масла, а в другую – центробежной силой. Такие ВИШ могут быть прямой схемы, когда лопасть устанавливается на малый шаг давлением масла, а на большой – центробежной силой, и обратной схемы, когда давление масла поворачивает лопасти на большой шаг, а на малый шаг они устанавливаются под действием центробежной силы. Рис. 17. Принцип действия втулки гидравлического ВИШ, работающего по двухсторонней схеме: 1 – шатун; 2 – поводок; 3 и 6 – каналы; 4 – поршень; 5 – цилиндр; 7 – палец Нормальная лопасть воздушного винта под действием центробежной силы всегда стремится повернуться на малый шаг. Поэтому для ВИШ прямой схемы приходится на лопасть устанавливать противовес (рис. 18), который обеспечивает поворот лопасти в сторону большого шага. Под давлением нагнетаемого насосом масла (рис. 18, а) подвижный цилиндр движется вправо, поворачивая лопасти на малый шаг. При отсутствии давления масла (рис. 18, б) противовесы под действием центробежной силы поворачивают лопасти на большой шаг, причем цилиндр движется влево и выжимает масло в бак. На рис. 19 схематически показан принцип действия втулки ВИШ обратной схемы. Масло поступает в полость А цилиндра и давит на подвижный поршень, который двигается влево и поворачивает лопасти на большой шаг (рис. 19, а). Центробежные силы поворачивают лопасти
  20. 20. 20 на малый шаг (рис. 19, б), поршень движется вправо и выжимает масло из полости А цилиндра. Рис. 18. Работа втулки ВИШ прямой схемы Рис. 19. Работа втулки ВИШ обратной схемы Для нагнетания масла в цилиндр ВИШ применяются шестеренчатые насосы, которые нагнетают масло из системы смазки двигателя во втулку.
  21. 21. 21 2.1. Конструкция основных элементов втулок ВИШ Втулка воздушного винта служит для крепления лопастей, передачи к ним крутящего момента вала двигателя, размещения механизма поворота и дополнительных устройств, повышающих надежность и безопасность работы воздушного винта (противообледенительного устройства, фиксаторов шага). К основным элементам конструкции втулки ВИШ относятся корпус и механизм поворота лопастей. Корпус 5 (рис. 20) является основным силовым элементом втулки. Он представляет собой цилиндрическую коробку с цилиндрическими гнездами (рукавами), радиально расположенными Рис. 20. Гидравлическая втулка ВИШ: 1 – гидравлический фиксатор шага; 2 – цилиндр; 3 – поршень; 4 – центробежный фиксатор шага; 5 – корпус; 6 – шарикоподшипники; 7 – стакан лопасти; 8 – хомут; 9 – вал редуктора; 10 – шлицевая траверса; 11 – палец; 12 – шатун; 13 – канал промежуточного упора; 14 – упор; 15 – поворотная втулка; 16 – гильза; 17 – поршень шлицевой муфты; 18 – пружина
  22. 22. 22 на ее боковой поверхности на равных угловых расстояниях друг от друга. Количество рукавов равно количеству лопастей (2…4 для дозвуковых винтов). Для повышения жесткости и снижения массы корпус втулки чаще выполняют цельнокованым без монтажного разъема в плоскости вращения винта. Корпус нагружается центробежными и аэродинамическими силами лопастей, изгибающими моментами центробежных и аэродинамических сил лопастей, действующими в осевой плоскости и в плоскости вращения винта, изгибающим моментом от кориолисовых сил инерции лопастей, возникающим при эволюциях самолета. Величина центробежной силы одной лопасти может достигать 800…1000 кН, а суммарного изгибающего момента – 7…10 кН⋅м. Крепление втулки к валу винта с помощью фланцевого соединения получило широкое распространение. Торцевые треугольные шлицы 9 (см. рис. 20), выполненные на фланце вала и на задней стенке корпуса втулки, центрируют втулку и передают на нее крутящий момент. Втулка притягивается к фланцу шпильками. К преимуществам данного способа относится то, что при постановке воздушного винта на выходной вал редуктора нет необходимости разбирать втулку. Шпильки нагружаются силой тяги, силой от инерционного изгибающего момента и осевым усилием, возникающим в шлицевом соединении при передаче крутящего момента. Крепление лопастей в корпусе втулки при отсутствии монтажного разъема осуществляют с помощью промежуточного стакана 7 и многорядного шарикоподшипника 6 (см. рис. 20). Лопасть центрируется по поверхности 5 и втулке 9, фиксируется в стакане с помощью резьбы и затягивается хомутом 2 в верхней разрезной части стакана (рис. 21). Шарикоподшипник собирают через монтажные отверстия 7. Беговые дорожки подшипника имеют вытянутую поверхность и при затягивании гайки 3 занимают положение, смещенное относительно отверстий, при котором невозможно их выпадание. Узел крепления лопасти нагружается центробежной силой, силой тяги и окружным усилием лопасти, а также моментами этих сил. Механизм поворота должен обеспечивать синхронный поворот лопастей в диапазоне углов 0…900 со скоростью не менее 7…100 за секунду, быть простым, компактным и надежным в работе. Этим требованиям отвечает гидравлический поршневой сервомотор двустороннего действия.
  23. 23. 23 Рис. 21. Крепление лопасти в корпусе втулки: 1 – комель лопасти; 2 – хомут; 3 – гайка; 4 – уплотнительное кольцо; 5 – центрирующая поверхность; 6 – сепаратор; 7 – монтажные отверстия; 8 – корпус втулки; 9 – опорное кольцо Сервомотор состоит из цилиндра 2, поршня 3 и кривошипно- шатунного механизма для преобразования поступательного движения поршня во вращательное движение лопастей (см. рис. 20). Поршень в цилиндре уплотняется резиновым кольцом. Осевые перемещения поршня ограничены упорами, соответствующими минимальному и максимальному углам установки лопастей. Цилиндр с помощью гайки крепится к передней стенке корпуса втулки. Осевая сила давления масла, действующего на цилиндр, достигает (4…5)⋅105 Н. Кривошипно-шатунный механизм состоит из пальца 11, расположенного эксцентрично на торце стакана лопасти, и шатуна 12, связанного одним концом с пальцем, а другим – с поршнем. Он обеспечивает необходимый диапазон углов поворота лопастей. Для фиксации от выпадания пальца 4 (рис. 22), установленного в траверсе 3, используется контровочный винт 2, цилиндрический участок которого входит в канавку на пальце. Перестановочное усилие Рп раскладывается на силу К (рис. 23), действующую по шатуну, и боковую силу N: К = Pп / cosβ, N = Pпtgβ, где β – угол между осями шатуна и поршня.
  24. 24. 24 Рис. 22. Соединение шатуна с траверсой и пальцем стакана: 1 – контровочная пластина; 2 – контровочный винт; 3 – траверса; 4 – палец; 5 – шатун; 6 – сферическая втулка Сила N создает на плече B момент, который стремится повернуть поршень относительно собственной оси. Для обеспечения только поступательного движения поршня служит траверса 12 (см. рис. 20), которая жестко связывается одним концом с поршнем, а другим – с корпусом втулки с помощью скользящего шлицевого соединения. Сила К раскладывается на тангенциальную составляющую Т (см. рис. 23), действующую перпендикулярно кривошипу, и силу Z, действующую по направлению кривошипа: Т = K sin(ϕ + β) = Pп sin(ϕ + β) / cosβ, где ϕ – угол поворота лопасти, связанный с углом β зависимостью R sinϕ = a + L sinβ. Здесь L – длина шатуна, а – величина дезаксиала. На радиусе R кривошипа сила Т создает перестановочный момент лопасти Мп = ТR = PпR sin(ϕ + β) / cosβ. Величина момента Мп должна быть достаточной для преодоления моментов относительно оси комля лопасти поперечных составляющих центробежных, аэродинамических сил, сил трения в механизме поворота, сил инерции лопасти и приведенных к ней вращательно движущихся масс механизма поворота. Момент поперечных составляющих центробежных сил стремится повернуть лопасть на малый шаг, а момент аэродинамических сил – на большой шаг. Располагаемая величина перестановочного усилия поршня zРп = FАрА – FБрБ ,
  25. 25. 25 где z – число лопастей, FA, FБ, рА, рБ – рабочие площади и давление масла слева и справа от поршня. Рис. 23. Распределение перестановочного усилия по элементам кривошипного механизма Давление масла выбирают достаточным для поворота лопастей с необходимой скоростью. Лопасти переводят на малый шаг давлением масла до (6…8)⋅105 Н/м2 , подводимым из магистрали двигателя, постоянно действующим на одну из сторон поршня, и моментами поперечных составляющих центробежных сил лопастей. Для перевода лопастей на большой шаг используется масло, подаваемое под давлением (2…4)⋅106 Н/м2 специальным маслонасосом, который помещают в одном агрегате с регулятором частоты вращения. При переводе лопастей на большой шаг преодолевается момент поперечных составляющих центробежных сил лопастей. Величина усилия достигает (3…5)⋅104 Н. 2.2. Дополнительные устройства втулок ВИШ К дополнительным устройствам втулок ВИШ, повышающим надежность и безопасность работы воздушного винта, относятся фиксаторы шага, промежуточные упоры и противообледенительные устройства. Фиксаторы шага в случае отказов в работе регулятора частоты вращения или гидравлической системы управления воздушным
  26. 26. 26 винтом автоматически фиксируют шаг лопастей, не допуская его изменения. Благодаря этому предотвращается превышение максимально допустимой частоты вращения винта. Во втулках ВИШ устанавливают следующие фиксаторы шага: гидравлические, механические и центробежные. Гидравлический фиксатор шага (ГФШ) 1 (см. рис. 20) фиксирует положение лопастей в случае падения давления масла в системе управления, закрывая выход маслу, оставшемуся в цилиндре слева от поршня. ГФШ представляет собой грибкообразный клапан. При нормальной работе клапан находится в открытом положении под действием давления масла, подводимого под поршень клапана 6 (рис. 24). Рис. 24. Гидравлический фиксатор шага: 1 – клапан фиксатора; 2 – уплотнительное кольцо; 3 – корпус фиксатора; 4 – пружина; 5 – опорная шайба; 6 – поршень клапана При падении давления масла в системе управления под действием пружины 4 клапан перемещается вправо, пока он не закроет выход маслу из левой полости цилиндра винта. Оставшееся в этой полости масло является гидравлическим упором для поршня. Благодаря этому предотвращается облегчение винта и превышение им максимально допустимой частоты вращения. Механический фиксатор шага (МФШ) фиксирует шаг винта в случае полной разгерметизации цилиндра механизма поворота, т. е. при отсутствии масла в системе. Он не допускает также «сползания» поршня, находящегося на гидравлическом упоре, вследствие утечек масла из цилиндра. В примере, изображенном на рис. 25, механическим фиксатором шага служит гильза 3, которая прижимается к цилиндру механизма ВИШ давлением масла, действующим на ее торец.
  27. 27. 27 Рис. 25. Механический фиксатор шага: 1 – цилиндр; 2 – пружина; 3 – гильза; 4 – шлицевая муфта; 5 – поворотная втулка; 6 – шарикоподшипник; 7 – поршень Гильза соединяется винтовыми шлицами с поворотной втулкой 5, установленной на поршне 7 механизма ВИШ на шарикоподшипнике 6. При нормальной работе ВИШ гильза не препятствует перемещениям поршня влево благодаря свободному вращению поворотной втулки. Работой поворотной втулки управляет шлицевая муфта 4 с продольными и торцевыми шлицами и специальным поршнем. Продольными шлицами муфта постоянно соединяется с ответными шлицами на гильзе 3, а ее торцевые шлицы противостоят ответным торцевым шлицам на поворотной втулке 5. В случае падения давления масла пружины 2 переводят шлицевую муфту 4 вправо до соединения с торцевыми шлицами на поворотной втулке 5. Последняя лишается возможности проворачиваться, вследствие чего поршень механизма ВИШ лишается возможности осевого перемещения, т. е. гильза 3 становится его механическим упором.
  28. 28. 28 Центробежный фиксатор шага (ЦФШ) предохраняет винт от раскрутки в случае отказа регулятора частоты вращения. При достижении максимально допустимого значения частоты вращения золотник 1 (рис. 26) перемещается в радиальном направлении под действием центробежной силы собственной массы и грузика 6, преодолевает усилие затяжки пружины 5 и стравливает давление масла под поршнем гидравлического фиксатора шага. Вследствие этого срабатывает ГФШ. Таким образом, осуществляется гидравлическая и механическая фиксация шага винта, что предотвращает дальнейшее увеличение частоты вращения. При падении частоты вращения центробежная сила золотника уменьшается, и под действием разжимающейся пружины золотник возвращается в первоначальное положение, а поршень механизма ВИШ снимается с гидравлического упора. Рис. 26. Центробежный фиксатор шага: 1 – золотник; 2 – втулка; 3 – колпачок; 4 – регулировочная шайба; 5 – пружина; 6 – грузик Промежуточный упор препятствует переходу лопастей на упор минимального угла установки, не допуская возникновения большой отрицательной тяги. Промежуточный упор соответствует углу установки лопастей ϕпу = 25…26°. В процессе уменьшения шага лопастей специальный канал в поршне подходит к каналу ГФШ и стравливает давление масла над плунжером, что приводит к закрытию клапана, т. е. к постановке поршня механизма ВИШ на гидравлический упор. В процессе увеличения шага лопасти не фиксируются на промежуточном упоре, так как клапан ГФШ отжимается потоком масла, поступающим в полость цилиндра слева от поршня.
  29. 29. 29 Для защиты лопастей и обтекателя втулки винта от обледенения применяют жидкостные или электрические противообледенительные системы. Жидкостные системы, работающие на водоспиртовых смесях, уступают по весу электрическим системам. Электрическая противообледенительная система состоит из нагревательных элементов, генератора переменного тока и агрегатов управления. Нагревательные элементы изготовляются из токопроводящей резины и наклеиваются на передние кромки лопастей и на лобовую часть обтекателя втулки винта. Внутри нагревательного элемента по его продольным краям запрессованы токоведущие шины из латунной сетки. Концы шин у комля лопасти выводятся наружу и проводами соединяются с клеммами генератора. Ток от генератора проходит по резине поперек нагревателя от одной шины к другой и вызывает его нагревание. Вследствие подтаивания льда его сцепление с поверхностью лопасти ослабевает и он сбрасывается центробежными силами. Токопроводящая резина нагревателя изолируется от лопасти с помощью прорезиненной ткани и для защиты от истирания покрывается снаружи непроводящей резиной. Нагревательные элементы циклически включаются и выключаются контактором, получающим команды от специального временного автомата. Электрическая энергия подводится по проводам с помощью щеток и контактных колец токосъемника. 3. ВОЗДУШНЫЙ ВИНТ AВ-60 3.1. Общая характеристика винта Соосный авиационный воздушный винт АВ-60 (рис. 27) предназначен для установки на турбовинтовой двигатель НК-12 и служит для преобразования крутящего момента двигателя в силу тяги, необходимую для полета самолета или для создания отрицательной тяги, необходимой для торможения самолета при пробеге после его посадки. Винт состоит из двух четырёхлопастных ВИШ противоположного вращения: передний винт – правого вращения, задний винт – левого вращения (если смотреть по направлению полета). С помощью регулятора Р60 и аппаратуры управления частота вращения двигателя во всем эксплуатационном диапазоне высот и скоростей полета поддерживается постоянной путём автоматического изменения угла установки лопастей воздушного винта.
  30. 30. 30 Гидравлический механизм изменения шага винтов в рабочем диапазоне выполнен по схеме обратного действия. Переход лопастей винтов на увеличение шага происходит под действием давления масла, подаваемого от регулятора в полости А цилиндров винтов. Переход лопастей в сторону уменьшения шага происходит под действием моментов от поперечных центробежных сил, вызывающих скручивание лопастей, в плоскости профиля, а также под действием давления масла, поступающего в полости Б цилиндров винтов из масляной магистрали двигателя. При этом масло из полостей А цилиндров винтов вытесняется поршнями в картер двигателя. В аварийных случаях при падении давления масла винты фиксируются гидравлическими фиксаторами шага. При повышении частоты вращения винтов по каким-либо причинам выше 820+15 об/мин центробежные фиксаторы шага (ЦФШ) автоматически через ГФШ фиксируют шаг. Фиксация лопастей на промежуточном угле препятствует возникновению большой отрицательной тяги при уменьшении режима работы двигателя в момент захода самолета на посадку, а в случае ухода самолета на второй круг при резком увеличении режима работы двигателя обеспечивает быстрое затяжеление винта для получения взлетной мощности. Снятие с промежуточного упора, ввод в реверс, вывод из реверса и вывод из флюгера винтов производится принудительно, а ввод во флюгер – автоматически и принудительно. Для управления воздушным винтом и регулятором оборотов применяется флюгерный маслонасос 451А. Он состоит из маслонасоса и электродвигателя Д–3000М. Маслонасос предназначен для подачи масла в механизм винта при вводе лопастей во флюгерное положение и при выводе их из флюгерного положения. Маслонасос состоит из двух пар шестерен. Каждая пара шестерен является самостоятельным насосом с отдельным выходом для независимой подачи масла к двум винтам. Обе пары шестерен имеют общий привод от электродвигателя. В маслонасосе имеются два редукционных и один обратный клапан. Обратный клапан обеспечивает циркуляцию масла через флюгерную систему при работе регулятора на равновесном режиме и перекрывает циркуляционные отверстия при работе флюгерного насоса. Редукционные клапаны отрегулированы на постоянное давление, равное 60+10 кг/см2 . Производительность каждого насоса составляет 30 л/мин.
  31. 31. 31 Основные технические данные винта АВ-60 Тип винта – тянущий соосный винт изменяемого в полете шага с установкой лопастей во флюгерное положение и на упор промежуточного угла Количество лопастей 4+4 Диаметр винта 5,6 м Направление вращения винта (если смотреть со стороны двигателя): – передний винт правое – задний винт левое Частота вращения – взлетная 790 об/мин – по двигателю 9000 об/мин Механизм поворота лопастей гидроцентробежный Углы установки лопастей на контрольном сечении R = 1,6 м: • угол минимального сопротивления вращению (угол запуска) φ0: – переднего винта 7° – заднего винта 5° • угол промежуточного упора φпу: – переднего винта 26° – заднего винта 25° • угол флюгера φфл: – переднего винта 91° – заднего винта 92° Масса винта 1190 кг Время ввода винта во флюгерное положение (в полете), не более 10 c 3.2. Конструкция винта АВ-60 Воздушный винт АВ-60 состоит из следующих основных узлов и деталей: – узла втулки переднего винта; – узла втулки заднего винта; – лопастей; – противообледенительной системы. 3.2.1. Узел втулки переднего винта Узел корпуса втулки состоит из корпуса 1, четырех комплектов стаканов 25, гаек стаканов 21, контровочных шайб 24, хомутов 22,
  32. 32. 32 Рис. 27. Втулка воздушного винта АВ-60
  33. 33. 33 текстолитовых колец 29 и резиновых маслоуплотнительных колец 30. Назначение корпуса – соединение всех деталей винта, а также обеспечение крепления винта к валу двигателя. Корпус втулки выполнен из легированной стали. Для заделки лопастей в корпусе выполнены лопастные гнезда (рукава), в которых установлены стаканы на четырех рядах шариковых подшипников 26. В каждом ряду такого подшипника укладывается по пятьдесят два шарика. Профили канавок в рукаве корпуса выполнены по одному радиусу, а профили канавок на стакане 25 – по двум, один из которых является рабочим профилем для опоры шариков, а второй – технологическим, для закладывания шариков. Закладывание шариков производится через четыре отверстия в корпусе. Эти отверстия смещены относительно центра канавки к оси вращения корпуса. Для обеспечения герметичности стаканов устанавливается резиновое маслоуплотнительное кольцо 30. Натяг стакана в рукаве корпуса в осевом направлении обеспечивается гайкой стакана 21. Для уменьшения трения между гайкой стакана и торцом рукава корпуса устанавливается текстолитовое кольцо 29. После подтягивания гайка контрится контровочной шайбой 24, которая тремя зубцами входит в три прорези стакана, а наружными шлицами устанавливается в шлицы гайки. От выпадания контровка удерживается стяжным хомутом 22. Для крепления корпуса втулки к валу на корпусе нарезаны торцевые шлицы и установлены шестнадцать силовых шпилек, ввернутых в корпус на тугой посадке. На лобовой части корпуса имеется фланец с внутренней резьбой для установки и крепления цилиндра 10 гайкой 16. На наружной поверхности корпуса в развале между рукавами расположены четыре ушка для установки болтов крепления обтекателей. Стакан 25 изготовляется из легированной стали. Внутри стакана нарезана специальная резьба для завертывания в него лопасти. В стаканах переднего винта – резьба правая, в стаканах заднего винта – левая. Для обеспечения центрирования лопасти на внутренней поверхности стакана предусмотрены два центрирующих пояска. Три прорези, выполненные в верхней части стакана, обеспечивают надежное обжатие комля лопасти в стакане от проворачивания при моменте затяжки хомутом в 40…45 кгм, дополнительно в стакане предусмотрена постановка цилиндрического штифта 23. На торце стакана нанесена шкала, служащая для начальной установки угла
  34. 34. 34 лопасти и состоящая из двадцати делений, цена одного деления равна 1°. На нижнем торце стакана имеется эксцентрично расположенный и сделанный за одно целое со стаканом палец, на который надевается шатун 31, соединяющий стакан с поршнем. Хомут стакана 22 представляет собой стальное разрезное кольцо. В кольце в месте разреза сделаны бобышки с отверстиями под стяжные болты 3. Под гайку болта 3 устанавливается шайба 2. Шайба и головка стяжного болта имеют сферические опорные поверхности, что позволяет избежать изгиба болта при стягивании хомута. Гайка болта контрится шплинтом 35. Поршневая группа переднего винта состоит из поршня 13, траверсы 33 регулировочной втулки 32 и центробежного фиксатора шага 17. Поршень изготовляется из дуралюмина. На наружной поверхности поршня имеется проточка, в которую устанавливается уплотнительное резиновое кольцо 14. На задней поверхности расположены две фрезерованные площадки со сквозными отверстиями, на которых устанавливаются с одной стороны центробежный фиксатор 17, а с другой – уравновешивающий его груз 4 с жиклером для циркуляции масла, предназначенного для обогрева втулки винта. Центробежный фиксатор 17 состоит из золотника, втулки золотника, пружины и колпачка. На внутренней поверхности поршня нарезана резьба для завертывания регулировочной втулки 32 и сделаны две проточки: одна под центрирующую бронзовую втулку 11, вторая – под уплотнительное резиновое кольцо 12. Регулировочная втулка 32 изготовляется из стали и служит для регулировки гидравлического промежуточного упора. Завертывание втулки в поршень увеличивает угол установки лопастей на промежуточном упоре. После регулировки втулка контрится грузом 4, который своим хвостовиком входит в паз втулки. На поверхности втулки 32 для ее контровки сделаны два паза, расположенные под углом 180° друг к другу. Соединение поршня 13 с траверсой 33 осуществляется резьбой с последующей контровкой штифтом 19. Траверса изготовляется из стали. На наружной поверхности траверсы имеется фланец с четырьмя ушками для крепления шатунов 3. Крепление шатунов к траверсе производится с помощью пальцев 64, которые контрятся от выпадания винтами, а винты – контровочной проволокой. Маслопровод переднего винта представляет собой стальную трубу 34, внутри которой вмонтирован гидравлический фиксатор шага (ГФШ) и дуралюминиевая вставка 5. Одним концом
  35. 35. 35 маслопровод монтируется на шлицах в корпус винта и крепится к нему с помощью гайки 36, а другим центрируется в выточке цилиндра. Наличие шлицевого соединения между траверсой и маслопроводом, а также между маслопроводом и корпусом втулки позволяет поршню двигаться только поступательно, не допуская поворота, что обеспечивает точное расположение шатунов относительно пальцев стакана. ГФШ состоит из корпуса 7, клапана 8, двух пружин, шайбы и поршенька 6. Цилиндр переднего винта 10 изготовляется из дуралюмина. На задней торцевой части цилиндра имеется фланец крепления с проточкой под уплотнительную резинку 20; на наружной поверхности цилиндра выполнена проточка для установки хомута крепления проводников антиобледенительной системы обтекателя. На носке цилиндра имеется фланец для крепления трубы, предназначенной для центрирования обтекателя, которая крепится на восьми шпильках. Для стравливания воздуха из цилиндра при установке его на корпус винта предусмотрена специальная заглушка 9. Внутри цилиндра выполнен кольцевой выступ, являющийся упором для поршня в положении лопастей на угле запуска. Для ограничения положения во флюгере под торец цилиндра устанавливаются два полукольца 18, изготовленные из дуралюмина. Цилиндр и полукольца крепятся к корпусу гайкой 16, которая контрится резьбовым винтом 15, а винт – контровочной проволокой. Вал переднего винта 39 служит для соединения переднего винта с валом двигателя. На одном конце вала имеется фланец с торцевыми шлицами и отверстиями для шпилек, с помощью которых вал соединяется с втулкой винта. Кроме того, к фланцу на болтах 38 крепится диск, несущий на себе внешнюю часть генератора 52 и четыре пары проводников, соединяющих генератор с нагревательными элементами лопастей переднего винта. На другом конце вала, на внутренней его поверхности, имеются шлицы для соединения с валом редуктора. Вал устанавливается в задней втулке винта на трех подшипниках: двух шариковых 49, расположенных в цилиндре заднего винта, и на одном роликовом 72, расположенном в корпусе заднего винта. Для смазки и охлаждения шариковых и роликовых подшипников подводится масло из командного канала через жиклер 42. Откачка масла из полости шариковых подшипников производится черпаковым насосом 45, представляющим собой гайку, на которой диаметрально противоположно расположены две трубки 50. При вращении черпаковый насос захватывает масло своими трубками и за счет большой относительной скорости
  36. 36. 36 противоположного вращения винтов через отверстие 44 в вале направляет его (через полость вала) на слив в редуктор двигателя. Для обеспечения герметичности вала с картером в крышке 47 установлена маслоуплотнительная манжета 40, а на валу – маслоотражательное кольцо 41 и манжета 43. Маслоприемник переднего винта состоит из дуралюминиевых распределителя 37 и приемника 69, соединенных между собой на прессовой посадке тремя стальными трубками 68. В распределителе 37 маслоприемника установлен на резьбе жиклер 43 для смазки подшипников. 3.2.2. Узел втулки заднего винта Цилиндр заднего винта 56 является силовой деталью. Он воспринимает вес и силу тяги переднего винта через вал 39, двойной шариковый подшипник, крышку 47 и шпильки. Цилиндр изготовляется из дуралюмина и крепится к корпусу втулки заднего винта на двадцати четырех шпильках 57. На переднем торце цилиндра расположены шестнадцать шпилек, которыми крепится стакан подшипников 48 с крышкой 47. В теле цилиндра сделаны каналы для подачи масла в полость цилиндра и гнездо для установки ГФШ 46, который по конструкции аналогичен фиксатору шага переднего винта. На выступающей средней части цилиндра с помощью шпилек 51 и гаек крепится внутренняя часть генератора 53 системы антиобледенения. Крепление проводов, идущих от генератора к лопастям, осуществляется с помощью скоб 54. Каждая скоба крепится к цилиндру двумя винтами, которые контрятся проволокой от вывертывания. Поршневая группа заднего винта состоит из поршня 61, траверсы 63 и направляющей трубы 67. Поршень изготовляется из дуралюмина, а траверса и труба – из стали. На наружном диаметре поршня имеется проточка для установки резинового кольца 55; по внутреннему диаметру поршня имеются две проточки: в одну запрессована бронзовая втулка 65, а в другую поставлено уплотнительное резиновое кольцо 66. Поршень с траверсой соединен резьбой. От проворачивания поршень и траверса контрятся штифтом 62. Соединения траверсы с шатуном 71 и трубой 67 аналогичны соединениям переднего винта. На верхней поверхности траверсы имеется фрезеровка, на которую устанавливается на двух винтах корпус сухаря упора 58. Сухарь упора 60 может перемещаться в пазах корпуса. Упор промежуточного
  37. 37. 37 угла регулируется винтом 59, который передвигает сухарь упора в пазах корпуса. После регулировки винт контрится проволокой. Корпус втулки заднего винта. На лобовой части корпуса имеется фланец, на котором установлены двадцать четыре шпильки 57, предназначенные для крепления цилиндра. В стенках корпуса расположены три масляных канала; кроме того, в корпусе имеется гнездо, в котором расположен центробежный фиксатор шага 70 (он же промежуточный гидравлический упор). Фиксатор состоит из золотника, корпуса, гайки и пружины. Крепление корпуса втулки заднего винта к валу редуктора осуществляется посредством торцевых шлиц и шестнадцати силовых шпилек. На хвостовике корпуса устанавливается на винтах коллектор 78 с двумя контактными кольцами для подвода тока в обмотку возбуждения генератора СГ-24. Для приема масла, подводимого к заднему винту из вала двигателя, на корпусе втулки заднего винта имеется дуралюминиевый маслоприемник 73 со стальными втулками. Маслоприемник центрируется относительно корпуса штифтом и крепится к нему восемью винтами. Уплотнение торцевой поверхности вала двигателя и маслоприемника осуществляется резиновой манжетой 74. Конструкция заделки стаканов во втулке заднего винта аналогична заделке стаканов во втулке переднего винта. 3.3. Лопасти винта Лопасти винта изготовлены из дуралюмина. Лопасть имеет профильную часть, называемую пером, и резьбовую часть – комель. На комле лопасти просверлено отверстие, в которое при балансировке винта вкладывается балансировочный груз 28, удерживаемый от выпадания крепежной шайбой 27. Для защиты лопастей от обледенения в полете на передней кромке лопастей наклеиваются нагревательные элементы, изготовленные из специальной электропроводной резины. Поскольку задний винт вращается против часовой стрелки (если смотреть со стороны двигателя), то момент от поперечных составляющих центробежных сил также стремится повернуть лопасть в резьбе стакана против часовой стрелки. Чтобы лопасть под действием указанного момента стремилась ввинчиваться в стакан, на комле лопасти заднего винта выполнена левая резьба. На комле лопастей переднего винта выполнена правая резьба.
  38. 38. 38 3.4. Противообледенительная система Противообледенительная система предназначена для защиты лопастей и обтекателя винта от обледенения в полете. В ее состав входят следующие элементы: генератор переменного тока СГ-24; нагревательные элементы лопастей и обтекателя; автомат времени АВП-18А; контактор К-100Д, выключатель В-45, защитный кожух, токоприемник и токопроводящая арматура. Генератор СГ-24 предназначен для питания током нагревательных элементов лопастей и обтекателя винта. Генератор состоит из двух частей (рис. 28): внешнего 2 и внутреннего 4 роторов, вращающихся в противоположные стороны. Внутренний ротор устанавливается на картере цилиндра заднего винта, фиксируется штифтом и крепится к нему на шпильках. Внешний ротор генератора устанавливается на диске вала переднего винта на фиксирующем штифте и крепится к валу болтами. Для питания обмоток возбуждения генератора от бортовой сети через контактор К-100Д подается ток напряжением V = 27 В при силе тока, равной 45 А. Основные технические данные генератора Мощность генератора 24 кВт Напряжение 208 В Мощность каждого ротора 12 кВт Напряжение питания возбуждения 27 В Сила тока возбуждения 45 А Режим работы повторно-кратковременный Мощность с внутренней части генератора снимается нагревательными элементами лопастей заднего винта. Мощность с внешнего ротора генератора снимается нагревательными элементами переднего винта и обтекателем винта. Нагревательный элемент 6 каждой лопасти представляет собой токопроводящую резиновую накладку, которая наклеивается на переднюю кромку лопасти в специально сделанную фрезеровку. Внутри накладки имеются две токопроводящих шины. Концы токопроводящих шин у комля выведены наружу и проводами соединяются с клеммами генератора СГ-24. Нагревательные элементы от поверхности лопасти изолируются изоляционным слоем. Они имеют следующую техническую характеристику: питание нагревательных элементов производится переменным током с напряжением 208 В, с частотой

