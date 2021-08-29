Sitemy upravlenia letatelnykh_apparatov

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПРЕДИСЛОВИЕ Системы управления относятся к числу наиболее важных и стремитель- но развивающихся систем летательных аппарат...
При написании учебника работа между авторами была распределена следующим образом: введение и заключение написано В.В. Воро...
5 Список сокращений АД АПС – автомат демпфирования (демпфер) – автома – автомат перекрестной связи АРЗ – автомат регулиров...
6 ОЗУ – оперативное запоминающее устройство ОС – устройство обратной связи ОТТ – общие технические требования ОУ – орган у...
7 ВВЕДЕНИЕ 01.ОСНОВНЫЕ ПОНЯТИЯ И ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЯ Система управления летательного аппарата (СУЛА) – комплекс тех- нических устр...
8 На современных самолетах применяются ОУ двух видов: аэродинамиче- ские и струйные (газодинамические). В зависимости от и...
9 неавтоматическое; полуавтоматическое или директорное; автоматическое. При неавтоматическом управлении все функции по упр...
10 3. Обладать высокой боевой живучестью, обеспечивающей при боевом повреждении продолжение полета или безопасное возвраще...
11 пилота решался летчиком, который мог управлять самолетом и вручную, ориентируясь визуально или по приборам. Автопилот н...
12 но возможным средством управления, поэтому требования к надежности первых автопилотов были не очень высокими. Дальнейше...
13 Однако на больших дозвуковых скоростях эффективность такого стаби- лизатора стала избыточной. Поэтому в СУЛА появились ...
14 Второй этап в развитии СУЛА связан с заменой механической системы передачи управляющих сигналов к приводам поверхностей...
15 целенаправленное управление траекторией, т.е. осуществление слож- ных пространственных маневров. Задачи трёх уровней св...
16 углового положения ЛА (ССУП) и систему траекторного управления (СТУ). Функциональная схема комплексной системы управлен...
17 Информационная часть состоит из датчиков угловых скоростей, пере- грузки, углов атаки и скольжения, положения КРУ и дру...
РАЗДЕЛ I. АВТОМАТИЗИРОВАННЫЕ СИСТЕМЫ РУЧНОГO УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ________________________________________________________ Г л а в а...
вать определенным эргономическим требованиям и обеспечивать возмож- ность раздельного отклонения органов управления по соо...
Рис. 1.3 Рис. 1.4. Рукоятка ручки управления самолётом: 1 – гашетка САУ; 2 – кнопка отключения САУ; 3 – кнопка включения р...
ручки управления (штурвальной колонки) от «себя» –150...180 мм, «на себя» – 200...400 мм; ручки управления «вправо-влево» ...
Система прямого управления надёжна, экономически выгодна, но не всегда может быть реализована на самолётах большой массы и...
щихся при работе подвижных элементов. Это создаёт в механической про- водке управления дополнительную силу трения, которая...
одновинтовых вертолётов. Для повышения надежности и боевой живучести проводка управления дублируется. В эксплуатации осуще...
1.2. ТРЕБОВАНИЯ К СИСТЕМАМ НЕАВТОМАТИЧЕСКОГО УПРАВЛЕНИЯ К СНУ предъявляются следующие основные требования: размещение меха...
Рис. 1.8 жёсткость загрузочного механизма (ЗМ) считаем постоянной и равной n с ; проводка управления от точки 2 до рулевог...
РП обладает достаточным запасом по развиваемому усилию и скорости перемещения штока. При принятых допущениях СНУ может быт...
Подставим в полученное уравнение выражение (1.3) и определим необ- ходимую зависимость в п п п п х с с к с к х с с к с х 1...
Вывод передаточной функции кинематического звена. При приня- тых допущениях динамические характеристики кинематического зв...
жёсткость загрузки ручки ; Н/м 600 60000 ) 1 , 0 ( ) ( 2 2 1 В = = = п п С к к С потребное усилие на ручке . Н 120 2 , 0 6...
Конструктивно для обеспечения этого рулевые приводы устанавлива- ются в непосредственной близи к органу управления, и тяги...
Из схемы видно, что в ЭДСУ отсутствует механическая проводка от ручки управления до рулевого привода, а вместо неё имеется...
станционной системы управления с резервным механическим управлением (Т-4) создали надёжную базу, на основе которой была со...
Engineering
Aug. 29, 2021
Aircraft flight control systems

