Mig 29,sistema upravlenija vozduhozabornikami i dvigatelem сау а4 2

САМАРСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ АЭРОКОСМИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ имени академика С. П. КОРОЛЕВА СИСТЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ СИЛОВЫМИУСТАНОВКАМ...
Шабалов П.Г., Галкин Е.Ф. Системы управления силовыми установками: Учебное пособие/Самара: СГАУ, 2005г. 52с. В данном учеб...
СОДЕРЖАНИЕ Глава №1 ОСНОВЫ КОНСТРУКЦИИ И ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЙ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ АВИАЦИОННЫХ ДВИГАТЕЛЕЙ 1 Общие сведения о теории и конст...
3.8. Работа встроенной системы контроля ....................................................... 4 Функциональная схема.......
лава 1 ОСНОВЫ КОНСТРУКЦИИ И ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЙ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ АВИАЦИОННЫХ ДВИГАТЕЛЕЙ 1 Общие сведения о теории и конструкции авиаци...
 за счет отбрасывания атмосферного воздуха воздушным винтом; двигатели, создающие тягу таким образом, называются «двигате...
что ТРДД «вырождается» несколько раньше, чем ТРД, т.к. избыточная энергия, подводимая к воздушному потоку несколько ниже, ...
1,4,1 Понятие об авиационном двигателе и силовой установке Авиационный двигатель включает в себя:  собственно двигатель и...
Основная камера сгорания (ОКС) состоит из корпуса, жаровой трубы (ЖТ) и топливных коллекторов с форсунками. В жаровой труб...
1,5. Режимы работы двигателей и их характеристика 1,5,1 Основные параметры двухконтурного турбореактивного двигателя 1. Тя...
Р ≈ 0,05 Рmax. Применяется при запуске двигателя, проверке герметичности систем, при посадке самолета для уменьшения скоро...
Глава №-2 СИСТЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ПРОЦЕССОМ ЗАПУСКА ТРД 2,1,1 Назначение, состав, классификация систем запуска, предъявляемые к...
Тип системы запуска Удельная масса, кг/кВт Целесооб разная мощность ПУ, кВт Источник питания Стартер Один канал системы Эл...
Пусковые устройства значительной мощности должны обеспечивать возможность их использования и для других целей, например, в...
В процессе запуска для уменьшения времени вывода двигателя на режим малого газа момент турбины увеличивают за счет полного...
Мо – момент ПУ при n=0  – жесткость характеристики. Механические характеристики различных ПУ приведены на рис. 9.4 Рис.8....
При выборе типа и параметров систем запуска учитывается требуемый ресурс ПУ, который обычно определяется количеством запус...
2. Затруднение эксплуатации систем в зимних условиях, когда емкость, отдаваемая АБ, уменьшается, а работа, потребная для Р...
Управление процессом запуска ГТД с воздушным стартером осуществляется автоматически панелью запуска, электрические сигналы...
Кроме того, электрические системы разделяют на низковольтные ( до 5 кВт ) и высоковольтные ( до 10 кВт ) системы. Основным...
Mig 29,sistema upravlenija vozduhozabornikami i dvigatelem сау а4 2

  1. 1. САМАРСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ АЭРОКОСМИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ имени академика С. П. КОРОЛЕВА СИСТЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ СИЛОВЫМИУСТАНОВКАМИ УЧЕБНОЕ ПОСОБИЕ по дисциплине «Электрооборудование летательных аппаратов и силовых установок» САМАРА 2005 г.
  2. 2. Шабалов П.Г., Галкин Е.Ф. Системы управления силовыми установками: Учебное пособие/Самара: СГАУ, 2005г. 52с. В данном учебном пособии представлена система управления силовой установкой базового самолета МиГ-29, рассмотрена общая характеристика, роль и место в системах автоматического управления летательных аппаратов. Основное внимание уделено рассмотрению вопросов реализации теории законов управления и программ управления, объясняющих принцип действия систем автоматического регулирования, рассмотрены основные характеристики и процессы физических явлений, возникающие при работе. В учебном пособии также изложены конструкция основные технические данные и правила эксплуатации систем автоматического управления силовой установки самолета МиГ-29. Рассмотрено на заседании цикла №2, от 29.04.2005г., и предназначено для студентов ВУЗов, обучающихся по военно-учетным специальностям ВВС. Самарский государственный аэрокосмический университет имени академика С.П.Королева, 2005г.
  3. 3. СОДЕРЖАНИЕ Глава №1 ОСНОВЫ КОНСТРУКЦИИ И ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЙ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ АВИАЦИОННЫХ ДВИГАТЕЛЕЙ 1 Общие сведения о теории и конструкции авиационных двигателей Назначение, принцип действия и классификация ГТД ................................ 1.1 Принцип работы газогенератора.................................................................. 1.2 Двигатели прямой и непрямой реакции ..................................................... 1.3 Основные параметры рабочего процесса ГТД......................................... 1,2. Конструктивная схема и работа основных узлов ТРДДФ. .................. 1,2.1 Понятие об авиационном двигателе и силовой установке ................ 1,2.2 Конструктивная схема ТРДДФ ................................................................. 1,2,3 Режимы работы двигателей и их характеристика ................................ 1,3.1 Основные параметры двухконтурного турбореактивного двигателя 1,3.2 Режимы работы ТРДДФ .............................................................................. Глава № 2 СИСТЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ПРОЦЕССОМ ЗАПУСКА ТРД 2,1 Основные сведения ......................................................................................... 2,1,1 Классификация систем запуска................................................................. 2,1,2 Назначение, состав, классификация систем запуска, предъявляемые к ним требования. ...................................................................................................................................... 2,1,3 Особенности этапов запуска. ..................................................................... 2,1,4 Пусковые устройства и эксплуатационно-технические характеристики систем запуска. ...................................................................................................................................... 2.1,5 Пусковые устройства систем запуска...................................................... 2,1,6 Эксплуатационно-технические характеристики систем запуска.... 2.1,7 Электрические системы запуска. .............................................................. 2,1,8 Турбокомпрессорные системы запуска (ТКС)...................................... 2.1,9 Воздушные системы запуска. .................................................................... 2,2 Особенности эксплуатации............................................................................ 2,3. Системы электрического зажигания ГТД................................................. 2.3,1 Назначение, классификация и особенности системы зажигания ГТД. 2,3,2. Авиационные свечи ..................................................................................... 2,3,3. Электрический пробой газового промежутка между электродами искровой свечи. 2,3,4 Искровые свечи зажигания........................................................................ 2,3.5 Разряд вдоль поверхности полупроводника........................................ 2,3,6. Полупроводниковые свечи...................................................................... 2,3,7. Низковольтные емкостные системы зажигания с полупроводниковыми свечами 2,3.8. Особенности эксплуатации ГТД как объект регулирования ........... 2,4 Классификация .................................................................................................. 2,5 Общие принципы построения систем автоматического регулирования ТРД. 2,6 Принцип построения электрифицированных систем регулирования тем пературы газов за турбиной ГТД. .......................................................................................... 2,7 Принцип построения электрифицированных систем регулирования температуры газов за турбиной ГТД .......................................................................................... 2,8.Особенности эксплуатации систем управления СУ. .............................. Глава №3 СИСТЕМА АВТОМАТИЧЕСКОГО РЕГУЛИРОВАНИЯ ВОЗДУХОЗАБОРНИКА АРВ-29Д 3.1 Общие сведения ............................................................................................... 3.2 Назначение и принцип действия ................................................................. 3.3 Комплект, размещение на самолете, основные технические данные. 3.4 Закон регулирования, график переключения программ........................ 3.5. Краткая характеристика блоков, агрегатов, входящих в комплект АРВ-29Д. 3.6. Алгоритм работы АРВ-29Д на самолете................................................... 3.7. Работа системы АРВ-29Д в автоматическом режиме .......................... 3.7.1. Работа АРВ-29Д на режимахвзлета и посадки .................................. 3.7.2. Работа основного канала АРВ-29Д ......................................................... 3.7.3. Работа резервного канала АРВ-29Д ........................................................
  4. 4. 3.8. Работа встроенной системы контроля ....................................................... 4 Функциональная схема....................................................................................... 5 Встроенная система контроля ВСК и работа её при отказе..................... Глава №4 ЭЛЕКТРИФИЦИРОВАННАЯ АНАЛОГОВАЯ СИСТЕМА УПРАВЛЕНИЯ РЕЖИМАМИ РАБОТЫ ДВИГАТЕЛЯ. 4,1 Общие сведения ................................................................................................ 4,2 Блок предельных регуляторов БПР – 88, общие сведения ................... 4,3 Принцип работы регуляторов. Программы регулирования и ограничения. 4,4 Функциональная схема БПР – 88................................................................. 4,5 Канал регулирования и ограничения n6..................................................... 4,6 Канал управления включением форсажного режима работы двигателя. 4,7 Канал противопомпажной защиты. .............................................................
  5. 5. лава 1 ОСНОВЫ КОНСТРУКЦИИ И ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЙ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ АВИАЦИОННЫХ ДВИГАТЕЛЕЙ 1 Общие сведения о теории и конструкции авиационных двигателей, Назначение, принцип действия и классификация ГТД Авиационный двигатель предназначен для преобразования химической энергии топлива в энергию нагретого и сжатого газа. Кроме того, он является основным энергетическим источником для силовых систем ЛА. Авиационный двигатель входит в состав силовой установки (СУ) ЛА. СУ представляет собой комплексную систему, предназначенную для получения движущей силы для перемещения ЛА и обеспечения работы двигателя и систем самолета. Современные ЛА оснащены, в основном, газотурбинными двигателями (ГТД) различных типов. ГТД относится к классу воздушно-реактивных двигателей (ВРД), в которых рабочим телом является воздух. В основе рабочего процесса ГТД лежит термодинамический цикл последовательного сжатия воздуха, подвода к нему тепла и расширения газа. Основной частью любого ГТД является газогенератор (ГГ), представляющий собой тепловую машину, состоящую из турбокомпрессора (ТК) и камеры сгорания (КС). Турбокомпрессор состоит из компрессора (К) и кинематически связанной с ним турбины (Т). Термин «газогенератор» обозначает генерирование газового потока высокой энергии за счет подвода тепла к сжатому воздуху. 1.1 Принцип работы газогенератора. К компрессору подводится воздушный поток с исходной энергией (ЕВ). В компрессоре происходит сжатие воздуха за счет подвода к нему механической энергии (ЕК). В камере сгорания к сжатому воздуху подводится тепло (Q), получаемое при сжигании горючего с использованием кислорода воздуха. В турбине происходит расширение газа и от газового потока производится отбор части энергии (ЕТ) для получения механической работы на валу ТК. На выходе из турбины газ обладает избыточной энергией ЕГГ, состоящей из внутренней энергии (тепловая энергия и энергия давления) и кинетической. Эта энергия может использоваться для создания движущей силы, передаваемой летательному аппарату. К Т КС Ев + Ек + Q – Ет = Егг воздух газ сжатие теплота расширение горючее Ек + Еагр = - Ет • ηмех механическая работа на валу Рис. 1. Принцип работы ГТД поток энергии рабочего тела вал Егг ›› Ев Ев Ев привод агрегатов Кроме газогенератора в состав двигателя и силовой установки входят дополнительные устройства, предназначенные для создания движущей силы или тяги. Движущая сила может создаваться двумя способами:  за счет взаимодействия с деталями двигателя газовой струи выходящих из него газов («реактивная струя»); двигатели, создающие тягу таким образом, называются «двигатели прямой реакции»;
  6. 6.  за счет отбрасывания атмосферного воздуха воздушным винтом; двигатели, создающие тягу таким образом, называются «двигатели непрямой реакции». Таким образом, движущая сила создается в результате реакции элементов силовой установки с окружающим воздухом или газовой струей (3-й закон Ньютона). 1.2 Двигатели прямой и непрямой реакции Двигатели прямой реакции Самым простым представителем семейства ГТД является турбореактивный двигатель (ТРД), который создает тягу за счет реактивной струи. В силу того, что, согласно 2-му закону Ньютона, сила равна произведению массы тела на ускорение (P=mа), а согласно 3-му закону импульс силы, с которой газовый поток действует на двигатель равен разности количеств движения газа (Pt=mv2-mv1), реактивная струя должна обладать значительной скоростью. С этой целью в конструкции двигателя предусмотрено реактивное сопло, преобразующее внутреннюю энергию газа в кинетическую. Таким образом, ТРД представляет собой совокупность газогенератора и реактивного сопла (ГГ+РС). Тяга ТРД определяется по формуле P=GВ(c-v), где G – секундный массовый расход воздуха кг/с; c – скорость газового потока м/с; v – скорость полета самолета (Скорость воздушного потокам/с. Тяговые возможности газовой струи ограничены предельным уровнем избыточной энергии. Чем больше скорость ЛА, тем меньше разница между ЕВ и ЕГГ, т.к. последняя ограничена техническими возможностями конструкции ГГ (прежде всего уровнем предельно допустимой температуры газов перед турбиной). Уменьшение избыточной энергии ГГ естественно влечет за собой снижение тяги двигателя. В результате ТРД «вырождается» энергетически уже при М  1,2. Наиболее эффективным способом повышения энергии газовой струи (форсирование тяги) является подогрев газа за пределами ГГ. Реализация этого процесса происходит в форсажной камере (ФК), устанавливаемой за турбиной. Это позволяет значительно увеличить предельные скорости полета самолета (до М4). Такая схема присуща форсированному ТРД (ТРДФ). Однако полет с применением форсажной камеры ограничен по времени, т.к. при этом значительно увеличивается расход топлива (примерно в 2,5 раза). Стремление повысить экономичность ТРД с сохранением его тяговых возможностей привело к созданию двухконтурного ТРД (ТРДД). В таком двигателе часть энергии газового потока подводится к воздуху, поступающему в так называемый второй контур (этот воздух не используется в процессе гор ения в КС), и далее – к реактивному соплу. Возрастание тяги такого двигателя при том же расходе топлива, что и у ТРД, объясняется увеличением массы рабочего тела. К преимуществам такого двигателя относятся также меньшая масса (т.к. он имеет меньшие размеры ГГ) и меньшая шумность (за счет меньшей скорости газовой струи). Однако, следует отметить, Рис. 2. Классификация ГТД и области их применения
  7. 7. что ТРДД «вырождается» несколько раньше, чем ТРД, т.к. избыточная энергия, подводимая к воздушному потоку несколько ниже, чем в ТРД. С целью увеличения тяговых характеристик ТРДД он также может оснащаться форсажной камерой (ТРДДФ). Двигатели непрямой реакции Альтернативным способом создания тяги является применение воздушного винта. Его вращение обеспечивается путем дополнительного отбора механической энергии от турбины ГГ, которая передается на винт через редуктор. В таком двигателе турбина имеет бόльшую мощность, при этом не менее 70% избыточной энергии ГГ преобразуется в механическую работу и расходуется на привод воздушного винта. Такой двигатель называется турбовинтовым (ТВД). По сравнению с газовой струей к.п.д. винта значительно выше, это обеспечивает более высокую экономичность ТВД по сравнению с ТРД. Однако эффективность винта с ростом скорости полета быстро уменьшается (возрастают так называемые «гидравлические потери», связанные с трением воздуха о винт и возникновением местных скачков уплотнения на периферии лопастей, имеющих высокую окружную скорость), поэтому «вырождение» ТРД происходит уже при М0,7. С целью увеличения предельной скорости полета применяются винты мéньшего диаметра с бóльшей частотой вращения; одновременно увеличение движущей силы производится за счет частичного использования энергии газовой струи (до 30%) посредством у становки РС. Промежуточное положение между ТРДД и ТВД занимают турбовинтовентиляторный двигатель (ТВВД). Он, по сути, является двухконтурным ТРД, имеющим вентилятор с очень длинными лопатками, выполняющими функцию воздушного винта, и короткий внешний контур. Отличием такого вентилятора от винта является бóльшее количество «лопастей» и их специальное («саблеобразное») профилирование, что позволяет значительно увеличить частоту вращения и сохраняет его работоспособность на бóльших, чем для ТВД, скоростях полета. На вертолетах устанавливаются самые экономичные из семейства ГТД – турбовальные двигатели (ТВаД). Он предназначен для вращения несущего и рулевого винтов, привод которых осуществляется от свободной турбины (СТ) через главный вертолетный редуктор. Свободная турбина кинематически не связана с турбокомпрессором (отсюда и ее название), она преобразует в механическую работу всю остаточную энергию газового потока выходящего из ГГ. 1.3 Основные параметры рабочего процесса ГТД К основным параметрам рабочего процесса ГТД относятся:  полное давление газового потока - р*;  полная температура - Т*;  скорость потока – с. Характер их изменения в сечениях ГТД зависит, прежде всего, от характера самого процесса:  в компрессоре – адиабатическое сжатие воздуха при незначительном изменении скорости;  в камерах сгорания – изобарный подогрев газа;  в турбине – адиабатное расширение газа;  в реактивном сопле – изотермическое расширение газа. Течение газа в проточной части ГТД подчиняется фундаментальным законам газовой динамики для сплошных сред, т.е.:  закону сохранения энергии;  закону сохранения импульса;  закону сохранения массы рабочего тела. Основные уравнения газовой динамики: Gв = ρcF νdp = -cdc E=pdv + cvT*+ (c2-c1)2/2 где: Т*=Т(1+0,2М2) M=V/a a= √kRT* 1,4. Конструктивная схема и работа основных узлов ТРДДФ.
  8. 8. 1,4,1 Понятие об авиационном двигателе и силовой установке Авиационный двигатель включает в себя:  собственно двигатель и выходное устройство;  системы, обеспечивающие их функционирование (масляная, топливопитания и т.д.);  коробку приводов двигательных агрегатов (КДА). В состав силовой установки входят:  все двигатели, установленные на ЛА;  входные устройства;  коробка приводов самолетных агрегатов (КСА); системы, обеспечивающие работу двигателей (топливная, противопожарная и т.д.). авиационный двигатель входное устройство КСА воздухозаборник САУ ВЗ реактивное сопло выходное устройство КДА КПА Системы АД МС – масляная система ТС – топливная система САУ – системы автоматического управления Gт, Gтф, РС ПС – пусковая система СОВ – система отбора воздуха ПОС – противообледенительная система силовая установка ГТД (ТК) Рис. 3. Авиационный двигатель и силовая установка ЛА На однодвигательных самолетах и ЛА 1…3 поколений самолетные агрегаты размещены на КДА. Многодвигательные самолеты имеют вспомогательную силовую установку (ВСУ), предназначенную для запуска двигателей и автономного привода отдельных (или всех) самолетных агрегатов. ВСУ представляет собой малоразмерный ТВаД. 1,4.2 Конструктивная схема ТРДДФ ТРДДФ имеет, как правило, два каскада компрессора: компрессор низкого давления (КНД), который еще называется «вентилятор», и компрессор высокого давления (КВД). КНД подает воздук в КВД и во II-й контур. Каждый компрессор кинематически связан с соответствующей турбиной – ТНД и ТВД. Компрессор является лопаточной машиной, состоящей из ротора и статора. Ротор и статор имеют кольцевые ряды лопаток, называемые соответственно рабочими колесами (РК) и направляющими аппаратами (НА). Ряд лопаток ротора и ряд лопаток статора составляют ступень компрессора. Каждые две рядом расположенные лопатки образуют диффузорный (расширяющийся) канал. Скорость воздушного потока, проходящего по такому каналу, уменьшается, а давление увеличивается. В рабочем колесе к потоку подводится механическая работа, преобразующаяся в кинетическую энергию, необходимую для проталкивания воздуха по тракту двигателя. Направляющий аппарат направляет воздушный поток под определенным углом на лопатки рабочего колеса.
  9. 9. Основная камера сгорания (ОКС) состоит из корпуса, жаровой трубы (ЖТ) и топливных коллекторов с форсунками. В жаровой трубе происходит непрерывное распыление топлива под давлением через центробежные форсунки, смешение его с воздухом, розжиг топливо-воздушной смеси (ТВС) и организация зоны горения. Розжиг производится только при запуске двигателя, затем горение поддерживается автоматически путем передачи тепла из зоны горения к свежей порции ТВС. Перед турбиной газовый поток охлаждается до необходимой температуры путем подмешивания холодного воздуха, не участвующего в процессе горения. Каждая турбина также является лопаточной машиной и состоит из статора и ротора. Ряд лопаток статора турбины называется «сопловой аппарат» (СА). Сопловой аппарат и рабочее колесо составляют ступень турбины. Каждые две рядом расположенные лопатки и статора и ротора образуют конфузорный (сужающийся) канал. Скорость газового потока, проходящего по такому каналу, возрастает, а давление падает. В рабочем колесе производится отбор части энергии потока на привод компрессора и агрегатов самолета и двигателя. Сопловой аппарат направляет газовый поток под определенным углом на лопатки рабочего колеса. Роторы соответствующих каскадов компрессора и турбины связаны друг с другом валами и образуют ротор низкого давления (РНД) и ротор высокого давления (РВД). Кинематически РНД и РВД между собой не связаны, между ними существует только газодинамическая связь. Форсажная камера сгорания состоит из корпуса, жаровой трубы, топливных коллекторов и стабилизаторов пламени. Стабилизаторы пламени – неудобообтекаемые аэродинамические тела - предназначены для организации зон завихрения, в которых поддерживается непрерывное горение форсажного топлива. Реактивное сопло имеет, как правило, сужающе-расширяющуюся форму канала (сопло Лаваля). Газовый поток, проходя по такому каналу, разгоняется до звуковой скорости в сужающейся части и до сверхзвуковой – в расширяющейся. Входное устройство Входное устройство (ВхУ) конструктивно принадлежит ЛА и предназначено для предварительного сжатия воздуха и подвода его к компрессору двигателя в необходимом количестве. Оно может быть регулируемым (на сверхзвуковых ЛА) и нерегулируемым. Входное устройство состоит из воздухозаборника, механизма управления воздухозаборникам и воздухоподводящего канала. Нерегулируемое ВхУ имеет расширяющийся канал, в котором скорость воздушного потока падает, а давление возрастает. Регулируемое ВхУ имеет сужающе-расширяющийся канал. В сужающемся канале происходит торможение сверхзвукового потока в скачках уплотнения до скорости звука и увеличение давления, в расширяющемся – торможение дозвукового потока и дальнейшее увеличение давления. Регулирование сверхзвукового воздухозаборника имеет целью изменение расхода воздуха, подводимого к двигателю в зависимости от режима его работы и условий полета.
  10. 10. 1,5. Режимы работы двигателей и их характеристика 1,5,1 Основные параметры двухконтурного турбореактивного двигателя 1. Тяга двигателя – Р, [Н]. Тяга двигателя является равнодействующей всех сил давления и трения, действующих на конструктивные элементы двигателя со стороны газового потока. 2. Удельная тяга двигателя - Руд. Удельная тяга двигателя характеризует техническое совершенство двигателя и определяет, какую тягу создает каждый килограмм рабочего тела.   с м G Р Р в уд / ,  3. Удельный расход топлива – Суд. Удельный расход топлива характеризует экономичность двигателя и определяется часовым расходом топлива, потребным для создания единицы тяги.   час Н кг Р G С Т уд    / , 3600 4. Удельная масса двигателя - γдв. Удельная масса двигателя характеризует конструктивное совершенство и определяется отношением массы двигателя к развиваемой им тяге.   2 / , с м Р Мдв дв   5. Степень двухконтурности – m. Степень двухконтурности показывает, какая часть воздуха проходит через второй контур. вI вII G G m  Величина m зависит от режима работы двигателя: на пониженных режимах она максимальна, на повышенных - минимальна. 1,5,2 Режимы работы ТРДДФ Исходя из того, что боевой ЛА предназначен для выполнения широкого круга боевых задач в различных условиях эксплуатации, авиационные двигатели должны иметь широкий диапазон параметров. Эксплуатационные особенности авиационного двигателя как технического устройства определяются условиями, в которых работают его элементы. Уровни давления, температуры газового потока и частоты вращения роторов современного ГТД таковы, что длительная работа элементов конструкции на некоторых режимах недопустима по условиям прочности. Все возможные режимы работы ГТД можно разделить на:  установившиеся;  неустановившиеся (переходные);  бесфорсажные;  форсированные;  чрезвычайные. Основные установившиеся режимы. Максимальный (М) – это режим работы двигателя с максимальной тягой (без форсирования) при данных условиях полета. Он достигается при максимальных значениях частоты вращения ротора и температуры газов перед турбиной. Время непрерывной работы на этом режиме ограничивается от десятков секунд до десятков минут. Применяется при взлете, наборе высоты и увеличении скорости полета. Максимальный режим ГТД транспортных ЛА и вертолетов используется, в основном, только при взлете, поэтому он называется, как правило, взлетным. Малый газ (МГ) – это режим работы двигателя с минимальной тягой, характеризуется минимальной частотой вращения ротора, при которой обеспечивается устойчивая работа компрессора и вырабатывается мощность, достаточная для привода агрегатов.
  11. 11. Р ≈ 0,05 Рmax. Применяется при запуске двигателя, проверке герметичности систем, при посадке самолета для уменьшения скорости и для охлаждения двигателя. Время непрерывной работы на этом режиме ограничено 10…15 минутами в связи с недостаточным воздушным охлаждением. Крейсерские (К) – режимы наибольшей экономичности. Р ≈ (0,75…0,85) Рmax. Применяется при полетах на максимальную дальность и продолжительность.Время непрерывной работы не ограничено. Номинальный (Н) – характеризуется повышенной частотой вращения ротора по сравнению с крейсерскими режимами. Р ≈ (0,92…0,95) Рmax. Применяется при необходимости увеличения скорости полета и набора высоты в течение длительного времени. Время непрерывной работы – от 30 минут до 2-х часов. Полный форсаж (ПФ) – режим максимальной тяги двигателей прямой реакции при максимальных оборотах ротора. Р ≈ 1,5 Рmax. Характеризуется максимальными значениями температур в основной и форсажной камерах сгорания. Применяется для полетов с максимальной сверхзвуковой скоростью. На ряде ТРДФ предусмотрена возможность кратковременного увеличения тяги двигателя на режиме ПФ за счет увеличения температуры газов перед турбиной с соответствующим увеличением частоты вращения ротора на (2…3)%. Эти режимы относятся к чрезвычайным и время непрерывной работы на них жестко ограничиваются несколькими секундами. Минимальный форсаж (МФ) – режим, соответствующий минимально возможной температуре (по условиям устойчивости горения) в ФК и, соответственно, минимальной форсажной тяге. Чем меньше отличается тяга на режимах М и МФ, тем плавнее осуществляется переход с бесфорсажных режимов на форсированные. Режимы, заключенные между МФ и ПФ называются режимами частичного форсажа. Основные неустановившиеся режимы Запуск – режим перевода двигателя из нерабочего состояния на режим МГ. Характеризуется относительной неустойчивостью газодинамических процессов в компрессоре и камере сгорания. Длительность процесса – 30…120 сек. (в зависимости от типа и назначения ЛА: для самолетов ПВО время запуска меньше, для ВТА – больше). Приемистость – режим быстрого перевода двигателя с пониженного режима на существенно более высокий. Различают понятия:  приемистость (МГ-М);  частичная приемистость (КР-М);  форсажная приемистость (М-ПФ);  полная приемистость (МГ-ПФ). Сброс оборотов – резкое уменьшение оборотов от максимальных до оборотов МГ. Набор оборотов и дросселирование – плавное увеличение или уменьшение оборотов ротора двигателя. К неустановившимся режимам работы относятся также некоторые особые режимы, связанные с потерей газодинамической устойчивости (ГДУ). Эти режимы иногда сопровождают применение бортового ракетно-пушечного вооружения или могут возникнуть при падении оборотов ротора двигателя ниже оборотов малого газа. Потеря ГДУ сопровождается обычно низкочастотными колебаниями давления воздуха в газовоздушном тракте двигателя, воспринимаемыми на слух как отдельные хлопки. Такое явление носит название «помпаж». Для предотвращения неустойчивых режимов работы ГТД предусмотрено применение специальной противопомпажной системы, контролирующей параметры потока в ГВТ, учитывающей момент применения бортового оружия и автоматически изменяющей подачу топлива в двигатель (отсечка топлива и восстановление исходного режима работы двигателя по специальной программе).
  12. 12. Глава №-2 СИСТЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ПРОЦЕССОМ ЗАПУСКА ТРД 2,1,1 Назначение, состав, классификация систем запуска, предъявляемые к ним требования. Запуск АД является одним из его важнейших эксплуатационных режимов. Основные характеристики рабочего процесса при запуске двигателя во многом определяют боеготовность ЛА, безопасность полетов, надежность и ресурс двигателя. Запуск ГТД представляет собой переходный режим его работы от состояния с неподвижным ротором - при наземном запуске, или от режима авторотации; - при запуске в воздухе – до режима малого газа. Для запуска двигателя в наземных условиях необходимо от внешнего источника энергии посредством пускового устройства крутить ротор до определенной частоты вращения, при которой в камере сгорания создаются необходимые условия для устойчивого горения смеси, подать в камеру сгорания необходимое количество топлива, воспламенить его и обеспечить устойчивое протекание процесса запуска при допустимых термодинамических нагрузках. Запуск в воздухе одноконтурных двигателей обычно осуществляется без принудительной подкрутки ротора, поскольку за счет кинетической энергии набегающего потока обеспечивается достаточная частота вращения ротора. Запуск в воздухе двигателей со значительной степенью двухконтурности (при m ≥ 1,5) обычно производится с принудительной раскруткой ротора. В состав системы запуска входят:  пусковые устройства (стартеры);  системы зажигания;  агрегаты подачи топлива к пусковым воспламенителям и в основные камеры сгорания;  агрегаты подачи кислорода;  агрегаты регулирования компрессора и выходного сопла;  аппаратура управления запуском по программе. 2,1,2 Классификация систем запуска. Классификацию систем запуска обычно проводят в соответствии с их назначением, типом ПУ и источника энергии, типом системы передачи энергии к ротору двигателя и т.д. В соответствии с назначением различают: - одноцелевые системы запуска, - многоцелевые системы запуска. Для запуска ГТД со значительной тягой используются мощные ПУ. Такие ПУ целесообразно использовать не только для запуска ГТД, но и в качестве бортовых аварийных и резервных источников энергии, воздуха для системы кондиционирования и т.д. По типу пускового устройства различают: электрические системы запуска с электростартерами (электродвигатели и стартер-генераторы), - турбокомпрессорные системы запуска (ГТД малой мощности), - воздушные системы запуска (турбина, к которой воздух повышенного давления подводится от внешнего источника), - пороховые системы запуска с турбостартерами, работающими на газах, получаемых при сгорании твердого топлива (порохов с замедлителями реакции), - гидравлические системы запуска с гидростартерами и др. Для запуска авиационных ГТД наиболее широкое применение нашли электрические, турбокомпрессорные и воздушные системы запуска. По виду систем передачи энергии к ротору двигателя различают - системы запуска с кинематической связью (прямой привод, привод через редуктор), - системы запуска без кинематической связи, где сжатый воздух или газ подается непосредственно на рабочие лопатки центробежного компрессора или турбины двигателя ( двигатели в самолетах вертикального взлета, двигатели ВСУ) и др. При выборе типа системы запуска для конкретного ЛА учитывают потребную мощность ПУ, количество двигателей на ЛА, возможности использования ПУ и бортовых источников питания для выполнения других задач, удельные массовые показатели стартеров, источников энергии и энергосетей и т.д. Данные, характеризующие удельные массовые показатели различных систем запуска и целесообразные области их использования приведены в табл. 1. Табл.1.
  13. 13. Тип системы запуска Удельная масса, кг/кВт Целесооб разная мощность ПУ, кВт Источник питания Стартер Один канал системы Электричес кая Аккумуляторы 44,7; ВСУ, 44,7 Стартер, 1,23,8 СТГ, 1,34,15 620 1,51,5 Воздушная ВСУ, 1,83,1 0,40,55 4,78 20200 Турбокомп рессорная Аккум., 47,2 0,81,3 1,41,7 50150 Пороховая Аккум., 47,2 0,160,4 0,61,5 80200 и более Удельная масса элементов и систем запуска уменьшается при увеличении мощности ПУ. Характеристики систем запуска во многом предопределяются массой, габаритами и экономичностью источников энергии. На борту ЛА различных типов устанавливаются аккумуляторные батареи, турбогенераторные установки и ВСУ многоцелевого назначения. В табл. 2 приведены основные показатели некоторых бортовых источников энергии, используемых для запуска ГТД. Табл.2. Источник энергии Тип Масса, кг Вых. Мощность, кВт Удельная масса, кг/кВт Аккумуляторные батареи 12-САМ- 28 30 4,24,5 6,77,2 20-КНБН- 25 31 5,56 5,25,6 15-СЦС-45 15 5,36,2 2,42,8 ВСУ с источником питания и аппаратурой ТГ-16 285 6070 4,14,7 ТА-8 317 107 2,9 ТА-6А 420 240 1,8 АИ-9 130 33 3,1 Помимо общих, к системам запуска предъявляются специфические требования. С точки зрения повышения боеготовности к системам запуска предъявляются следующие требования: 1. Обеспечение минимально возможного времени запуска (менее 1 мин. для однодвигательных и 3 мин. для многодвигательных самолетов) при минимальных массовогабаритных показателях системы в целом и допустимом уровне температуры газов перед турбиной двигателя. 2. Обеспечение автономного запуска на земле при -60оС ≤t ºС≤+60оС. Предусматривается возможность не менее 3-х повторных попыток запуска. При этом д.б. обеспечена возможность запуска от наземных источников энергии. 3. Обеспечение максимально возможного К.П.Д. пусковых устройств, т.к. К.П.Д. оказывает значительное влияние на время запуска, массовогабаритные показатели бортовых источников энергии и энергоприводов, используемых при запуске и т.д. 4. Обеспечение постоянной готовности системы к действию, работоспособности при всех возможных условиях эксплуатации л.а. 5. Исходя из требований безопасности полетов возможность запуска в воздухе должна обеспечиваться во всем эксплуатационном диапазоне режимов полёта. Для этого необходимо обеспечить принудительную подкрутку ротора (для запуска на малых скоростях полёта), осуществление запуска с режима выбега (на больших высотах и при больших скоростях полёта) и более точное регулирование двигателя в процессе запуска. Исходя из требований повышения надежности и ресурса двигателя, должны быть обеспечены: 6. Допустимый диапазон термодинамических нагрузок в процессе запуска; 7. Возможность холодной прокрутки, консервации и расконсервации двигателя; 8. Автоматизация всех операций запуска с исключением ошибочных действий оператора. Кроме того, к системе запуска предъявляются требования по: 9. Радиальному размещению её элементов на двигателе и Л.А. с точки зрения уменьшения массы и габаритов системы, удобства и эксплуатации, безопасности при эксплуатации и т.д.
  14. 14. Пусковые устройства значительной мощности должны обеспечивать возможность их использования и для других целей, например, в качестве основных резервных и аварийных источников энергии и т.д. 2,1,3 Особенности этапов запуска. Уравнение динамики ротора в процессе запуска определяется выражением: I dt d = Мпу + Мт – Мс , где I - приведенный к ротору двигателя момент инерции всех вращающихся частей (турбокомпрессора, вала стартера и агрегатов) Мпу – момент пускового устройства Мт - момент турбины Мс - момент сопротивления. Мс = Мк + Ма + Мтр. , где Мк – момент компрессора, Мк ≈ с · n2; С = const Ма - момент привода агрегатов Мтр. – момент трения. На пусковых режимах Ма + Мтр ≤ (0,03 ÷ 0,05) Мк. Поэтому обычно принимают: Мс = Мк На рис. 9.1 показано изменение моментов, воздействующих на ротор двигателя, при изменении частоты вращения. М М с М т n n к nмг n 1 n р I II II I Рис. 5 Зависимость моментов, воздействующих на ротор двигателя, от частоты вращения. n Т3 * 1 2 3 nмг Рис. 6.Изменение температуры газов в процессе запуска. Процесс запуска условно представляют состоящим из 3-х этапов. На первом этапе (n1 ≥ n ≥ 0) подача топлива в камеру сгорания не производится и раскрутка ротора осуществляется только пусковым устройством, т.к. в этом диапазоне частоты вращения компрессор не обеспечивает необходимое давление воздуха для устойчивого протекания процесса горения. n1 ≈ 10% nmax На втором этапе (n2 ≥ n ≥ n1) раскрутка ротора осуществляется пусковым устройством и турбиной. Температура газов перед турбиной Т3 * быстро возрастает до максимально допустимой, ограничиваемой сначала устойчивостью компрессора (линия 1 на рис. 5), а затем прочностью лопаток турбины (линия 2).
  15. 15. В процессе запуска для уменьшения времени вывода двигателя на режим малого газа момент турбины увеличивают за счет полного открытия створок выходного сопла и повышения температуры газов перед турбиной. При частоте вращения nр ≈ (10÷20)% nmax , моментсопротивления равен Мт , а при n > nр , Мт > Мс. При этом возможен самостоятельный разгон ротора двигателя. Однако раннее отключение пускового устройства приводит к увеличению времени запуска и снижению надежности двигателя вследствии длительного воздействия повышенных температур на лопатки турбины. Отключение ПУ производится при n2 ≈ 0,3·nmax , когда избыточный вращающий момент турбины имеет достаточную величину. При ХПД значение nк соответствует равенству Мпу = Мс. На третьем этапе (nмг ≥ n > n2) раскрутка ротора осуществляется только турбиной. При выходе двигателя на режим «Малый газ» подача топлива и температура Т3 * уменьшаются. Автоматическое регулирование расхода топлива в процессе запуска двигателя осуществляется специальными топливными автоматами запуска (ТАЗ), которые обеспечивают программное увеличение подачи топлива в зависимости от разности давлений Р2 * - Р1 * , частоты вращения ротора, либо от времени запуска (здесь Р2 *, Р1 * - соответственно полные давления за и перед компрессором). Располагаемая подача топлива, обеспечиваемая топливным насосом, в диапазоне n′ ≥ n ≥ n1 возрастает по мере увеличения частоты вращения ротора (линия 3 на рис. .7). При достижении равенства Gт=Gтмг и положении РУД на упоре «Малый газ» располагаемый расход топлива ограничивается регулятором постоянства подачи топлива (линия 4). Рис..7. Изменение подачи топлива в процессе запуска. Оптимальная в смысле минимума времени запуска подача топлива при определенных внешних условиях характеризуется кривой 1, проходящей ниже максимально допустимого уровня расхода топлива (линия 2), ограничиваемого устойчивостью компрессора и перегревом лопаток турбины. Подаче топлива, необходимой для работы двигателя на установившихся режимах, соответствует линия 5. Широко используемые на отечественных двигателях топливные автоматы запуска пневматического типа обеспечивают надежный запуск при широком диапазоне изменения возмущающих воздействий. Поэтому реальная подача топлива (линия 6), обеспечиваемая ТАЗ, всегда меньше оптимальной, что приводит к увеличению времени запуска. Увеличение подачи топлива в диапазоне nмг ≥ n ≥ n″ при необходимости обеспечивается автоматически с помощью клапанов дополнительной подпитки. При изменении внешних условий изменяется потребная для оптимального запуска подача топлива. В соответствии с этим должна корректироваться и подача топлива, обеспечиваемая автоматом запуска. 2,1,4 Пусковые устройства и эксплутационно-технические характеристики систем запуска. 2.1,5 Пусковые устройства систем запуска. ПУ систем запуска выполняют две задачи: 1. Раскрутку ротора двигателя до частоты вращения n1, при которой обеспечивается надежное воспламенение и горение топливовоздушной смеси в камере сгорания. 2. Сопровождение ротора двигателя до частоты вращения n2, при которой избыточный момент турбины становится достаточным для обеспечения требуемого ускорения ротора. Минимальная мощность ПУ д.б. больше мощности, потребной для преодоления статического момента сопротивления двигателя при холодной прокрутке, т.е. при nk = (0,2 – 0,25) n max. Механические характеристики Мпу = f (n) пусковых устройств в рабочем диапазоне частот вращения близкие к линейным и м.б. записаны в виде Мпу = Мо + n , где
  16. 16. Мо – момент ПУ при n=0  – жесткость характеристики. Механические характеристики различных ПУ приведены на рис. 9.4 Рис.8.Механические характеристики ПУ. 1. Электростартеры, турбостартеры при пост. параметрах рабочего тела перед турбиной. 2. Электростартеры при Ф=const, Iа=const, турбостартеры с гидромуфтой, обеспечи вающей Мвых=const 3. Турбостартеры с регулируемым теплоперепадом и расходом рабочего тела. На рис.9 приведены графики, характеризующие потребные мощности Рпу для различных значений максимальной тяги двигателей на бесфорсажных режимах Rм. Области потребных мощностей ПУ на рис.9а соответствуют маломощным двигателям с 10кН  Rм. При создании систем запуска таких двигателей учитывается возможность быстрого перегрева лопаток турбины, обусловленная их малым поперечным сечением. Для исключения этого увеличивают относительную мощность ПУ и сокращают время запуска. а) б) Рис.9. Зависимости мощности ПУ от максимальной тяги двигателя. Границы минимальных величин Рпу, на рис.9б соответствуют ГТД с Rм = 10 кН при различных величинах времени запуска.
  17. 17. При выборе типа и параметров систем запуска учитывается требуемый ресурс ПУ, который обычно определяется количеством запусков двигателя. Из опыта эксплуатации выявлено, что количество запусков на один час наработки двигателя составляет для ЛА с продолжительностью полета: - от 30 мин. до 2 час. - 2-3 запуска - от 2 до 4 час. - 1 запуск - свыше 4 час. - 1 запуск на каждые 2 часа ресурса двигателя. 2,1,6 Эксплутационно-технические характеристики систем запуска. 2.1,7 Электрические системы запуска. Они получили широкое распространение и используются практически на всех современных ЛА, либо непосредственно для запуска ГТД – на легких самолетах и вертолетах, либо для запуска ВСУ и ТКС - на средних и тяжелых ЛА. Вследствие использования в качестве аварийных источников аккумуляторных батарей и простаты управления процессом запуска преимущественное распространение в качестве ПУ таких систем получили: - ЭД последовательного и смешанного возбуждения типа СТ (для запуска ВСУ и ТКС); - стартер-генераторы типа ГСР-СТ с дополнительными полюсами и смешанным возбуждением. Связь ГСР-СТ с ротором двигателя осуществляется через двухскоростной редуктор в коробке приводов. Изменение передаточного числа автоматическое; - стартер-генераторы типа СТГ с дополнительными полюсами и компенсационной обмоткой, параллельным возбуждением и встроенным в машину двухскоростным редуктором; - генераторов типа ГСР и ГС. Достоинства: 1. Простота конструкции 2. Высокая эксплуатационная надежность и удобство обслуживания. 3. Автоматизация управления. Недостатки: - значительная уд. Масса ПУ и их источников питания. Общая масса их 2,5 – 3 % от массы ЛА, из них масса источников ~ 50 – 70%. Вследствие этого мощность бортовых источников, а также превышение мощности стартера над мощностью нагрузки невелика, что приводит к увеличению времени запуска и 15 – 90 с. Для эл. систем запуска характерно значительное увеличение их массы при увеличении мощности ПУ. Поэтому они применяются в основном для запуска маломощных ГТД (с тягой до 30 кН). Область их целесообразного использования при питании от бортовых А.Б. ограничивается мощностью ПУ, не превышающей 15 – 10 кВт. При большей мощности целесообразно использовать бортовые ТГУ или ВСУ. В эл. системах применяют специальные меры для увеличения их КПД, заключающиеся в регулировании напряжения питания, тока и магнитного потока стартера в процессе запуска. 0          Ф C Ф C U Е эл c учетом потерь в меди якоря, где эл  - электрический КПД, Е - ЭДС в обмотке якоря , U – напряжение. Полный КПД стартера  , учитывающий механические потери, потери в стали и т.д., меньше эл  . Графические зависимости ) (  f эл  для разных величин напряжения питания приведены на рис.10. Начало запуска осуществляется при низком напряжении U1, при этом КПД стартера измеряется в соответствии с кривой ) ( 1   f  . При ω = ωn напряжение источника повышается, при этом расширяется диапазон регулирования скорости стартера и повышается КПД системы. К числу эксплутационных недостатков этих систем запуска с использованием в качестве источника питания можно отнести: 1. Значительное уменьшение момента стартера при уменьшении напряжения на шине запуска, обусловленном падением напряжения на переходных сопротивлениях, внутреннем сопротивлении АККБ и т.д.
  18. 18. 2. Затруднение эксплуатации систем в зимних условиях, когда емкость, отдаваемая АБ, уменьшается, а работа, потребная для Рис.10. Зависимости КПД электрозапуска ГТД, возрастает. стартера от угловой скорости. 2.1,8 Турбокомпрессорные системы запуска (ТКС). В качестве ПУ в таких системах используется турбокомпрессор-малогабаритный ГТД мощностью 50 – 200 кВт. В большинстве случаев ТКС имеют двухступенчатую турбину, одна ступень которой используется для привода компрессора, а вторая, выполненная в виде свободной , т.е. кинематически не связанная с первой,- для раскрутки ротора АД. В качестве топлива используется обычно топливо, предназначенное для основного двигателя. На ТКС устанавливается упрощенная система управления, обеспечивающая их запуск и работу на установившемся режиме. Т.к. ТКС используется в краковременном режиме работы, то к их экономичности предъявляются пониженные требования, а основное внимание уделяется достижению максимальной мощности при минимальных массогабаритных показателях. Для запуска ТКС обычно используют ЭД постоянного тока мощностью до 3 кВт. Достоинства ТКС: - возможность получения значительной мощности для запуска мощных ГТД; - для запуска ТКС требуется сравнительно небольшой расход энергии и поэтому количество повторных запусков ограничивается не емкостью АБ, а нагревом эл.стартера. Недостатки: - сложность конструкции ТКС; - увеличение общего времени запуска, т.к. на запуск самого ТКС требуется не менее 15 с.; - сложность их технического обслуживания. 2.1,9 Воздушные системы запуска. В воздушных системах запуска пусковым устройством является воздушный турбостартер – воздушная турбина осевого или радиального типа, которая соединяется с валом двигателя через редукто р с большим передаточным отношением ( i = 15 – 30 ) и обгонную муфту. Турбина может работать как на холодном , так и на подогретом (горячем) воздухе. Источниками сжатого воздуха могут быть: аэродромные или бортовые баллоны; аэродромные компрессорные установки; вспомогательные силовые установки, размещаемые на борту самолета. Располагаемая мощность воздушных турбостартеров при давлении на входе в турбостартер 250 – 400 кПа составляет 20 – 200 кВт. Температура воздуха на входе 320 – 500 о К, а расход воздуха 0,35 – 0,4 кг/с при помощи турбостартера 22 – 30 кВт и до 1,0 – 1,2 кг/с при мощности 90 – 110 кВт. Удельная масса воздушных турбостартеров составляет 0,13 – 0,25 кг/кВт ( меньшие значения соответствуют более мощным турбинам). Удельная масса системы запуска в целом при использовании бортового источника энергии обычно составляет 1,2 – 1,8 кг/кВт. Воздушные системы запуска отличаются высокой надежностью , с их помощью можно осуществлять многократный автономный запуск. Используются они на многодвигательных летательных аппаратах. ВСУ запускается перед пуском основных двигателей с помощью электрического стартера-генератора.
  19. 19. Управление процессом запуска ГТД с воздушным стартером осуществляется автоматически панелью запуска, электрические сигналы от которой поступают в соответствии с заданной программой. Основной элемент пусковой системы – воздушный стартер. Функции блока управления сводятся к включению и отключению стартера, а также к управлению заслонкой, изменением положения которой поддерживается давление воздуха на входе в стартер на уровне 300-330 кПа. Высокооборотная воздушная турбина соединяется с валом ГТД через двухступенчатый редуктор с храповой муфтой. Редуктор передает вращение и на центробежный выключатель, который отключает стартер в момент достижения необходимой частоты вращения. Топливный автомат запуска и агрегат зажигания предназначены для автоматического регулирования подачи топлива и его воспламенения в процессе запуска. Запуск ГТД на земле от работающей ВСУ осуществляется в следующей последовательности. При нажатии на кнопку «Запуск» включаются панель запуска, агрегат зажигания ГТД и открывается заслонка воздушного стартера. Панель запуска осуществляется управление процессом в функции времени и частоты вращения. В качестве реле времени используются бесконтактные реле. Коррекция по частоте вращения осуществляется от центробежных выключателей. 2.2.Особенности эксплуатации. На процесс запуска авиационного двигателя существенное влияние оказывают атмосферные условия. Наибольшие трудности возникают при низких температурах наружного воздуха: уменьшение вязкости масла приводит к увеличению момента сопротивления компрессора, ухудшаются распыл топлива форсунками и условия воспламенения. Кроме того, при уменьшении температуры уменьшается емкость аккумуляторных батарей (снижение температуры на один градус приводит к снижению емкости на 1 – 1,5 %). Для повышения надежности запуска при низких температурах рекомендуется заливать в двигатель подогретое масло, подогревать двигатель и турбостартер от аэродромных подогревателей, а при температурах ниже –20оС два-три раза запускать только турбостартер.Аккумуляторные батареи между полетами следует хранить в теплом помещении . Специальные контейнеры с тепловой изоляцией и электрообогревом обеспечивают при температуре окружающей среды –40оС сохранение исходной температуры электролита (+5оС) в течение 1-1,5 часов. При необходимости поддержания самолета в состоянии готовности к вылету в течение длительного времени следует периодически производить запуск и прогрев двигателя либо подогрев с помощью аэродромных средств. Особое внимание в процессе эксплуатации следует обращать на состояние контактных соединений в силовых цепях электрических стартеров и на правильность выполнения заданной программы запуска. ГТД можно запускать только от заряженных аккумуляторных батарей ( на летательных аппаратах допускается установка аккумуляторных батарей, обладающих емкостью не менее 85% от номинального значения). При температуре окружающей среды 20оС допускается не более трех попыток запуска от аккумуляторной батареи, а при температуре –5оС - только одна. При запуске от аэродромных источников или от ВСУ число поворотных запусков ограничивается тепловым состоянием стартера и аппаратуры управления. 2,3. СИСТЕМЫ ЭЛЕКТРИЧЕСКОГО ЗАЖИГАНИЯ ГТД 2,3.1 Назначение, классификация и особенности системы зажигания ГТД. Системы зажигания предназначены для воспламенения топливо воздушной смеси в основных камерах сгорания ГТД в период запуска с земли или в случаях внезапного прекращения процесса горения в полете. Кроме того, система зажигания используются при розжиге форсажных камер. Система зажигания ГТД является частью системы запуска двигателя: включения зажигания происходит в момент, согласованный с работой топливной аппаратуры, стартера и других устройств системы запуска. В настоящие время для ГТД применяются электрические системы зажигания, осуществляющие воспламенение топливовоздушной смеси за счет энергии, выделяющейся при электрическом разряде. В соответствии с видом электрического разряда согласно ГОСТ 22006-7 системы зажигания разделяют на следующие группы : - индуктивные системы зажигания – энергия, полученная от источника питания, используется для создания индуктивных разрядов на свече зажигания; - емкостные системы зажигания – энергия, полученная от источника питания, используется для создания емкостных разрядов на свече зажигания; - комбинированные системы зажигания – энергия, полученная от источника питания, используется для создания индуктивных и емкостных разрядов в межэлектродном промежутке одной и той же свечи зажигания;
  20. 20. Кроме того, электрические системы разделяют на низковольтные ( до 5 кВт ) и высоковольтные ( до 10 кВт ) системы. Основными элементами систем являются источник высокого напряжения ( иногда его называют агрегатом системы зажигания ) и электрической свечи. Свеча является частью запального устройства, в состав которой входит также пусковая форсунка и механизм, управляющий подачей топлива, -электромагнитный клапан. Для подпитки кислородом в запальное устройство иногда встраивается специальный дозирующий жиклер. Запальные устройства (воспламенители) устраиваются в нескольких патрубках между жаровыми трубами камеры сгорания. При запуске двигателя топливо поступает к пусковой форсунке, которая распыляет его в газовом потоке, набегающем через отверстие искрообразовательной полости. Одновременно ( если не производится предварительная тренировка свечей ) начинается образование электрического разряда. Возникает пусковой факел пламени, от которого воспламеняется топливо, поступающее в камеру сгорания через рабочие форсунки. 2.3,2 Авиационные свечи. В системах зажигания ГТД используются три типа свечей: искровые свечи, в которых выделение энергии, необходимо для воспламенения топливовоздушной смеси, происходит между электродами, разделенными газовыми промежутком; свечи поверхностного разряда – полупроводниковые свечи, рабочая поверхность которых обладает полупроводниковыми свойствами; эрозионные свечи – их рабочая поверхность образованна керамическим изолятором, металлизированным за счет эрозии материала электродов. 2,3,3. Электрический пробой газового промежутка между электродами искровой свечи. Газ, являясь диэлектриком, электрический ток не проводит. В атмосфере при воздействии космического излучения, рентгеновских или ультрафиолетовых лучей в газе наряду с нейтральными молекулами или атомами появляются частицы, несущие электрический заряд (свободные электроны, положительные и отрицательны ионы ), вследствие чего газ становится проводящим. Напряжение (пробивное напряжение Uпр ), необходимо для пробоя промежутка между электродами, зависит от целого ряда факторов : длины разрядного промежутка, давления и температуры газа, в котором происходит пробой. Приближенно можно считать, для равномерного поля средне значение напряженности при пробое 30 кВ/см , что Uпр=1,36 – 30dδ , где d – расстояние между электродами, см ; δ=0,386 P/T – относительная плотность воздуха. При работе свечи на двигателе благодаря ионизации за счет высоких температур, предшествующих искр и т.п. на расстоянии между электродами свечи 2-3 мм напряжение, необходимое для пробоя промежутка, не превышает 10-12 кВ. 2,3,4 Искровые свечи зажигания. Свеча состоит из керамического изолятора с центральным электродом , установленным в корпусе свечи из жаропрочной стали. Центральный электрод изготавливается также из специальной жаропрочной стали и укрепляется на резьбе и термоцементе в изоляторе. Изолятор из электропрочной керамики устанавливается в корпусе на медную шайбу, на него накладывается шайба, а затем запрессовывается втулка. Кроме того, изолятор в корпусе армируется стеклогерметиком. Корпус завальцовывается на шайбу. Расстояние между электродами свечи составляет 2 мм. Свеча обеспечивает нормальное искрообразование при температуре в искровом промежутке до 973 К. В процессе эксплуатации свеча не разбирается и расстояние между электродами не регулируется. 2,3.5 Разряд вдоль поверхности полупроводника. Образование разряда по поверхности полупроводника нельзя объяснить теорией электрического разряда в газах. Это связано с тем, разряд обусловлен в основном тепловыми явлениями в полупроводнике, протекание которых определяется энергетическими соотношениями. Для получения разряда вдоль поверхности полупроводника можно использовать схему, включающую: полупроводник, электроды,

