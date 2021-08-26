Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
САМАРСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ АЭРОКОСМИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ имени академика С. П. КОРОЛЕВА Аппаратура управления и защиты бортов...
Шабалов П.Г., Галкин Е.Ф. Аппаратура управления и защиты бортовых систем электроснабжения: Учебное пособие/Самара: СГАУ, 2...
СОДЕРЖАНИЕ 1 Характеристика аварийных режимов в системах электроснабжения. 1.1 Короткие замыкания в сети. 1.2 Неисправност...
7.4 Электрическая схема 7.5 Работа 7.6 Техническая эксплуатация 8 Блок защиты трансформаторовБЗТ-1-2с 8.1 Назначение 8.2 О...
1. Характеристика аварийных режимов в системах электроснабжения. На ЛА по тем или иным причинам возможны отказы отдельных ...
потолочное возбуждение генератора, что приводит к перенапряжению, если генератор работает на нагрузку один, или к перегруз...
Аппараты защиты должны обеспечивать быстрое отключение поврежденного участка с тем, чтобы авария не распространилась на др...
Отличаются высокой точностью. Применяются на самолетах 4 поколения. 3.2. Классификация видов защиты. Для предотвращения по...
В состав ДМР входят два поляризованных реле К1, К2 и контактор К3, объединенные в общем корпусе. Поляризованное реле К1 им...
S N W Ä S S S N N N W ñ Ä 1 2 3 4 5 6 Øèí à ýí åðãîóçëà G B ÂÑÑ- 1 Ï -591Á Ýêðàí Ãåí åðàòî ð ï î ñò. Ó Ñ Ò â ÁÐÇ- 1 Ñ Ë - ...
выдается сигнал включения реле мощных приемников электроэнергии (ст.Э-502-20, БСР, НСЦ, АРК, РЛС, 1ЗС, А-2ОО9, СР3, СЕИ). ...
5. Ток срабатывания блока защиты от короткого замыкания БЗК-1, А - не более 300 6. Остаточный ток короткого замыкания на ф...
При нормальном значении напряжения генератора стабилитрон VД2 не пробит, и транзистор VТ1 находится в закрытом состоянии. ...
4.2.3.4.Выключатель электромагнитный ВЭМ-25А ВЭМ-25А является исполнительным органом блоков БЗП-1 и БЗК-1 и обеспечивает н...
1.При выходе авиадвигателя на режим генератор не отдает напряжение 2. Генератор возбуждается с последующим развозбуждением...
- лампа центральной сигнализации (КСЦ-1), работающая в мигающем режиме, и кадр “ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ” на универсальном сигнальном т...
В схеме предусмотрена блокировка, исключающая возможность подключения к бортовой сети аэродромного источника с неправильно...
5.2.1. Действия летчика при отказе генератора постоянного тока Признаки: - мигает кнопка-лампа КСЦ; - высвечивается кадр “...
Необратимое отключение возбуждения генератора, отключение генератора от сети и выдачу информации об отказе канала в систем...
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
22 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
22 views

Mig 29 aircraft electric system protection

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Drive: Real World Instruction and Advice from Hollywood's Top Driver Ben Collins
(3.5/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mig 29 управление и защита sistem samoleta

  1. 1. САМАРСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ АЭРОКОСМИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ имени академика С. П. КОРОЛЕВА Аппаратура управления и защиты бортовых систем электроснабжения УЧЕБНОЕ ПОСОБИЕ по дисциплине «Электрооборудование летательных аппаратов и силовых установок» САМАРА 2005 г.
  2. 2. Шабалов П.Г., Галкин Е.Ф. Аппаратура управления и защиты бортовых систем электроснабжения: Учебное пособие/Самара: СГАУ, 2005г. 92с. В данном учебном пособии представлена аппаратура управления и защиты бортовых систем электроснабжения базового самолета МиГ-29, рассмотрена общая характеристика, роль и место в системах электроснабжения летательных аппаратов. Основное внимание уделено рассмотрению вопросовтеории аппаратуры управления и защиты, основных законов электротехники, объясняющих принцип действия, рассмотрены основные характеристики и процессы физических явлений, возникающие при работе. В учебном пособии также изложены конструкция основные технические данные и правила эксплуатации аппаратуры управления и защиты самолета МиГ-29. Рассмотрено на заседании цикла №2, от 10.01.2005г., и предназначено для студентов ВУЗов, обучающихся по военно-учетным специальностям ВВС. Самарский государственный аэрокосмический университет имени академика С.П.Королева, 2005г.
  3. 3. СОДЕРЖАНИЕ 1 Характеристика аварийных режимов в системах электроснабжения. 1.1 Короткие замыкания в сети. 1.2 Неисправности в цепях регуляторов напряжения 1.3 Чрезмерное отклонение частоты тока от номинального значения 1.4 Обрыв проводов 2 Требования, предъявляемые к аппаратам защиты 2.1 Селективность срабатывания защиты 2.2 Высокое быстродействие защиты 2.3 Достаточная инерционность действия защиты 2.4 Независимость работы защищаемых устройств от отказов в самом аппарате защиты 3 Классификация аппаратов управления и защиты 3.1 Классификация аппаратов управления и защиты 3.2 Классификация видов защиты 4 Дифференциально-минимальное реле ДМР-200 ВУ 4.1 Автомат защиты и управления АЗУ-400А 4.1.1 Назначение 4.1.2 Основные технические данные 4.1.3 Электрическая схема 4.1.4 Работа 4.1.5 Техническая эксплуатация 4.2 Блок регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1 4.2.1 Назначение 4.2.2 Основные технические данные 4.2.3 Устройство 4.2.3.1 Блок регулирования напряжения БРН-7М 4.2.3.2 Блок защиты от перенапряжений БЗП-1 4.2.3.3 Блок защиты от коротких замыканий БЗК-1 4.2.3.4 Выключатель электромагнитный ВЭМ-25А 4.2.4 Техническая эксплуатация блока БРЗ-1 5 Работа системы электроснабжения постоянного тока 5.1 Работа системы в нормальном режиме 5.1.1 Включение бортовых аккумуляторных батарей 5.1.2 Включение стартера-генератора ГСР-СТ-12/40А 5.1.3 Включение аэродромного источника 5.2 Работа системы в аварийном режиме 5.2.1 Действия летчика при отказе генератора постоянного тока 6 Блок защиты и управления БЗУСП376Т 6.1 Назначение, выполняемые функции 6.2 Устройство 6.3 Электрическая схема 6.3.1 Блок раздельной работы БСГБ1БА 6.3.2 Блок усилителей БУС9Б 6.3.3 Блок частотной защиты БСГЧ5600Б 6.3.4 Плата стабилизатора ПСБ2 6.3.5 Блок встроенного контроля 6.4 Работа БЗУСП376Т 6.4.1 Подготовка системы БЗУСП376Т к работе 6.4.2 Управление включением возбуждения генератора 6.4.3 Управление контактором нагрузки 6.4.4 Управление включением ЭМР 6.4.5 Аварийное отключение канала 6.5 Техническая эксплуатация 7 Блок трансформаторовтока БТТ-30БТ 7.1 Назначение 7.2 Основные технические данные 7.3 Устройство
  4. 4. 7.4 Электрическая схема 7.5 Работа 7.6 Техническая эксплуатация 8 Блок защиты трансформаторовБЗТ-1-2с 8.1 Назначение 8.2 Основные технические данные 8.3 Устройство, электрическая схема 8.4 Работа 8.5 Техническая эксплуатация 9 Блок чередования фаз БЧФ-208 9.1 Назначение 9.2 Основные технические данные 9.3 Устройство 9.4 Электрическая схема 9.5 Работа 9.6 Техническая эксплуатация 10 Работа системы электроснабжения переменного тока 10.1 Работа системы в нормальном режиме 10.1.1 Включение генератора ГТЗ0НЖЧ12 10.1.2 Включение преобразователя ПТО-1000/1500М 10.1.3 Включение аэродромного источника питания 10.2 Работа система в аварийном режиме 10.2.1 Работа системы при отказе генератора ГТЗ0НЖЧ12 10.2.2 Работа системы при отказе трансформатора Т-1,5/0,2 10.2.3 Действия летчика при отказе привод-генератора переменного тока 11 Проверка параметров систем электроснабжения постоянного и переменного тока
  5. 5. 1. Характеристика аварийных режимов в системах электроснабжения. На ЛА по тем или иным причинам возможны отказы отдельных элементов системы электрооборудования. Эти отказы могут привести к тяжелым последствиям не только для системы электрооборудования, но и для ЛА в целом. Поэтому, для обеспечения ими боевого запаса необходимо знать причины, вызывающие отказы, характер их появления, степень влияния отказов отдельных элементов на надежность работы электрического оборудования в целом. Знание этих 3-х факторов позволяет своевременно принимать меры по предупреждению отказов, т.е. более грамотно эксплуатировать авиационное оборудование. Опыт эксплуатации электрического оборудования ЛА позволяет сделать вывод о том, что наиболее характерными аварийными режимами являются: 1. К.З. в сети, внутри генератора и на фидере. 2. Неисправности в системе регулирования напряжения, приводящие к перевозбуждению или недовозбуждению генераторов. 3. Чрезмерное отклонение частоты от номинального значения. 4. Обрыв фазы в трехфазном генераторе и приводов в сети. Рассмотрим кратко эти аварийные режимы: 1.1 Короткие замыкания в сети. Короткие замыкания в сети внутри генератора и на его фидере возникают в результате повреждения изоляции, обрыва проводов или нарушения монтажа. В 3-х фазных системах  тока с заземленной нейтралью возможно одно, двух и трехфазные к.з. Однофазным называется к.з. одной фазы на корпус, двух и трехфазным – замыканием соответственно двух или трех фаз между собой или на корпус. При таких к.з. установятся значения токов: Iк(3Ф)=(2.5-3)Iн; Iк(2Ф)=(3.5-4)Iн; Iк(1Ф)=(4.5-5)Iн. Из соотношений видно, что если генератор не будет своевременно отключен, он может сгореть, к.з. может быть причиной пожара ЛА. Ударные токи (броски токов в первый момент к.з.) могут достигать (10-20)IН. Они опасны с точки зрения механических повреждений обмоток генератора и проводов сети. Различают два вида коротких замыканий, которые могут быть на ЛА: -Первый вид к.з. – это так называемые, глухие или металлические к.з. Этот вид к.з. характеризуется  нулевой величиной сопротивления в месте к.з. и образуется, обычно, в результате сваривания расплавившихся при возникновении к.з. металлических токонесущих частей. Так как сопротивление к.з. при этом близко к нулю, то характерной особенностью таких к.з. является наличие значительных токов к.з. обычно превышающих номинальные величины. -Другой вид к.з. носит название перемежающего к.з. К.З. в этом случае носит периодический характер. Оно то возникает, то исчезает. Происходит это обычно потому, что при возникновении к.з. появляется дуга, которая выжигает металл в месте к.з. и оно благодаря этому самоликвидируется. Затем, вследствие вибраций, которые имеются на ЛА, к.з. возникает вновь, снова самоликвидируется и т.д. Следует подчеркнуть, что частота возникновения замыкания при этом не является постоянной и процесс носит обычно хаотический характер. Этот вид к.з. характеризуется сравнительно небольшой величиной эффективного тока к.з., которая в ряде случаев не превышает величину номинального. Как глухие, так и перемежающиеся к.з. являются очень опасными и должны быть немедленно локализованы. При глухом к.з. большой ток, протекающий в короткозамкнутой цепи, может вызвать воспламенение изоляции и пожар. Перемежающиеся к.з. опасны тем, что хотя эффективная величина тока и невелика, однако искро и дугообразование в месте к.з. могут привести к взрыву и пожару. 1.2 Неисправности в цепях регуляторов напряжения. Неисправности в цепях регуляторов напряжения могут привести к перевозбуждению и недовозбуждению генераторов. В сетях  тока нестабильной частоты возможны максимальные значения перенапряжения > во столько раз, во сколько максимальная скорость вращения генератора>скорости, при которой f=400 Гц. При стабильной частоте при перевозбужденном генераторе напряжение составляет Umax=(1.5-1.6)Uн. -Первый вид неисправности – обрыв в цепи чувствительного элемента регулятора напряжения (например, обрыв цепи обмотки электромагнита регулятора напряжения). Следствием этой неисправности является
  6. 6. потолочное возбуждение генератора, что приводит к перенапряжению, если генератор работает на нагрузку один, или к перегрузке генератора, если генератор работает на нагрузку параллельно с другими генераторами. Когда генераторы снабжены угольными регуляторами напряжения, к такому же результату приводит спекание шайб угольного столба регулятора или к.з. в цепи силового транзистора (тиристора) в полупроводниковых Р.Н. -Второй вид неисправности – это к.з. в цепи органа реагирования угольного регулятора напряжения, приводящее к чрезмерному увеличению напряжения на измерительном элементе или обрыв в цепи силового транзистора п/п РН. Эта неисправность приводит к снижению возбуждения генератора, что, в свою очередь, вызывает снижение напряжения в сети. Если генератор работает на сеть один, или сброс нагрузки с генераторами даже переход генератора в двигательный режим, если генератор работает параллельно с другими генераторами (при параллельно работающих синхронных генераторах неисправный генератор становится потребителем реактивного тока). 1.3. Чрезмерное отклонение частоты тока от номинального значения. В СЭС может привести к выходу из строя отдельных элементов или систем. Так, например, при понижении частоты одиночно работающий генератор будет выдавать ток пониженной частоты. Кроме того, при понижении частоты увеличивается намагничивающий ток у электромагнитных аппаратов (трансформаторы, асинхронные двигатели, реле, контакторы и т.д.) (Х=2fL). В результате чего может произойти перегрев (перегорание) первичных обмоток. При повышении частоты наблюдается увеличение генерируемого тока (при одиночной работе генератора), увеличивается частота двигателей переменного тока и уменьшается их вращающий момент. Повышенная частота вращения может привести к выходу из строя подшипниковых узлов, нарушению режима работы автоматических узлов. Уменьшение вращающего момента может вызвать остановку электропривода. Возникающие при отклонении частоты тока от номинального значения ошибки измерительных органов систем управления отрицательно влияют на надежность автоматических систем. В системах электроснабжения с несколькими параллельно работающими генераторами переменного тока при отказах в приводах постоянной частоты вращения (или блоках управления), генераторы выпадают из синхронизма. 1.4. Обрыв проводов. В системе эл. снабжения ЛА на постоянном токе обрыв проводов приводит к лишению питания всех потребителей, присоединенным к этим проводам. Аналогично, при системе эл. снабжения на трехфазном переменном токе обрыв трех или двух фаз приводит к лишению питания соответствующих потребителей. При обрыве одного фазового провода питание трехфазных потребителей будет осуществляться от двух фаз. При этом ток, потребляемый трехфазными асинхронными двигателями, резко возрастает, а вращающий момент падает. Это может привести к перегреву двигателей и воспламенению изоляции, особенно если вследствие пониженного вращающего момента они остановятся и окажутся в режиме к.з. Поэтому режим работы энергоузла при потере даже одной фазы недопустим. Все приведенные выше режимы работы энергетического узла ЛА могут быть причиной ненормальной работы оборудования, невыполнения задания и даже катастрофы. Для предотвращения тяжелых последствий в результате возникновения отказа в системах эл. оборудования ЛА применяются различные аппараты защиты, которые автоматически отключают поврежденный участок и не допускают возникновения последствий аварийных режимов. 2. Требования, предъявляемые к аппаратам защиты. К аппаратам защиты помимо общих требований к электрооборудованию (минимальная масса и габариты, независимость их работы от вибрации, перегрузок, температуры, влажности и давления и т.д.), предъявляют ряд требований. 2.1. Селективность срабатывания защиты. Это требование подразумевает необходимость отключать только поврежденный участок или неисправный элемент, оставляя работоспособными нормально функционирующие участки и элементы. Селективность действия достигается выбором выдержки времени на срабатывание защиты и выбором величин параметров токов или напряжений, на изменение которых настроены аппараты защиты. 2.2.Высокое быстродействие защиты.
  7. 7. Аппараты защиты должны обеспечивать быстрое отключение поврежденного участка с тем, чтобы авария не распространилась на другие элементы системы. Требование достигается подбором параметра чувствительного элемента на изменение которого, вследствие возникновения аварийного режима, аппарат защиты может быстро отреагировать. 2. 3. Достаточная инерционность действия защиты. При срабатывании защиты необходимо не допустить отключение элементов системы, работающих в переходных режимах и являющихся исправными. Достигается это введением элементов с выдержкой времени. Выдержка времени выбирается из условий возможного изменения величины параметра в моментпуска, останова двигателей, их реверса, регулирования частоты вращения, сброса нагрузки и т.д. Это требование находится в противоречии с предыдущим, поэтому находят оптимальный вариант исполнения аппарата защиты. 2.4. Независимость работы защищаемых устройств от отказов в самом аппарате защиты. Это означает, что в случае возникновения неисправности в самом аппарате защиты, исправные элементы и участки сети не должны быть отключены. Требование достигается конструктивными способами исполнения аппарата защиты и методом включения его чувствительного элемента в цепь защищаемого участка или элемента. Перечисленные специфические требования к аппаратам защиты и возможность возникновения различных аварийных режимоввызывают необходимость изготовления различных конструктивных схем аппаратов защиты и применения различных видов защиты. 3. Классификация аппаратов управления и защиты 3.1. Классификация аппаратов управления и защиты. Все аппараты управления и защиты выполняют функции по включению источников питания при выполнении определенных условий по выходу их параметров на рабочий режим и отключению источников или участков сети при переходе нормального или ненормального режимов в аварийный или возникновении случайного (не случайного) аварийного режима их работы. Совершенство таких аппаратов претерпевает диалектическое развитие в соответствии с развитием самолетов от одного поколения к другому. Это развитие связано с совершенствованием применяемых элементов (контакторы, реле, полупроводниковые приборы, печатные интегральные микро и макросхемы, цифровые устройства) на основе развития науки и техники, технологии производства и изготовления, а также связано с ростом функциональных обязанностей аппаратов защиты и управления и необходимости самоконтроля их работы. Поэтому аппараты защиты и управления классифицируются следующим образом: 1.Аппараты защиты и управления по отдельным аварийным и ненормальным режимам. Примерами таких аппаратов являются: -Дифференциально-минимальное реле, ДМР-600Т; -Автоматы защиты от перенапряжения, АЗПС-1; -Тугоплавкие предохранители, ТП-200 (400,600,900). 2.Блоки защиты по нескольким основным аварийным режимам. Примеры: -коробка защиты и управления, КЗУ-30/1,5; -блок аварийных режимов, БАР-30; -блок регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1, работающий совместно с автоматом защиты и управления АЗУ- 400А; 3.Интегральные блоки защиты и управления. Они совмещают функции включения источников, и отключения их в аварийных ситуациях с функцией регулирования напряжения данных источников. Примеры: -Блок регулирования защиты и управления, БРЗУ-30М; -Блок защиты и управления, БРЗ-4; -Блок защиты и управления, БЗУСП376Т. 4.Цифровые блоки защиты и управления.
  8. 8. Отличаются высокой точностью. Применяются на самолетах 4 поколения. 3.2. Классификация видов защиты. Для предотвращения повреждения источников и приемников электроэнергии применяются различные виды защиты, отключающие неисправный элемент при следующих нарушениях нормального режима работы: 1.В системе постоянного тока: -при потере возбуждения или снижении напряжения; -при включении генераторов с неправильной полярностью; -при повышении напряжения (перевозбуждении); -при коротких замыканиях; -при протекании обратных токов в генераторе. 2. В СЭС переменного тока постоянной частоты: -при повышении и понижении напряжения; -при повышении и понижении частоты; -при неравномерном распределении нагрузок между фазами генераторов; -при неодинаковом чередовании фаз подключаемого генератора с сетью; -при коротких замыканиях; -при обрывах фаз. Кроме того, аппараты защиты и управления обеспечивают: -автоматическое включение и отключение одиночных генераторов и генераторов, работающих параллельно; -автоматическое включение системы повышенной надежности электроснабжения аварийных, сверхаварийных и переключение шин ЦРУ и РУ на другие источники электроэнергии; На следующих занятиях данной темы в соответствии с классификацией рассмотрим конструктивные схемы и принцип действия типовых аппаратов защиты и управления, применяемых на ЛА 3-го и 4-го поколения. 4. Дифференциально-минимальное реле ДМР-200 ВУ ДМР-200 ВУ (рис.4.1)предназначено для работы с выпрямительным устройством (ВУ) мощностью до 6 кВт и выполняет следующие функции управления и защиты: - дистанционное включение выпрямительного устройства под нагрузку (номинальное значение коммутируемого тока 200 А); - сигнализация о включении (отключении) ВУ; - отключение ВУ при авариях, приводящих к появлению «обратной» мощности (к числу таких аварий относят короткое замыкание диодов и другие состояния, когда обратный ток превышает 10-15 А). Рис. 4.1 Принципиальная электрическая схема ДМР-200 ВУ
  9. 9. В состав ДМР входят два поляризованных реле К1, К2 и контактор К3, объединенные в общем корпусе. Поляризованное реле К1 имеет три обмотки: токовую, W1 и две обмотки напряжения W2 и W3 (обмотка в системе электроснабжения не используется). Контакты реле К1 в состоянии, когда по обмоткам токи не протекают, удерживаются в крайних положениях постоянными магнитами. Поляризованное реле К2 срабатывает при токе нагрузки 10-20 А и более, при отсутствии тока его контакты размыкаются. ДМР включается переводом переключателя S в положение «ВКЛ». При этом выпрямленное напряжение ВУ через нормально замкнутые контакты К1 подается на обмотку контактора и последний срабатывает, подключая выпрямительное устройство к сети постоянного тока. В случае, если контакты реле К1 находятся в разомкнутом состоянии и контактор не срабатывает (это возможно, если предшествующее состояние было обусловлено срабатыванием ДМР по обратному току), перед включением необходимо переключатель S перевести в положение «Взвод». При этом за счет МДС создаваемой током в обмотке W3 реле К1 придет в исходное состояние и замкнет свои контакты. При срабатывании контактора К3 от его подвижных контактов напряжение подается на обмотку вспомогательного реле К4 (в состав ДМР не входит), которое размыкает цепь сигнальной лампы «Отказ ВУ» и готовит цепь лампы «ВУ Вкл.». Последняя загорается только в том случае, когда ток нагрузки ВУ превышает порог срабатывания реле К2. В случаях, когда по обмотке W1 реле К1 протекает ток, обратный по направлению току нагрузки, реле К1 размыкает свои контакты, контактор отключается, гаснет лампа «ВУ Вкл.» и загорается лампа «Отказ ВУ». Работы по эксплуатации ДМР-200 ВУ сводятся к контролю состояния болтовых соединений и контактов контактора К3. 4.1. Автомат защиты и управления АЗУ-400А 4.1.1. Назначение Автомат защиты и управления АЗУ-400А предназначен для защиты и управления генератором постоянного тока и служит для: - автоматическое включения генератора в сеть, когда напряжение генератора превысит напряжение бортсети на 0,2....1 В; - автоматического отключения генератора от сети при “обратном токе” 15..35 А, а также при коротком замыкании в генераторе или на его фидере; - предотвращения включения генератора с неправильной полярностью; -сигнализация о включении и отключении генератора; - выдачи сигнала на включение реле меченых приемников электроэнергии. 4.1.2. Основные технические данные 1. Напряжение коммутируемой цепи и цепи управления В. - 24,..29,4 2. Номинальное значение коммутируемого тока (ток в цепи контактов контактора), А - 400 3. Превышение напряжения, при котором происходит подключение генератора, В -0.2…1 4. Ток отключения (обратный), - 15,..35 5. Напряжение отпускания контактов контактора, В -9 ± 1 6. Потребительный ток, А - не бол 0.8 7. Масса, кг - 8. Режим работы - продолжительный 4.1.3. Электрическая схема Электрическая схема АЗУ-400А приведена на рис 4.2
  10. 10. S N W Ä S S S N N N W ñ Ä 1 2 3 4 5 6 Øèí à ýí åðãîóçëà G B ÂÑÑ- 1 Ï -591Á Ýêðàí Ãåí åðàòî ð ï î ñò. Ó Ñ Ò â ÁÐÇ- 1 Ñ Ë - G 1Ý Ãåí . = òî êà 9Ý Â + Ãåí . ÀÇÓ- 400À Ð ÑÎ ÄÎ Ê1 2 3 4 5 6 5 R 1 2 3 4 5 K5 VD K2 Ñ Î Ð Ê3 ÑÅÒÜ Ä Ê í à âêë. ðåëå ì î ù í ûõ ï ðèåì í èêî â 1 - óï î ðí ûé âèí ò 2 - ì àãí èòî ï ðî âî ä 3 - ï î ëþñí ûå í àêî í å÷í èêè 4 - ÿêî ðü 5 - ï î ñòî ÿí í ûå ì àãí èòû 6 - êî í òàêòí ûé âèí ò W - äèôôåðåí öèàëüí àÿ î áì î òêà W - ï î ñëåäî âàòåëüí àÿ î áì î òêà Ä Ñ Рис. 4.2 Электрическая схема АЗУ-400А В ее состав входят: контактор К2, два поляризованных реле К1 и КЗ, реле включения К4, сигнальное реле К5, ограничительной резистор R и диод УД Контактор К2 - исполнительный элемент автомата. Служит для включения генератора в сеть. Поляризованное реле К1. Устройство К1 также приведено на рис 4.2. К1 представляет собой поляризованное электромагнитное реле. Магнитная система реле состоит из двух стальных магнитопроводов, соединенных постоянными магнитами, Магниты обращены одноименными полюсами в одну сторону. К магнитопроводам прикреплены полюсы с полюсными наконечниками. Между полюсами помещен якорь, выполненный в виде стальной планки, способной поворачиваться вокруг оси. Реле имеет две неподвижные обмотки: последовательную (сервисную) СО, состоящую из одного витка шинной меди и дифференциальную ДО, выполненную в виде катушки. Эти обмотки охватывают якорь, ко- торый может поворачиваться на некоторый угол вокруг оси и замыкать или размыкать контакты. Направление поворота якоря определяется направлением тока в катушках, в зависимости от которого концы якоря намагничиваются с той или иной полярностью, и притягиваются полюсами, имеющими обратную полярность, Сервисная обмотка СО включается в плюсовую цепь генератора, дифференциальная обмотка ДО - на разность напряжений генератора и сети. Поляризованное реле КЗ выполнено аналогично реле К1, но не имеет дифференциальной обмотки. Служит для выдачи сигнала на включение реле мощных приемников электроэнергии при токе генератора, превышающем 40А и снятие его при малых токах генератора. Реле К4 типа ТКЕ22П1ПГ - включающее реле, готовит эл. схему к работе. Реле К5 типа ТКЕ22П1ПГ - сигнальное реле. Служит для сигнализации о включении и отключении генератора. Диод УД, типа 2Д202Д служит для исключения возможности попадания цепи ДО реле К1 под двойное напряжение в случае неправильной полярности подключения генератора. Резистор R типа ОМЛ-1-100 Ом ± 10% служит для ограничения тока через контакты реле К1 при их размыкании в случае ручного включения АЗУ-400А. Автомат АЗУ-400А по своему внешнему виду, габаритным и присоединительным размерам идентичен дифференциально-минимальному реле ДМР-400Т. 4.1.4.Работа Рассмотрим работу АЗУ-400А применительно к самолету изд. 9-12 Включение автомата происходит следующим образом. Если напряжение генератора превышает 14..16 В, то при замыкании выключателя 97 “Ген. = тока" реле К4 срабатывает и своим контактами 2-3 подготавливает цепь включения контактора. Одновременно при этом дифференциальная обмотка ДО реле К1 оказывается включенной через диод УД на разность напряжений генератора и сети (контактами 5-6), а также исключаются паразитные связи генератора с бортсетью через обмотку контактора К2 и дифференциальную обмотку ДО К1 при включенном выключателе 9Э (контактами 5-4). В случае, когда разность напряжений генератора и сети превышает 0,2...1,0 В, реле К1 срабатывает и обеспечивает срабатывание контактора К2. Генератор подключается к бортовой сети самолета и принимает на себя нагрузку. При этом срабатывает также реле КЗ за счет тока нагрузки генератора, протекающего по его сервисной обмотке СО. Через замкнувшиеся контакты КЗ с клеммы "Д" автомата защиты и управления
  11. 11. выдается сигнал включения реле мощных приемников электроэнергии (ст.Э-502-20, БСР, НСЦ, АРК, РЛС, 1ЗС, А-2ОО9, СР3, СЕИ). При замыкании контактов К2 выдается сигнал на срабатывание реле К5, которое одной парой контактов 1-2 снимает сигнал с клеммы "Л", а другой 2-3 -выдает сигнал на клемму "С", который используется в системе "Экран",ВСС-1 и речевом информаторе П-591Б. При превышении напряжения бортсети самолета над напряжением генератора или в случае короткого замыкания в генераторе или на его фидере по сервисному витку СО реле К1 потечет обратный ток. При обратном токе 15...35А поляризованное реле К1 размыкает свои контакты, обеспечивая отключение генератора от сети, отключение мощных приемников электроэнергии и выдачу сигналов: - на универсальное сигнальное табло УСТ системы “Экран”, ”Генератор ПОСТ”; - на речевой информатор "Отказ генератора постоянного тока". С клеммы "Л" напряжение сети подается в блок регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1. В случае размыкания контактов выключателя 97 "Ген. = тока" отключение АЗУ-400А происходит следующим образом. При отпускании реле К4 размыкается цепь питания контактора К2, и генератор отключается от сети. При этом по дифференциальной обмотке ДО реле К.1 начинает протекать ток от сети по цепи: размыкающие контакты 4-5, ограничительный резистор R , размыкающие контакты 4-5 К5, контакты К1. Контакты реле К1 размыкаются под действием этого тока, что обуславливает приведение автомата защиты и управления АЗУ-400А в исходное состояние. 4.1.5.Техническая эксплуатация Автомат защиты и управления установлен на самолете в отсеке энергоузла постоянного тока (отсек № 4, шп.ЗГ-ЗВ). В процессе эксплуатации проверяется внешнее состояние, крепление автомата, надежность подсоединения силовых проводов. На поверхности автомата не должно быть грязи, пыли, влаги, следов масла. Расстояние между корпусом и силовыми проводами должно быть не менее 50 мм (за исключением проводов, присоединенных к клеммам "Ген." и "Сеть"). Наконечники проводов должны прилегать непосредственно к контактной поверхности. Автомат АЗУ-400А в процессе эксплуатации не требует особого внимания, при отказе заменяется исправным. В случае необходимости он может быть заменен исправным дифференциально -минимальным реле типа ДМР-400Т. При этом необходимо соблюдать соответствие внешних соединений. Установочные размеры и назначение выводных клемм этих аппаратов одинаковы. 4.2.Блок регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1 4.2.1.Назначение Блок регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1 предназначен для регулирования с повышенной точностью напряжения и защиты стартер-генератора ГСР-СТ-12/40А от коротких замыканий и аварийного повышения напряжения, Блок обеспечивает: - стабилизацию напряжения на клеммах стартер-генератора в пределах 28,5 ± 0,5 В; - автоматическое развозбуждение стартер-генератора со снижением остаточного тока короткого замыкания при коротком замыкании внутри генератора или в его фидере между клеммами “+” генератора и “ГЕН” АЗУ-400А.; - автоматическое ограничение тока возбуждения при повышении напряжения более 30,5 ± 0,5 В с зависимой выдержкой времени от 1 до 0,05 с. Расшифровка маркировки: БРЗ - блок регулирования и защиты 1 - блок работает в комплекте с одним генератором. 4.2.2.Основные технические данные 1. Номинальное регулирование напряжения, В - 28,5 2. Точность регулирования напряжения, В ± 0,5 3. Напряжение срабатывания блока защиты от перенапряжений БЗП-1,В 3 - 30,5 ± 0,5 4. Выдержка времени срабатывания блока БЗП-1 при перенапряжении, С - 32 В - 0,75...0,95 - 40 В - 0,3 ... 0,5 - 80 В - не более 0,05
  12. 12. 5. Ток срабатывания блока защиты от короткого замыкания БЗК-1, А - не более 300 6. Остаточный ток короткого замыкания на фидере длиной 10 и сечением 3х70 мм,А - не более 200 7. Режим работы - продолжительный 4.2.3.Устройство Блок состоит из следующих функционально связанных и размещенных в одном корпусе элементов: - блока регулирования напряжений БРН-7М; - блока защита от перенапряжений БЗП-1; - блока защиты от коротких замыканий БЗК-4; - электромагнитного выключателя ВЭМ-25А. Электрическая схема блока регулирования и защиты БРЗ-1 приведена на плакате. 4.2.3.1. Блок регулирования напряжения БРН-7М Блок регулирования напряжения БРН-7М предназначен для стабилизации напряжения генератора постоянного тока с повышенной точностью 28,5 ±0,5В. Напряжение регулируется по замкнутому циклу. Любое изменение напряжения воспринимается измерительным органом (БИОН), в котором вырабатывается сигнал, пропорциональный величине изменения напряжения. Сигнал с БИОН подается в блок предварительного усиления (ВУП), а затем поступает на вход усилителя мощности (БУМ), усиливается силовой частью (СЧ) и подается на ис- полнительней орган-обмотку возбуждения генератора (ОВГ). Тем самым напряжение генератора приводится к номинальному значению. Электрическая схема и принцип работы БРН-7 приведены в пособии «Регуляторы напряжения 4.2.3.2.Блок защиты от перенапряжений БЗП-1 Блок защиты от перенапряжений предназначен для: - фиксации перенапряжения генератора на уровне точки срабатывания защиты; - срабатывания исполнительного органа защиты выключателя ВЭМ-25А. Электрическая схема (рис. 4.3) блока состоит из следующих функциональных элементов: - чувствительный элемент блока с измерительной частью; - устройство выдержки времени УВВ; - импульсный усилитель ИУ (предварительный усилитель); - выходной усилитель. Чувствительный элемент блока защиты предназначен для фиксации перенапряжения генератора на уровне точки срабатывания защиты. Он представляет собой несимметричный триггер с эммитерной обратной связью (триггер Шмита) - транзистор VT1, к базе которого через стабилитрон VД2 прикладывается напряжение генератора. Устройство выдержки времени УВВ предназначено для того, чтобы исполнительный орган блока не сработал при переходных процессах в системе. Поскольку чувствительный элемент блока безинерционный, то при переходных процессах реагирует на кратковременное повышение напряжения. Чтобы не было ложного срабатывания защиты, необходима задержка обрабатывания исполнительного органа, по времени, перекрывающая продолжительность переходных процессов. Импульсный усилитель ИУ состоит из расширителя импульсов и каскада предварительного усилителя мощности. Расширитель импульсов предназначен для преобразования короткого импульса снимаемого устройства выдержки времени УЗВ в импульсы определенной длительности необходимой для срабатывания исполнительного органа защиты выключателя ВЭМ-25А. Такое преобразование коротких импульсов осу- ществляет схема одновибраторов, выполненная на транзисторах разной проводимости. Время нахождения одновибратора в неустойчивом состоянии составляет величину расширенного импульса. Выходной им пульс одновибратора подается на каскад предварительного усилителя мощности, являющимся промежуточным звеном между расширителем импульсов и выходным каскадом блока. Выходной каскад усилителя мощности - транзистор VТ2, включает исполнительный орган защиты ВЭМ-25А. Работа Б3П-1 Питание БЗП осуществляется как от генератора (через автомат защиты "0В ген.") так и от сети (через автомат защиты "БРЗ").
  13. 13. При нормальном значении напряжения генератора стабилитрон VД2 не пробит, и транзистор VТ1 находится в закрытом состоянии. Контакты К1 ВЭМ замкнуты. В случае, когда напряжение генератора превышает значение 30,5 ± 0,5 В, стабилитрон VД2 пробивается, и транзистор VТ1 открывается. При этом запускается устройство выдержки времени УВВ. если напряжение не восстановится до нормального значения, устройство выдержки времени черев 0,05... 1,0 с в зависимости от величины перенапряжения выдает сигнал на импульсный усилитель ИУ и через него на открытие транзистора VТ2. При этом по обмотке W1 контактора К1 ВЭМ протекает ток, и его контакты размыкаются, включая последовательно с обмоткой возбуждения дополнительный резистор Rд. Ток возбуждения при этом уменьшается, и напряжение генератора снижается до уровня (6...8)В. Автомат защиту и управления АЗУ- 400А за счет обратного тока отключит генератор от сети. 4.2.3.3.Блок защиты от коротких замыканий БЗК-1 Блок защиты от коротких замыканий предназначен для: - фиксации короткого замыкания в генераторе иди фидере; - развозбуждения генератора; - переполюсовки ОВГ. Электрическая схема блока (см. рис.4.3) состоит ив следующих функциональных основных элементов: - чувствительного элемента; - органа развозбуждения генератора-триггера (Т); - органа переполюсовки обмотки возбуждения генератора. Чувствительным элементом блока защиты от коротких замыканий БЗК-1 является транзистор VТ3, который предназначен для фиксации короткого замыкания в генераторе или фидере. Принцип действия чувствительного элемента заключается в суммировании двух сигналов: - наличие тока через генератор; - разомкнутое состояние силовых контактов АЗУ-400А. Сигнал о токе через генератор снимается с клеммы "У" генератора, т.е. представляет собой падение напряжения на обмотке дополнительных полюсов генератора. Сигнал об отключении АЗУ-400А (разомкнутое состояние силовых контактов) поступает в схему с клеммы "Л" автомата защиты и управления. С этой клеммы осуществляется питание чувствительного элемента БЗК напряжением бортсети. Орган развозбуждения генератора БЗК-1 - триггер Т предназначен для формирования сигнала на импульсный усилитель ИУ БЗП-1 без задержки времени и на транзистор VТ4. Орган переполюсовки ОВГ включает в себя транзистор VТ4 и контактор К2. При открытии транзистора VТ4 срабатывает контактор К2 и переключает клемму "+Ш" к клемме "У", а клемму "- Ш" - к клемме “В” Работа БЗК-1 Питание БЗК осуществляется напряжением бортсети от клеммы “Л" АЗУ-400А только после отключения генератора. Таким образом,защита от коротких замыканий работает только в том случае, когда включены аккумуляторные батареи. Исполнительным элементом БЗК является контактор К2. В случае короткого замыкания (КЗ) в генераторе или его фидере за счет тока, протекающего из сети к точке КЗ, автомат АЗУ-400А отключает генератор от сети. При этом напряжение бортсети, снимаемое с клеммы "Л" АЗУ-400А (см. рис. 4.3), подается на БЗК. Ток К3 генератора, протекающей по обмотке дополнительных полюсов ОДП, создает на ней падение напряжения ΔU, которое приложено к переходу эмиттер-база транзистора VТ3 на его закрытие. Если ток генератора мал или отсутствует (при отсутствии КЗ в генераторе) падение напряжения на ОДП мало и транзистор VТ3 открыт, обеспечивая блокировку срабатывания защиты. В случае, когда ток отключенного от сети генератора превышает З00А, транзистор VТ3 закрывается. При этом сигнал с коллектора VТ3 подается на включение триггера Т, который без выдержки времени формируетсигнал на импульсный усилитель ИУ блока защиты от перенапряжения БЗП и на открытие VТ4. Однако открытие транзистора VТ4 произойдет только после того, как сработает контактор К1 ВЭМ и своими контактами рас шунтирует резисторы R6 и R7. При открытии транзистора VТ4 сработает контактор К2 и переключит клемму "+Ш" к клемме "У", а клемму "- Ш" - к клемме "В". За счет такого переключения по ОВГ пропускается ток обратного направления, обусловленный действием остаточной ЭДС генератора. Это обеспечивает практически полное гашение магнитного поля и, следовательно, уменьшение тока короткого замыкания. Для повторного включения генератора после срабатывания или коротких замыканий необходимо кратковременно нажать на кнопку 37Э "Взвод БРЗ" (на панели регулирования напряжений в нише левой стойки шасси). При этом напряжение борт сети через одну пару контактов (3-4) кнопки подается на обмотку W2 ВЭМ-25А, переводя его в исходное положение. Через другую пару контактов (1-2) обеспечивается выключение триггера Т и, следовательно, контактора К2 БЗК.
  14. 14. 4.2.3.4.Выключатель электромагнитный ВЭМ-25А ВЭМ-25А является исполнительным органом блоков БЗП-1 и БЗК-1 и обеспечивает необратимость отключения генератора. При срабатывании одного из этих блоков он размыкает свои силовые контакты, включая последовательно с ОВГ дополнительный резистор RД, таким образом,осуществляет развозбуждение генератора. Расшифровка обозначения: ВЭМ – выключатель электромагнитный; 25 – максимально коммутируемый ток, А; А – модификация. Контактор К1 выключателя ВЭМ-25А представляет собой двухпозиционный импульсный контактор. ВЭМ-25 приводится в рабочее состояние кнопкой “Взвод БРЗ” (см. рис. 4.4). 6 1 2 3 4 5 W1 W2 S "Âçâî ä ÁÐÇ" +27â ÁÇÏ , ÁÇÊ Рис. 4.4 При этом через замкнутые контакты 1 напряжение “+27В” подается на обмотку W2 электромагнита 3. Сердечник электромагнита 3 перемещается вверх до захода защелки 4 в паз под действием пружины 6. При этом перебрасывается группа контактов 2, а контакты 1 размыкаются. При аварийных ситуациях после срабатывания блоков БЗП-1 или БЗК-1 напряжение бортовой сети подается череззамкнутые контакты контактной группы 2 на обмотку W2 электромагнита 4. Под действием силы электромагнита сердечник 4 выходит из зацепления с сердечником 3, который под действием пружины 5 перебрасывает контактную группу и одновременно подготавливается цепь взвода ВЭМ (замыкаются контакты 1). 4.2.4.Техническая эксплуатация блока БРЗ-1 В процессе эксплуатации проверяется внешнее состояние блока, его крепление на объекте и надежность подсоединения разъемовэлектрожгутов. Блок установлен на изд. 9-12 в отсеке №7, а правом наплаве крыла, вверху, шп.№ 3-4. На поверхности блока не должно быть грязи, влаги, следов масла, механических повреждений (забоин, вмятин, трещин). При выполнении 100 и 200-часовых регламентных работ проверяется работоспособность блока БРЗ-1 с помощью пульта наземного контроля ПНКЗ-1-3 и непосредственно на объекте при подключенном наземном источнике постоянного тока. Для этой цели по передней стенке блока имеется контрольный разъем. Проверка выполняется согласно инструкции, изложенной на крынке пульта. Контроль уровня и установка заданного значения напряжения генератора производился при запущенных изделиях 88 с помощью пульта контроля энергосистем ПКЭ, который подключается к контрольному разъему 28Э, а также с помощью вольтметра, установленного в кабине. Характерные неисправности блока БРЗ-1, возможные причины и способы устранения приведены в таблице 4.1. таблица 4.1. Неисправность Возможная причина Способ устранения
  15. 15. 1.При выходе авиадвигателя на режим генератор не отдает напряжение 2. Генератор возбуждается с последующим развозбуждением 3. Выходное напряжение генератора не соот- ветствует заданным нормам и при внешнем регулировании оста- ется без изменения. 1. Перегорел предохранитель в цепи ОВГ 2.Разомкнуты контакты выключателя ВЭМ-25А 3. Нет контакта на клеммах 1.5,6,7 Ш1 или 2,3 разъема фильтра Ф-15 4. Обрыв одного из проводов в цепи 5. Обрыв фильтра Ф-15. 6. Короткое замыкание на корпус самолета. 7. Неисправен регулятор БРН, входящий в БРЗ-1. 1. Неисправен регулятор БРН, входящий в блок БРЗ-1 2. Короткое замыкание в цепи от клеммы“+” АЗУ до клеммы "- Ш" генератора 3. Неисправен блок БРЗ-1 1.Неисправен блок БРЗ-1 Заменить предохранитель. Нажать на кнопку " Взвод БРЗ" Заменить разъем или восстановить контакт Устранить обрыв Заменить фильтр Устранить корот- кое замыкание Заменить блок БРЗ-1 Заменить блок БРЗ-1 Устранить короткое замыкание. Заменить блок БРЗ-1 Заменить блок БРЗ-1 5. Работа системы электроснабжения постоянного тока 5.1.Работа системы в нормальном режиме Нормальная работа системы электроснабжения - это режим работы, при котором нормально функционируют все элементы СЭС, обеспечивающие электропитание всех приемников, и пр оводятся операции, необходимые для выполнения полета на всех этапах. 5.1.1. Включение бортовых аккумуляторных батарей Для включения бортовых аккумуляторных батарей 15СЦС-45Б необходимо в кабине на вертикальном электрощите правого пульта включить выключатель 14Э "АККУМ. БОРТ. АЭРОДРОМ". При этом через нормально замкнутые контакты 2-1 и 5-4 блокировочного реле 11Э обеспечивается минусовая цепь контакторов 19Э и 26Э. Контакторы срабатывают и подключают обе аккумуляторные батареи 15СЦС-45Б(10Э) к основной шине энергоузла постоянного тока (см. ПРИЛЖЕНИЕ 1), Вольтметр В-1К на приборной доске покажет напряжение в шине энергоузла (напряжение батарей 22….24В). При подключения к бортовой сети аккумуляторных батарей срабатывает световая сигнализация
  16. 16. - лампа центральной сигнализации (КСЦ-1), работающая в мигающем режиме, и кадр “ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ” на универсальном сигнальном табло системы "ЭКРАН", что также является сигналом о включении аккумуляторных батарей. Для контроля степени разряженности аккумуляторных батарей (на время 3...5 с) на правом пульте в кабине включаются выключатели "ПТО" и "НАСОС ПОДКАЧ. ". Напряжение по вольтметру В-1К должно быть не менее 21В. Для контроля над текущей емкостью аккумуляторных батарей на самолете установлен счетчик ампер- часов ИСА-К, измерительный шунт которого включен в минусовую цепь батареи и №1.К эксплуатации допускаются аккумуляторные батареи остаточной емкостью не менее 40А·ч. Аккумуляторные батареи15СЦС-45Б монтируются в стеклотекстолитовом контейнере с электрообогревом. Обогрев аккумуляторных батарей осуществляется от источника электроэнергии постоянного тока. Электрообогрев аккумуляторных батарей работает только от аэродромного источника электроэнергии. Контейнер аккумуляторных батарей снабжен термореле РБ5, которое автоматически разрывает цепь обогрева при температуре окружающего воздуха +15±2°С. Для проверки работоспособности обогрева аккумуляторных батарей необходимо подключить аэродромный источник электроэнергии постоянного тока и включать выключатели "АККУМ. БОРТ. АЭРОДРОМ" в кабине на правом пульте и "ОБОГРЕВ БОРТ. АККУМ." в коробке регулирования напряжений. Работоспособность обогрева проверяется рукой, касаясь дна контейнера. Дно контейнера должно нагреваться, если температура окружающей среды ниже +15±2°С. 5.1.2. Включение стартера-генератора ГСР-СТ-12/40А Для включения стартер-генератора (см. рис.5.1) необходимо при запущенном авиадвигателе (изд. 88) и отключенном аэродромном источнике питания постоянного тока включить на вертикальном электрощите правого пульта кабины выключатель 9Э “ГЕН=ГОКА”. При этом от клеммы “+” АЗУ-400А через автомат защиты 38Э, контакты 8-7 блокировочного реле 11Э и выключатель 9Э “ГЕН=ГОКА” запитывается включающее реле К4 АЗУ-400А. При превышении напряжения генератора над напряжением в сети на величину более 0,2.....1,0 В автомат АЗУ-400А подключает генератор к бортсети и одновременно выдает с клеммы “Д” сигнал на реле 17Э, 18Э, 56Э включения мощных приемников электроэнергии, на реле 184Э, 182Э сигнализации о включении генератора постоянного тока. При подключении стартер-генератора ГСР-СТ-12/40А в бортевую сеть на приборной доске погаснет кадр "ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ" системы "Экран", вольтметр В-1К покажет напряжение генератора 28….29 В вместо 22…24 В 5.1.З Включение аэродромного источника Перед подключением аэродромного источника электроэнергии постоянного тока (АИП) необходимо убедиться в соответствии его напряжения напряжению бортовой сети 27 ± 2,7В. Для подключения аэродромного источника необходимо подсоединить розетку ШРАП-500К к вилке (фюзеляж, шп. №6, ниша левой стойки шасси) и включить выключатель 14Э "АККУМ. БОРТ. АЭРОДРОМ" на правом пульте в кабине. При этом от вспомогательного контакта ШРАП-500К (см. ПРИЛЖЕНИЕ 1) запитывается реле блокировки по включению аэродромного источника 11Э. Реле 11Э: а) размыкая контакты: - 2-1, 5-4 - обесточивают контакторы 19Э и 26Э. Аккумуляторные батареи отключаются от бортовой сети; - 8-7 - разрывает цепь включения стартер-генератора ПСР-СТ-12/40Д. Генератор отключается от бортсети; - 1-10 - отключает от клеммы "Д" АЗУ-400А реле 17Э, 18Э, 56Э включения мощных приемников электроэнергии и реле 184Э, 182Э сигнализации; б) замыкая контакты: - 11-12 подключает реле 17Э, 18Э, 56Э на питание от аэродромного источника; - 5-6 обеспечивает "минусовую" цепь контактора 57Э, который срабатывает и подключает АИП к основной шине энергоузла. При подключении АИП к бортевой сети загорается кадр "ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ" в системе "ЭКРАН", вольтметр В-1К показывает напряжение в бортсети.
  17. 17. В схеме предусмотрена блокировка, исключающая возможность подключения к бортовой сети аэродромного источника с неправильной полярностью. Эту задачу выполняет детекторное реле. При неправильной полярности АИП это реле срабатывает и цепь контактора 57Э. 5.2.Работа системы в аварийном режиме Отказы отдельных элементов системы электроснабжения могут привести к нарушению ее нормального режима, вызвать тяжелые последствия как для системы электроснабжения и приемников электроэнергии, так и для самолета в целом. Анализ причин отказов в системе электроснабжения показывает, что основными из них являются: механические разрушения отдельных элементов, дефекты монтажа и конструктивные недостатки, несоблюдения правил технической эксплуатации. К наиболее характерным отказам элементов системы электроснабжения относят: механическое разрушение подшипников генератора, короткие металлические замыкания и обрывы проводов электрической сети, нарушение соединения контактов штепсельных разъемов, коммутационных аппаратов и соединительных колодок, пробой полупроводниковых приборови конденсаторов, смещение ползунков потенциометров и реостатов блоков регулирования, защиты и управления. Для исключения возможных тяжелых последствий при возникновении отказов система электроснабжения постоянного тока изд. 9-12 имеет аппараты защиты (АЗУ-400А, БРЗ-1 и др.) для отключения канала генерирования, неисправных элементов, участки электрической сети и др. Отказ элементов системы электроснабжения, обуславливает возможность возникновения аварийного режима работы системы. Аварийный режим работы в основном связан с отказом генератора или его пускорегулирующей аппаратуры, что приводит к снижению и чрезмерному (аварийному)повышению напряжения, к коротким замыканиям. При повышении напряжения (напряжение превысило 30,5±0,5В) или коротком замыкании в блоке БРЗ-1 срабатывает выключатель ВЭМ-25А по сигналам от блока защиты от перенапряжения БЗП-1 или от блока защиты от коротких замыканий БЗК-1 (см. ПРИЛЖЕНИЕ 1). При срабатывании ВЭМ-25А разрывается цепь обмотки возбуждения и включается в нее добавочное сопротивление Rд. Таким образом,осуществляется развозбуждение генератора. При развозбуждении напря- жение генератора уменьшается, через него начинает протекать "обратный" ток и автомат защиты и управления АЗУ-400А отключает генератор от бортсети по "обратному" току. При снижении напряжения генератора (Uг<Uс) АЗУ- 400А также отключает генератор от сети по "обратному" току. При коротком замыкании внутри генератора или в его фидере между клеммами “+” генератора и “Ген” АЗУ-400А происходит развозбуждение генератора со снижением остаточного тока короткого замыкания. В случае короткого замыкания автомат АЗУ-400А отключает генератор от сети, а в блоке БРЗ-1 срабатывают выключатель ВЭМ-25А и контактор К2 БЗК-4. ВЭМ-25А развозбуждает генератор. Контактор К2 переключает клемму "+Ш" к клемме "У", а клемму « - Ш" к клемме “В” За счет такого переключателя обеспечивается полное гашение магнитного поля и, следовательно, уменьшение тока короткого замыкания. Признаки отказа генератора: - световая сигнализация: а) горит кадр “ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ” в системе "Экран"; б) лампа центральной сигнализации (КСЦ-1), мигающем режиме; - звуковая сигнализация: а) речевая информация "Отказ генератора постоянного тока" в системе П-591Б; - контрольные приборы: а) вольтметр В-1К показывает напряжение 21...22В вместо 28...29В. В случае отказа генератора постоянного тока система электроснабжения предусматривает аварийное питание бортсети самолета от аккумуляторных батарей 15СЦС-45Б, При этом от бортовой сети автоматически отключаются мощные приемники электроэнергии: - станция Э-502-20; - система БСР; - система НСЦ; - радиокомпас АРК; - станция РЛС; - система 13С; - система А-2009; - станция СРЗ; - система СЕИ. При отказе генератора автомат защиты и управления АЗУ-400А отключает его от сети. При этом обесточивает реле 17Э, 18Э, 56Э, 182Э и 184Э. В результате: - - реле 17Э, 18Э, 56Э производят отключение мощных приемников электроэнергии; - - реле 182Э, 184Э обеспечивают сигнализацию о выключении генератора.
  18. 18. 5.2.1. Действия летчика при отказе генератора постоянного тока Признаки: - мигает кнопка-лампа КСЦ; - высвечивается кадр “ГЕНЕР. ПОСТ" на табло системы "Экран"; - выдается речевая информация и инструкция ''Отказ генератора постоянного тока. Время полета 15 мин."; - вольтметр В-1К показывает падение напряжения до 21...22В вместо 27...28В; - выпадают бленкеры Д, КС и ЗПУ, гаснут сигнализаторы на ЩУ, стрелки курсов занимают произвольное положение бортового радионавигационного оборудования БРНО. Действия: - доложить руководителю полета и по его команде следовать на ближайший аэродром; - отключить САУ нажатием красной кнопки "Выкл. режима САУ" (более 3 с.) на ручке управления до погасания кнопки-лампы "Демп." или выключателем САУ на правом пульте; - отключить форсаж двигателей; - посадку выполнить в минимально возможное время на ближайшей аэродром; - переключатель "Каналы" установить в положение "Ручн.", показания текущего курса восстановятся, бленкер КС уберется. Примечания: 1. При отказе генератора постоянного тока от бортовой сети автоматически отключается СУВ, а режим “Посадка СН” не включается. 2. При выполнении полета ночью или в сложных метеоусловиях переключатель "АНО" установить в положение "Пробл.", переключатель "фары" - в положение "фары посад." на посадочном курсе после пролета БПРС. Время безопасного полета с отказавшим генератором постоянного тока составляет 15...35мин, при автоматически отключенных приемниках, после чего напряжение должно составлять 21...22В. Летчик должен учитывать, что при снижении напряжения сети ниже 20В закрылки и тормозные щитки выпустить невозможно, может не выпуститься тормозной парашют, не сработать системе автоматического растормаживания колес, происходит отказ радиосвязи, клинья воздухозаборников застопориваются в положении, которое было при падении напряжения, и не управляются аварийно. При напряжении менее 18В индикация крена, тангажа и курса не обеспечивается. При таких обстоятельствах летчик должен: - перейти на визуальное пилотирование и визуальную ориентировку; - рассчитывать остаток топлива, исходя из показаний расходомера в момент обесточивания и минутного расхода топлива на данном режиме; - посадку выполнять в минимально возможнее время на ближайший аэродром,пилотируя по ДА -200, высотомеру, указателю скорости и компасу КИ-13; - выпускать шасси аварийно; - при торможении давление в тормозах увеличивать плавно. 6. Блок защиты и управления БЗУСП376Т 6.1. Назначение, выполняемые функции Блок защиты и управления БЗУСП376Т (ПРИЛОЖЕНИЕ 2) предназначен для: - автоматического подключения генератора ГТ30НЖЧ12 к бортовой электрической сети переменного тока; - автоматического отключения генератора от сети, его развозбуждение и расцепление вала ГП-21 от коробки самолетных агрегатов КСА при возникновении неисправностей; - контроль технического состояния канала генерирования переменного тока. Блок защиты и управления выполняет следующие функции: 1. формирование сигнала "Вг" на включение возбуждения генератора при переводе выключателя "Ген. ~тока" в положение "Вкл" при условиях: - уровень сигнала "Uf" от тахогенератора ТГ соответствует нормальному значению частоты тока генератора f=380 ....420 Гц; - разрешен отбор мощности от авиационных двигателей(nрвд>55%); - в системе нет неисправностей. 2. Выдачу сигнала "Кн" на включение контактора нагрузки (85Э) и отключение аэродромного источника переменного тока при достижении фазного (среднего по трем фазам) напряжения генератора значения 104±3В.
  19. 19. Необратимое отключение возбуждения генератора, отключение генератора от сети и выдачу информации об отказе канала в системы "Экран" и "Тестер" при следующих видах неисправностей; - короткое замыкание КЗ в зоне охваченной дифференциальной токовой защитой - без выдержки времени (в этом случае сигнал "КЗ", поступающий от блока трансформаторовтока БТТ-З0БТ отличен от нуля) - повышение частоты тока генератора более 420…4З0Гц или ее снижение до 380...370Гц и менее - с выдержкой времени 6,0±0,9с; - снижение частоты тока генератора до 320…335Гц и без выдержки времени; - аварийное повышение фазного напряжения генератора более 126±3В - с выдержкой времени 0,5±0,15с; - снижение среднего по трем фазам напряжения генератора до 104±3 и менее - с выдержкой по времени 6,0±0,9с; - асимметрия линейных напряжений более 20...40В - с выдержкой времени 4,0±0,6с. Для повторного включения генератора в этих случаях необходимо выключить и вновь включить выключатель "Ген.~ тока". 4. Выдачу сигнала "f↑↑" на включение импульсной электромагнитной муфты ЭМР и последующее отключение генератора в случае аварийного повышения частоты тока генератора до 465…480Гц - без выдержки времени. 5. Автоматический контроль всех видов защиты, кроме защиты от аварийного (более 465...480Гц) повышения частоты при очередном включении генератора, при нажатии на кнопку “Канал ~ исправен”, а также по сигналу от системы "Экран" при ее работе в режиме контроля. 6. Выпрямление напряжения переменного тока подвозбудителя и питание выпрямленным напряжением коммутационной аппаратуры генераторного канала и муфты расцепления гидропривода. Основные технические данные 1. Напряжение питания, В: - постоянного тока - 24...29 - переменного трехфазного тока с частотой 640...960 Гц - 12...34 2. Ток, потребляемый блоком при максимальной нагрузке, А: - постоянный - не более 4 - переменный - не более 2,4 3. Режим работы - продолжительный 4. Масса, кг - не более 3,8 5. Блок работоспособен в следующих условиях: - температуре окружающей среды, °С - от -60 ДО +60 - циклическое изменение температур, °С - +80 до –60 - относительная влажность окружающей среды при температуре +40°С, % - до 98 6.2 Устройство Блок БЗУСП376Т представляет собой комплекс связанных электрически функциональных блоков и элементов, На лицевой панели блока закреплены ручка для выемка блока из монтажной рамы РМБ-1Б, упор для крепления блока накидной гайкой и монтажной рамы и клемма заземления. На задней панели блока расположена вилка врубного штепсельного разъема Ш1 для электрического соединения с монтажной рамой и раз- вальцована стальная втулка для фиксации и механического крепления блока на монтажной раме. Обе панели установлены на штампованное дно и крепятся своими верхними частями (планками) к радиатору каркаса. Каркас также установлен на дно и состоит из литого радиатора и штампованной стойки, имеющей крепление к лицевой панели. Внутрь корпуса блока БЗУСП376Т установлены блоки БУС9Б, ПСБ2, БСГБ1БА, БСНЗ0, БСГП1Д, БСГЧ5600Б, трансформаторы, блоки реле, диодные блоки и другие элементы электрической схемы. Блок закрывается двумя крышками, которые крепятся винтами и пломбируются. Примечание: На самолете изд. 9-12 блоки БСНЗ0, БСГП1Д блока защиты и управления БЗУСП376Т не задействованы, и рассматриваться не будут. Блок параллельной работы БСГП1Д и блок синхронизатора БСНЗ0 служат для работы БЗУСП376Т в самолетных системах генерирования трехфазного переменного тока стабильной частоты с параллельной работой генераторов. 6.3.Электрическая схема

    Be the first to comment

Mig 29 aircraft electric system protection

Views

Total views

22

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×