Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322190432 ВЫ...
1
2 Г О С У Д А Р С Т В Е Н Н Ы Й комитет ссср по народному образованию М О С К О В С К И Й ордена ленина и ордена октябрьск...
3 А 142 (О75) Б 912 Б 912 УДК 629.7.015.3 (О75.8) Бураго С,Г, Выбор аэродинамической компоновки дозвуковых и сверхзвуковых...
4 ПРЕДИСЛОВИЕ В учебном пособии рассматриваются вопросы выбора аэродинамической компоновки летательных аппаратов (ЛА), пре...
5 Глава 1, РОЛЬ АЭРОДИНАМИКИ В СОЗДАНИИ И СОВЕРШЕНСТВОВАНИИ ЛА Аэродинамические силы и моменты, действующие на ЛА в полете...
6 безразмерные соответствующие безразмерные коэффициенты сил и моментов. Например, в связанной системе осей: x X C q S ∞ =...
7 На рис. 1.2.1 показано стреловидное крыло с размахом l , Его геометрия определяется углами стреловидности передней п χ и...
8 современных высокоманевренных, многорежимных ЛА часто применяют крылья сложной формы в плане, имеющие наплывы, переменну...
9 Большинство ЛА9 предназначенных для полетов в воздухе, снабжено аэродинамическими органами стабилизации и управления пол...
10 Рис.1.2.4 1.3. Основные сведения об аэродинамике ЛА Проблемы полета любого ЛА тяжелее воздуха в первую очередь связаны ...
11 коэффициента ya C вследствие повышения давления в развившейся над верхней по- верхностью крыла зоне отрыва потока. На з...
12 слоя. Однако с ростом скорости полета, когда число кр M M > ∞ появляется волновое сопротивление. Это сопротивление обус...
13 Чтобы получить количественную меру продольной статической устойчивости^ разделим левую и правую части уравнения (1.3.1)...
14 Сумма двух первых членов этого выражения представляет собой коэффициент продольного момента ЛА с неотклоненными рулями ...
15 сопротивления и, следовательно, к уменьшению аэродинамического качества, то у всех схем следует стремиться к уменьшению...
16 увеличения площади рулей и, следовательно, их массы, либо создания механизации оперения, что усложняет конструкцию. При...
17 рывом. Причиной отрыва является трение в пограничном слое и большие положительные градиенты давления, обусловленные кри...
18 которых сходят элементарные вихри. Эти вихри, вытягиваясь по потоку, образуют над верхней поверхностью крыла концентрир...
19 4 ... 5 , 2 = η . Нагрузка на 1 м^площади крыла очень низкая: 300 ≈ S gM Н/м2 , где M - масса ЛА. Крылья имеют типично ...
20       + − ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ = 02 , 0 96 , 0 ln 3600 Т o e G G G g С К L η Здесь L - дальность полета [км]; xa ya C C К / = ...
21 внутри конусов Маха, выходящих из начала бортовых хорд, и соблюдалось безотрывное обтекание. Нужно по возможности умень...
22 Исследуя аэродинамические характеристики профилей, имеют в виду обтекание сечения любого крыла бесконечного размаха. Эт...
23 Однµако отрыв потока, возникающий первоначально около задней кромки, быстро распространяется вперед и резко уменьшает р...
24 Для параболического профиля с уравнением средней линии x x f y ⋅ − = ) 1 ( 4 r (рис. 2.1.3), где , /b y y = r b x x / =...
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 27, 2021
6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 27, 2021
6 views

Selecting aircraft configuration

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Burago s.g. vibor komponovki la

  1. 1. See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322190432 ВЫБОР АЭРОДИНАМИЧЕСКОЙ КОМПОНОВКИ ДОЗВУКОВЫХ И СВЕРХЗВУКОВЫХ ЛЕТАТЕЛЬНЫХ АППАРАТОВ Book · June 1987 CITATIONS 0 READS 328 1 author: Some of the authors of this publication are also working on these related projects: About interstellar dark matter and the dark energy of the universe View project The aerodynamics of the aircraft View project Sergey Georgievich Burago Moscow Aviation Institute 93 PUBLICATIONS   174 CITATIONS    SEE PROFILE All content following this page was uploaded by Sergey Georgievich Burago on 01 January 2018. The user has requested enhancement of the downloaded file.
  2. 2. 1
  3. 3. 2 Г О С У Д А Р С Т В Е Н Н Ы Й комитет ссср по народному образованию М О С К О В С К И Й ордена ленина и ордена октябрьской революции АВИАЦИОННЫЙ ИНСТИТУТ ИМЕНИ СЕРГО ОРДЖОНИКИДЗЕ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- с. г. БУ РА ГО ВЫ БОР АЭРОДИНАМ ИЧЕСКОЙ КОМ ПОНОВКИ Д О ЗВ У К О В Ы Х И С В Е РХ ЗВ У К О В Ы Х Л Е Т А Т Е Л Ь Н Ы Х А П П А РА Т О В МОСКВА, 1989
  4. 4. 3 А 142 (О75) Б 912 Б 912 УДК 629.7.015.3 (О75.8) Бураго С,Г, Выбор аэродинамической компоновки дозвуковых и сверхзвуковых летательных аппаратов: Учебное пособие. — М.: Издательство МАИ, 1989. -72с.: ил. Рассматриваются вопросы выбора аэродинамической компоновки летательных аппаратов, предназначенных для полетов в воздухе в широких диапазонах высот, скоростей и углов атаки. Основное внимание уделено исследованию влияния формы крыла большого удлинения на аэродинамическое качество, несупше свойства, характеристики устойчивости и управляемости летательных аппаратов, Учебное пособие написано для студентов конструкторских специальностей, изучающих аэродинамику летательных аппаратов. Рецензенты: А.Ве Храпов, В.В. Каденко Московский авиационный институт, 1989
  5. 5. 4 ПРЕДИСЛОВИЕ В учебном пособии рассматриваются вопросы выбора аэродинамической компоновки летательных аппаратов (ЛА), предназначенных для полетов в широком диапазоне высот, скоростей и углов атаки. Предполагается, что читатель знаком с основами теоретической газовой динамики и методами расчета в объеме [1] . Противоречивость многих требований, предъявляемых к аэродинамической компоновке ЛА, затрудняет выработку однозначных критериев оценки их совершенства. Этим объясняется тот факт, что правильный выбор аэродинамической компоновки во многом зависит от понимания разработчиком физики обтекания ЛА потоками воздуха и взаимосвязи формы ЛА с аэродинамическими характеристиками, от его инженерной интуиции и изобретательности» Поэтому основное внимание в пособии уделяется не традиционному описанию и математическому обоснованию методов расчета аэродинамических характеристик тел, а исследованию связи между формой частей ЛА и их аэродинамическим качеством,^ несущими свойствами, характеристиками устойчивости и управляемости. Данное пособие позволит будущим конструкторам авиационной техники разрабатывать рациональные аэродинамические формы ЛА в зависимости от назначения и режимов полетов, К сожалению , ограниченный объем пособия позволил подробно рас- смотреть лишь аэродинамическую компоновку крыла большого удлинения, оставив остальные проблемы для последующих публикаций.
  6. 6. 5 Глава 1, РОЛЬ АЭРОДИНАМИКИ В СОЗДАНИИ И СОВЕРШЕНСТВОВАНИИ ЛА Аэродинамические силы и моменты, действующие на ЛА в полете, можно свести к равнодействующей силе R r , приложенной в центре тяжесга, и результирующему моменту M r относительно оси, проходящей через центр тяжести, Для определения положения ЛА относительно направления полета используется одна аз трех систем осей координат: скоростная a a a z y x , , , связанная z y x , , и полусвязанная z y x a l , , (ряс. 1.1.1). Рис, 1.1.1 Системы осей координа В связанной системе осей координат за ориентир принята продольная ось ox , которая параллельна осевой хорде крыла. Нормальная ось oy находится в вертикальной плоскости симметрии ЛА и направлена вверх периендикулярво оси ox , Поперечная ось oz перпендикулярна плоскости хоу и направлена в сторону правого полукрыла, В скоростной системе осей координат за ориентир принята скоростная ось a ox , параллельная скорости полета. Ось подъемной силы a oy . лежит в плоскости xoy и направлена вверх перпендакупярио оси a ox . Ось a oz , направлена в сторону правого полукрыла перпендикулярно плоскости a aoy x . Полусвязанная смстема осей координат имеет со скоростной общую ось a oy , а со связанной - общую ось oz . Угол α между осью ox и осью a ox называют углом атаки. Угол β между плоскостью xoy и вектором скорости называется углом скольжения. Во всех системах проекции равнодействующей аэродинамической силы и результирующего момента на оси координат записываются через соответствующие
  7. 7. 6 безразмерные соответствующие безразмерные коэффициенты сил и моментов. Например, в связанной системе осей: x X C q S ∞ = - продольная сипа; y Y C q S ∞ = - нормальная сила; z Z C q S ∞ = - поперечная сила; − = ∞ S q m M x x момент крена; − = ∞ S q m M y y момент рыскания; − = ∞ S q m M z z момент тангажа, В этих выражениях 2 2 ∞ ∞ ∞ = V q ρ - скоростной напор набегающего потока; a b l S , , - характерные площадь и линейные размеры вдоль осей oz и ox . Аналогично выражаются моменты в скоростной и полусвязанной системах осей с применением ин дексов « a » и «l » у сил, моментов и соответствующих коэффициентов. Силы a Y , , a X и a Z в скоростной и полусвязанной системах называются соответственно подъемной силой, силой лобового сопротивления и боковой силой. Положительные значения сил, моментов, а также углов α и β указаны на рис, 1.1.1. Сипа лобового сопротивления a X , направлена против движения ЛА. Коэффициенты аэродинамических сил и моментов одной системы легко пересчитываются в коэффициенты аэродинамических сил и моментов других систем. В ряде случаев удобно пользоваться системой осей координат, в которой положение ЛА в полете определяется углами тангажа c α и крена γ . Угол тангажа образуется между направлением скорости полета (ось a ox ) и связанной . ox . Положительный угол крена γ отсчитывается от линии горизонта до оси oz при повороте правого полукрыла вниз вокруг продольной оси ox . . 1.2. Аэродинамическая компоновка Под аэродинамической компоновкой ЛА понимают взаимное расположение, размеры и форму его частей, т.е. корпуса, крыла, стабилизаторов, органов управления, дополнительных средств управления подъемной и боковой силами. Для создания аэродинамической подъемной силы используется крыло, которое обычно при заданной подъемной силе должно иметь минимальное лобовое сопротивление. Конструкция крыла должна быть простой, удобной для размещения в нем органов поперечного управления и взлетно-посадочной механизации. У некоторых типов ЛА в крыльях размещают также топливные баки, убирающиеся шасси, механизмы управления и другие агрегаты, Конструкция крыла должна отвечать требованиям прочности и жесткости. Формы применяемых крыльев весьма разнообразны и зависят от назначения ЛА и режимов их полетов. Несмотря на то что вюуально у ЛА справа и слева от корпуса наблюдаются две консоли крыла, для расчетов удобнее пользоваться понятием единого крыла, составленного из этих консолей и называемого изолированным крылом или просто кры- лом.
  8. 8. 7 На рис. 1.2.1 показано стреловидное крыло с размахом l , Его геометрия определяется углами стреловидности передней п χ и задней кромок з χ , длинами осевой o b и концевой хорд к b , Зная форму крыла, можно подсчитать его площадь S, а также удлинение λ , и сужение η : S l / 2 = λ , к o b b / = η Важным геометрическим параметром крыла является средняя аэродинамическая хорда A b (САХ). Ее середина всегда совпадает с центром площади крыла. Величина САХ и ее координаты относительно начала осевой хорды определяются выражениями ] ) 1 ( 1 [ 3 4 2 + − ⋅ ⋅ = η η l S bA , П A tg l x χ η η 1 2 6 + + ⋅ = Рис, 1.2.1 Рис. 1.2.2 Кроме формы крыла в плане необходимо знать форму его сечений, или профилей. Профилем называется контур, полученный сечением крыла плоскостью, нормальной к его размаху (рис.1.2.2). линия, соединяющая крайние точки профиля, называется хордой и обозначается буквой b . Кроме того, у профиля можно провести среднюю линию, делящую его толщину пополам. Отношение максимального расстояния между средней линией и хордой к ее длине называется относительной вогнутостью или прогибом профиля b f f / max = . Отношение максимальной толщины профиля к его хорде называется относительной толщиной b C C / max = . Хорды профилей, составляющих крыло вдоль размаха, могут лежать в одной плоскости. Такое крыло называют незакрученным или плоским. На современных самолетах обычно применяют аэродинамическую крутку крыла. Поворот концевых сечений крыла на большие углы атаки относительно осевого сечения называется положительной круткой, а поворот их в противоположном направлении - отрицательной. Концы крыла могут располагаться выше или ниже корневого сечения. В этом случае говорят, что крыло имеет V -образность, определяемую поперечным углом ψ . На ЛА применяются крылья прямой и обратной стреловидности. Крыло с нестреловидными передней и задней кромками называется прямым. Если у нестреловидного крыла сужение 1 ≥ η , то такое крыло называют трапециевидным. На
  9. 9. 8 современных высокоманевренных, многорежимных ЛА часто применяют крылья сложной формы в плане, имеющие наплывы, переменную стреловидность передних и задних кромок, а также скошенные боковые кромки. Для увеличения несущих свойств крыла при взлете и посадке ЛА, когда скоростной напор воздуха мал, предусматривается взлетно-посадочная механизация передней и задней кромок крыла, Обычно эти устройства представляют собой выдвижные и отклоняемые крылышки или части самого крыла. В сложенном положении они вписываются в обводы основного крыла. Применяется также энергетическая взлетно-посадочная механизация в виде струйных закрылков, выдува струй и отсоса пограничного слоя через щели на верхней или нижней поверхности, систем управления ламинарным обтеканием. Эти системы требуют для своего функционирования дополнительных источников энергии. Предпринимаются попытки использования взлетно-посадочной механизации для создания ЛА с так называемым адаптивным крылом. С помощью этих устройств удается приспосабливать форму крыла ко всем изменяющимся режимам полета таким образом, чтобы оно создавало достаточную подъемную силу при минимальном лобовом сопротивлении. Применяются также крылья с изменяемой в полете формой в плане, позволяющие за счет поворота консолей юменять удлинения и стреловидности и получать высокие значения аэродинамического качества как на дозвуковых, так и на сверхзвуковых скоростях полета. Корпуса ЛА служат для размещения в них грузов, оборудования, приборов, топлива. Кроме того, в фюзеляжах самолетов размещаются экипажи и пассажиры, Корпуса и фю- зеляжи должны обладать минимальным лобовым сопротивлением. При наличии развитого крыла большого удлинения подъемная сила корпуса составляет сравнительно небольшую часть обшей подъемной силы ЛА. В большой степени этим условиям отвечают корпуса, близкие по форме к телам вращения. В качестве характерных размеров таких корпусов используется их длина ф l . и эквивалентный диаметр максимального или мвделевого сечения, определяемый формулой π м мЭ S d 4 = . Удлинения корпуса, его носовой и кормовой частей определяются через длины этих частей и эффективный диаметр миделя мЭ ф ф d l = λ , мЭ н н d l = λ , мЭ хв хв d l = λ . Кроме того, указываются радиус закругления носовой части,высота ф h и ширина ф d наибольшего поперечного сечения. Сечения берутся перпендикулярно к строительной горизонтали, в качестве которой принимается какое-либо характерное направление вдоль корпуса. Если корпус оканчивается донным срезом, то указывается его площадь д S и эф- фективный диаметр дЭ d . У ЛА, чаше самолетов, так называемой "интегральной схемы", применяются фюзеляжи с сечениями существенно некрутлой формы, зачастую расширенными в направлении размаха крыла боковыми воздухозаборниками двигателей (рис. 1.2.3). У таких ЛА трудно провести границу между крылом и корпусом. В этом случае при схематизации самолета под крылом понимают его консоли вместе с подфюзеляжной частью, а носовую и кормовую части рассматривают отдельно как части тел с соответствующими формами поперечных сечений. Крыло такого ЛА имеет сложную форму в плане с переменными толщиной и круткой вдоль размаха.
  10. 10. 9 Большинство ЛА9 предназначенных для полетов в воздухе, снабжено аэродинамическими органами стабилизации и управления полетом. К органам стабилизации относятся неподвижные горизонтальные стабилизаторы и вертикальный галь. У ЛА, оснащенных крестообразными крыльями, роль стабилизаторов выполняют задние несущие поверхности, Они смещают точку приложения полной аэродинамической силы назад и тем самым обеспечивают устойчивость ЛА в полете к случайным внешним воздействиям, например, порывам ветра. Рис. 1.2.3 Для управления полетом, т.е. для воздействия на углы атаки и скольжения, служат соответственно рули высоты и направления. Рули высоты обычно Объединяются с горизонтальными стабилизаторами, а руль направления устанавливается на вертикальном киле, В этом' случае их называют горизонтальным и вертикальным оперением ЛА, Управление углом крена осуществляется элеронами, устанавливаемыми на концах крыльев. Для создания поперечного момента крена элероны на правом и левом полукрыльях отклоняются в противоположные стороны. На рис. 1.1,1 показаны положительные и отрицательные значения углов отклонения органов управления и положительные значения соответствующих моментов. В зависимости от взаимного расположения крыла и оперения ЛА могут выполняться в "нормальной"' схеме и схеме "утка", В схеме "утка" оперение находится перед крылом, а в "нормальной* схеме - за крылом. Достаточно широко применяется схема "бесхвостка", не имеющая изолированного горизонтального оперения. В этой схеме на концах консолей крыльев располагаются элевоны, совмещающие функцию рулей и элеронов. Известна также схема с поворотным крылом и неподвижным стабилизатором на конце корпуса. Корпус такого ЛА в течение всего полета находится под углом атаки, близким к нулю. Подъемная сила создается за счет отклонения крыла. Возможны также другие компоновочные схемы. Каждая из них имеет свои достоинства и недостатки и выбирается в зависимости от назначения и режимов эксплуатации ЛА. Некоторые ЛА оснащаются крестообразными крыльями, При отклонении органов управления на соответствующие углы ЛА с крестообразными крыльями может совершать поворот в любой плоскости без крена, в то время как ЛА самолетной схемы с двумя консолями крыльев в одной плоскости в основном выполняет разворот по курсу с креном. Крен обеспечивает появление боковой силы, достаточно большой для выполнения разворота (рис, 1,2,4).
  11. 11. 10 Рис.1.2.4 1.3. Основные сведения об аэродинамике ЛА Проблемы полета любого ЛА тяжелее воздуха в первую очередь связаны с созданием подъемной силы, равной или превышающей сипу веса. Основную часть этой силы создает крыло. Дополнительные составляющие подъемной силы возникают также на оперении, корпусе и некоторых других частях, Подъемная сила создается в результате того, что частицы воздуха под воздействием движущегося ЛА приобретают из-за наличия угла атаки ускорение, направленное вниз, и при этом оказывают силовое противодействие, которое в сумме составляет подъемную сипу ЛА. При этом за несущими поверхностями ЛА образуются вихревая пелена и концентрированные вихри. На эту работу расходуется энергия двигателей ЛА, эквивалентная работе силы, противодействующей движению, которую называют силой индуктивного сопротивления. Мощность двигателей, затрачиваемая на работу силы индуктивного сопротивления, является платой за создание подъемной силы ЛА тяжелее воздуха. Индуктивное сопротивление сопутствует появлению подъемной силы на всех отклоненных частях поверхностей и органах управления. К индуктивному сопротивлению относят также сопротивление, возникающее за счет крутки крыла. При этом общая подъемная сила ЛА в зависимости от знака отклонения или крутки этих поверхностей может как увеличиваться, так и уменьшаться, На рис.1,3.1 показаны зависимости аэродинамических коэффициентов сверхзвукового самолета в схеме "бесхвостка" с крылом большой стреловидности при малой скорости набегающего потока (V≅50 м/с) и неотклоненных рулях. Коэффициенты отнесены к площади и САХ крыла. Из графика видно, что при нулевом угле атаки коэффициент подъемной силы не равен нулю. Это характерно для самолетов с несимметричной формой частей, когда крыло и стабилизаторы имеют аэродинамическую крутку и начальные утлы установки относительно корпуса, Угол атаки o α , при котором 0 = ya C , называется углом атаки нулевой подъемной сипы. Значения xo C и zo m при этом угле называются соответственно коэффициентами сопротивления и продольного момента при нулевой подъемной силе. С ростом угла атаки коэффициенты подъемной силы и лобового сопротивления возрастают, а коэффициент продольного момента уменьшается вплоть до величины критического угла атаки кр α . При этом значении угла атаки коэффициент ya С , достигает своего максимального значения max y C Дальнейший рост угла атаки приводит к уменьшению
  12. 12. 11 коэффициента ya C вследствие повышения давления в развившейся над верхней по- верхностью крыла зоне отрыва потока. На закритических углах атаки резко увеличивается вихревое сопротивление, а в момент-ной характеристике появляется "ложка" и производная α d dmz меняет знак. Отношение коэффициента подъемной силы к коэффициенту силы лобового сопротивления называется аэродинамическим качеством ЛА xa ya C C К / = . Эта характеристика имеет максимум. Угол атаки, соответствующий max К , называют наи- выгоднейшим углом атаки, В правой части рис.1.3.1 показана поляра ЛА, представляющая собой зависимость ) ( xa ya C f C = . Тангенс угла наклона касательной, проведенной из начала координат к кривой ) ( xa ya C f C = дает максимальное аэродинамическое качество. Коэффициент сопротивления ЛА при нулевой подъемной силе складывается из коэффициентов сопротивления трения xтр C , Рис.1.3.1 вихревого сопротивления xвихр С , сопротивления давления xдавл С . Сопротивление трения возникает за счет трения воздуха о поверхность ЛА. Оно пропорционально омываемой поверхности, зависит от чисел Рейнольдса и состояния пограничного слоя, При турбулентном слое коэффициенты трения крыльев ) 012 , 0 ... 004 , 0 = xтр С . При ламинарном слое они существенно меньше: ) 004 , 0 ... 0003 , 0 = xтр С . На переход ламинарного слоя в турбулентный оказывают влияние форма крыла, чистота обработки поверхности и числа Маха набегающего потока. Вихревое сопротивление возникает на плохообтекаемых частях ЛА, если за ними образуются зоны отрыва с интенсивным вихревым движением воздуха. Это происходит, например, за донным срезом корпусов и тормозными щитками. Типичным плохообтекаемым телом является шар, у которого коэффициент вихревого сопротивления xвихр C , отнесенный к площади миделя, составляет примерно 1,15 и, следовательно, во много раз превышает сопротивление трения. При трансзвуковых скоростях происходит рост этого сопротивления. Сопротивление давления при дозвуковых скоростях близко к нулю на всех поверхностях, имеющих плавные обводы, с безотрывным обтеканием, Небольшое сопротивление давления возникает при этом из-оа вытесняющего действия пограничного
  13. 13. 12 слоя. Однако с ростом скорости полета, когда число кр M M > ∞ появляется волновое сопротивление. Это сопротивление обусловлено потерей полного давления в скачках уплотнения, которые возникают на этих режимах около поверхности обтекаемых тел, Коэффициент волнового сопротивления может на порядок превышать коэффициент трения, если части ЛА имеют затупленные утолщенные формы, Зависимость коэффициента xo С для сверхзвукового ЛА от чисел ∞ M , показана на рис.1.3.2. Интенсивный рост коэффициента xo С в районе "звукового барьера" ( a V = ) называют "волновым кризисом" . Понятие критического числа кр M связывают с началом "волнового кризиса" или с моментом достижения где-либо на поверхности обтекаемых тел равенства местной скорости течения с местной скоростью звука. Значения кр M для корпуса, крыла и других частей ЛА, как правило, не совпадают. Они зависят от их формы и углов атаки, С ростом относительных толщин и углов атаки кр M уменьшается и волновой кризис наступает раньше. Рис.1.3.2 Из графика на рис, 1.3.1 следует, что момент тангажа ЛА с неотклоненными рулями Л/ г складывается из моменте при нулевой подъемной силе z M и момента, создаваемого подъемной силой ) ( Т д a zo z x x Y M M − − = (1.3,1) где д x и Т x соответственно расстояния от начала коорди-нат до центров давления и тяжести (масс). Моментная хара&-теристша очень важна для анализа полета любого ЛА„ который можно рассматривать как движение его центра масс яо траектории Во время движения относительно центра масс происходят повороты на углы атаки8 скольжения или крена. В пот-лета ЛА обладает устойчивостью к случайным возмущениям, если центр давления расположен позади центра масс ) ( Т д x x > Поэтому случайное увеличение угла атаки вызовет прирост подъемной силы и, следовательно, прирост момента, стремящегося уменьшить угол атаки. Случайное уменьшение угла атаки вызывает противоположную реакцию ЛА. В том и другом случае Л А без вмешательства летчика или системы управления вернется в положение устойчивости. Такой ЛА обладает запасом нродоль-ной сСтатической устойчивости. Если Т д x x < , то ЛА будет неустойчивым к случайным внешним воздействиям.
  14. 14. 13 Чтобы получить количественную меру продольной статической устойчивости^ разделим левую и правую части уравнения (1.3.1) на A Sb q∞ В результате коэффициент момента ) ( Т д ya zo z x x C m m − − = (1.3.2) Здесь A д д b x x / = и A Т Т b x x / = . Продифференцируем это выражение по y C и получим выражение для производной являющееся мерой запаса продольной статической устойчивости ЛА. ) ( / Т д ya z x x dC dm − − = Если 0 / < ya z dC dm , то ЛА устойчив, В противном случае – неустойчив. Обычно запас продольной статической устойчивости дозвуковых ЛА ) 03 , 0 ... 02 , 0 ( / − = ya z dC dm . С переходом на сверхзвуковые скорости центр давления сдвигается назад. Если не принять мер противодействия этому процессу, то запас продольной статической устойчивости увеличится до ). 2 , 0 ... 15 , 0 ( / − = ya z dC dm Чрезмерное увеличение запаса продольной статической устойчивости ухудшает управляемость ЛА, т.е. его способность выполнять заданный маневр. Для выполнения маневров нужны большие поперечные перегрузки (превышение подъемной силы над силой веса) m g Y n a y ⋅ = , достигаемые выведением ЛА на большие летные углы атаки с помощью отклонения рулей. На рис.1,3.3 показаны моментные характеристики ЛА с отклоненными и неотклоненными рулями. Пунктиром обозначена зависимость ) ( / α f m оп zб = ЛА без оперения. Рис.1.3.3 Видно, что установка оперения увеличивает устойчивость ЛА.8 так как создает при 0 > α отрицательный момент zоп m ∆ . В результате этого пентр давления смещается назад. Отклонение рулей слабо сказывается на запасе продольной статической устойчивости, но создает дополнительный момент δ z m ∆ , знак которого зависит от знака угла отклонения рулей. В результате зависимость ) (α f mz = смещается на величину этого момента вверх или вниз от положения с неотклоненными рулями, Коэффициент момента ЛА с отклоненными рулями δ z zоп оп zб z m m m m ∆ + ∆ + = / .
  15. 15. 14 Сумма двух первых членов этого выражения представляет собой коэффициент продольного момента ЛА с неотклоненными рулями (см,формулу (1,3.2)}, Установившийся полет ЛА совершается при балансировочных значениях угла атаки бал α , соответствующих точкам на графике ) , ( δ α f mz = с нулевыми значениями коэффициента 0 = z m (рис, 1,3.3). Органы управления ЛА должны на всех режимах полета обеспечивать его балансировку на углах атаки бал α , равных значениям летных углов атаки л α , при которых создается достаточная подъемная сила и поперечная перегрузка для выполнения заданного маневра. В этом случае ЛА будет управляемым, а рули - эффективными. Количественной мерой эффективности рулей может служить изменение угла атаки бал α или коэффициента подъемной силы yбал С , соответствующего этому углу, при отклонении руля на один градус, т;е, величины производных δ α ∂ ∂ бал и δ ∂ ∂ yбал C . Чем больше эти производные по модулю, тем выше эффективность рулей, следовательно, быстрее ЛА реагирует на команду управления. 1.4. Сравнение аэродинамических свойств различных компоновочных схем При разработке нового ЛА большую роль играет рациональный выбор компоновочной схемы. Для выявления достоинств и недостатков "нормальной" схемы, схемы "утка" и "бесхвостка" рассмотрим их отличительные особенности. Обратимся к выра- жению для коэффициента продольного момента ЛА с отклоненными рулями, записанному в пределах линейной зависимости его от α и δ : ) )( ( Т д o ya zo z x x C m m − − − = α α α + δ z m ∆ , (1.4.1) оп оп yоп z L S C m ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ − = ∆ δ δ δ , (1.4.2) где S S S оп оп = и A оп оп b L L = - соответственно относительные площадь я расстояние между центром масс и центром давления оперения, т.е. плечо, на котором действует управляющая сила, обусловленная отклонением руля на угол δ ; δ yоп C -производная по углу δ от коэффициента подъемной силы оперения для данного типа руля; α ya C - производная по углу α от коэффициента подъемной силы ЛА с неотклоненными рулями. Если ЛА сбалансирован и бал α α = , то коэффициент 0 = z m . Подставим (1.4.2) в уравнение (1.4.1) и решим его относительно угла отклонения руля оп оп yоп Т д o бал ya zo L S C x x C m ⋅ ⋅ − − − = δ α α α δ ) )( ( (1.4.3) Как видим, знак и величина угла δ зависят от запаса продольной статической устойчивости и относительных значений площади оперения и плеча управляющей силы ЛА. На угол δ влияет также форма оперения и руля, от которых зависит величина δ нjg С . Для схем "нормальная" и "бесхвостка" плечо оп L - величина положительная, поэтому при малом или нулевом значении zo m угол δ должен быть отрицательным, В схеме "утка" плечо 0 < оп L , а угол 0 > δ . Поскольку отклонение рулей приводит к росту их индуктивного
  16. 16. 15 сопротивления и, следовательно, к уменьшению аэродинамического качества, то у всех схем следует стремиться к уменьшению углов δ , Этому способствует уменьшение запаса продольной статической устойчивости и увеличение значений δ yоп C и оп L , Коэффициент индуктивного сопротивления xi C пропорционален квадрату истинного угла атаки, который для оперения с отклоненными рулями запишется δ α α ⋅ + = n ист , Относительная эффективность рулей α δ δ ϕ yоп yоп C C n / = = определяется их формой и числом ∞ M . При равных характеристиках рулей и оперений из-за разных знаков δ углы ист α и, следовательно, коэффициенты xi С рулей в схеме "утка" будут больше, чем в нормальной схеме. Схема "бесхвостка" проигрывает схемам "утка*' и "нормальная", так как из-аа больших размеров САХ и малого расстояния оп L между центром масс и центром давления рулей, расположенных на крыле, относительная величина оп L в несколько раз меньше, чем у этих схем. Поэтому для создания одинакового с ними управляющего момента в схеме “бесхвостка” приходится увеличивать относительную площадь р S и угол отклонения рулей δ , Из уравнения (1.4,3) также следует, что в любой схеме ЛА с помощью аэродинамической крутки можно получить 0 > zo m и таким образом сбалансировать ЛА на нужном для крейсерского полета угле бал α при 0 = δ , т.е. без отклонения рулей. В связи с тем что в схеме "утка" углы атаки рулей больше, чем у крыла, они раньше достигнут своих критических значений. На закритических углах атаки происходит потеря несущих свойств рулей, приводящая к "клевку" носовой частью вннз, что опасно на режимах взлета и посадки, В схемах "нормальная" и "бесхвостка" ЛА это не угрожает. Коэффициент подъемной силы ЛА с отклоненными рулями на балансировочном угле атаки будет оп yоп o бал ya yбал S C C C ⋅ + − ⋅ = δ α α δ α ) ( Подставив вместо δ его значение из выражения (1,4,3), получим выражение для балансировочного коэффициента подъемной силы ) 1 )( ( оп Т д o бал ya оп zo yбал L x x C L m C − − − + = α α α , из которого видно, что в схеме "утка" коэффициент подъемной силы возрастает, так как 0 < оп L , а_в схеме 'нормальная" и "бесхвостка" уменьшается, так как 0 > оп L . : В схеме "бесхвостка" потери подъемной силы велики из-за малости оп L . Чтобы сохранить выигрыш подъемной силы в схеме "утка", оперение нужно расположить выше или ниже плоскости крыла, В противном случае оперение, скашивая вниз встречный поток, уменьшает угол атаки и подъемную силу расположенного сзади крыла и тем самым сводит на нет этот выигрыш, У многорежимных ЛА при переходе от дозвуковых скоростей полета к сверхзвуковым центр давления смещается назад, в результате чего потери или прирост подъемной силы на балансировку возрастают. У самолетов "нормальной" схемы при отклонении закрылков на крыле возникает пикирующий момент, который, однако, компенсируется дополнительным моментом горизонтального оперения. Момент возникает из-за возрастания утла скоса потока за крылом. У самолета типа "утка" этот компенсирующий момент оперения отсутствует. Поэтому на них трудно обеспечить посадочную механизацию крыла, которая потребует
  17. 17. 16 увеличения площади рулей и, следовательно, их массы, либо создания механизации оперения, что усложняет конструкцию. При полете ЛА типа "утка" под углом скольжения на его крыльях возникают большие моменты крена косой обдувки от оперения, так как скос потока неравномерно распределяемся между консолями крыла. Чтобы компенсировать моменты косой обдувки, на крыльях необходимо применять элероны, В схеме "утка" менее благоприятна моментная характеристика ) (α f mz = , у которой "ложка" начинается при меньших углах атаки. Происходит это из-за того, что рули в схеме "утка" отклонены на большие истинные углы атаки и поэтому создают большие утлы скоса потока на крыле, уменьшая его угол атаки и подъемную силу. В результате центр давления смещается вперед, уменьшая запас продольной статической устойчивости. При этом начинается формирование аэро- динамической "ложки" в моментной характеристике, завершающееся срывом потока на крыле и оперении. На крыльях схемы "бесхвостка" трудно осуществить механизацию задней кромки с помощью закрылков и щитков, отклонение которых приводит к возникновению моментов на пикирование. Поскольку для балансировки ЛА на положительных углах атаки требуются моменты 0 > zo m , то парировать отрицательные моменты от выпущенной механизации приходится с помощью элевонов. Для этого их площадь необходимо увеличивать и от- клонять на большие углы. Но это уменьшает несущие свойства крыла и, следовательно, требует увеличения его площади и снижения нагрузки на 1 м. Наряду с указанными недостатками схема "бесхвостка" обладает рядом преимуществ., Главным из них является снижение волнового сопротивления при кр M M > ∞ из-за отсутствия хвостовой части корпуса с горизонтальным оперением. В этой схеме меньшая часть поверхности нуждается в тепловой защите при очень больших сверхзвуковых и гиперзвуковых скоростях полета. Определенные конструктивные мероприятия позволяют ослабить недостатки и усилить достоинства любой из этих схем, что открывает все новые возможности для применения их на практике. 1.5. Проблемы полета на больших углах атаки Рассматриваемые проблемы полета на больших углах атаки связаны с тем, что при определенных значениях угла атаки нарушаются условия безотрывного обтекания верхней поверхности крыла, оперения и корпуса и происходит отрыв потока с этих поверхностей, В результате отрыва ухудшаются многие аэродинамические характеристики ЛА, падает подъемная сила, растет вихревое сопротивление, ухудшаются характеристики устойчивости и управляемости, возникает бафтинг (тряска) частей, угрожающая их разрушением. Различают несколько видов отрыва потока с верхней поверхности крыла, Первый, так называемый турбулентный, или диффузионный отрыв характерен для крыльев большого удлинения с большой относительной толщиной профилей, имеющих скругленные носки. Он начинается вблизи задней кромки при угле ∗ α , называемом углом начала срыва. При дальнейшем росте углов зона срыва расширяется, распространяясь к передней кромке. Второй вид отрыва называют ламинарным. Он возникает на крыльях большого удлинении с тонкими профилями. Этот отрыв происходит в непосредственной близости от передних кромок и сразу захватывает всю верхнюю поверхность. При сравнительно малых углах атаки и числах Рейнольдса оторвавшийся поток может вновь присоединиться к поверхности крыла: Такая разновидность ламинарного отрыва называется пузырьковым от-
  18. 18. 17 рывом. Причиной отрыва является трение в пограничном слое и большие положительные градиенты давления, обусловленные кривизной поверхности и действующие навстречу течению воздуха в пограничном слое. Под действием этих явлений пограничный слой сначала утолщается, а затем отрывается от поверхности, Чем толше пограничный слой, тем раньше происходит его отрыв. Поскольку эти условия вдоль размаха крыла изменяются, то отрыв может возникать на части размаха, в то время как на остальной части крыла сохраняется безотрывное обтекание. Такое явление называют местным отрывом потока. С ростом углов атаки зоны отрыва вдоль размаха расширяются. Из-за повышения давления в зонах отрыва рост подъемной силы крыла сначала замедляется, а затем, достигнув максимального значения max y C начинает уменьшаться. Угол атаки, соответствующий max y C называют критическим углом атаки кр α . В области срыва наблюдается усиленное вихревое течение, требующее затрат энергии: Это увеличивает вихревое со~ противление крыльев» Центр давления стреловидных крыльев при концевом срыве из-за уменьшения несущих свойств концевых сечений смещается вперед; При этом уменьшается запас статической устойчивости и появляется тенденция к кабрированию, т.е. к увеличению углов атаки. Одновременно с потерей несущих свойств на концах крыла подъемная сила корневых сечений продолжает возрастать, увеличивая углы скоса потока эа центральной частью крыла, В результате этого уменьшаются углы атаки и несущие свойства горизонтального оперения, находящегося за крылом в области действия этих скосов, что так- же уменьшает устойчивость ЛА, поскольку центр давления сме-. щается вперед. Процесс усугубляется чрезмерным ростом сопротивления ЛА, вызывающем падение скорости и скоростного напора. Резкое падение аэродинамического качества и подъемной силы увеличивает угол планирования и приводит к большой потере высоты. Концевой отрыв потока может привести к так называемому сваливанию на крыло, представляющему собой начальную фазу его самовращения. Суть этого явления состоит в том, что при вращении крыла вокруг продольной оси ox с угловой скоростью x ω в сечениях крыла, отстоящих от оси на расстоянии z , утлы атаки опускающегося полукрыла увеличиваются, а поднимающегося - уменьшаются на ∞ = ∆ V z x ω α Такое вращение может появиться в результате случайных возмущений по крену и углам скольжения. Изменение углов атаки приводит к изменению нормальной силы полукрыльев и появлению момента крена dz z b V z C q dz z b C q M x ya l ya x ⋅ ⋅ − = ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ∆ − = ∞ ∞ ∞ ∫ ∫ ω α 2 2 / 0 , где α α α α α α α α ∆ ⋅ = ∆ − − ∆ + = ∆ ya ya ya ya C C C C 2 ) ( ) ( При малых углах атаки производная α ya C . Поэтому момент x M , как видно из формулы, будет препятствовать вращению. При закритических углах атаки производная меняет знак и момент x M начинает ускорять вращение, Сваливание на крыло особенно опасно вблизи земли, так как конец крыла может задеть о ее поверхность. На большой высоте сваливание может перейти в штопор. Штопором называется движение ЛА вниз по крутой спирали с быстрым вращением вокруг собственной оси. Отрыв потока на крыльях малого удлинения ( 3 < λ ) затягивается на большие углы атаки ( o 20 ≥ α ). Первоначально отрыв возникает на стреловидных передних кромках, с
  19. 19. 18 которых сходят элементарные вихри. Эти вихри, вытягиваясь по потоку, образуют над верхней поверхностью крыла концентрированные вихревые жгуты. Разрежение под этими вихрями увеличивает подъемную силу, делая ее нелинейной в зависимости от углов атаки. Однако с ростом углов атаки α вихри разрушаются. Это явление сопровождается ростом давления на верхней поверхности, падением подъемной силы, ростом вихревого сопротивления и смещением центра давления, т.е. приводит к тем же последствиям, что и срыв потока на крыльях большого удлинения. Если в области отрыва потока на крыле или оперении расположены органы управления, то резко падает их эффективность, что приводит к ухудшению или полной потере управляемости ЛА по тангажу и крену и грозит ему катастрофой. Еще одним серьезным последствием отрыва потока является тряска (бафтинг) частей ЛА. Происходит это из-за нестационарности течения воздуха в зонах отрыва. Неустойчивость этих течений во многих случаях вызывает пульсации давления на омываемых поверхностях. Под действием знакопеременных аэродинамических нагрузок в конструкции возникают поперечные колебания обшивок, крыльев, оперения, органов управления и других частей. Этим явлением трудно управлять, и при его усилении может произойти разрушение ЛА. Чтобы предотвратить бафтинг, приходится увеличивать жесткость конструкции, а значит, ее массу. Отрыв потока на корпусе начинается в области носовой части. В результате отрыва при больших углах атаки с двух сторон корпуса образуются концентрированные вихри, интенсивность которых возрастает с ростом углов атаки. Сход вихрей может быть несимметричным относительно вертикальной плоскости даже при отсутствии скольжения. В результате на корпусе возникают трудно предсказуемые боковые силы. При прохождении вихрей вблизи вертикального оперения может произойти потеря путевой и поперечной устойчивости и управляемости ЛА. В настоящее время неизвестны средства для управления положением корпусных вихрей. Поэтому стараются создавать такие компоновки, у которых вертикальное оперение и задние несущие поверхности находились бы вне вихрей. Таким образом, для обеспечения успешных полетов ЛА при больших углах атаки основное внимание должно быть удалено решению двух проблем. Первая состоит в том, чтобы увеличить критические углы атаки, сохраняя все преимущества полета в условиях безотрывного обтекания. Имеется большое число устройств в виде предкрылков, отклоняемых носков, турбулизаторов, запилов передних кромок и других устройств, позволяющих успешно решать эту проблему. С помощью средств механизации задней кромки можно увеличивать коэффициент max y C при умеренных углах атаки и тем самым содействовать достижению той же цели. Вторая проблема возникает, когда летные углы атаки превышают критические. В этом случае необходимо сохранять эффективность органов управления в полете во всем диапазоне углов атаки. При этом предпочитают кратковременно пойти на ухудшение несущих свойств, аэродинамического качества и устойчивости, лишь бы не столкнуться с внезапной неуправляемостью ЛА. 1.6 Особенности аэродинамической компоновки современных ЛА Первыми ЛА были безмоторные тихоходные планеры, используемые в настоящее время в спортивных и тренировочных целях. Благодаря небольшой массе планеры оснащаются нестреловидным крылом очень большого удлинения ( 25 ≤ λ ) с сужением
  20. 20. 19 4 ... 5 , 2 = η . Нагрузка на 1 м^площади крыла очень низкая: 300 ≈ S gM Н/м2 , где M - масса ЛА. Крылья имеют типично дозвуковые профили с плавными обводами, большую относительную толщину 22 , 0 ... 16 , 0 = C и прогибу 12 , 0 ... 08 , 0 = f . Удлинение фюзеляжа каплевидной формы 8 ... 6 = ф λ . В местах сочленения фюзеляжа и крыла предусматриваются "зализы", препятствующие возникновению вихрей. Благодаря этому на планерах удается получать весьма высокое аэродинамическое качество ) 40 ( max ≈ K ) и совершать без двигателя весьма продолжительные полеты. Установка двигателей на ЛА, а также увеличение массы оборудования, топлива и грузов резко повышают нагрузку на крыло. У самолетов по статистике нагрузка на крыло 7500 ... 2500 ≈ S gM H/м2 . Исключение составляют спортивные пилотажные самолеты с относительно небольшой нагрузкой ( 800 ... 700 ≈ S gM H/м2 ). У беспилотных ЛА нагрузка еще выше: 20000 ≤ S gM Н/м . По условиям прочности даже у дозвуковых ЛА вопреки требованиям аэродинамики приходится ограничивать удлинения крыльев; 11 ... 10 = к λ . Статистика показывает, что классические дозвуковые ЛА с нестреловидными крыльями вписываются приблизительно в квадрат, так как длины фюзеляжей у них почти равны размахам крыльев. Типичная компоновка дозвукового самолета представлена на рис.1/6/1. Несмотря на толстый дозвуковой профиль (C = 16%) с затупленной передней кромкой, оптимальное для нестреловидных крыльев сужение 3 = η , хорошо обтекаемую форму фюзеляжа, из-за уменьшения удлинения крыла и связанного с этим увеличения индуктивного сопротивления максимальное аэродинамическое качество уменьшается по сравнению с планером. Рис. 1.6.1 Известно, что для грузопассажирских самолетов аэродинамическое качество играет решающую роль в оценке их совершенства, так как определяет согласно формуле Бреге дальность горизонтального полета с постоянной крейсерской скоростью:
  21. 21. 20       + − ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ = 02 , 0 96 , 0 ln 3600 Т o e G G G g С К L η Здесь L - дальность полета [км]; xa ya C C К / = - аэродшамическое качество ЛА; − η КПД двигательной установки; Се -удельный расход топлива в крейсерском полете, [кг/(кВт-ч)]; o G и Т G соответственно взлетная масса ЛА и масса топлива; 8 , 9 = g [м/с2 ]. Из формулы видно, что борьба за увеличение аэродинамического качества имеет большое значение, так как при этом удается увеличивать дальность полета при сохранении неизменными других параметров ЛА и его двигательной установки. Стремление к увеличению скорости привело к разработке околозвуковых ЛА, способных совершать полет с крейсерским числом 9 , 0 ... 7 , 0 = M без звукового удара. У типичного околозвукового транспортного самолета (рис. 1.6.2) ; 12 ≈ ф λ o п 40 ≈ χ ; 08 , 0 = C ; 12 ... 10 max К . Главными техническими новшествами, позволившими отодвинуть наступление волнового кризиса, явились такие меры, как применение стреловидного крыла с суперкритическим профилем и корпуса, спроектированного в соответствии с трансзвуковым правилом площадей (особенности суперкритического профиля подробно описаны в гл. 2). На самолете "Боинг В-707" это дало выигрыш в скорости полета 70 ... 65 = ∆V [км/ч] по сравнению с обычным дозвуковым крылом той же относительной толщины 08 , 0 = C . Примерно такой же выигрыш обеспечивает применение правила площадей, суть которого сводится к тому, что площади поперечных сечений корпусов в местах сочленения с крылом уменьшаются на величины поперечных сечений крыльев, В результате увеличиваются значения кр M , а при кр M M > ∞ уменьшается волновое сопротивление. На рис.1.6.3 проиллюстрирована эта закономерность на примере самолета "Боинг В-747" с модифицированным фюзеляжем. Рис. 1.6.2 Рис. 1.6.3 Трансзвуковым и сверхзвуковым ЛА свойственна тенденция к увеличению длины корпусов, уменьшению относительных толщин и размахов крыльев и оперения. Объем и подъемная сила у таких ЛА должны быть распределены по длине, возрастающей с ростом чисел ∞ M . Наиболее эффективны стреловидные крылья с заостренными передними кромками. Однако угол стреловидности должен находиться внутри довольно узкого диа- пазона значений ( o o 47 ... 37 5 , 0 = χ ), Если он выходит далеко за рамки указавшего диапазона в ту или другую сторону, то резко падает аэродинамическое качество такого крыла. Для по- лучения больших значений max К при 1 > ∞ M необходимо, чтобы кромки крыла находились
  22. 22. 21 внутри конусов Маха, выходящих из начала бортовых хорд, и соблюдалось безотрывное обтекание. Нужно по возможности уменьшить сопротивление трения, сокращая площадь омываемой поверхности и применяя устройства для ламинаризации пограничного слоя. Для сокращения омываемой площади можно, например, так скомпоновать ЛА, чтобы мотогондолы, топливные баки и некоторые другие элементы конструкции размещались внутри корпуса или крыла. Проблемы ламинаризации рассмотрены в гл.3. Для полета с большими сверхзвуковыми скоростями, соответствующими числам 2 ≈ ∞ M и более, наилучшими оказываются крылья малого удлинения треугольной или близкой к ним формы. Часто применяют крылья с передними наплывами. Необходимо, чтобы сверхзвуковые ЛА целиком находились внутри конуса Маха с вершиной в передней точке корпуса. Корпуса сверхзвуковых ЛА имеют более заостренные носовые части и еще более вытянутые вдоль потока формы. Удлинения фюзеляжей и корпусов ЛА 20 ... 15 = ф λ , Удлинения крыльев 3 ... 2 = к λ , их относительные толщины 06 , 0 05 , 0 − = C . Стреловидность передних кромок, особенно у наплывов, достигает больших значений ( o п 75 ≤ χ ). Эти формы крыльев и корпусов позволяют снизить волновое сопротивление. Аэродинамическое качество сверхзвуковых ЛА по сравнению с дозвуковыми невелико 8 ... 4 max = К . Компоновочная схема сверхзвукового самолета показана на рис, 1,2.3, Большой проблемой в разработке аэродинамической компоновки сверхзвукового ЛА является обеспечение безотрывного обтекания крыльев большой стреловидности при малых дозвуковых скоростях полета на' режимах взлета и посадки. Для этого стреловидные крылья оснащаются эффектив- ной механизацией. Применяются также ЛА с изменяемой в полете стреловидностью крыльев. Любой дозвуковой или сверхзвуковой ЛА должен иметь большую подъемную сипу, в несколько раз превосходящую силу веса. При этом важно сохранить высокие значения аэродшамического качества за счет конструктивных решений, обеспечивающих небольшое лобовое сопротивление на всех режимах полета по скоростям и углам атаки. В арсенале конструктора имеются средства уменьшения всех видов сопротивления и повышения аэродинамического качества, увеличения несущих свойств, улучшения маневренности, управляемости и других свойств ЛА. Реально оптимизация аэродинамической компоновки является результатом комкромисов, направленных на повышение эффективности ЛА в целом. Известны случаи, когда применение крутки, увеличение кривизны крыла, изменение толщины по размаху, перераспределение площадей поперечных сечений по длине фюзеляжа приводили к повышению аэродинамического качества на 12-15% по сравнению с неопти- мальной компоновкой с теми же объемами и формой в плане. Большую роль в этом играет все более широкое внедрение ЭВМ и использование не только методов линейкой теории, но и методов нелинейной аэродинамики, конечно-разностных методов, учитывающих влияние вязкости, наличие вихрей, взаимодействие между пограничным слоем и внешним течением. Содействуют оптимизации ЛА развитие и внедрение в практику проектирования методов расчета аэроупругости, усилия по снижению эффективности звукового удара, применение технических средств уменьшения аэродинамического шума. Глава 2. ВЛИЯНИЕ ФОРМЫ ПРОФИЛЕЙ НА АЭРОДИНАМИЧЕСКИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ КРЫЛА
  23. 23. 22 Исследуя аэродинамические характеристики профилей, имеют в виду обтекание сечения любого крыла бесконечного размаха. Это обтекание двумерное. В нем отсутствует изменение параметров потока вдоль размаха. У реального ЛА крылья имеют конечный размах. Поэтому при анализе их аэродинамических характеристик следует помнить, что данные, полученные для профилей, можно непосредственно применять лишь для средних частей консолей крыльев достаточно большого удлинения ( 5 ≥ к λ ), где условия обтекания близки к обтеканию сечений бесконечного крыла. Аэродинамические характеристики корневых и концевых сечений, а также профилей крыльев малого удлинения из-за трехмерного их обтекания существенно отличаются от характеристик изолированных профилей той же формы. Несмотря на это, область использования аэродинамических характеристик профилей при проектировании ЛА с крыльями большого и среднего удлинения весьма обширна, что определяет необходимость их изучения. Кроме того, некоторые особенности в обтекании и аэродинамических характеристиках, выявленные для профилей, имеют место также в сечениях крыльев малого удлинения. 2.1« Дозвуковой профиль При безотрывном обтекании профиля потоком идеальной несжимаемой жидкости согласно теории на него действуют только подъемная сипа и момент, а сила сопротивления равна нулю. В реальном потоке под влиянием вязкости возникает сила трения и профиль как бы утолщается сверху и снизу на толщину вытеснения пограничного слоя. При изменении формы появляется небольшая сила сопротивления, обусловленная перераспределением давления на поверхности» Кроме того, с ростом углов атаки вязкость начинает влиять на формирование отрыва потока от верхней поверхности, вызывающего вихревое сопротивление. На рис.2.1.1 и рис.2.1.2 представлены зависимости аэродинамических коэффициентов от углов атаки и эпюра распределения коэффициентов давления по поверхности типичного дозвукового профиля. Анализ эпюры показывает, что до 3/4 основной части подъемной силы дозвукового профиля создается за счет разрежения на верхней поверхности. Рост углов атаки вызывает увеличение разрежения на верхней поверхности вплоть до критического угла атаки. Рис.2.1.1 Рис.2.1.2
  24. 24. 23 Однµако отрыв потока, возникающий первоначально около задней кромки, быстро распространяется вперед и резко уменьшает разрежение до ) 17 ( 5 , 0 o p = − ≈ α . Во всей области срыва давление практически остается постоянным вдоль верхней поверхности.Уменьшение разрежения на верхней поверхности сопровождается прекращением роста и даже уменьшением значений коэффициента подъемной силы при продолжающемся увеличении углов атаки (см.рис. 2.1.1). В области закритических углов ата- ки наблюдается существенное возрастание коэффщициента сопротивления. Важным свойством зависимости обратного аэродинамического качества µ=Cxa/Cya от углов атаки является наличие у нее минимума при угле атаки, который называют наивыгоднейшим. Величины максимального аэродинамического качества профилей при малых скоростях изменяются в широких пределах ( o o 70 ... 20 max = Κ ) в зависимости от их формы, состояния поверхности и чисел Re . Вихревая теория тонкого профиля в несжимаемом потоке дает аналитические выражения для определения коэффициентов подъемной силы и момента относительно передней точки, позволяющие выявлять влияние формы средней линии на эти характе- ристики: ) ( 2 o ya C α α π − = , где θ θ π α π d dx dy o ∫ ⋅ − = 0 ) cos 1 ( 1 (2.1.1) ya zo z C m m 4 1 − = , где ∫ ⋅ − − = π θ θ θ 0 ) cos 2 (cos 2 1 d dx dy mzo (2.11) Здесь o α и zo m - угол атаки и коэффициент момента при 0 = ya C (рис. 2.1.1). Координаты x и θ связаны между собой уравнением ) cos 1 ( 2 θ − = b x , в котором при изменении x от 0 до b угловая координата θ изменяется от 0 до π (рис. 2.1.3); − dx dy / тангенс угла на~ клона касательной к средней линии профиля, заданной уравнением ) (x y yср = . Из приведенных формул следует, что у симметричного профиля кривые, описанные зависимостями ) (α f Cya = и ) (α f mz = выходят из начала координат, так как 0 / = dx dy и, следовательно 0 = = zo o m α Рис. 2.1.3
  25. 25. 24 Для параболического профиля с уравнением средней линии x x f y ⋅ − = ) 1 ( 4 r (рис. 2.1.3), где , /b y y = r b x x / = , b f f / max = , угол атаки и коэффициент момента при нулевой подъемной силе выражаются через относительную вогнутость: f o ⋅ − = 2 α [рад]; f mzo r ⋅ − = π . Производные π α α 2 = ∂ ∂ = ya ya C C и 2 π α − = z m не зависят от кривизны профиля. При положительной вогнутости несимметричного профиля зависимости ) (α f Cya = и ) (α f mz = смещаются влево, а при отрицательной- вправо. Коэффициент момента тангажа профиля можно записать через безразмерные координаты фокуса b x x F F / = и центра давлениями b x x д д / = в виде y д ya F zo z C x C x m m − = − = r , Фокусом называют точку на хорде профиля, относительно которой коэффициент момента не зависит от угла атаки. Безразмерная координата 4 / 1 = x r . Теория несколько завышает величины α ya C , o α и zo m . Увеличение расстояния до максимальной вогнутости f x r , перераспределяя эпюру давления, повышает отрицательный коэффициент zo m , Для уменьшения этого коэффициента следует смещать максимальную вогнутость к передней кромке. При малых углах атаки влияние относительной толщины на подъемную силу и момент тангажа невелико. С ростом относительной толщины профиля C от 2% до 18% производная α ya C монотонно уменьшается от π 2 до 5,2. Однако с ростом C до 14% увеличивается max y C . При этом возрастает также коэффициент минимального сопротивления min x C . Дальнейший рост C свыше 14% может привести к уменьшению max y C и кр α . У типичных дозвуковых профилей каплевидной формы относительные расстояния до максимальной толщины составляют 35 , 0 ... 2 , 0 = C x и относительной вогнутости 35 , 0 ... 2 , 0 = f x . Изменяя форму профиля и, следовательно, эти величины, можно воз- действовать на эпюру давления и коэффициенты подъемной силы, момента тангажа, силы трения и другие характеристики. При проектировании и подборе новых форм профилей кроме теории тонкого профиля используют методы расчета, основанные на замене профиля системами вихрей, источников, стоков, диполей, при выполнении граничного условия безотрывности обтекания. В [7] разработан метод, решающий ту же задачу при закритических углах атаки с диффузорным отрывом потока над верхней поверхностью. Эти методы реализованы в виде программ численного расчета на ЭВМ аэродинамических характеристик с выводом их и формы профилей на экран дисплея и графопостроитель. Путем перебора различных вариантов достаточно быстро находят форму профля с нужными аэродинамическими характеристиками. Такой метод называют прямым. Он позволяет вести поиск формы профи- ля при определенных геометрических ограничениях, например относительных толщин и вогнутости, внутреннего объема, радиуса носка и толщины вблизи задней кромки. Кроме этого, используется обратный метод решения задачи, согласно которому сначала задаются распределение давления и аэродинамические характеристики, а затем в процессе решения отыскивается соответствующая геометрия контура. Однако в этом случае можно получить

    Be the first to comment

Selecting aircraft configuration

Views

Total views

6

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×