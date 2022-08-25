Aviation And Airplane (110 Years Of Historical Development And Technical Evolution ) by Ivan Jurilj (2016).pdf
AVIATION AND AIRPLANE
110 YEARS OF HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNICAL
EVOLUTION
IVAN JURILJ
PROOFREAD BY PROF. MARINA MANUCCI, MSC
ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN 2014 BY DESPOT INFINITUS LTD, ZAGREB
FIND OUT ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT EPISODES IN THE HISTORY OF
AVIATION AND HOW AIRPLANES TECHNICALLY EVOLVED THROUGH THE YEARS
– FROM THE FRAGILE FLYING MACHINES BEFORE WORLD WAR I TO THE
MIGHTY RULERS OF THE SKY AND THE GROUND BENEATH THEM
TABLE OF CONTEST
INTRODUCTION
AVIATION AND AIRPLANE UNTIL WORLD WAR I
THE WRIGHT BROTHERS STORY
OTHER AVIATION PIONEERS
THE SMELL OF THE BATTLEFIELD
AVIATION IN WORLD WAR I
EYES IN THE SKY
GAINING AERIAL SUPERIORITY
A SHOT THROUGH THE PROPELLER
DAWN OF THE AIR BATTLE
“DICTA BOELCKE”
THE RED BARON AND HIS AIRPLANE
FIGHTER ACE
AIRPLANE IN WORLD WAR I
THE REAL FIGHTER
STRATEGIC BOMBERS
AIRPLANE ENGINES
AVIATION BETWEEN TWO WORLD WARS
BARNSTORMING
AIRPLANE RACES
ACROSS THE ATLANTIC
CHARLES LINDBERGH
CONQUERING NORTH AND SOUTH POLE
AROUND THE WORLD
SPREADING COMMERCIAL WINGS
WAR AVIATION
AIRPLANE BETWEEN TWO WORLD WARS
PEACETIME EVOLUTION
AVIATION IN WORLD WAR II
LIGHTNING AVIATION
THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN
HURRICANE AND SPITFIRE AGAINST BF.109
THE EASTERN FRONT
THE PACIFIC WAR
JAPANESE SAMURAI IN ZEROS
BOMBER AVIATION ABOVE EUROPE
BOMBING OF JAPAN
JET AVIATION
AIRPLANE IN WORLD WAR II
SINGLE-FUNCTIONAL AIRPLANE
AIRPLANE ENGINES
OTHER TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENTS
AVIATION IN THE COLD WAR ERA
DEMONICAL SOUND BARRIER
EXPERIMENTAL AVIATION
AIR LIFT
KOREA AND VIETNAM
AIR REFUELING
SUPERCARRIERS
SKY SPIES
SOVIET ANSWER
ARMS RACE
FINAL CONQUERING OF THE ATLANTIC
COMMERCIAL JET AIRPLANE
SUPERSONIC AIR TRAVEL
AIRPLANE IN THE COLD WAR ERA
SUPERSONIC SHAPE EVOLUTION
QUESTION OF MANEUVERABILITY
CHALLENGE FOR MATERIALS
TOP PERFORMANCE POWERPLANTS
V/STOL
OTHER TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENTS
AVIATION AFTER THE COLD WAR ERA
DESERT STORM
CHALLENGES FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION
AIRSHOWS AND AIR RACES – AVIATION AT A GLANCE
AIRPLANE AFTER THE COLD WAR ERA
“STEALTH” AIRPLANE
LAST GENERATIONS OF FIGHTERS
UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES
FUTURE (R)EVOLUTION
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
REFERENCES
INTRODUCTION
More than 110 years have passed since the first sustained, controlled flight in the
aircraft heavier than air and powered by the engine. One of the greatest moments in
human history was achieved as a result of relentless work of the Wright brothers and their
predecessors. That moment marked the beginning of aviation era and set the basic
postulates for future designers of different types of motorized aircraft.
In the time that followed the historical flight of Orville Wright on December 17, 1903,
the development of world civil and especially military aviation has reached unprecedented
proportions. In the period that, compared to the total time of human existence represents
just a blink of an eye, a period of some hundred years, the airplanes have made possible
massive transport of passengers, soldiers and goods to faraway destinations. At the same
time they have evolved into machines able to reach the edge of space, to fly at speeds that
are multiple the speed of sound and to reach the level of technical excellence which
renders them superiority above the battlefield.
Airplanes evolved in all their characteristics, following the meaning of words like
faster, higher, further, more precise…
Since the beginning of 20th
century the airplane has stood at the forefront of human
achievements, showing the progressive way and in parallel developing human activities
correlated to designing, materials, electronics, production processes, medicine, chemistry,
IT and communication technologies and many other disciplines that aviation depends on
and could not progress without them.
Of course, behind every new and revolutionary aircraft and aviation achievement stand
people ready to invest and risk a whole lot, so that after years of research and development
a new aircraft that justifies its existence would emerge. Through the history top scientists,
engineers, designers, aerodynamicists and pilots have devoted their lives to push the limits
of aviation and to set new challenges for future generations.
The countries which inherited the development of aviation on the highest level,
have been in general the