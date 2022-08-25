Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
Aviation And Airplane (110 Years Of Historical Development And Technical Evolution ) by Ivan Jurilj (2016).pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
Engineering

Aviation and Airplane

Aviation and Airplane

Engineering

Aviation And Airplane (110 Years Of Historical Development And Technical Evolution ) by Ivan Jurilj (2016).pdf

  1. 1. AVIATION AND AIRPLANE 110 YEARS OF HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNICAL EVOLUTION IVAN JURILJ PROOFREAD BY PROF. MARINA MANUCCI, MSC ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN 2014 BY DESPOT INFINITUS LTD, ZAGREB FIND OUT ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT EPISODES IN THE HISTORY OF AVIATION AND HOW AIRPLANES TECHNICALLY EVOLVED THROUGH THE YEARS – FROM THE FRAGILE FLYING MACHINES BEFORE WORLD WAR I TO THE MIGHTY RULERS OF THE SKY AND THE GROUND BENEATH THEM
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTEST INTRODUCTION AVIATION AND AIRPLANE UNTIL WORLD WAR I THE WRIGHT BROTHERS STORY OTHER AVIATION PIONEERS THE SMELL OF THE BATTLEFIELD AVIATION IN WORLD WAR I EYES IN THE SKY GAINING AERIAL SUPERIORITY A SHOT THROUGH THE PROPELLER DAWN OF THE AIR BATTLE “DICTA BOELCKE” THE RED BARON AND HIS AIRPLANE FIGHTER ACE AIRPLANE IN WORLD WAR I THE REAL FIGHTER STRATEGIC BOMBERS AIRPLANE ENGINES AVIATION BETWEEN TWO WORLD WARS BARNSTORMING AIRPLANE RACES ACROSS THE ATLANTIC CHARLES LINDBERGH CONQUERING NORTH AND SOUTH POLE
  3. 3. AROUND THE WORLD SPREADING COMMERCIAL WINGS WAR AVIATION AIRPLANE BETWEEN TWO WORLD WARS PEACETIME EVOLUTION AVIATION IN WORLD WAR II LIGHTNING AVIATION THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN HURRICANE AND SPITFIRE AGAINST BF.109 THE EASTERN FRONT THE PACIFIC WAR JAPANESE SAMURAI IN ZEROS BOMBER AVIATION ABOVE EUROPE BOMBING OF JAPAN JET AVIATION AIRPLANE IN WORLD WAR II SINGLE-FUNCTIONAL AIRPLANE AIRPLANE ENGINES OTHER TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENTS AVIATION IN THE COLD WAR ERA DEMONICAL SOUND BARRIER EXPERIMENTAL AVIATION AIR LIFT KOREA AND VIETNAM AIR REFUELING SUPERCARRIERS SKY SPIES
  4. 4. SOVIET ANSWER ARMS RACE FINAL CONQUERING OF THE ATLANTIC COMMERCIAL JET AIRPLANE SUPERSONIC AIR TRAVEL AIRPLANE IN THE COLD WAR ERA SUPERSONIC SHAPE EVOLUTION QUESTION OF MANEUVERABILITY CHALLENGE FOR MATERIALS TOP PERFORMANCE POWERPLANTS V/STOL OTHER TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENTS AVIATION AFTER THE COLD WAR ERA DESERT STORM CHALLENGES FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION AIRSHOWS AND AIR RACES – AVIATION AT A GLANCE AIRPLANE AFTER THE COLD WAR ERA “STEALTH” AIRPLANE LAST GENERATIONS OF FIGHTERS UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES FUTURE (R)EVOLUTION ABOUT THE AUTHOR REFERENCES
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION More than 110 years have passed since the first sustained, controlled flight in the aircraft heavier than air and powered by the engine. One of the greatest moments in human history was achieved as a result of relentless work of the Wright brothers and their predecessors. That moment marked the beginning of aviation era and set the basic postulates for future designers of different types of motorized aircraft. In the time that followed the historical flight of Orville Wright on December 17, 1903, the development of world civil and especially military aviation has reached unprecedented proportions. In the period that, compared to the total time of human existence represents just a blink of an eye, a period of some hundred years, the airplanes have made possible massive transport of passengers, soldiers and goods to faraway destinations. At the same time they have evolved into machines able to reach the edge of space, to fly at speeds that are multiple the speed of sound and to reach the level of technical excellence which renders them superiority above the battlefield. Airplanes evolved in all their characteristics, following the meaning of words like faster, higher, further, more precise… Since the beginning of 20th century the airplane has stood at the forefront of human achievements, showing the progressive way and in parallel developing human activities correlated to designing, materials, electronics, production processes, medicine, chemistry, IT and communication technologies and many other disciplines that aviation depends on and could not progress without them. Of course, behind every new and revolutionary aircraft and aviation achievement stand people ready to invest and risk a whole lot, so that after years of research and development a new aircraft that justifies its existence would emerge. Through the history top scientists, engineers, designers, aerodynamicists and pilots have devoted their lives to push the limits of aviation and to set new challenges for future generations. The countries which inherited the development of aviation on the highest level, have been in general the