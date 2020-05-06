Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Installing Xampp Server
Installing Xampp Server First download the Xampp Server. I have already given you download link in the previous tutorials.
After downloading the Xampp click the below icon and run as administrator for installing the Xampp
Step.1: This is only warning. Why this warning? because some functions of Xampp are possibly restricted by the (UAC) User ...
Step.2: Now click on next button to continue Xampp installation.
• Step.3: Now tick the all options below and then click on next button to continue.
• Step.4: Now change the directory, if you want or make it default. And then click on next button to continue.
• Step.5: Now click on Next button again.
• Step.6: Now click on Next button again.
• Step.7: After Successfully installation of Xampp this option will popup for language selection. Now click on save button.
• Step.8: Here is the interface of Xampp. Now for start the Xampp server now click on Apache and MySQL start buttons in th...
• Step.9: Now let’s check our server if it is working properly or not. Go to your browser. Type in the address “localhost”...
• Step.10: Finally, after restarting your system. How you can run your server again?
• Step.11: Now go to your C: drive then Xampp folder. And scroll down at the End you will see Xampp control
• Step.12: Now right click on startup icon and then send to desktop.
• Step.13: Now right click on startup icon and then send to desktop.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Install xampp tutorial 5

17 views

Published on

This tutorial is about the Xampp installation.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Install xampp tutorial 5

  1. 1. Installing Xampp Server
  2. 2. Installing Xampp Server First download the Xampp Server. I have already given you download link in the previous tutorials.
  3. 3. After downloading the Xampp click the below icon and run as administrator for installing the Xampp
  4. 4. Step.1: This is only warning. Why this warning? because some functions of Xampp are possibly restricted by the (UAC) User account controller. But without correction of this warning the Xampp will work fine. Don’t worry about this. Just click on ok button.
  5. 5. Step.2: Now click on next button to continue Xampp installation.
  6. 6. • Step.3: Now tick the all options below and then click on next button to continue.
  7. 7. • Step.4: Now change the directory, if you want or make it default. And then click on next button to continue.
  8. 8. • Step.5: Now click on Next button again.
  9. 9. • Step.6: Now click on Next button again.
  10. 10. • Step.7: After Successfully installation of Xampp this option will popup for language selection. Now click on save button.
  11. 11. • Step.8: Here is the interface of Xampp. Now for start the Xampp server now click on Apache and MySQL start buttons in the red circle below.
  12. 12. • Step.9: Now let’s check our server if it is working properly or not. Go to your browser. Type in the address “localhost” and hit Enter. Now wait for a moment you will see below welcome page of Xampp server. It means, it is working properly.
  13. 13. • Step.10: Finally, after restarting your system. How you can run your server again?
  14. 14. • Step.11: Now go to your C: drive then Xampp folder. And scroll down at the End you will see Xampp control
  15. 15. • Step.12: Now right click on startup icon and then send to desktop.
  16. 16. • Step.13: Now right click on startup icon and then send to desktop.

×