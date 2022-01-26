Things to avoid_when_trading_crypto

Top 50 Common Mistakes Newbies Make That Can Be Avoided! If you’re beginning, you’re likely eager to trade. I get it, really.



But don’t rush it. Take a little bit of time to develop a basic cryptocurrency trading strategy and to educate yourself.



Do you know the basics of blockchain technology and Bitcoin? Do you know what circulating vs total supply means? Do you understand what inflation is? Do you know about exchanges, wallets, private keys, and public keys?



If you can’t answer these basic questions, you’ll be in trouble quick enough. Take some time to prepare yourself, it’s essential.