Derechos humanos proy. 9 nos.

INTEGRANTES DEL GRUPO: TADEO TOAPANTA/JOAQUIN CASTILLO/JOSE ANDRADE FECHA:25/3/2021 TEMA: LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS
INTRODUCCIÓN: Los derechos humanos son aquellas «condiciones instrumentales que le permiten a la persona su realización».1...
Igualdad de todos los Seres Humanos. El concepto del derecho a la igualdad nace en la Declaración Universal de los Derecho...
Contra la Discriminación. OPINIÓN:La discriminación no debería existir ya que todos somos iguales, todos tenemos los mismo...
Derecho a la vida, a la libertad y a la seguridad personal. OPINIÓN: Mi opinión es que este dercho tiene que ser respetado...
Contra la esclavitud. OPINIÓN: Me parece bien que hagan este derecho por que o si no estuviéramos muy iguales a como herra...
Contra la tortura y los malos tratos. OPINIÓN: en contra de la tortura y esclavitud esta mejor que bien que lo hayan prohi...
Derecho a la libre circulación y a la emigración. OPINIÓN: Todos tenemos derecho a la circulación a lugares nadie nos pued...
Derecho a la libertad de pensamiento, conciencia y religión. OPINIÓN: nadie nos puede obligar a no creer o creer en algo, ...
Derecho a la libertad de opinión y de expresión. OPINIÓN: Todos podemos opinar a algo y expresarnos, asi que nadie nos pue...
Derecho a la libertad de reunión y de asociación pacífica OPINIÓN: Yo creo que este derecho esta bien por que este derecho...
Reconocimiento de las personas como sujetos de derecho. OPINIÓN: Yo creo que este derecho esta bien por que todas las pers...
La igualdad ante la ley. OPINIÓN: Este derecho significa que ante los ojos de la ley nadie es mas que uno o nadie tienen q...
El derecho a recurrir ante los tribunales OPINIÓN: Este derecho significa que si cometiste un delito tienes derecho a que ...
Contra les detenciones, encarcelamientos o destierros arbitrarios OPINIÓN: Las detenciones arbitrarias son arrestos o dete...
Derecho a ser oído por un tribunal imparcial. OPINIÓN: Este derecho dice que una persona tiene derecho a un tribunal a un ...
Derecho a la presunción de inocencia. OPINIÓN: : Este derecho es muy importante porque todos nos merecemos una justicia qu...
Contra las injerencias del Estado en la vida privada. OPINIÓN: Este también es un derecho que importa mucho en nuestra vid...
Derecho de asilo. OPINIÓN: Este también es un derecho importante ya que todos merecemos un hogar o un techo para aunque se...
Derecho a una nacionalidad. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien por que toda persona que existe en este planeta tiene derecho ...
Derecho a participar en el gobierno, directamente o a través de representantes libremente escogidos. OPINIÓN: Este derecho...
Derecho a un orden internacional respetuoso con los Derechos Humanos. OPINIÓN: Para garantizar el respeto a estos derechos...
Derecho al matrimonio. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien y iría de la mano con el derecho a la libertad por que eres libreme...
Derecho a la educación. OPINIÓN: Para mí este derecho esta bien por que todo niño tiene derecho a la educación no importar...
Derecho a la cultura y al progreso científico. OPINIÓN:Toda persona tiene derecho a tomar parte libremente en la vida cult...
Derecho a la propiedad, tanto individual como colectiva. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien por que toda persona tiene derech...
Derecho a la seguridad social y, en general, a una economía digna. OPINIÓN: Toda persona, como miembro de la sociedad, tie...
Derecho al trabajo y a una remuneración equitativa. OPINIÓN: Este derecho se refiere que toda persona tiene derecho a part...
Derecho a tiempo libre, incluyendo vacaciones pagadas OPINIÓN: La jornada laboral no debería ser demasiado larga y toda pe...
Derecho a un nivel de vida adecuado. OPINIÓN: Toda persona tiene derecho a un nivel de vida adecuado que le asegure, así c...
Deberes del individuo hacia la comunidad OPINIÓN: Tienes deberes hacia la comunidad en la que tu personalidad puede desarr...
La Declaración nunca puede interpretarse en contra de los derechos que proclama. OPINIÓN: Nada en esta Declaración podrá i...
CONCLUCIONES: Estos temas te ayudaran a saber cuales son tus derechos humanos y que nadie pueda abusar de ellos. Esta info...
  INTEGRANTES DEL GRUPO: TADEO TOAPANTA/JOAQUIN CASTILLO/JOSE ANDRADE FECHA:25/3/2021 TEMA: LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN: Los derechos humanos son aquellas «condiciones instrumentales que le permiten a la persona su realización».1 En consecuencia subsume aquellas libertades, facultades, instituciones o reivindicaciones relativas a bienes primarios o básicos2 que incluyen a toda persona. Se definen como facultades inherentes a la persona, irrevocables, inalienables, intransmisibles e irrenunciables. Por definición, el concepto de derechos humanos es universal (para todos los seres humanos) e igualitario, así como incompatible con los sistemas basados en la superioridad de una casta, etnia, pueblo, grupo o clase social determinados.7 Según la concepción iusnaturalista tradicional, son además atemporales e independientes de los contextos sociales e históricos. OBJETIVO:Para mí la conclusión de los derechos nos humanos fue que sin ellos la humanidad no sería la misma en todos las aspectos sociales y políticos por que sin derechos no puedes vivir en paz. También la otra conclusión es que la mujer en otros tiempos era mal tratada por los hombres y ellas no tenían como defenderse pero desde que hubo una reforma a los derechos humanos la mujer pudo trabajar, botar en elecciones, tener más libertad de expresión etc. Por eso sin los derechos humanos la población mundial estaría rígida por el Gobierno y no por ellos mismo para mi por eso son fundamentales en la humanidad
  3. 3. Igualdad de todos los Seres Humanos. El concepto del derecho a la igualdad nace en la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos de la ONU del año 1948. Esta carta asigna de este modo el mismo valor y derechos a todos los seres humanos en el artículo 1. Este derecho significa que todo ser humano debe ser reconocido como un igual ante la ley y disfrutar de todos sus derechos, sin discriminación por motivo de nacionalidad, raza o creencias. Las personas no son iguales, sino equivalentes. Tienen los mismos derechos y son iguales ante la ley. Estos derechos humanos son un importante punto de partida para toda sociedad democrática. OPINIÓN: Este derecho me parece que lo tenemos que respetar y valorara por todos los seres humanos somos iguales no importa si somos negros , blancos o mestizos si tenemos mucho dinero o no todos los seres humanos seguiremos siendo iguales .
  4. 4. Contra la Discriminación. OPINIÓN:La discriminación no debería existir ya que todos somos iguales, todos tenemos los mismos derechos, y la discriminación se trata de que una persona critica a una persona por su color de piel, su forma de ser, sus gustos, si es flaco o es gordo pero eso no debería de existir ya que cada uno sabe lo que hará con su vida y si se siente bien con su forma de se no hay que decir nada y simplemente dejar a esa persona en paz Toda persona tiene todos los derechos y libertades proclamados en la Declaración, sin distinción alguna de raza, color, sexo, idioma, religión, opinión política o de cualquier otra índole, origen nacional o social, posición económica, nacimiento o cualquier otra condición. Además, no se hará distinción alguna fundada en la condición política, jurídica o internacional del país o territorio de cuya jurisdicción dependa una persona, tanto si se trata de un país independiente, como de un territorio bajo administración fiduciaria, no autónomo o sometido a cualquier otra limitación de soberanía.
  5. 5. Derecho a la vida, a la libertad y a la seguridad personal. OPINIÓN: Mi opinión es que este dercho tiene que ser respetado igual que los demás por que un ser humano puede estar felis por su propia cuenta o suicidarse , en este derecho también casara mucha polimecia con este dercho y el aborto. El derecho a la vida se reconoce en la DECARACION DE LA UNIVERCIDAD DE LOS DERECHOS . En su artículo 3 establece que “todo individuo tiene derecho a la vida, a la libertad y a la seguridad de su persona”. A pesar de su reconocimiento, en muchos países este derecho se ve vulnerado debido a las guerras y a los conflictos, y sus habitantes deben huir hacia otro país para salvar su vida. El derecho a la vida es un derecho fundamental, como también lo es el derecho a la igualdad, la libertad o la integridad. Asimismo, el artículo 15 de la Constitución española establece que todos tienen derecho a la vida y a la integridad física, sin que puedan ser sometidos a penas o tratos inhumanos. El derecho a la vida es la base de todos los demás derechos, el generador.
  6. 6. Contra la esclavitud. OPINIÓN: Me parece bien que hagan este derecho por que o si no estuviéramos muy iguales a como herramos esclavizados por los españoles , además este derecho es bueno por que si un criminal dice que no la amatado solo lo esclavizo si no hubiera este derecho no estuviera cometiendo ningún delito . El artículo 4 es claro: nadie tiene derecho a hacernos esclavos y no podemos hacer que nadie sea nuestro esclavo. Pero si pensaba que la esclavitud desapareció con el fin del comercio transatlántico de esclavos en 1800, podría sorprenderle el abuso que sufren hoy en día los pescadores que suministran productos del mar a algunos de los principales supermercados del mundo, o el destino de las mujeres en el llamado Estado Islámico o de mujeres migrantes en burdeles en Europa y en otros lugares; o la realidad actual en Mauritania, el último país del mundo en prohibir oficialmente la esclavitud. “Para nosotros, la esclavitud era algo natural. Cuando uno nace en un entorno determinado, esto se considera lo correcto y justo”. Abdel Nasser Ould Ethamane, mauritano que recibió un esclavo por su séptimo cumpleaños y más tarde se convirtió en antiesclavista.
  7. 7. Contra la tortura y los malos tratos. OPINIÓN: en contra de la tortura y esclavitud esta mejor que bien que lo hayan prohibido ya que ninguna pesona se merecia ser maltratada o torturada ya sea para que hable o solo lo hagan porque quieren, este derecho ha hecho que ninguna otra persona sea maltratadao torturada etc La prohibición de la tortura es otro reflejo de la repulsión contra los campos de concentración y los experimentos médicos nazis con personas vivas que motivaron a los redactores de la Declaración de la Universidad de los Derechos a finales de los años cuarenta. La prohibición de la tortura se describe con mayor detalle en la Convención contra la tortura de la ONU de 1984, la cual prohíbe la tortura de forma meridianamente clara: "No hay circunstancias excepcionales en absoluto, ya se trate de un estado de guerra o una amenaza de guerra, inestabilidad política interna o cualquier otra emergencia pública; ninguno de estos argumentos puede ser invocado para justificar la tortura“. Nadie tiene derecho a torturarte, nadie será sometido a la tortura ni apenas ni a tratos crueles, inhumanos o degradantes
  8. 8. Derecho a la libre circulación y a la emigración. OPINIÓN: Todos tenemos derecho a la circulación a lugares nadie nos puede negar a eso pero si hemos hacho cosas malas en el pasado las autoridades tienen todo el derecho de prohibirte ir a ese país o ciudad o lo que sea, pero si no hemos hecho nada malo a donde queremos ir podemos ir sin ningún problema ya sea por trabajo, turismo, etc La libertad de circulación, también enunciado como libertad de movimiento, es un concepto de los derechos humanos por el cual toda persona tiene derecho a moverse libremente, ya sea dentro de un país o de un país a otro. Está reconocido parcialmente en el artículo 13 de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos, según el cual un ciudadano de un estado tiene la libertad de viajar y residir en cualquier parte del estado en el que a uno le plazca dentro de los límites de respeto a la liberta
  9. 9. Derecho a la libertad de pensamiento, conciencia y religión. OPINIÓN: nadie nos puede obligar a no creer o creer en algo, si yo creo en Dios pues nadie me puede obligar a no creer en el, o si alguien no cree en Dios nadie le puede obligar a no creer en el, o si una persona cree que una leyenda es real nadie le puede obligar a no creer en esa leyenda, asique nadie nos puede obligar a no creer o creer La libertad de culto o libertad religiosa es un derecho fundamental que se refiere a la opción de cada ser humano de elegir libremente su religión, de no elegir ninguna (irreligión), o de no creer o validar la existencia de un Dios (ateísmo y agnosticismo) y ejercer dicha creencia públicamente, sin ser víctima de opresión, discriminación o intento de cambiarla a la fuerza. Este concepto va más allá de la simple tolerancia religiosa que permite, como una concesión graciable.
  10. 10. Derecho a la libertad de opinión y de expresión. OPINIÓN: Todos podemos opinar a algo y expresarnos, asi que nadie nos puede obligar a tener guardado un secreto cuando sabemos que es algo malo, tenemos que hablar sin que nadie nos diga nada ya sea para defendernos, una presentación, opinar sobre un tema, Este derecho apuntala muchos otros, como el de libertad de culto, asamblea y la capacidad para participar en asuntos públicos. Pero la libertad de expresión no es ilimitada. Una metáfora habitual para describir sus límites es que no puedes gritar falsamente “fuego” en un teatro lleno de personas, al causar pánico y posibles lesiones. Otras formas de expresión que no están protegidas incluyen la pornografía infantil, el perjurio, los chantajes y las incitaciones a la violencia. Los redactores de la DUDH lidiaron con el problema de qué tan tolerante una sociedad tolerante debería ser respecto de personas como los nazis o los fascistas, que a su vez son intolerantes. Los redactores eran sumamente conscientes del rol que habían desempeñado los medios y la industria cinematográfica nazi en la creación de un entorno que permitió la matanza de 6 millones de judíos y otros grupos, como los roma y las personas con discapacidades. Tras ganar el poder en 1933, los nazis usaron una nueva serie de leyes y regulaciones para aplastar a los medios independientes, sustituyéndolos por una maquinaria totalitaria de propaganda fanática, dirigida por Joseph Goebbles, el “Ministro para la ilustración pública y propaganda del tercer Reich”.
  11. 11. Derecho a la libertad de reunión y de asociación pacífica OPINIÓN: Yo creo que este derecho esta bien por que este derecho dice que podemos hacer reuniones y no tienen que ser malas para armar un mal plan , aunque en algunos casos este derecho no puede ser cumplido por algunas circunstancias como ejemplo el coronavirus . La libertad de expresión tiene una larga historia anterior a los instrumentos internacionales de derechos humanos.8 Se cree que el antiguo principio democrático ateniense de la libertad de expresión puede haber surgido a fines del siglo VI o al comienzo del siglo V a.9 Los valores de la República Romana incluyen la libertad de expresión y la libertad de religión. Los conceptos de libertad de expresión se pueden encontrar en los primeros documentos de derechos humanos.
  12. 12. Reconocimiento de las personas como sujetos de derecho. OPINIÓN: Yo creo que este derecho esta bien por que todas las personas son iguales ,no por que uno tenga mas dinero o tenga diferente color de piel o por que venga de una familia respetada no significa que hay que juzgarles de forma diferente Todo ser humano tiene derecho, en todas partes, al reconocimiento de su personalidad jurídica. Aproximadamente un cuarto de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos está dedicado a cuestiones legales en torno a los derechos humanos. Como ya hemos visto, a finales de la década de los cuarenta, los abusos del régimen nazi estaban frescos en la mente de los redactores de la Declaración, quienes pensaron que estas provisiones servirían como una trinchera más sólida ante futuras violaciones de derechos humanos como aquellas perpetradas por los nazis. Y, de hecho, hacia finales de la década de los cuarenta, todas estas provisiones fueron incorporadas en los sistemas legales de las naciones desarrolladas.
  13. 13. La igualdad ante la ley. OPINIÓN: Este derecho significa que ante los ojos de la ley nadie es mas que uno o nadie tienen que juzgarse de forma diferente que otro por que o si este derecho no se cumpliría por que la ley es siega por que si infragas este derecho también cometes soborno etc. Todos son iguales ante la ley y tienen, sin distinción, derecho a igual protección de la ley. Todos tienen derecho a igual protección contra toda discriminación que infrinja esta Declaración y contra toda provocación a tal discriminación. A finales del siglo XIX y comienzos del XX, en muchos países industrializados, las mujeres lucharon por el derecho al voto. “Nunca habrá una igualdad completa hasta que las propias mujeres ayuden a sacar leyes adelante y elijan a los legisladores”, expresó la sufragista Susan B. Anthony. Más de un siglo después, el único país en el mundo en el que las mujeres no pueden votar es la Ciudad del Vaticano: allí, el derecho de emitir votos para elegir a un nuevo Papa se restringe a los cardenales, que son todos hombres. Sin embargo, como señaló el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos en 2017, a pesar de las conquistas universales en las urnas, “muchas mujeres y niñas aún se ven privadas, de forma rutinaria, del acceso igualitario a los recursos. Se les niega la capacidad de elección, se les arrebatan las oportunidades y se les limita por medio de estereotipos falsos y humillantes”.
  14. 14. El derecho a recurrir ante los tribunales OPINIÓN: Este derecho significa que si cometiste un delito tienes derecho a que tu sentencia en la cárcel sea elegida en un tribunal con un juez o con solo un juez, y a tener abogados en ese tribunal , si no tienes abogados el estado te da un abogado para que te defienda en tu tribunal . Toda persona tiene derecho a un recurso efectivo ante los tribunales nacionales competentes, que la ampare contra actos que violen sus derechos fundamentales reconocidos por la constitución o por la ley. El sistema encargado de proveer justicia contiene intrínsecamente la promesa de una reparación para todas las personas -con mucha frecuencia descuidada- y se encuentra en el Artículo 8 de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos. Jane Addams, la segunda mujer en ganar el Premio Nobel de Paz, en 1931, dijo: "La verdadera paz no es simplemente la ausencia de guerra, es la presencia de la justicia". Después de dos guerras mundiales, los redactores de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos (DUDH) consideraron importante y acertado el principio de tratamiento gratuito por parte de los tribunales de justicia: todas las personas tenemos una vía de reparación si nuestros derechos son violados. “Las sociedades fundadas en los principios de la justicia y la igualdad de derechos ante la ley no solo son más justas, sino que son más unidas”, dijo Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, ex Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos. La evidencia económica muestra que también estos países son más prósperos, agregó. La justicia no abarca solamente el crimen y el castigo. Los juicios justos y el debido proceso también son componentes vitales de cualquier sistema de justicia, pero tal como se define en la DUDH, la justicia es un concepto holístico que también incluye proporcionar recursos efectivos para enfrentar la injusticia y las violaciones de los derechos de todas las personas, "según lo otorgado ... por la constitución" o por ley ”- y no necesaria ni simplemente una compensación financiera. Como dice el viejo refrán, el dinero no compra el perdón, ni resuelve todos los males.
  15. 15. Contra les detenciones, encarcelamientos o destierros arbitrarios OPINIÓN: Las detenciones arbitrarias son arrestos o detenciones de personas en aquellos casos en que no existe probabilidad o evidencia de comisión de delito o en los casos en que no se cumple con el debido proceso establecido por normas o estatutos legales. Sencillamente, los jueces soviéticos no veían el valor de la poesía. A pesar de no tener ninguna enfermedad mental, Brodsky fue enviado en dos ocasiones a prisiones psiquiátricas en las que fue torturado – uno de los miles que sufrió dicho destino en la Unión Soviética. El abuso de la psiquiatría para mantener a raya a los disidentes es una de las violaciones contempladas en el artículo 9 de la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos, que establece que nadie puede ingresar en prisión y permanecer ahí sin una buena razón. Esto se aplica no sólo para las prisiones, sino también para un número cada vez mayor de lugares donde se mantiene a personas sin un juicio justo o una sentencia fundamentada: centros de detención para personas solicitantes de asilo, centros migratorios y de tratamiento de adicciones. El uso de la “psiquiatría política” – que define la oposición como una enfermedad y confina a los disidentes en hospitales psiquiátricos – desapareció temporalmente tras el colapso de la Unión Soviética en 1991. Sin embargo, un pequeño número de países han sido acusados de seguir abusando de la psiquiatría como medida de control sobre sus ciudadanos.
  16. 16. Derecho a ser oído por un tribunal imparcial. OPINIÓN: Este derecho dice que una persona tiene derecho a un tribunal a un abogado e implicar testigos , fotos o videos para inculpar a tu contrincante con quien estas peleando , este derecho también dice que tienes derecho a un tribunal imparcial . loodsworth no paró de defender su inocencia hasta que en 1993 se convirtió en la primera persona en Estados Unidos que fue liberada del corredor de la muerte gracias a las pruebas de ADN que demostraron su inocencia. Fue liberado después de más de nueve años en prisión, pero no fue exonerado completamente hasta 2003. Otro hombre se declaró culpable del crimen en 2004. El derecho a un juicio justo se encuentra en la esencia del artículo 10, otro artículo con el que los redactores de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos(DUDH) de 1948, una vez más, trataron de evitar la repetición de las atrocidades de la Alemania de Hitler, donde los jueces y tribunales acataron las órdenes del régimen nazi en vez de defender la causa de la justicia en interés del pueblo. Algunas garantías para un juicio justo, incluido el derecho a la presunción de inocencia, también se encuentran en los artículos 6, 7, 8 y 11 de la Declaración. El derecho a un juicio justo ha sido aceptado sin discusión por todos los países (incluso si no siempre lo cumplen). Los juicios justos no sólo protegen a los sospechosos y a los acusados, sino que también hacen que las sociedades sean más seguras y más fuertes al consolidar la confianza en la justicia y en el Estado de Derecho.
  17. 17. Derecho a la presunción de inocencia. OPINIÓN: : Este derecho es muy importante porque todos nos merecemos una justicia que no sea arreglada o pagada para que nosotros demostremos que somos inocentes porque e lo contrario seriamos sentenciados injustamente, algunos de estos casos han pasado y nunca el juez ha dicho la verdad porque le tienen que pagar mucho dinero y así el juez hace que el inocente lo encarcelen y el culpable sale libre sin pagar o decir nada. es un principio jurídicopenal que establece la inocencia de la persona como regla.Solamente a través de un proceso o juicio en el que se demuestre la culpabilidadde la persona, podrá el Estado aplicarle una pena o sanción. La contracara de la presunción de inocencia son las medidas precautariascomo la prisión preventiva. En el moderno solamente se admiten medidas precautorias cuando hay riesgo de fuga o peligro cierto de que la persona afecte la investigación del hecho de manera indebida.
  18. 18. Contra las injerencias del Estado en la vida privada. OPINIÓN: Este también es un derecho que importa mucho en nuestra vida ya que nadie se puede meter en nuestra personal, ya que nosotros sabremos que hacer con nuestra vida y nosotros podemos nuestras propias opiniones por nuestra cuenta, nadie nos tiene que obligar a decir nuestras cosas que cada uno guardamos. los derechos naturales, y generalmente alude a las nuevas tecnologías de comunicación e información. En los Estados Unidos un artículo del Harvard Law Review del año 1890 escrito por el juez Samuel D. Warren y el juez de la corte suprema Louis Brandeis, titulado ”El Derecho a la Privacidad”, es usualmente citada como la primera declaración explícita del derecho a la privacidad en Estados Unidos. Warren y Brandeis escriben que la privacidad es “el derecho de no ser molestado” y está enfocado en proteger a personas individuales. Este acercamiento fue una respuesta a los recientes desarrollos tecnológicos de aquel entonces, tales como la fotografía y los “medios amarillistas”.
  19. 19. Derecho de asilo. OPINIÓN: Este también es un derecho importante ya que todos merecemos un hogar o un techo para aunque sea dormir bien por una noche así que a las personas extranjeras que no tienen un hogar les pueden dar aunque sea un lugar donde hayan camas y así pasar bien una noche. Se exige de los países que se reciba en algún lugar a las personas que huyen de la situación persecutoria. El principio de no devolución, incluido en el artículo 33 de la Convención sobre el Estatuto de los Refugiados de 1951, prohíbe situar al refugiado, ya sea por expulsión o devolución, en las fronteras de territorios donde su vida o libertad corre peligro por causas de raza, religión, nacionalidad, etc. Implica que cada solicitante tenga acceso a procedimientos justos y efectivos para la evaluación de las solicitudes. Mientras se tramita una solicitud de asilo y se toma una decisión, la persona tiene derecho a no ser devuelto al país donde su vida, libertad o seguridad corran peligro. Derecho de las personas a permanecer en el país de nacionalidad, garantizando los instrumentos internacionales sobre derechos humanos. La Convención Americana dispone que nadie puede ser expulsado del territorio del Estado del cual es nacional. Asimismo, toda persona tiene derecho a no ser desplazado, pero también tiene derecho a desplazarse libremente y elegir su lugar de residencia.
  20. 20. Derecho a una nacionalidad. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien por que toda persona que existe en este planeta tiene derecho a una nacionalidad no puedes excluir una persona de tu país por que no te agrada pero la persona si puede asumir la identidad de otro país por vivir ya un tiempo en ese lugar . Este anciano, un antiguo refugiado camboyano, había caído en un limbo legal, sin capacidad para renunciar a su ciudadanía camboyana como le era requerido para poder adquirir la ciudadanía vietnamita porque Camboya ya le había retirado su ciudadanía. Afortunadamente, en 2010 Vietnam cortó ese nudo gordiano y otorgó la ciudadanía a unas 6,000 personas en esta situación. La mayor parte de las personas en este planeta dan por sentado el derecho a la nacionalidad garantizado en el artículo 15 de la Declaración de la universidad de los derechos humanos . La mayoría de nosotros podemos adquirir un documento de identificación, un pasaporte o cualquier otro documento, sin ningún problema. Pero en el mundo, alrededor de 3.9 millones de personas carecen oficialmente de nacionalidad, y la Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados estima que la cifra real podría ser tres veces mayor. Los apátridas sufren profundamente, condenados a una vida de marginación sin esperanza y a menudo transmitiendo dicha condición a sus hijos, de tal manera que generaciones enteras pueden ser condenadas a la apatridia. La Declaración Universal declara que todos los seres humanos nacen con los derechos que ésta establece.
  21. 21. Derecho a participar en el gobierno, directamente o a través de representantes libremente escogidos. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien por que el pueblo puede escoger libremente un participante y participar en las decisiones del gobiernos votando por un participante o escogiendo un participante para que participe, esta bien por que un pueblo no solo es el giierno también puede escoger el pueblo . No incluye como tal la palabra “democracia” – que no aparece en ningún lugar de la DUDH, salvo la referencia a una “sociedad democrática” en el artículo 29. Tan sólo tres años después del final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, el término “democracia” ya resultaba conflictivo en las disputas ideológicas que se desarrollaron rápidamente en el marco de la Guerra Fría, con el bloque soviético y los países occidentales interpretando el término de maneras bastante diferentes. Este artículo, al convertir en un derecho humano fundamental los elementos centrales de la democracia, refleja la rotunda declaración del Preámbulo de la DUDH según el cual “es esencial” que los derechos humanos sean protegidos por la ley “a fin de que el hombre no se vea compelido al supremo recurso de la rebelión contra la tiranía y la opresión.”
  22. 22. Derecho a un orden internacional respetuoso con los Derechos Humanos. OPINIÓN: Para garantizar el respeto a estos derechos, es preciso que exista un orden social que pueda protegerlos. Ese orden debería implantarse a escala internacional. Toda persona tiene derecho a que se establezca un orden social e internacional en el que los derechos y libertades proclamados en esta Declaración se hagan plenamente efectivos. El único párrafo del artículo 28 afirma “Toda persona tiene derecho a que se establezca un orden social e internacional en el que los derechos y libertades proclamados en esta Declaración se hagan plenamente efectivos”. El jurista francés René Cassin, uno de los principales autores intelectuales de la Declaración, percibió el artículo 28 como el primero del trío de artículos que mantiene la DUDH unida. Cassin usó una analogía arquitectural para rescribir la Declaración, comparándola al pórtico de un templo griego clásico: con los cimientos, la escalinata, y cuatro columnas coronadas por el frontón (artículos 28,29 y 30).
  23. 23. Derecho al matrimonio. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien y iría de la mano con el derecho a la libertad por que eres libremente de decidir con quine te quieres casar no importaría el grupo social o cuanto dinero tenga si tu te quieres casar con una persona es posible con este derecho . Y una vez que hable sobre la familia en el mismo artículo 67 nuestra Constitución dice sobre el “El matrimonio es la unión entre hombre y mujer, se fundará en el libre consentimiento de las personas contrayentes y en la igualdad de sus derechos, obligaciones y capacidad legal”. Una vez conformado el matrimonio es deber del Estado garantizar la igualdad de derechos en la sociedad conyugal y sociedad de bienes y además protegerá a los jefes (as) de familia en el ejercicio de sus obligaciones. Entonces el matrimonio es una Institución social, reconocida como legítima por la sociedad, por lo cual un hombre y una mujer se unen para constituir una familia.”. Nuestro Código Civil define al respecto del matrimonio “...es un contrato solemne por el cual un hombre y una mujer se unen con el fin de vivir juntos, procrear y auxiliarse mutuamente”.
  24. 24. Derecho a la educación. OPINIÓN: Para mí este derecho esta bien por que todo niño tiene derecho a la educación no importaría el color, la religión o de donde eres por que todos tenemos derecho a la educación a tener mas conocimientos pera sobrevivir en le vida, este derecho iría de la mano con e derecho a la discriminación por que una profesora puede que discrimine a uno de sus estudiantes y por eso aprenda bien . La Educación es un derecho humano fundamental que ocupa el centro mismo de la misión de la UNESCO y está indisolublemente ligado a la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos (1948) y a muchos otros instrumentos internacionales en derechos humanos. El derecho a la educación es uno de los principios rectores que respalda la Agenda Mundial Educación 2030, así como el Objetivo de Desarrollo Sostenible 4 (ODS 4), adoptado por la comunidad internacional. El ODS 4 está basado en los derechos humanos y tiene el propósito de garantizar el disfrute pleno del derecho a la educación como catalizador para lograr un desarrollo sostenible. Sin embargo, millones de niños y adultos siguen privados de oportunidades educativas, en muchos casos debido a factores sociales, culturales y económicos.
  25. 25. Derecho a la cultura y al progreso científico. OPINIÓN:Toda persona tiene derecho a tomar parte libremente en la vida cultural de la comunidad, a gozar de las artes y a participar en el progreso científico y en los beneficios que de él resulten. Toda persona tiene derecho a la protección de los intereses morales y materiales que le correspondan por razón de las producciones científicas, literarias o artísticas de que sea autora. El artículo 27 de la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos (DUDH) ayudó a sentar las bases para que lo descrito con anterioridad fuera reconocido como un crimen de guerra. En una sentencia histórica en septiembre de 2016, la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) declaró a Ahmad Al Faqui Al Mahdi, miembro del grupo armado que opera en Mali, en Ansar Dine, culpable de un crimen de guerra por atacar construcciones históricas y religiosas en Tombuctú. Fue condenado a nueve años de prisión. Esta fue la primera vez que la destrucción de sitios culturales fue perseguida como un crimen de guerra en la CPI, abriendo la puerta a la esperanza para que se persigan más casos así– especialmente contra miembros de ISIS que llevaron a cabo destrucciones indiscriminadas de muchos monumentos culturales y religiosos en territorios que en algún momento fueron parte del norte de Irak y de Siria.
  26. 26. Derecho a la propiedad, tanto individual como colectiva. OPINIÓN: Este derecho esta bien por que toda persona tiene derecho a conseguir una propiedad. Tienes derecho a poseer bienes. Nadie tiene derecho a privarte de ellos arbitrariamente. Toda persona tiene derecho a la propiedad, individual y colectivamente. Nadie será privado arbitrariamente de su propiedad. El artículo 17 de la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos reconoce el derecho a la propiedad como un derecho de toda persona que puede ser ejercido individual o colectivamente. La redacción de este artículo supuso un consenso entre el bloque socialista y el bloque capitalista, recordemos que durante la redacción de la Declaración Universal el mundo estaba inmerso en Guerra Fría. El consenso se manifestó en el reconocimiento de la propiedad individual y colectiva; aunque años más tarde, ninguno de los Pactos Internacionales de Derechos Humanos de 1966, que son vinculantes para los Estados Parte, figura explícitamente el reconocimiento de este derecho. Hay que resaltar que al prohibir las privaciones arbitrarias de la propiedad, la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos admite implícitamente la potestad estatal para la expropiación.
  27. 27. Derecho a la seguridad social y, en general, a una economía digna. OPINIÓN: Toda persona, como miembro de la sociedad, tiene derecho a la seguridad social, y a obtener, mediante el esfuerzo nacional y la cooperación internacional, habida cuenta de la organización y los recursos de cada Estado, la satisfacción de los derechos económicos, sociales y culturales, indispensables a su dignidad y al libre desarrollo de su personalidad. Todas las personas tienen derecho a la seguridad social. A través de la provisión de bienestar social o asistencia, los Estados deben garantizar la protección de todos, especialmente los miembros más vulnerables de la sociedad, en caso de desempleo, maternidad, accidente, enfermedad, invalidez, vejez u otras circunstancias de la vida. Los Estados deben realizar progresivamente el derecho a la seguridad social a través de medidas para ofrecer protección, a través de dinero en efectivo o en especie, que permita a los individuos y las familias adquirir la atención sanitaria al menos esencial, abrigo y vivienda básicos, agua y saneamiento, alimentación, y las formas más básicas de educación. Debido a su efecto redistributivo, el derecho a la seguridad social es un factor importante en la inclusión y la cohesión social, así como en la reducción de la pobreza. La seguridad social debe proporcionarse sobre una base no discriminatoria, aunque los medios de financiación y de proporcionar seguridad a la sociedad variarán de un Estado a otro.
  28. 28. Derecho al trabajo y a una remuneración equitativa. OPINIÓN: Este derecho se refiere que toda persona tiene derecho a participar en una empresa como su trabajo o como fuente de dinero. Toda persona tiene derecho al trabajo en condiciones justas y favorables, y a escoger libremente su empleo y percibir un salario que le permita vivir y mantener a su familia. Todos tenemos derecho a igual salario por trabajo igual. El derecho al trabajo es el derecho fundamental humano por el que toda persona tiene el derecho al trabajo, a la libre elección del mismo, a condiciones equitativas y satisfactorias de trabajo, a la protección contra el desempleo, sin discriminación, con igualdad salarial, remuneración digna, protección social y derecho de sindicación. El derecho al trabajo se reconoce en las normas fundamentales de derechos humanos como son la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos, el Pacto Internacional de Derechos Económicos, Sociales y Culturales así como en textos internacionales como la Carta social europea, el Protocolo de San Salvador, la Carta Africana de Derechos Humanos y de los Pueblos y en textos nacionales como son las Constituciones de numerosos países.
  29. 29. Derecho a tiempo libre, incluyendo vacaciones pagadas OPINIÓN: La jornada laboral no debería ser demasiado larga y toda persona tiene derecho a descansar y a disfrutar de vacaciones periódicas pagadas. Toda persona tiene derecho al descanso, al disfrute del tiempo libre, a una limitación razonable de la duración del trabajo y a vacaciones periódicas pagadas. Artículo 24: Toda persona tiene derecho al descanso, al disfrute del tiempo libre, a una limitación razonable de la duración del trabajo y a vacaciones periódicas pagadas. Ya en el siglo XIX se reconocía que trabajar demasiadas horas representaba un peligro para la salud de los trabajadores y para sus familias. Limitar las horas de trabajo y el derecho al descanso no se mencionan explícitamente en ninguno de los convenios fundamentales de derechos humanos, pero ya estaban consagrados en el primer tratado adoptado por la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) en 1919, que determinó jornadas de 8 horas y semanas de 48 horas en la industria. El artículo 23 debe mucho a las aportaciones de los países latinoamericanos durante el proceso de redacción que tuvo lugar entre 1946 y 1948. A mediados de la década de 1940, casi todos los países de esta región tenían gobiernos democráticos y sus constituciones contaban con derechos sociales y económicos, incluidas disposiciones para tener vacaciones anuales y otras formas de vacaciones pagadas.
  30. 30. Derecho a un nivel de vida adecuado. OPINIÓN: Toda persona tiene derecho a un nivel de vida adecuado que le asegure, así como a su familia, la salud y el bienestar, y en especial la alimentación, el vestido, la vivienda, la asistencia médica y los servicios sociales necesarios; tiene asimismo derecho a los seguros en caso de desempleo, enfermedad, invalidez, viudez, vejez u otros casos de pérdida de sus medios de subsistencia por circunstancias independientes de su voluntad. La maternidad y la infancia tienen derecho a cuidados y asistencia especiales. Todos los niños, nacidos de matrimonio o fuera de matrimonio, tienen derecho a igual protección social. Este artículo es un esfuerzo para asegurar la ausencia de miseria, basado en la famosa visión del presidente de EEUU, Franklin Roosevelt, de sus cuatro libertades. En un discurso en 1941, expresó su anhelo por un mundo basado en cuatro libertadas humanas esenciales: la libertad de expresión, la libertad religiosa, la libertad de vivir sin miseria y la libertad de vivir sin miedo. Tras la muerte de Roosevelt y el fin de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, su viuda Eleanor se refería a menudo a las cuatro libertades como líder del comité de redacción de la DUDH. La frase “liberados de la miseria” aparece en el preámbulo de la DUDH y el artículo 25 nos dice cómo debe entenderse. Se desarrolla aún más en el Pacto Internacional de Derechos Económicos, Sociales y Culturales, que forma parte del trío de instrumentos que comprenden la Carta de Derechos Humanos, junto con la DUDH.
  31. 31. Deberes del individuo hacia la comunidad OPINIÓN: Tienes deberes hacia la comunidad en la que tu personalidad puede desarrollarse plenamente. La ley debe garantizar los derechos humanos y debe permitir que las personas se respeten mutuamente. Toda persona tiene deberes respecto a la comunidad, puesto que sólo en ella puede desarrollar libre y plenamente su personalidad. Estos derechos y libertades no podrán, en ningún caso, ser ejercidos en oposición a los propósitos y principios de las Naciones Unidas. Fernand Dehousse, el representante belga ante Naciones Unidas cuando la Declaración estaba siendo redactada, dijo que el primer párrafo del artículo 29 "establece de manera bastante acertada un tipo de contrato entre el individuo y la comunidad, lo que implica un intercambio justo de beneficios". El artículo 29 también afirma que los derechos no son ilimitados. Si lo fueran, el equilibrio y la armonía serían imposibles. Este artículo busca unir el ejercicio de los derechos con los intereses de la comunidad mundial, exactamente para lo que la ONU fue establecida en 1945. Dos versiones preliminares de la Declaración Universal incluían estas cláusulas: "Estos derechos están sólo limitados por los mismos derechos para todos" y "El hombre es esencialmente social y tiene ciertos deberes fundamentales hacia el resto de hombres". Los derechos de cada uno están, por tanto, limitados por los derechos de los demás. Ninguna de las dos cláusulas se mantuvo en su redacción original, pero el significado que conllevan se mantuvo en la versión final, que dice: "En el ejercicio de sus derechos y en el disfrute de sus libertades, toda persona estará solamente sujeta a las limitaciones establecidas por la ley con el único fin de asegurar el reconocimiento y el respeto de los derechos y libertades de los demás…"
  32. 32. La Declaración nunca puede interpretarse en contra de los derechos que proclama. OPINIÓN: Nada en esta Declaración podrá interpretarse en el sentido de que confiere derecho alguno al Estado, a un grupo o a una persona, para emprender y desarrollar actividades o realizar actos tendientes a la supresión de cualquiera de los derechos y libertades proclamados en esta Declaración. Ninguna persona o institución debe realizar actos que puedan suprimir los derechos consagrados en la DUDH. Nada en esta Declaración podrá interpretarse en el sentido de que confiere derecho alguno al Estado, a un grupo o a una persona, para emprender y desarrollar actividades o realizar actos tendientes a la supresión de cualquiera de los derechos y libertades proclamados en esta Declaración. Nada en esta Declaración podrá interpretarse en el sentido de que confiere derecho alguno al Estado, a un grupo o a una persona, para emprender y desarrollar actividades o realizar actos tendientes a la supresión de cualquiera de los derechos y libertades proclamados en esta Declaración.
  33. 33. CONCLUCIONES: Estos temas te ayudaran a saber cuales son tus derechos humanos y que nadie pueda abusar de ellos. Esta información te ayudo a saber mas sobre los derechos que tienes como persona . Esta información que acabas de leer te ayudaran para saber que no pueden hacer y que si legalmente y además saber un punto de vista de otra persona sobre los derechos . Y para nuestro grupo la conclusión es que nos ayudo a aprender mas sobre que podemos hacer y que no en el ámbito legal . RECOMENDACIONES: Yo te recomiendo que después de lee estos textos compréndelos por que estos son los derechos humanos que tienes tu . Después de leer este texto te recomiendo que los pongas en practica en tu vida diaria por que si no cualquier persona podría romper tus derechos. Yo te recomiendo que después de leer este texto bien lo que haces y que lo que haces no rompa tus derechos humanos . Y mi grupo te recomiendo que te aprendas estos derechos por que si no sabes tus derechos o no velas por tus derechos nadie se preocupara por tus derechos .
